News
Clinics offer free vasectomies, citing increased demand
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Denny Dalliance had long worried about what would happen if he fathered a child because his job as a truck driver takes him away from home most of the week.
But after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the 31-year-old from Independence, Missouri, decided it was time to act — and jumped at the chance to sign up for a free vasectomy.
“These are grim circumstances in which I made this decision,” he said as he drove a load of boxes through Kansas this week.
The vasectomy he is scheduled to undergo next month is part of an effort that involves Planned Parenthood and a doctor with a mobile vasectomy clinic. Sixty vasectomies will be offered over three days inside and outside of Planned Parenthood clinics in St. Louis, Springfield and Joplin to uninsured patients during the first week of November amid what clinics say will be a increased demand for the procedure.
Dr. Esgar Guarin then plans to take his mobile clinic – a vehicle decorated with large images of semen that his friends have jokingly dubbed the “Nutcracker” – on the road the following week to offer another 40 free vasectomies in several cities. from Iowa.
Guarin also plans to offer discounted vasectomies that month at his regular Des Moines-area clinic.
These efforts are part of World Vasectomy Day, originally a one-day event that now includes a year-round focus and a slew of activities in November.
“This is a very special time for reproductive rights in the United States. And we need to talk about that,” he said, adding that vasectomies are done far less often than the tubal ligation method of female sterilization, even though they are cheaper, have a shorter recovery time and require local rather than general interventions. , anesthesia.
Guarin, who serves on the World Vasectomy Day medical advisory board, helped bring vasectomies last year to Planned Parenthood in St. Louis to raise awareness of the procedure. The effort was so popular that the decision was made to expand it to other cities even before Roe’s overthrow caused demand to skyrocket.
In July alone, Planned Parenthood of St. Louis and Southwestern Missouri Area performed 42 vasectomies, up from 10 in the same month last year. Female sterilizations rose to 18 that month from just three in July 2021.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has heard similar reports from across the country that more and more patients are seeking tubal ligations. It’s too early for post-Roe national numbers on permanent sterilization, said Laura Lindberg, a professor at Rutgers University’s School of Public Health in New Jersey.
Planned Parenthood, for example, does not yet have national sterilization figures available for this year. However, its national webpage has seen a 53% increase in searches for vasectomy information over the past 100 days, a spokesperson said.
Google Trends data shows that searches for vasectomies briefly spiked after the Majority Opinion Project leaked in the Dobbs case, but then peaked in the days after the court ruling ended. June.
Dr. Doug Stein, a urological surgeon at Tampa-St. The Petersburg, Fla., area said patient enrollment for its practice tripled immediately after the Dobbs decision, with many patients under 30.
“I think everyone’s been busier since the Dobbs decision,” said Stein, co-founder of World Vasectomy Day.
Dr. Arnold Bullock, a St. Louis urologist who performs about 35 vasectomies a month, said that before the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, patients waited about a month for the procedure when the wait is now two to three months.
In Texas, Dr Koushik Shaw said his Austin urology institute spiked when Texas enacted a tough abortion law last year and a bigger one after the court ruling. Supreme Court of the United States, so that it now performs 50% more procedures. He said many are aimed at men who don’t want children and see access to abortion as another option if birth control isn’t working as expected.
“It really pushed family planning to the forefront of people’s thoughts,” he said of the loss of access to abortion.
Lawmakers are responding to growing demand. A California law that will take effect in 2024 will make vasectomies cheaper by allowing patients with private insurance to get the procedure at no additional cost other than what they pay for their monthly premiums.
Dr. Margaret Baum, Medical Director of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis and Southwestern Missouri Area, will partner with Guarin to provide free vasectomies. She has had many conversations with patients about permanent sterilization over the past few months and said there was a sense of urgency.
“I think people are afraid, #1, that abortion isn’t accessible, which is a very real and legitimate fear and in reality for a lot of people in our country. And then I think people are also really scared of what might happen next,” she said.
A vasectomy involves cutting and sealing the tube that carries semen, preventing it from entering the ejaculatory fluid. Baum said she chats with patients to keep them calm, sometimes activating a playlist that includes “Great Balls of Fire” and “The Nutcracker Suite.” Most patients recover completely within a few days.
Dalliance, the truck driver, said he no longer wanted to blame birth control on partners, especially with harder-to-obtain abortions. Her home state of Missouri was one of the first in the nation to pass a trigger law banning abortion at any time during pregnancy.
“I don’t want to sound like I’m unhappy doing this, but this is a situation where my hands were forced in regards to the Roe vs. Wade decision,” he said.
“I feel like with the extreme cost of having a child in the United States, I’ve kind of been overpriced,” he said. “And so, this is me cashing in my chips so to speak. It’s the right ethical decision for me, but it’s not a decision taken lightly.
New York Post
News
Inside Elusive, Dashfire’s soon-to-open botanical cocktail room
After almost 10 years quietly producing high-quality bitters and ready-to-drink canned cocktails that are sold across the country, Dashfire is growing.
The company, which began in St. Paul, recently moved from Minnetonka to the Thorp Building in Northeast Minneapolis, where they share a wall with Tattersall. Now, they plan to open a cocktail bar before the end of the year.
“It’s a little bit of a Wonka situation,” Dashfire founder Lee Egbert said. “‘They’ve been doing stuff behind closed doors, but now they’re going to open those doors to the customers’ — so it’s kind of fun.”
The massive new production facility — but especially the cocktail room, which will be called Elusive — has the feel of a whimsical, energetic lab. The Dashfire production team makes certain spirits with local botanicals they forage. An on-staff botanist grows fresh plants under specialized lights. A table along one edge of the bar space is covered with labeled bottles, scales, plastic pipettes, and scrawled-on scraps of paper. Through a window, a label was visible on a massive box: “LAB STUFF.”
From the furniture to the walls, Elusive has a mid-century modern look that Egbert said is an intentional nod to the country’s aesthetic when NASA scientists, working furiously in their own labs, sent astronauts to the moon.
This is a place to nerd out if you want to — and, just as easily, enjoy a cocktail made completely in-house. Egbert said that, once final approvals come in, Elusive will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays, with Sundays reserved for events and behind-the-scenes classes.
As part of a distillery, the Elusive bar team has to approach mixology in a similar experimental way, said Jeff Rogers, who said his official title is “bar manager, but I kind of say that I’m ‘the Jeff around here.’” Rogers is building the cocktail program with Tyler Kleinow and Robb Jones of Meteor Bar: Combined, Egbert estimated, the trio has nearly 70 years’ experience.
Still, in a distillery setting, they’re forced to approach cocktails in a new way. When a traditional cocktail bar wants to serve a negroni, for example, bartenders would reach for Campari and their sweet vermouth of choice to blend with gin. As a distillery, Rogers said, Dashfire can only serve spirits they produce, so classic bottles are off-limits.
In a way, Rogers said, this only makes their job more exciting. By starting on the botanical level, the team can reverse-engineer cocktails to nail the exact aromatics and flavors they’re seeking, rather than relying on the hope that they’ll stumble across a missing puzzle piece to finish a drink.
“[A drink] might have the components of a negroni, but we’re not trying to make a negroni,” Rogers said. “We’re trying to make our own thing with our own flavors, based on the botanicals that we’re using. Kind of breaking the mold.”
A deep understanding of plants and aromatics can also help cocktails highlight local crops and tell stronger, more grounded stories. A beverage could showcase an entire plant — with not just coriander bitters, for example, but also a cilantro stalk spirit and an herbaceous cilantro leaf liqueur.
“We’re trying to go with super unbelievable flavors, presented in a real artistic way,” Rogers said. “Instead of just saying, ‘This is a bottle of gin; it has 30 things in it,’ we’re going to be able to talk about, what are those 30 things and why did we choose them. That’s what I’m really intrigued by.”
And if the distillery is a lab and the bartenders are mad scientists, everyone who takes a seat is a test subject in Elusive’s experimentation. Some flavors might get weird, Rogers said, but he and Egbert strive to keep things accessible and create a safe, welcoming place to try something new.
“You come in and you’re in great hands, but it’s also a way to experiment,” Egbert said. “If people want to dig deeper and really go into the weeds with us, they’ll be able to do that.”
And it seems the experiments are off to a strong start. One jar on the lab table contained an in-progress infusion of prickly ash, a shrubby citrus related to Szechuan pepper. Egbert opened it, and the smell was both complex and sinus-clearing. A citrus-flower liqueur that incorporates some of the prickly ash infusion had a sweetness that Egbert described as intentionally “cartoony” in its citric pop. A chicory liqueur tasted deep and raisin-y, like a toasty Pedro Ximénez sherry.
With botanicals at the forefront, seasonality becomes less about nebulous autumnal flavors, for example, and more about what plants are in season in Minnesota right now. Distillers can coax out different flavors by infusing botanicals in water versus alcohol, and temperature and ethanol content matter, too. A bartender wants more prickly ash in a cocktail than the citrus-flower liqueur recipe? They can simply pour some in.
“So many dials to turn,” Egbert said.
Dashfire Bitters / Elusive: not yet open to the public; 1620 N.E. Central Ave., Minneapolis
News
The threat of a gas plant in Norway shakes the energy market
- Norwegian police say they have solved an incident at one of the country’s largest natural gas plants.
- Telephone threats were made against the Nyhamna factory, the local mayor told Reuters.
- Natural gas benchmarks jumped more than 2% as Europe worries about Russian energy sabotage.
A potential threat to a major Norwegian natural gas plant sent jitters through European energy markets on Thursday, as the continent worries about alleged Russian interference in its infrastructure.
Norwegian police said Thursday morning they were responding to an incident at the Nyhamna plant, a key supplier of gas to Europe from the Ormen Lange field. The Møre og Romsdal force later said on Twitter that the situation had been resolved.
“It was a threat made over the phone,” Odd Joergen Nilssen, the mayor of the municipality of Aukra, where the plant is located, told Reuters.
The European benchmark for Dutch natural gas futures TTF on ICE jumped 2.17% on Thursday to just over 160 euros ($156) per megawatt hour following the police alert.
The Nyhamna plant on the west coast of Norway supplies the UK with around 20% of its natural gas and powers up to 22 million homes in Europe, according to Shell. It processes natural gas from two large offshore gas fields operated by European energy majors Shell and Equinor.
The Norwegian Home Guard has been patrolling the facility since last month after explosions on Nord Stream 1 pipelines raised fears of Russian interference in European energy infrastructure.
Europe is on high alert for disruptions, after cuts to gas deliveries from Russia to the region put a strain on supply ahead of strong winter demand. Some countries believe the damage to major Nord Stream pipelines was caused by deliberate sabotage, with some pointing the finger at Moscow.
Norway’s Gassco, which runs the Nyhamna plant, said gas was flowing there as planned, according to Reuters.
Shell, Gassco and Equinor did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.
Read more: Hundreds of pounds of TNT used to damage Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden and Denmark tell UN
businessinsider
News
PICTURED: A Jet2 plane at the center of an in-flight bomb threat
A Jet2 plane was intercepted by RAF fighters and forced to make an emergency landing last night amid a security alert – as video shows the moment the holiday plane was escorted away at London Stansted Airport above the skies of Essex.
Footage shows the A321 plane flying over Braintree after being forced to turn around in the air and make an emergency landing at Stansted amid fears of a ‘bomb threat’ against the plane.
One of the planes is believed to be one of two rapid reaction alert Typhoon jets which took off from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and intercepted the Jet2 airliner bound for Manchester.
Were YOU on the intercepted Jet2 flight?
Tell us what happened by emailing [email protected] or calling 020 3615 4021
Up to 220 passengers were then held on board at Stansted while armed police searched the plane. Essex Police said no threats were found on the plane and holidaymakers were then allowed to leave the plane at around 11.40pm.
Flight tracking data showed the Jet2 flight departed Dalaman, Turkey at around 6:55 p.m. local time, before flying over Europe and crossing the English Channel at around 7:45 p.m. The aircraft, operating under the flight number LS922/EXS46Y, then appeared to change course shortly before 8 p.m.
According to the FlightRadar24 tracking app, the plane then made a U-turn and descended in altitude over Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire. It then continued its descent through the air over Essex, escorted by two RAF Typhoons, before landing at Stansted at around 8:22 p.m.
He then drove to a stand away from the terminals amid reports of a bomb threat, where he was met by armed police.
The video showed several emergency service vehicles including fire trucks, ambulances and police cars waiting outside the airport. According to AviationSource, sources within the airline said the flight was escorted to the ground after a “bomb threat against the plane”.
Flight tracking data shows that the two military aircraft coincide with the plane as it made its descent towards the airport.
MailOnline has contacted Essex Police for further information.
The grounded Jet2 plane was forced to land at Stansted Airport last night
Emergency services at Stansted Airport after a Jet2 plane was intercepted by RAF jets
Footage shows the A321 plane flying over Braintree after being forced to turn around in the air and make an emergency landing at Stansted amid fears of a ‘bomb threat’ against the plane. One of the planes is believed to be one of two rapid reaction alert Typhoon jets which took off from RAF Coningsby and intercepted the Jet2 airliner bound for Manchester.
The Jet2 plane turned around in the air over north London before landing in Stansted
Turkey’s Dalaman flight was due to land at Manchester Airport last night
A photo claiming to be from the scene shows the plane
A force spokesman said last night: “We conducted a security operation during which a Jet2.com flight from Dalaman to Manchester was diverted to London Stansted Airport this evening, Wednesday October 12. ”
“Shortly before 9 p.m. we received a report of a potential threat on board the flight. He was escorted to Stansted Airport, where he landed safely and was parked away from the main passenger terminal. The runway was closed for a short period while investigations were carried out. The agents were then able to establish that there was no threat on board. The continuation of the journey was then organized for the passengers and the runway was reopened.
A Jet2 spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight LS922 from Dalaman to Manchester was diverted to London Stansted this evening at the direction of UK authorities.”
“The plane landed safely and taxied to a remote stand, and customers have now disembarked.
“Our crews are working very hard to look after customers, and we would like to apologize to everyone on board for any inconvenience or upset caused by this unforeseen incident.
“We understand authorities were alerted to a potential security threat, but this has been downgraded and the incident has been declared over.”
Earlier in the evening, an RAF spokesman said it had dispatched jets to intercept a location “which gave rise to concern”.
He said: ‘The RAF can confirm that fast-reacting Typhoon aircraft were launched this evening from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft which was of concern. The plane was escorted safely to Stansted Airport.
Flight tracking data shows the two RAF jets matched the passenger plane as it made its descent towards Stansted
Two RAF Typhoons (file image) were scrambled to intercept an aircraft which “caused concern”, the RAF said
A Stansted Airport spokesperson told MailOnline that the airspace around the airport was closed for a ‘short period’ as the flight was escorted by military aircraft.
They added that an inbound flight was diverted to allow this to happen and the runway was closed, but the airport has since been fully reopened.
They said: ‘A Jet2.com flight from Dalaman to Manchester was diverted to Stansted Airport this evening.
“The aircraft landed safely and is parked in a stand away from the main passenger terminal.
“The track was closed for a short time but has now reopened.”
Were YOU on the Jet2 flight? Tell us what happened by emailing [email protected] or calling 020 3615 4021
dailymail us
News
American progressives keep silent as Iranian women fight for their freedom – Orange County Register
Where are American feminists and “progressives” when we need them? You know, men versus women, pro-abortion guys who say things like reversing Roe v. Wade represent “men who want to tell women what to do with their bodies”?
Last month, on September 16, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman living in Iran, died in a hospital three days after being arrested in Tehran by state morality police known as the “Guidance Patrols”. His “crime”? She showed too much hair under her hijab or headscarf.
The New York Times reported: “Police have not explained why Ms Amini was detained other than that it involved the hijab rule. Her mother said in an interview with Iranian media that her daughter followed the rules and wore a long, loose dress. She said Ms Amini was arrested as she stepped out of the metro with her brother, and her arguments that they were visitors to the city were ignored.
According to the BBC: “Eyewitnesses said Mahsa Amini was beaten while inside a police van when she was arrested in Tehran on Tuesday. Police denied the allegations, saying Ms Amini had ‘suddenly suffered from a heart problem’. “However, at least one Iranian judicial official, according to state media, said the woman had suffered “multiple fractures … to the pelvis, head, top and bottom. limbs, arms and legs, indicating that the person was thrown from a height.
In protest, Iranian women are cutting their hair, some are taking to social media and burning their hijabs. Two weeks ago, CNN reported: “Protests have swept through more than 40 Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran. Iranian security forces cracked down on protesters, with hundreds arrested and at least 41 killed, according to state media. Some human rights organizations say the death toll stands at 76.” Regarding Iran, Human Rights Watch states: “Since March 21, 2022, the start of the Iranian New Year, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) documented 306 executions, including 130 on drug-related charges and 151 on drug-related grounds. on the Islamic principle of qisas, or punishments of “retribution in kind”. Between May 21 and June 21 alone, the group documented 99 executions.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., tweeted, “Solidarity with the brave women and allies in Iran protesting for their freedom. Mahsa Amini was murdered for no reason by the same patriarchal and autocratic forces that suppress women around the world. The right to choose belongs to all of us, from hijab to reproductive care. And Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., released a statement, “Those responsible for her death should be held accountable and the world should stand together in the fight against control of what women wear and how they wear.” present themselves in society. Banning the hijab is not much different from forcing it on women. Religious beliefs are personal and should never be imposed on anyone. (May God have mercy on his soul).
Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who once said of President Donald Trump, “We’re going to impeach this mother-f—er,” and after Roe v. Wade, tweeted: “Reproductive rights are human rights. who remain under threat across the country,” he quietly tweeted, “I stand in solidarity with Iranian protests as they fight for women’s right to bodily autonomy and against police brutality in the wake of the horrific murder of Mahsa Amini.
As for the rest of The Squad, silence.
No call from American feminists and progressives for the collapse of Iran’s totalitarian government. No wholesale condemnation of this police state’s mandate that women wear the hijab and risk imprisonment for not doing so or for not wearing it “correctly”. No way the Biden administration, at the very least, is publicly supporting Iranian protesters showing the same kind of courage as the Ukrainians after the Russian invasion.
Talk about “men telling women what to do with their bodies”! All the elements to make it an Iranian moment of George Floyd are present. But The Squad’s relative silence has been deafening.
Larry Elder is a bestselling author and nationally broadcast radio host. To learn more about Larry Elder or become an “Elderado”, visit www.LarryElder.com. Follow Larry on Twitter @larryelder.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Michelle Obama’s Secret Service driver charged with stalking on Vineyard
MARTHA’S VINEYARD — A US Secret Service employee and driver for former first lady Michelle Obama was charged with stalking and intimidating witnesses in a Massachusetts court on Friday, Oct. 7, according to court documents.
Douglas Vines, 53, was arraigned in Edgartown District Court, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, and has pleaded not guilty, the Edgartown District Court Clerk said. , Liza Williamson.
A police report from the Oak Bluffs Police Department filed last month says a woman told police she had been dating Vines for about two months when he said he wanted to have sex with her. her one night, but she decided she didn’t want to.
The woman said Vines then “got off the hook,” alternating between calling her and yelling at her, and texting her about how she was “playing with the wrong person,” according to the report. The woman said Vines used his position as a driver for the Obama family to intimidate her “while trying to get her to come back and have sex with him,” the report said.
According to the report, the woman said Vines told her he could “ping” her cell phone, read her texts, enter her phone, and that he had her DNA. Vines told the woman that he recorded her without her knowledge when she spoke about her citizenship status and that he would have her deported, according to the report.
The woman showed police two photos Vines sent her, including a shirtless photo of herself with one hand against her breasts and “her attention swung in another direction,” the report said.
“Vines was also threatening to release the photos he had of her and to have her deported if she turned herself in to the police,” according to the report.
In a subsequent interview with law enforcement, the woman said “he would repeatedly try to film or photograph her when they were having sex and she would tell him no,” according to another police report attached to the complaint. She said Vines had consensual nude photos, but she couldn’t remember the photo he sent her and she didn’t consent to it, according to the report. The woman “reiterated that she was distressed about the consensual and non-consensual nude photos or videos he had of her because he told her he had more and would use them against her. “, according to the report.
The woman denied that Vines ever threatened to physically harm or kill her, telling police he never hit her, “just emotionally abused her.”
A defense attorney for Vines could not be reached.
A judge issued an abuse prevention order the same day the woman reported Vines to police ordering him to stay away from her and not to contact her, according to the police report. Vines was also ordered to turn over all guns, gun licenses and gun identification cards he had, the report said. Vines turned over his service Glock 9mm pistol, three full magazines and a bullet, according to the criminal complaint.
“We have been informed of the charges against him (an investigation support officer) and the outcome of [last week’s] legal proceedings,” US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. “We have extraordinarily high ethical standards and the allegations are very concerning.
Guglielmi said Vines was placed on administrative leave, his security clearance was suspended, and “his equipment and access to any Secret Service facility or protected site has also been suspended pending criminal and administrative actions.”
Guglielmi added that Vines’ suspension “means he will be removed from President Obama’s details until the criminal component and our personal investigation is complete.”
Grub5
News
Australian fugitive with tattoos all over his face, ‘Beast’ written on his forehead, arrested after 2 weeks on the run
An Australian man who was able to remain a fugitive for two weeks despite having a distinctive tattoo covering his entire face and the word ‘Beast’ written across his forehead was reportedly arrested on Wednesday.
Jaimes Sutton, 24, went viral across the country earlier this month after Murray River Police District in New South Wales posted a photo of the fugitive on their Facebook page asking the public to help to locate it, according to news.com.au.
“Does he have any distinguishing features? several people commented after a local news station tweeted her photo.
“Please remember to be on the lookout for a man who looks like a postage stamp…” another joked.
SOUTH CAROLINA MAN SAYS ‘WITCHES’ ORDERED HIM TO THROW DOG ON BRIDGE: POLICE
A third said: “That’s what I don’t understand about criminals and face tattoos. Don’t they know that even on the loose they HAVE to interact with the public sometimes? And that people don’t EVER forget face tattoos?”
Others felt the tattoo was a sad representation of the suspect’s self-esteem.”
CELEBRITIES WITH FACE TATTOOS: JUSTIN BIEBER, HALSEY AND MORE
“What went wrong in this guy’s life that he did this to himself. It’s really sad,” someone wrote.
The suspect also has a “game over” tattoo written on his knuckles, the outlet reported.
He also changed his Facebook profile while on the run for a selfie with half his face covered.
Sutton was wanted for missing a court date on charges related to domestic abuse and property damage.
He was eventually taken into custody at a home in Leeton, New South Wales.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Sutton was denied bail and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.
Fox
Clinics offer free vasectomies, citing increased demand
Inside Elusive, Dashfire’s soon-to-open botanical cocktail room
The threat of a gas plant in Norway shakes the energy market
PICTURED: A Jet2 plane at the center of an in-flight bomb threat
American progressives keep silent as Iranian women fight for their freedom – Orange County Register
Michelle Obama’s Secret Service driver charged with stalking on Vineyard
Offchain Labs Developer of Arbitrum Acquires Prysmatic Labs
Australian fugitive with tattoos all over his face, ‘Beast’ written on his forehead, arrested after 2 weeks on the run
Russia’s allies abstained in UN vote, did not support Ukraine annexation
Mukesh Ambani visits Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand and donates Rs 5 Crore
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click