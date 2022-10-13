Binance Completes BNB Smart Chain Security Patch Update

Binance had announced the freeze of deposits and withdrawals during the upgrade.
Binance stated that the BNB Smart Chain will resume normal operations.
The BNB Smart Chain was hacked for almost $100 million five days ago, prompting a temporary halt in transactions until the problem is resolved. The hacker at the time used fake security proofs to breach the cross-chain connection in the blockchain network. After the attack, Binance said it will release an update on October 12 that would fix the protocol with a security patch.
The Exchange stated:
“The BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) network upgrade and hard fork will take place at the BNB Smart Chain block height of 22,107,423, or approximately at 2022-10-12 08:00 (UTC). Deposits and withdrawals on BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) will be suspended starting from approximately 2022-10-12 07:00 (UTC).”
Normal Operations Resumed
Moreover, Binance announced the freeze of deposits and withdrawals during the upgrade through Twitter, “Binance has temporarily frozen deposits and withdrawals for BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) network to enable the network upgrade [and] hard fork.” After the update was completed at about 5:16 a.m. (ET), Binance announced that the BNB Smart Chain will resume normal operations. The most active exchange in the world tweeted their gratitude and regret any inconvenience.
BNB’s price versus the USD has dropped 0.4% in the previous 24 hours, while four of the top five tokens by market size have witnessed tiny percentage increases. On October 12, BNB’s price fluctuated over a period of 24 hours between $269.98 and $273.67 per share.
In terms of market cap, BNB ranks #5 all-time, although its value has dropped 60% from its all-time high (ATH). While this is a 60% decline from BNB’s ATH, it is far less severe than the 70%-90%+ declines seen in many other digital assets.
Hovering at a range between $18,800 and $19,500, the Bitcoin price is chopping out short and long positions. The current dynamics in the market have been determined by macro forces leading BTC to extreme as it approaches a major economic event.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September is poised to operate as one of these events. In the past months, these reports, used by the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) to benchmark inflation, have been followed by spikes in volatility.
At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades at $19,100 with sideways movement in the last 24 hours and a 6% loss in the past week. BTC’s price action has been dragging the crypto market down with it as market participants for digital and traditional assets brace for volatility.
Bitcoin Price Squeeze Incoming? CPI Print Will Be Decisive
Senior market analyst at Cubic Analytics, Caleb Franzen, shared his thoughts on the upcoming CPI report. Today, the U.S. government published its Producer Price Index, one of the most important inflation benchmarks in this country.
The PPI has been accelerating, Franzen said, from 6.5% in August to 6.8% in September, beating expectations and hinting at higher inflation reflected by the upcoming CPI print. The PPI is far from its yearly low at 9.2%, but as the analyst said, the upside trend reflects the “stickiness” in inflation and might signal the U.S. Fed to adopt a more aggressive monetary policy.
PPI Final Demand Services accelerated on a YoY basis in the latest producer price index data.
For Aug.’22, the YoY change was +6.5% For Sept.’22, the YoY change was +6.8%
It’s down considerably from the March 2022 peak of +9.2%, but highlights the stickiness & impact of wages. pic.twitter.com/zrlzfS3SNT
In that sense and taking a deeper look into the factors contributing to high inflation, Franzen notes a “tug-of-war” between inflationary and deflationary forces. Overall, the reduction in energy prices, and the dropped in the price of oil and fossil fuels, might turn the tide in favor of mitigating inflation.
But this scenario is currently uncertain, thus influencing the decision of the Fed, which in turn negatively impact the Bitcoin price and the performance of legacy financial assets. This upcoming CPI might reflect this uncertainty, the analyst argued:
I expect to see month-over-month CPI be relatively unchanged, almost certainly ±0.2%. On a YoY basis, I think +8.0% or greater is near certain; though I expect to see core CPI, median CPI, & trimmed-mean CPI accelerate relative to their August results.
Will High Inflation Become The New Normal?
This could allow the Bitcoin price to experience a relief rally on low timeframes dissipating the current uncertainty in the nascent asset class. If this happens $20,500 is bound to continue operating as critical resistance and short-term headwind.
After the CPI Print, the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee is bound to bring more volatility to the market. As noted by the trading desk QCP Capital, these events have led the Bitcoin price to positive performance.
In the chart below for the BTC/USD trading pair during the FOMC, there has been a short-term rally followed by major crashes. However, as the market prices in a more hawkish Fed and more inflation, these sudden price action become less powerful.
Will BTC finally be able to break out of its current range or will simply see another short-lived rally?
Bitcoin miners had a total of 1.91 million BTC in their wallets.
The analytics firm’s miner reserve is the total amount of Bitcoin kept in wallets.
IntoTheBlock, a blockchain analytics company, reports that the quantity of Bitcoin kept in reserve by mining businesses has dropped to levels not seen since February 2010. That’s been the case for most of 2022 as well.
According to IntoTheBlock, Bitcoin miners had a total of 1.91 million BTC in their wallets as of Wednesday afternoon. The number of Bitcoins held by miners has been over 2 million for just 46 days from the beginning of 2022. This milestone was first reached on February 19, 2010. This is a reflection of the effect of miners selling Bitcoin throughout the year. With some selling more in a single month than they mined. To make up for earnings that have plummeted as the price has declined.
Mining Firms Struggle Continues
To keep tabs on the holdings of miners, IntoTheBlock employs a machine-learning algorithm. To find the addresses of wallets associated with miners and mining pools, as well as wallets unrelated to miners or mining pools that amass Bitcoin but do not mine it. The analytics firm’s miner reserve is the total amount of Bitcoin kept in wallets.
It’s a sign of how bad things have been for the sector that reserves have consistently been below the 2 million BTC barrier this year. This year’s suffering has been more dragged out. Companies like CleanSpark and Argo have borrowed millions on their mining equipment continue to lose money every month.
Within the last month alone, bankruptcy filings were made by Compute North, Iris Energy, and Compass Mining, while operations were shut down in Georgia by Poolin, a major Bitcoin mining pool.
STEPN’s popularity drastically declined in the month of July.
The firm stated the accusations “baseless claims that are factually inaccurate.”
According to reports, the “move to earn” fitness app has let go of more than a hundred independent contractors. According to the South China Morning Post and crypto analyst Colin Wu of Wu Blockchain, these individuals include community moderators, ambassadors, and others. The firm, however, stated that these accusations are “baseless claims that are factually inaccurate.”
STEPN spokesperson said:
“The reality is that STEPN has parted ways with volunteer MODs who have not been active in the last few weeks and months. Regarding our staff, STEPN is actively hiring for several different roles within the company.”
A form for prospective employees to submit their interest in working at STEPN can be found under the “Careers” page of the firm’s website, which is still active at the time of this writing.
Steep Decline in Users
In 2021, STEPN released an app where users can purchase NFT “virtual running shoes” that will enable them to earn STEPN’s native token, GMT, by tracking their real-world step count. These time-depreciating virtual shoes were once highly sought after in the cryptocurrency market.
There was a meteoric rise in STEPN’s monthly active users in May and June of this year; Dune Analytics recorded over 700,000 in May and almost 500,000 in June.
However, STEPN’s popularity drastically declined in the month of July. In July, monthly active users dropped by half. A month before, it received 140,000 visitors, but just 99,000 in September. From a high of 58,000 on June 21 to barely 5,800 on September 15 is a precipitous drop in the number of daily active users.
For validating Ethereum transactions, Prysm is used by 41.5% of all node validators.
Arbitrum is now the most popular rollup solution on Ethereum.
On Wednesday, Offchain Labs, developer of Arbitrum announced that it has acquired Prysmatic Labs. The latter is one of the major software development teams responsible for maintaining, updating, and improving the Ethereum network.
This is a huge step forward for Arbitrum, one of several “rollup solutions” developed on Ethereum. By combining several Ethereum transactions into a single unit before submitting it to the mainnet. Rollups circumvent the sluggish pace and variable, frequently excessive gas prices of the Ethereum mainnet.
Extensive Reach Achieved
In terms of the total value locked, Arbitrum is now the most popular rollup solution on Ethereum. Moreover, DefiLlama reports that there is a total of $965 million in circulation among its 123 protocols at the moment. By purchasing Prysmatic Labs, one of the primary teams responsible for advancing the Ethereum mainnet. The developers of Arbitrum have further emphasized the importance of the scaler within the Ethereum community.
Ed Felten, co-founder of Arbitrum developer Offchain Labs stated:
“We believe that Arbitrum at layer 2 and Ethereum at layer 1 will grow and succeed together. Joining up with the Prysmatic team connects us even more closely to some of the most exciting and important research happening in the Ethereum community.”
Since the network’s historic integration last month. Ethereum has been powered by the proof of stake consensus method. Moreover, its transactions have been validated by node validators using the Prysm consensus client software developed by Prysmatic Labs. Clientdiversity.org reports that Prysm is the most widely used software for validating Ethereum transactions, used by 41.5% of all node validators.
Coin Center sees the action filed today as crucial to the protection of users’ privacy.
Coinbase filed a federal lawsuit against the US Treasury last month.
Crypto policy-focused non-profit ‘Coin Center’ on Wednesday sued the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), alleging that OFAC exceeded its power by making illegal the use of Tornado Cash, an Ethereum coin-mixing tool.
Coin Center filed an action against the Tornado Cash ban on Wednesday, making good on a pledge made in the days after the unilateral removal of the crypto privacy tool and a number of wallet addresses affiliated with it.
It was argued by OFAC at the time that the Tornado Cash was used to launder money by bad actors like the North Korean state-sponsored hacking organization the Lazarus Group because it obfuscates the trails of normally public Ethereum transactions by mixing many transactions together and rendering them untraceable.
User Privacy a Major Concern
Many in the crypto community reacted angrily to the US government’s decision to add the tool to a list normally designated for terrorist groups and foreign states, arguing that the move constitutes an open declaration of war on user privacy.
The executive team at Coin Center sees the action filed today as crucial to the protection of users’ privacy and the long-term viability of the cryptocurrency industry.
Coinbase, another cryptocurrency exchange, filed a federal lawsuit against the US Treasury last month, and today’s action in the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida is identical to that one. The main claim in the case was that OFAC had broken the law by prohibiting an innocuous piece of open-source software referring to Tornado Cash as a permissionless, decentralized tool that operates without the oversight of a parent organization.
