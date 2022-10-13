Bitcoin Mining Reserves Falls to Decade Low Amid Low Price

Bitcoin miners had a total of 1.91 million BTC in their wallets.
The analytics firm’s miner reserve is the total amount of Bitcoin kept in wallets.
IntoTheBlock, a blockchain analytics company, reports that the quantity of Bitcoin kept in reserve by mining businesses has dropped to levels not seen since February 2010. That’s been the case for most of 2022 as well.
According to IntoTheBlock, Bitcoin miners had a total of 1.91 million BTC in their wallets as of Wednesday afternoon. The number of Bitcoins held by miners has been over 2 million for just 46 days from the beginning of 2022. This milestone was first reached on February 19, 2010. This is a reflection of the effect of miners selling Bitcoin throughout the year. With some selling more in a single month than they mined. To make up for earnings that have plummeted as the price has declined.
Mining Firms Struggle Continues
To keep tabs on the holdings of miners, IntoTheBlock employs a machine-learning algorithm. To find the addresses of wallets associated with miners and mining pools, as well as wallets unrelated to miners or mining pools that amass Bitcoin but do not mine it. The analytics firm’s miner reserve is the total amount of Bitcoin kept in wallets.
It’s a sign of how bad things have been for the sector that reserves have consistently been below the 2 million BTC barrier this year. This year’s suffering has been more dragged out. Companies like CleanSpark and Argo have borrowed millions on their mining equipment continue to lose money every month.
Within the last month alone, bankruptcy filings were made by Compute North, Iris Energy, and Compass Mining, while operations were shut down in Georgia by Poolin, a major Bitcoin mining pool.
According to reports, the “move to earn” fitness app has let go of more than a hundred independent contractors. According to the South China Morning Post and crypto analyst Colin Wu of Wu Blockchain, these individuals include community moderators, ambassadors, and others. The firm, however, stated that these accusations are “baseless claims that are factually inaccurate.”
STEPN spokesperson said:
“The reality is that STEPN has parted ways with volunteer MODs who have not been active in the last few weeks and months. Regarding our staff, STEPN is actively hiring for several different roles within the company.”
A form for prospective employees to submit their interest in working at STEPN can be found under the “Careers” page of the firm’s website, which is still active at the time of this writing.
Steep Decline in Users
In 2021, STEPN released an app where users can purchase NFT “virtual running shoes” that will enable them to earn STEPN’s native token, GMT, by tracking their real-world step count. These time-depreciating virtual shoes were once highly sought after in the cryptocurrency market.
There was a meteoric rise in STEPN’s monthly active users in May and June of this year; Dune Analytics recorded over 700,000 in May and almost 500,000 in June.
However, STEPN’s popularity drastically declined in the month of July. In July, monthly active users dropped by half. A month before, it received 140,000 visitors, but just 99,000 in September. From a high of 58,000 on June 21 to barely 5,800 on September 15 is a precipitous drop in the number of daily active users.
For validating Ethereum transactions, Prysm is used by 41.5% of all node validators.
Arbitrum is now the most popular rollup solution on Ethereum.
On Wednesday, Offchain Labs, developer of Arbitrum announced that it has acquired Prysmatic Labs. The latter is one of the major software development teams responsible for maintaining, updating, and improving the Ethereum network.
This is a huge step forward for Arbitrum, one of several “rollup solutions” developed on Ethereum. By combining several Ethereum transactions into a single unit before submitting it to the mainnet. Rollups circumvent the sluggish pace and variable, frequently excessive gas prices of the Ethereum mainnet.
Extensive Reach Achieved
In terms of the total value locked, Arbitrum is now the most popular rollup solution on Ethereum. Moreover, DefiLlama reports that there is a total of $965 million in circulation among its 123 protocols at the moment. By purchasing Prysmatic Labs, one of the primary teams responsible for advancing the Ethereum mainnet. The developers of Arbitrum have further emphasized the importance of the scaler within the Ethereum community.
Ed Felten, co-founder of Arbitrum developer Offchain Labs stated:
“We believe that Arbitrum at layer 2 and Ethereum at layer 1 will grow and succeed together. Joining up with the Prysmatic team connects us even more closely to some of the most exciting and important research happening in the Ethereum community.”
Since the network’s historic integration last month. Ethereum has been powered by the proof of stake consensus method. Moreover, its transactions have been validated by node validators using the Prysm consensus client software developed by Prysmatic Labs. Clientdiversity.org reports that Prysm is the most widely used software for validating Ethereum transactions, used by 41.5% of all node validators.
Vision: to be the most popular social platform for metaverse ecosystem
Mission: connecting the industry chain — build a platform for sharing knowledge and matching resource, empower enterprise with information and solutions
Values: open, cooperation and win-win
Summit forward：
Metaverse is widely sought after by capital & has become a heated technology concept across the planet, attracting countless attention from both technology industry and capital market. Statistics show that over the first five months of 2022, more than $120 billion wroth of capital had been invested in building metaverse technology and infrastructure, this figure is more than double the $57 billion invested in 2021alone.
In June, Mckinsey published a metaverse report titled: Value Creation in the Metaverse). according to the report, by 2030, the virtual world would reach $5 trillion dollars in value while it conducted a survey over more than 400 senior leaders and concluded that more than 95% of those business leaders believed that metaverse will have a positive impact on their industry for the next 5-10 years.
Meta is called meta in the computer field while verse is the abbreviation of universe. Metaverse is meant to explore the next stage of internet, it is a continuously shared virtual space supported by AR, VR, 3D & other technologies. It is also known as the third generation of internet technology. Metaverse is a new internet application and social form that integrates a variety of new technologies, providing immersive experience based on extended reality technology, as well as generating a mirror of real word with digital twin technology. With an economic system built upon blockchain, the virtual world finally integrates with real world in terms of economic system, social system and identity system, allowing each user to create and edit their contents.
This concept was traced back all the way back to a novel named “Snow Crash” published by American science fiction writer Neal Stevenson in 1992. In 2021, this metaverse concept went viral as Facebook, Tencent, ByteDance poured into this sector one after another with ambition of being the bellwether. Recently, the metaverse concept has been gaining increasing popularity. If there is anything that disrupt global entertainment industry over next five to ten years the way Tesla had disrupted the global automobile industry, many believe that it has to be metaverse. The 2022 MetaExpo Web3.0 Summit is held under this background.
Summit Features：
Participation of World-renowned metaverse companies: this summit attracts world-renowned metaverse companies, internet companies, crypto companies, digital technology and financial industry to gather in Singapore, bringing state-of-art metaverse technology research and development exchange and applications to participants, allowing us to track the most cutting-edge metaverse technology and business application.
Authoritative guests, sharing of scholars’ speeches: this summit has invited executives in charge of metaverse technology in world-renowned internet companies and authoritative metaverse researchers to be guests sharing ideas, guiding us through birth of metaverse & development to experiencing future application scenarios. With a combination of theory and technology, we are more than ever to have much clearer understanding of metaverse how the third-generation internet technology evolves to change our life.
Immersive interactive experience : in this summit, exhibitors bring immersive on-site experience built upon AR/VR technology in such way that audience can have a more intuitive experience about basic metaverse application scenarios.
High-end networking and upstream/downstream resource across metaverse industrial chain: This Metaverse Summit has set corresponding thresholds for participation. The main audience of the audience are the management of technology companies, and the level of vice president or above, and they are more inclined to communicate with high-end customers. At the same time, this summit integrates the upstream and downstream resources of the Metaverse industry chain, and provides necessary technical support and resource sharing services to the visitors.
Date
Time
Events:
24th Nov
18:00 – 20:00
Welcome Reception (matching your partners in Metaverse)
25th Nov
8:00
Check-in Theme: Meet a New World
9:00 – 12:00
Keynote speech: Metaverse ecology — Software: NFT Web3.0 Defi IP Scene construction Operating system System security Motion capture Dialogue: is metaverse the spiritual home for mankind or the abyss of depravity?
Financing for metaverse projects: Investors’ viewpoints & projects’ roadshow
26th Nov
9:00 – 12:00
Keynote speech: Blockchain technology & Metaverse Defi | Web3 | NFT and metaverse Dialogue: centralized metaverse vs decentralized metaverse
13:00 – 17:00
Keynote speech: Metaverse application forum: Games | healthcare | education | sports | shopping | music | social | movies | Dialogue: how far away from metaverse popularity? When metaverse killer application appears?
Contact us:
Coin Center sees the action filed today as crucial to the protection of users’ privacy.
Coinbase filed a federal lawsuit against the US Treasury last month.
Crypto policy-focused non-profit ‘Coin Center’ on Wednesday sued the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), alleging that OFAC exceeded its power by making illegal the use of Tornado Cash, an Ethereum coin-mixing tool.
Coin Center filed an action against the Tornado Cash ban on Wednesday, making good on a pledge made in the days after the unilateral removal of the crypto privacy tool and a number of wallet addresses affiliated with it.
It was argued by OFAC at the time that the Tornado Cash was used to launder money by bad actors like the North Korean state-sponsored hacking organization the Lazarus Group because it obfuscates the trails of normally public Ethereum transactions by mixing many transactions together and rendering them untraceable.
User Privacy a Major Concern
Many in the crypto community reacted angrily to the US government’s decision to add the tool to a list normally designated for terrorist groups and foreign states, arguing that the move constitutes an open declaration of war on user privacy.
The executive team at Coin Center sees the action filed today as crucial to the protection of users’ privacy and the long-term viability of the cryptocurrency industry.
Coinbase, another cryptocurrency exchange, filed a federal lawsuit against the US Treasury last month, and today’s action in the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida is identical to that one. The main claim in the case was that OFAC had broken the law by prohibiting an innocuous piece of open-source software referring to Tornado Cash as a permissionless, decentralized tool that operates without the oversight of a parent organization.
Elon Musk recently launched his perfume brand which can be purchased with DOGE.
Musk is expected to finalize a $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on October 28.
Following Elon Musk’s recent announcement regarding the launch of his newest perfume, ‘Burnt Hair,’ thousands of perfume bottles were sold and earned millions of dollars in just a few hours. Besides this, a recent tweet from the businessman is now smashing on Twitter. In the tweet, he asks people to buy his perfume so that he can acquire Twitter.
Musk Becomes a “Perfume Salesman”
Elon Musk is now creating a sensation on Twitter by promoting his recently introduced perfume. Musk even updated his bio, describing himself as a “perfume salesman.”
Musk tweeted:
With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?
According to the world’s richest man, ‘Burnt Hair’ can be purchased at the website of ‘The Boring Company.’ Interestingly, the perfume can be bought with his favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE) along with fiat currencies. The perfume is priced at $100.
At the same time, Elon Musk is getting close to the October 28 deadline, the date on which the court ordered Musk to halt the Twitter deal. If the deal is not closing by the fixed date, a trial will be scheduled in November.
Moreover, Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter drew widespread attention globally. Musk initially planned to buy Twitter, but then altered his mind, claiming that the social media company had provided incorrect information regarding spam bots. Twitter breached its contractual commitments after he backed away from the initiative.
The measure was presented in the lower house of Kazakhstan’s parliament.
With the new license system comes a new taxation mechanism for crypto miners.
One of the most popular places for cryptocurrency miners to set up shop is Kazakhstan, which is why the government there is considering making mining licenses compulsory. On Wednesday, October 12, the measure was presented in the lower house of Kazakhstan’s parliament, the Mazhilis.
According to TASS, parliamentarians have presented five legislation, one of which regulates the cryptocurrency sector. The bill’s goal is to provide a legal structure for the creation and dissemination of digital assets. These measures are an attempt to fix the problems with digital mining’s legal regulation.
According to Ekaterina Smyshlyaeva of the Mazhilis Committee on Economic Reform, the Kazakh government is planning to implement legislative procedures to regulate the power use of cryptocurrency miners. Moreover, the Energy Ministry will also establish limits based on total energy use.
New Policies Expected
The deputy continued, saying that the laws would allow for the opening of new chances and the attraction of investments for the construction of new energy-generating facilities. Furthermore, Smyshlyaeva also said that non-locals used cloud services to conduct mining operations in the past.
Smyshlyaeva stated:
“Kazakhstan was used as a raw material appendage of the blockchain industry. By bills, we oblige miners to be licensed in Kazakhstan, that is, to create legal entities and become full-fledged subjects of taxation. Mining pools are also becoming part of the economy. Bills provide a connection between the production and circulation of digital assets in one ecosystem. At the same time, the activities of miners and mining pools will be regulated and licensed by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry”.
With the new license system comes a new taxation mechanism for crypto miners in Kazakhstan. Beginning in 2024, cryptocurrency miners will be required to exchange as much as 75% of their funds on local cryptocurrency markets.
