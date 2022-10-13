Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Boredom Causes Trading Volume To Dive 38% From September Highs

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

36 seconds ago

on

By

Bitcoin Boredom Causes Trading Volume To Dive 38% From September Highs
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Data shows the Bitcoin trading volume has declined by 38% since the highs in September as a result of the boring price action in the crypto.

Bitcoin Spot Trading Volume Has Plunged Down In Recent Days

As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the current 7-day average BTC spot volumes are down to just around $7.9 billion.

The “daily trading volume” is an indicator that measures the total amount of Bitcoin being transacted in the spot markets on any given day.

When the value of this metric is high, it means the market is active right now as investors are moving around a large number of coins on spot exchanges.

On the other hand, low volumes suggest the BTC spot market is inactive at the moment. Such values of the indicator, when persisting, can imply that the general interest around the crypto among traders is low currently.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the 7-day average daily Bitcoin trading volumes over the past year:

The 7-day average value of the metric seems to have been going down in recent days | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 40, 2022

As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin spot trading volume just recently witnessed a spell of high activity that lasted for many weeks, ultimately culminating in the metric setting a new yearly high last month.

However, since this high in September, the indicator has been going downhill, and has now reached a value of just $7.9 billion.

At the peak, this value was around $12.8 billion, meaning that the trading volume has gone down about 38% in just the last couple of weeks or so.

The likely reason behind this plunge is the relatively stale price movement that Bitcoin as well as the wider crypto market have suffered from during the period.

The report notes that market participants would be waiting for the crypto to show a clear direction before they show any significant trading activity.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.1k, down 5% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 12% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Looks like the value of the crypto has continued to show mostly sideways movement in the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Bitcoin has been consolidating for several weeks now with the price trapped between the $19k and $20k levels, with only a couple of dips below the former mark. Currently, it’s unclear when this boring market might come to an end.

Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Sovryn Raises $5.4 Million to Accelerate Building a Global Financial Ecosystem￼

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 13, 2022

By

Blockchain Developer Claims Finding Satoshi'S 0.1V Btc Codebase
google news

Sovryn, a company aiming to provide individuals all across the world financial independence and self-determination, has just announced that it has raised $5.42 million in a round of investment headed by General Catalyst. Collider Ventures, Bering Waters, Bollinger Investment Group, and Balaji Srinivasan also participated in the round as investors.

This investment is timed with the impending release of Sovryn’s Zero protocol. Zero is a revolutionary new lending product that lets users borrow funds against their Bitcoin holdings at zero percent interest and with no set payback or maturity date. Borrowers are not required to pay interest on the loans ever and may repay them whenever they choose. Registration for Zero’s early access queue has opened.

Indicative of the increased interest among conventional investors in the DeFi and Bitcoin markets, this funding round has closed.

In spite of the recent spectacular market fall, the funding shows that investors have faith in Sovryn’s potential to expand Bitcoin’s functionality beyond that of a simple store of money, and to develop instruments for financial sovereignty. Nearly all members of a decentralized community voted in favor of the funding round.

General Catalyst managing director Kyle Doherty said, “We believe the team at Sovryn has the technical ability and community to build products that will actually fulfil the promise of DeFi by bringing it to the dominant network, Bitcoin. We are philosophically aligned with the goals of the Bitcoin and Sovryn networks to empower people, promote individual freedom, and achieve broader financial inclusion”.  

Having been authorized by a community governance vote on the Sovryn platform, this investment round is groundbreaking for both conventional VC and the cryptocurrency industry. Community members with an interest in the Sovryn protocol were given a chance to weigh in on the proposal’s viability by participating in this funding round’s Sovryn Improvement Proposal (SIP) voting. In the Sovryn ecosystem, no one entity can make crucial choices or modifications because of the Bitocracy-style decentralized governance.

As a result of this capital round, the conventional order of investment opportunities has been flipped on its head. For both conventional and crypto startups, venture capitalists are the first investors in, with the public let in only afterwards. In this case, VCs are joining an active market with a thriving investor community.

Sovryn core contributor, Edan Yago, says:

 “Sovryn is a user-owned cooperative developing open-source code to enhance the freedom of individuals around the world. There is no corporation, foundation or non-profit behind Sovryn – so it’s remarkable that established funds, like GC, are changing the way they invest in order to support the Sovryn mission”.

Sovryn is the most advanced Bitcoin-native DeFi platform, and it is completely owned and operated by its user base. It’s based on Bitcoin, its principal trading currency is Bitcoin, and it provides fully autonomous and decentralized financial services on a global scale. For organizations and people that want access to financial applications without being subject to governments or financial intermediaries, Sovryn bridges the gap between Bitcoin and the rest of the smart-contract world with a security-first approach. The platform is constructed on the notion that bitcoin will serve as the reserve currency of the future, and as such offers a broad range of financial services, including spot and margin trading, borrowing and lending, and liquidity provision across investment pools.

Sovryn is just getting started, but it’s doing it with a calm assurance that belies its youth. However, it has grown very rapidly since its formal introduction a little over a year ago:

  • Total spot traded volume of $1,552,421,305
  • Total margin traded volume of $112,131,176
  • $322MM+ in total has been borrowed and lent on the platform
  • Over $214m in lending activity.
  • The total number of individual wallets has grown to almost 50,000+ 

“Our intention is to help grow the Sovryn ecosystem, actively participate in Bitocracy, and become useful members of the Sovryn community. We think we have much to offer and are excited to get started,” said Doherty. “There is an incredible opportunity to pursue investments that enable and build upon Bitcoin and Satoshi’s original vision. Bitcoin is the longest running cryptocurrency with the largest market cap, and with the appetite for DeFi on other blockchains, Sovryn is fulfilling that appetite on Bitcoin to provide people with financial control over their lives.”  

Anthony Pompliano, who has invested in Sovryn before, led a group of investors in a round of funding in March 2021. AscendEX, Gate.io, DeFi Technologies, Cadenza (a BitMEX-affiliated venture fund), Collider Ventures, Blockware Solutions, Monday Capital, and Greenfield One are just a few of these investors.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Coinbase Commences Partnership With Signature Bank to Provide Real Time Settlement via Signet™

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 12, 2022

By

Coinbase Commences Partnership With Signature Bank To Provide Real Time Settlement Via Signet™
google news

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a leading financial institution serving the blockchain industry, and Coinbase Exchange, one of the most liquid regulated crypto spot exchanges in the world, announced today their expanded relationship.

Coinbase Exchange has integrated with Signature Bank’s Signet™ platform, a revolutionary blockchain-based, digital payments platform, to provide a real-time settlement and payment rail for their institutional clients. Through this enhanced relationship, Coinbase’s Exchange clients can utilize Signet to fund and settle their Coinbase accounts in real-time, 24/7/365.

Joseph DePaolo, President and Chief Executive Officer at Signature Bank, commented on the relationship with Coinbase: “Since its 2019 unveiling, our Signet payments platform has been adopted by a majority of the key players in the digital asset space settling with each other in real time. Adding another vital member, such as Coinbase, to the Signet ecosystem only stands to further solidify Signature Bank’s leadership position in the space.”

“We are excited to support new and innovative institutional fiat rails like Signet. We will continue our investment into these rails to provide institutional investors an easy and safe way to bring fiat on platform and increase liquidity to crypto assets,” said Jim Migdal, Vice President, Business Development at Coinbase.

About Coinbase

Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. Coinbase started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), member FDIC, is a New York-based, full-service commercial bank with 39 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, as well as those in Connecticut, California, Nevada and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank’s private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

The Bank has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Signature Financial, LLC, provides equipment finance and leasing; and, Signature Securities Group Corporation, a licensed broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offers investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services.

Since commencing operations in May 2001, Signature Bank reached $116 billion in assets and $104.12 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2022. Signature Bank placed 19th on S&P Global’s list of the largest banks in the U.S., based on deposits as of year-end 2021.

Signature Bank was the first FDIC-insured bank to launch a blockchain-based digital payments platform. Signet™ allows commercial clients to make real-time payments in U.S. dollars, 24/7/365 and was also the first solution to be approved for use by the NYS Department of Financial Services.

For more information, please visit https://www.signatureny.com.

This press release and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our expectations regarding future results, interest rates and the interest rate environment, loan and deposit growth, loan performance, operations, new private client teams’ hires, new office openings, business strategy and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each of the foregoing and on our business overall. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “could,” “project,” “seek,” “target,” “goal,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “plan,” “estimate,” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking and other statements may also address our sustainability progress, plans, and goals (including climate change and environmental-related matters and disclosures), which may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. As you consider forward-looking statements, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us or in our control. These factors include but are not limited to: (i) prevailing economic conditions; (ii) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition, any of which can materially affect origination levels and gain on sale results in our business, as well as other aspects of our financial performance, including earnings on interest-bearing assets; (iii) the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans made by us, whether held in portfolio or sold in the whole loan secondary markets, which can materially affect charge-off levels and required credit loss reserve levels; (iv) changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (v) changes in the banking and other financial services regulatory environment; (vi) our ability to maintain the continuity, integrity, security and safety of our operations and (vii) competition for qualified personnel and desirable office locations. All of these factors are subject to additional uncertainty in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, which are having impacts on all aspects of our operations, the financial services industry and the economy as a whole. Additional risks are described in our quarterly and annual reports filed with the FDIC. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, if a change occurs or our beliefs, assumptions and expectations were incorrect, our business, financial condition, liquidity or results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statements made by Signature Bank speak only as of the date on which they were made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and we cannot predict these events or how they may affect the Bank. Signature Bank has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements after the date on which they are made.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Brian Wyremski, Senior Vice President and Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Development

646-822-1479

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Susan Turkell Lewis, 646-822-1825

[email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Litecoin Traders Face Dilemma Ahead Of Breakout, Will Price Rally To $60?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 12, 2022

By

Litecoin Traders Face Dilemma Ahead Of Breakout, Will Price Rally To $60?
google news
  • LTC price breaks down into a descending triangle as price failed to break above resistance, holding price from trending higher. 
  • LTC trades below 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Average as the price struggles to regain bullish signs as the price continues ranging in a descending triangle. 
  • LTC prices continue to range as prices aim for a breakout in either direction. 

The price of Litecoin (LTC) continues to struggle as price ranges in an attempt to rekindle its bullish movement against tether (USDT). Litecoin (LTC) and other crypto assets enjoyed a relief bounce in previous weeks that saw the crypto market cap looking good for cryptocurrencies across the industry, with many producing double-digit gains; LTC showed some relief bounces but was quickly rejected into a range price movement. (Data from Binance)  

Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

Despite having a tough time in recent months with the price falling to a low of $40 due to the market condition as the crypto market has remained in a bear market for over six months now, leading to many crypto assets retesting their weekly low while others are just hanging on key support.

After the price of LTC rallied to a high of $300, the price declined as it dropped to a weekly low of $40, where the price held strong after forming support, and this region looked like a demand zone for prices. 

The price of LTC bounced off from this region of $40 as the price rallied to a weekly high of $65 as the price faced resistance to breaking higher as the price retraced to $100.

LTC’s price has since continued in its range movement as price prepares to break out of this range as it aims to retest the resistance at $65. 

Weekly resistance for the price of LTC – $65.

Weekly support for the price of LTC – $40.

Price Analysis Of LTC On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily LTC Price Chart | Source: LTCUSDT On Tradingview.com

On the daily timeframe, the price of LTC continues to trade below the 8, and 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is not good for a short-term price trend to the upside. The prices of $53.5 and $52 correspond to the prices at 8 and 20 EMA acting as resistance for LTC.

The price of LTC continues in a range-bound movement as the price has formed a descending triangle. The price of LTC needs to break out to the upside to resume its bullish movement; a break to the downside would send the price of LTC to a daily low of $47 and likely $40. 

Daily resistance for the LTC price – $55-65.

Daily support for the LTC price – $47-$45.

Featured Image From CryptoCompare, Charts From Tradingview

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Laylo Announces Latest Round of Strategic Investment

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 12, 2022

By

Establishment Of Bitdao’s Layer 1 (L1) Proposed By Bitdao Development Team Headed By Bybit
google news

Laylo’s Creator CRM powers more than three million drops every month for world-renowned musicians, podcasters, video creators, athletes, and brands

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laylo (the “Company”), a customer relationship management (CRM) platform powering some of the world’s biggest drops, has completed a new round of strategic investment. Led by Eldridge, the round also included participation from Third Prime Ventures, LVRN Management, Shane Mac (XMTP), Gil Weisblum (Ranger Global), Patricio Worthalter (POAP), Jonathan Strauss (Create Music Group), Damian Manning (HiFi), Summer Watson and Micah Johnson (Aku World), Sam Evitt (Method Music), and Moment Ventures.

“This year, we helped creators across music, podcasting, gaming, sports, and video create drop experiences that drove tens of millions in tickets, merchandise, content, and collectibles. We’re excited to have even more capital to triple down on our mission of building the Creator CRM by growing the team, expanding to new verticals and launching new features faster,” said Alec Ellin, Co-Founder and CEO of Laylo. “Since launch, we’ve heard that creators feel ignored by legacy platforms that don’t consider them to be a category worth building for. We’re here to fill the gap. Creators are the next generation of entrepreneurs in a hyper growth market and we’re building them the business tools they deserve.”

Laylo powers millions of drops per month across music, podcasting, sports, fashion, gaming, and other categories, with notable customers including Sam Smith, ODESZA, Dixie D’Amelio, Kodak Black, Miles Teller, The Black Keys, Rickie Fowler, and the Friends With Benefits DAO. The Company has achieved several growth and product development milestones over the last 12 months, including:

  • Increasing the number of creators using its platform by more than 5x to over 10,000
  • Establishing strategic partnerships with other Creator Economy disruptors, including Acast (podcast distribution), Fevo (sports and entertainment ticketing), Sound.xyz (music NFTs), Polygon (Web3 tooling), Hoo.be (link-in-bio), Genies (digital fashion), CD Baby (music distribution), Pixelynx (gaming), Voice.com (NFT art collectibles)
  • Enabling creators to notify fans directly through Instagram DMs
  • Building a Spotify ‘Follow and Pre-Save’ integration that drives up to 3x conversion rates for musicians
  • Launching a Web3 messaging feature that allows creators and brands to send gated messages to fans based on NFT ownership

“We were blown away by the product and saw how quickly our artists felt the same,” shared Justice Baiden, Co-Founder of LVRN Management. “Within a few days of meeting the Laylo team, we were rolling out drops with DVSN and Westside Boogie and given the success, we’re bringing the rest of our roster onboard. Turning a social media following into a direct connection with fans is key for developing superstars and Laylo lets us take that to the next level. Laylo is already the definitive CRM platform for drops and the creator tools they’re rolling out are going to change the game, we knew we had to invest.”

The Creator Economy is estimated to be a $104 billion market, according to Influencer Marketing Hub, with more than 300 million people worldwide considering themselves to be creators, according to Adobe. Per Emergen Research, the global Web3 market size is also expected to reach $81.5 billion in 2030, a CAGR of 43.7% from $3.2 billion in 2021.

Laylo’s latest funding round brings total funds raised to more than $8 million. It follows a capital raise by the Company in July 2021, which attracted investment from Y Combinator; Charlie Walker & Charles Attal, founders of C3 Presents; Jason Robins, CEO and Co-Founder of DraftKings; Kevin Mayer, Founder of Candle Media and Chairman of DAZN; The Orchard; Sony Music’s The Orchard; and Moment Ventures.

About Laylo

Laylo is the CRM and Drops platform for creators and brands, helping them drive more sales, streams, and direct engagement with fans. Launched in 2021 by Alec Ellin and Saj Sanghvi, Laylo powers drops for some of the world’s biggest musicians, podcasters, celebrities, and brands allowing them to automatically notify fans about new content, merchandise and tickets through SMS, Email, Instagram DM, Facebook Messenger, and Discord. Laylo further empowers creators by giving them complete ownership of fan data. Learn more at laylo.com.

**LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Website**

Contacts

Nadia Damouni

[email protected]
646-818-9217

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Crypto Market Shows No Signs Of Positive Movement, Is ‘Uptober’ A Myth?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 12, 2022

By

Crypto Market Performance
google news

The crypto market woes from September look to have spilled onto October and going against the historical trend of October being a rather bullish month. September had seen the crypto market close with muted performances, but there has not been much change for the new month. Almost two weeks into the month, and it is starting to look like the much-awaited “Uptober” will disappoint investors.

Poor performances All-Around

All of the indexes in the crypto market are seeing poor performances from market participants. The first two weeks of the month have come back with negative movement and the declines have continued. The size of a cryptocurrency has not mattered either since they have all suffered closely similar fates.

The Small Cap Index came out as the worst performing for the first two weeks of October with -4.7%. This is understandable given small cap altcoins have been known to take movements a couple of steps further; recoveries run higher and declines run lower.

Large Cap coins followed as the second-worst performer in the same time period with returns of -2.4%. A bit more surprising given that they closely follow bitcoin price but it did not fall too much behind the Mid Cap Index which saw a decline of -2.1%.

Market performance remains bad | Source: Arcane Research

Bitcoin emerged as the best performer for this time period with only -1.5% in losses. It also follows the trend that investors are turning more towards bitcoin during this time and taking advantage of the decline in price.

Crypto Market Deviates From Norm

All of the performances highlighted above only go to show that the crypto market is not performing as expected. Even though investors are moving back into bitcoin, the market share of stablecoins is still on the rise, so there is still a flight to safety among investors.

Crypto Total Market Cap Chart From Tradingview.com

Total market cap below $900 billion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com

For the last week, the crypto market dominance of bitcoin fell by another 0.20%, and ETH fell 0.24%, with recorded losses from others in the top 10 such as BNB, ADA, and SOL. Most of this lost dominance went to stablecoins such as USDT, USDC, and BUSD, all of which saw an increase in their dominance.

Crypto market sentiment still remains low in the extreme fear territory, which suggests that there is no expected recovery in the market during this time. Unless there is a reversal in this move to stablecoins, the market will continue to see negative rates.

Featured image from NASDAQ, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

UK GDP Shrinks by 0.3% Raising Economic Downturn Concerns

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 12, 2022

By

Uk Gdp Shrinks By 0.3% Raising Economic Downturn Concerns
google news
Bitcoin News
  • Concerns over a potential economic downturn are sure to rise in light of these figures.
  • According to the World Bank, a severe recession in the global economy is possible.

The GDP in the UK has contracted by 0.3%, which is a surprising result. The Office of National Statistics’ monthly estimates show a monthly decline of -0.3% in August. Growth in GDP was predicted to slow to 0% month-over-month. A greater amount of people are worried about a recession since GDP has been lower than predicted.

The GDP increased by 0.1% in July. Both output and manufacturing figures indicated negative trends, with production falling by 1.6% and manufacturing by 1.8%, respectively. Concerns over a potential economic downturn are sure to rise in light of these figures.

Global Recession Around the Corner

The status of the global economy today is precarious to say the least. High inflation has prompted central banks in major economies to take action, including raising interest rates and reducing their quantitative easing programmes. The US Federal Reserve, for instance, has increased interest rates four times in a row by a total of 75 basis points (bps). It’s also quite probable that we’ll see a fifth rate increase of 75 basis points. When faced with rising inflation, the Bank of England did the same thing and raised interest rates.

But the central banks’ hawkish attitude has made the world’s economy more unstable. According to the World Bank, a severe recession in the global economy is possible in the year 2023.

There have been other notable problems associated with the tight monetary policy. Elon Musk, the wealthiest man in the world, says the Federal Reserve’s aggressive attitude would cause deflation. Ark Invests’ Cathie Wood has issued an open letter to the Fed in which she expresses sympathy for Musk’s position.

Two straight quarters of decline in the US economy have occurred. In technical terms, this does indicate a downturn. The US government, though, has rejected the notion of a recession.

Recommended For You:

UK Regulator Warns Consumers About Crypto Exchange FTX

google news
Continue Reading

Trending