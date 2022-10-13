News
Column: Charles Leno, the former Chicago Bears left tackle, has emerged as a leader after a fresh start with the Washington Commanders
Even the most hardcore Chicago Bears fan would be challenged to name the 12 left guards who started alongside Charles Leno Jr. during the 93 consecutive starts he made for the team at left tackle.
Getting more than six in a quiz would be a good score. Nine or more would be deserving of an A.
The list: Matt Slauson, Vladimir Ducasse, Patrick Omameh, Josh Sitton, Eric Kush, Tom Compton, Cody Whitehair, Bradley Sowell, James Daniels, Ted Larsen, Rashaad Coward and Arlington Hambright between Week 4 of the 2015 season and the end of 2020.
Amid the nearly constant turnover the Bears had everywhere else on the line, Leno was a mainstay spanning the John Fox and Matt Nagy regimes, a seventh-round draft pick in 2014 who turned into a valuable performer as the team never poured huge resources into a premium position.
When general manager Ryan Pace made a run at Trent Williams in free agency in March 2021, Leno figured his position could be tenuous. The Bears’ bid fell short when the San Francisco 49ers re-signed Williams to a record-setting contract. Leno then figured he was OK, especially knowing there was a good chance the team would attempt to trade up in Round 1 for a shot at a quarterback.
“When they made a run at Trent, I remember being with my wife,’” Leno said. “I said, ’Oh, that sucks. That means they’re looking to replace me.’ I didn’t want to accept it. Then they drafted a tackle (Teven Jenkins) in the second round. ‘Oh, OK, that could be the replacement right there,’ but once they went with another tackle in the fifth round (Larry Borom), that’s when I knew something has got to be up.
“That being said, I called people in the organization and they told me, ‘No, you’re fine. You’re safe. You’re on a one-year contract, and we’re not going to be able to pay you next year. These are just going to be your backups, and we want you to help groom them.’ They told me that and within less than 24 hours, I was being told by my agent I was being cut.”
Leno, 31, landed in Washington, signing a one-year contract with the Commanders and settling in quickly at left tackle. He allowed a hit on quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick that ended the veteran’s season in the opener but played well throughout last season, earning a three-year, $37 million contract. He has maintained that level of play on a line that has struggled on the interior protecting quarterback Carson Wentz, who has been sacked 20 times, the third most in the NFL.
The Bears in 2021 signed veteran Jason Peters to play left tackle and this season have rookie fifth-round pick Braxton Jones on the blind side. Jones’ future remains unknown, but the Bears are interested in seeing him develop. While Leno isn’t the left tackle of the future for the Commanders, he has been a stabilizing influence in the locker room, allowing the organization to invest elsewhere. He was voted a captain this season.
“Charles has played very well,” Commanders coach Ron Rivera said. “Plus he’s a leader. He handles the players very well. They look up to him. He came and quickly assimilated himself and he actually challenged a couple of guys and he showed some really serious leadership. It was the kind of stuff you hope for from a veteran guy and it really has taken off.
“That is really cool because when your teammates see that and respond to it, it’s a great thing. He’s so professional the way he handles that, and some of the young guys have learned from him. He’s been really good that way.”
It’s not going to be just another game for Leno on Thursday night at Soldier Field. His wife, Jen, is from Chicago, and her family is still here. He remains entrenched in the community doing charitable work he began early in his career.
“I’m going to be completely honest: It will be emotional,” he said,. “I spent seven years there. How can I be naive to say it’s not? I would be lying to myself. It’s going to be a different game. I need to focus on my job, and once it’s over, it’s going to be exciting. Going against some guys I practiced against, going to see some brother I was blocking with, like Cody (Whitehair). I’m looking forward to it. Can’t wait.”
Leno had some rough moments during the 2019 season but rebounded in 2020 and thought he played well enough to remain part of the Bears’ future. Consistent turnover elsewhere on the line took a toll. It’s not an excuse but a reality when realizing continuity is something all good lines require for steady improvement.
“Guys got shuffled in,” Leno said. “I had five offensive line coaches in Chicago, five offensive coordinators and a countless number of quarterbacks and guards I played next to. I think I was doing something right. It’s just hard to succeed with stuff like that going. If I was able to be there for that long, I think I did a pretty damn good job.”
When some veterans are cut, especially post-draft, they find a landing spot and then quickly shuffle out of the league. Leno was able to become rooted with the Commanders, so perhaps change was best for him.
“Leaving a place like Chicago, a place I called home for seven years, I thought I was going to finish my career there,” Leno said. “It didn’t work out that way. That could have been it for me. One-year deal, I would have been done after (last) year and it would have been over. It’s all about how you respond.”
It was a whirlwind for his family. They moved with two young girls — Carsynn (now 2) and Oaklynn (now 1) — and Jen became pregnant late in the season. They added a third girl — Jordynn — over the summer.
Those are dynamics that cannot be overlooked when a veteran is trying to settle in with a new franchise.
“(Jen) keeps me levelheaded when I am too down and when I’m too high,” Leno said. “That is definitely something that has to be taken into consideration. A partner is either going to help you grow or fail. If your partner isn’t helping you get better, are they really helping you at all? That’s one thing my wife does. Whatever it takes. The sacrifices she made so I can continue to play this game is huge. If I didn’t have that, I don’t know where I would be.”
Terry McLaurin, Commanders wide receiver
Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.
McLaurin, 6-foot, 210 pounds, was drafted in the third round out of Ohio State in 2019, the 12th receiver selected in his class, three picks after the Bears chose running back David Montgomery.
McLaurin, 27, had 919 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie and put together consecutive 1,000-yard seasons after that to earn a three-year, $68.2 million extension in July. He has 19 receptions for 326 yards (17.2 average) and one touchdown this season and 11 100-yard games in 51 career starts with a carousel of quarterbacks throwing him the ball.
“He’s detailed and savvy as a route runner,” the scout said. “McLaurin has good top-end speed in terms of the stopwatch, but I don’t look him as a blazer or a vertical-stretch option in their offense. I think of him as an intermediate route runner who is excellent at setting up and manipulating coverage and finding soft zones on in-breaking routes. He can win isolation routes outside the numbers. If there is someone you want to compare his game to, I think it’s like Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers.
“McLaurin is a possession-type receiver who has enough top-end speed to be schemed as a vertical target when they want to do that. But he’s probably a 1-B when you’re talking about elite wide receivers. There are only a few 1-As in the NFL, the Davante Adamses, Tyreek Hills and Cooper Kupps. He’s not in that tier but he is a really high 1-B in my mind. He can be a downfield threat in Scott Turner’s offense. Those skinny posts they throw are caught between 12 and 15 yards, and he can take off when he gets one of those. They have talent around him at the skill positions and a quarterback in Carson Wentz who is more than willing to attack tight windows and attack the third level of the defense.”
Former NBA player Ben Gordon posts bail and is arrested hours later in Manhattan – The Denver Post
Former NBA player Ben Gordon was released on bail after an alleged violent incident at LaGuardia airport, only to be re-arrested hours later.
The former gunman was first handcuffed at Queens airport around 7.45pm on Monday after punching his child in the face with a clenched fist, sources said.
Gordon, 39, reportedly resisted arrest when Port Authority officers attempted to arrest him.
During the scuffle, two officers were lightly injured, police said.
Gordon, 39, was charged with breaching his son’s protective order, as well as assault and resisting arrest.
After the incident, the 10-year-old boy, escorted by an aunt who was also at the door, was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital for treatment.
Gordon, whose last known address was in Chicago, was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court and held on $50,000 cash bond or $20,000 bail.
He was transported to Rikers Island to await his next court date, but was released on bail and released on Wednesday, records show.
A few hours later, he was arrested again.
The ex-baller was taken into custody at Harlem’s 32nd Precinct Police Station for a 2020 robbery, police said.
Gordon got into a fight with a 22-year-old friend at a house on W. 131st St. near Fredrick Douglass Blvd. in Harlem on March 12, 2020, cops said.
The 6ft 3in basketball star allegedly grabbed the woman’s phone and smashed it to the ground.
The woman claimed Gordon elbowed her in the eye, causing her pain and bruising.
He was charged with robbery for the 2020 incident, police said.
‘Very similar, but very different’: How Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald compares to Don Martindale
Over the final few weeks of what would be his final season in Baltimore, Don “Wink” Martindale, always good for a quote, found himself talking about TV and movies. Maybe it was because they were better than anything his injury-depleted Ravens defense was putting on tape, maybe it was because he figured everyone needed a laugh, but every other week or so, the coordinator would drop a pop-culture reference from out of nowhere.
Before the Ravens’ Week 15 loss to the Packers, Martindale compared Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams to Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. After the Ravens’ Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, which they’d entered with over two dozen players on either injured reserve or the reserve/COVID-19 list, Martindale joked, “I don’t know if we’re playing football or the ‘Squid Games,’” referring to Netflix’s popular show that features contestants competing in children’s games with deadly stakes.
And before the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ultimately his last game in charge of the Ravens’ defense, he thought of a comedian who finds humor in brutal honesty.
“It’s been quite a season; we could probably write a book about it,” he said in early January. “It’s like a Larry David episode.”
On Sunday, when Martindale welcomes the Ravens (3-2) to MetLife Stadium, the jaunty theme song for David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” wouldn’t seem too out of place. On one sideline: Martindale, restoring the New York Giants’ defense to respectability with a ragtag group of players and an unflinching commitment to pressure. On the other: John Harbaugh, the coach who replaced him this offseason with Mike Macdonald, a former defensive assistant under Martindale, still searching for the success that his predecessor regularly enjoyed.
On the line: a chance for a marquee win, and a whole lot of pride. As far as storylines go, it’s pretty, pretty good.
“Wink is a great coach, a great guy. Love him,” Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who played under Martindale for two seasons, said Wednesday. “He’s definitely going to have the troops riled up. I know this means something to him; it’s only natural. … When you go somewhere else, and you come back or get to face your old team, it definitely just gives you a little bit more of an edge. So I know this was circled on the calendar, and it’s going to be a big game.”
The Ravens’ decision to fire Martindale in January, with a year still remaining on his contract, was surprising, even to those around the facility. Harbaugh had questioned Martindale’s aggressive play-calling after a Week 13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers — “You go to the well too many times,” he said, referring to Martindale’s “Cover 0″ blitz schemes, “and they get you” — and the defense had struggled mightily amid injuries and illness.
But before bottoming out last season, finishing a franchise-worst 28th in Football Outsiders’ efficiency rankings and last in the NFL in pass defense, Martindale’s defenses had been consistently among the league’s best, a rarity in a high-variance era. From 2018 to 2020, the Ravens ranked in the top 10 in overall efficiency each year and led the NFL in scoring average (18.2 points per game allowed) and total defense (307.8 yards per game). They also tied for first in defensive touchdowns (12).
In the statement the Ravens released announcing Martindale’s departure, Harbaugh praised Martindale’s “major” contributions to the team’s defense as a position coach and coordinator. But Harbaugh said it was the “right time” to “move forward in separate directions.” On Wednesday, he said he had “nothing but respect and love” for Martindale, who joined Harbaugh’s staff in 2012 and was promoted to coordinator six years later.
“I know how much he loves Wink personally,” owner Steve Bisciotti said at the NFL owners’ meetings in March, acknowledging his own surprise at the move. “When he called me to tell me that he was going to make the change, I was shocked — and I mean, as an owner, not as a fan. I was just like, ‘Wow. OK.’ When things get stale and you want to change, it’s very hard for John to come to that conclusion.”
Harbaugh did not have to search far for Martindale’s replacement. Macdonald had joined the Ravens’ staff as an intern in 2014 and worked his way up to defensive backs coach by 2017. He was coming off a celebrated turnaround of Michigan’s defense in his first year as a college coordinator. When Macdonald, then only 34, was introduced in January as the NFL’s youngest defensive coordinator, he acknowledged that he and Martindale “see a lot of things the same.”
But over the Ravens’ offseason and erratic first five games, Macdonald has distinguished himself from Martindale — and not just with his buttoned-up news conferences and close-cropped haircuts. Ravens defenders have raved about Macdonald’s approach to teaching his defense, how he expects players to be interchangeable and how easy he makes it to learn.
In theory, Macdonald’s defense might be closer to Martindale’s than any other in the NFL. Ravens inside linebacker A.J. Klein, who spent a couple of days on the Giants’ practice squad, last week called them “the same defensive system.”
But in practice, their approaches on game day, at least early this season, have varied greatly. According to Pro Football Reference, the surprising Giants (4-1) lead the NFL in blitz rate (43.4%) under Martindale, a perch the Ravens occupied in Martindale’s first three years as the coordinator in Baltimore. Under Macdonald, the Ravens this season rank 21st (24.4%).
As part of their more conservative approach, the Ravens have played more zone coverage this season. According to The 33rd Team, opposing quarterbacks have faced zone looks on at least twice as many drop-backs as they have faced man-to-man looks in every Ravens game this season. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was blitzed just three times and saw just four man-coverage snaps in Cincinnati’s loss Sunday to the Ravens, an approach that at times seemed anathema to Martindale.
Other tweaks have been subtler. According to Sports Info Solutions, the Ravens have run a “Cover 0″ blitz — no deep safeties, man coverage across the board — just six times this season. That’s as many as Martindale sent after Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in last year’s season opener.
With fewer defenders committed up front, Macdonald has diversified the Ravens’ looks in the back. On Sunday, the defense appeared to shift into a “Tampa 2″ coverage shell, in which a linebacker or more central defensive back drops into a deep-middle zone, at least twice. Inside linebacker Patrick Queen estimated Wednesday that the Ravens had called a Tampa 2 play maybe three times in the previous two seasons.
Macdonald’s also relied more on two-high-safety looks, joining a wave of coordinators around the NFL willing to sacrifice some integrity in their run fits for improved security against downfield passing plays.
“It’s just less stuff that we’ve got to worry about on our plate,” Queen said. “I think it’s more, ‘We can try to stop this, but if we get something else, then just play ball.’ As far as Wink, it was like trying to find a key for everything, trying to find a way to stop every play.” He called the two defenses “very, very similar, but very different at the same time.”
“When you have carryover, you’re still” reinventing your schemes, Harbaugh said Wednesday. “You’re not just throwing the same playbook out there. You just can’t do that in this league and last.”
Slowly but surely, Macdonald and the Ravens are finding their footing. Despite injuries in their secondary (cornerback Kyle Fuller and safety Marcus Williams) and along their front (defensive tackle Michael Pierce and outside linebacker Justin Houston), the defense enters Week 6 having held the Buffalo Bills and Bengals well below their typical output. After ranking 21st in defensive efficiency after Week 2, the Ravens are up to 14th overall, according to Football Outsiders, buoyed by one of the NFL’s best takeaway rates.
Macdonald last week acknowledged that, in his review of the defense’s film, he’d found plays where he regretted not putting players in better positions. But in the locker room, his public support hasn’t wavered. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said last week that Macdonald’s play calls have been “perfect,” spoiled occasionally by poor execution or miscommunication. Change, the Ravens believe, has been for the better.
“We have a new defensive coordinator, some new pieces to the puzzle, a lot of the guys that haven’t been here long,” Campbell said Sunday. “Not that I have any excuses or whatever, but we should get better with time. That’s just how it goes. The more we do it together, the better we’ll be.”
3 things we heard from the Chicago Bears, including Justin Fields’ breathing exercises and Roquan Smith’s take on roughing-the-passer penalties
The Chicago Bears held their second straight walk-through Tuesday as they prepare to face the Washington Commanders on Thursday night at Soldier Field.
Bears coordinators, quarterback Justin Fields and linebacker Roquan Smith spoke with reporters at Halas Hall. Here are three things we heard.
1. Justin Fields has been working on in-game breathing to help him stay calm.
Fields talked to reporters Sunday and again Tuesday about the comfort he felt in the second half of the Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He finished 15-for-21 for 208 yards and a touchdown and had eight carries for 47 yards.
Part of it, he said, is playing within his own rhythm.
“It came with time, to be honest with you,” he said Tuesday. “It just came with mistakes. Like I said after the game on Sunday, last year I felt like I had to speed myself up or be crazy pumped up just because everybody else is. But playing quarterback, the more you can stay calm, the more you can stay relaxed, the better you’ll play.”
Fields added that he tries to maintain the calm he has when throwing routes on air while in the game.
“Of course you’re going to have to move in the pocket … when D-linemen come and stuff like that,” he said. “But as much as possible you just want to stay calm and stay in that rhythm that you have in routes on air when there’s not a rush.”
Fields said the Bears have a yoga instructor who helped him with breathing exercises, which he uses between plays to help him stay calm. He said he worked on the exercises the last two weeks.
“Just doing that automatically keeps me more calm in the pocket and really just during the game,” he said. “I don’t even like doing pregame speeches because I feel like I’m so much calmer than everybody else. When the defensive guys are all juiced up, ready to go, I just try to stay chill the whole time.”
2. Jaylon Johnson could be trending toward a return.
The Bears had to give injury report estimations for the second straight day because they didn’t hold a full practice, and they estimated Johnson would have practiced in full.
It’s a good time for the cornerback to return from a three-game absence due to a quadriceps injury.
After the Bears allowed Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson to make 12 catches for 154 yards Sunday, they face a Commanders wide receiver corps with several productive players: Curtis Samuel (32 catches, 281 yards, two touchdowns), Terry McLaurin (19 catches, 326 yards, one touchdown) and Jahan Dotson (12 catches, 152 yards, four touchdowns). Dotson, however, is recovering from a hamstring injury and hasn’t practiced this week.
Smith said Johnson’s return could be “big.”
“I wish we’d have had him last week, but that’s over with now,” Smith said. “It’ll be a great opportunity for him to get back out there. We have some pretty good receivers coming in. … That’s the strength of their team — receivers.
“Having him back out there, it’ll be a great opportunity to show the world what he can do, too, on ‘Thursday Night Football.’ A lot of people don’t respect him, so it’ll be a great opportunity for him to show that. I’m rooting him on. I know he’s going to make some big plays coming back.”
Wide receiver N’Keal Harry was listed as limited after the Bears took him off injured reserve Monday following ankle surgery. The Bears placed linebacker Matt Adams on IR with a calf injury.
3. Roquan Smith agreed with a lot of NFL fans about ‘bad’ roughing-the-passer calls in Week 5.
NFL officials are under scrutiny this week for questionable roughing-the-passer penalties on attempted sacks of Tom Brady and Derek Carr.
The latter came Monday night when Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones stripped Carr of the football and had it in his possession but landed on the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback.
“Personally, not even being biased of any team, I think (they) were some bad calls,” Smith said. “Those refs were in tough positions so they were forced to make some tough calls, but I definitely don’t agree with some of them.
“I think the Carr one was worse. Come on, I’ve never seen a guy called with the ball in his hands for roughing the passer. You know what I mean?”
Landon Collins excited to be home: ‘It wasn’t the Giants, it was Dave Gettleman’
Landon Collins sat at an inconspicuous locker without a nameplate on Wednesday. He was barely recognized as he quietly slipped in after the Giants’ practice.
“That’s how I like it,” Collins said with a smile.
It’s good to be back, he said. The 2016 Giants All-Pro never wanted to leave as a free agent in 2019, but he wasn’t fond of Dave Gettleman and the former GM’s lack of appreciation for the safety’s skills.
“Facts, facts, facts, facts,” Collins said Wednesday. “That was my only concern. I want fans to understand that. It wasn’t the Giants. It was Dave Gettleman… It sucked. I wanted to stay but Gettleman didn’t want me here. So I had to take my chances somewhere else.”
Collins, 28, never lived up to the megadeal he signed in Washington, but now he’s back in New York to prove “that I still got it.”
“I’ve been injury prone for the past, what, two years, three years?” Collins said. “So that’s my biggest downfall right now. But other than that I’m still a playmaker, I’m still a baller, and I love this game.”
The Giants’ 2015 second-round pick admitted that signing to the practice squad was “humbling.”
“It’s definitely humbling coming from when you’re the top [guy] and now you’re back to ground one,” he said.
But he was willing to do anything to “come home,” as he put it. Here was his last week:
On Sunday, Oct. 2, he flew from Austin, Texas, to New Jersey. The next day, he worked out for the Giants in East Rutherford. They were planning to sign him, but they couldn’t right away. So he went to his place in Washington, D.C., mid-week, then returned to Texas.
Then the Giants called and told him to meet them in England. So he connected from Austin to Dallas to London, and met the Giants with only workout clothes in his bags due to the last-minute pack.
“I’m just happy to be back playing,” he said. “Coming back, most likely hoping to retire as a Giant, is a dream come true.”
Collins’ contributions on the field may not happen overnight. He is working on dropping some weight and said he’s going to stay “patient” because he’s still got “a lot to learn within the scheme.”
But he did drills as both an inside linebacker and a scout-team safety at Wednesday’s practice. And he said “the fastest way to get on the field for me is probably [in] dime [as a third safety], so I’m playing that role for right now.
“I’m not in no rush,” Collins said. “I don’t want to go out on the field and be the reason why something bad happens. So I want to take my time and try to get everything right.”
FREE JAMIE
Giants punter Jamie Gillan, “The Scottish Hammer,” did not fly back from London with the team due to passport issues. But Brian Daboll said he expected Gillan back in New Jersey by Wednesday evening.
In the meantime, kicker Graham Gano and long-snapper Casey Kreiter drew “Free Jamie!” on their practice T-shirts. Gano, who is part-Scottish, even drew Scotland’s flag.
“What they did was they had a case of Guinness to bait him,” Gano joked. “And when Jamie walked up to it, they cuffed him.”
ANOTHER ROOKIE ACL
Rookie defensive tackle D.J. Davidson, a fifth-round pick, tore his right ACL and has been placed on injured reserve. He is the third member of the Giants’ 11-man draft class to tear his ACL. So did fifth-round OL Marcus McKethan and sixth-round LB Darrian Beavers.
No. 5 overall pick edge Kayvon Thibodeaux missed the first two games with a sprained MCL. Second-round receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (sprained right MCL) hasn’t played since Week 1. And fourth-round safety Dane Belton missed the season opener due to a broken collarbone.
BARKLEY LIMITED BY SHOULDER
Saquon Barkley (right shoulder) was limited at Wednesday’s practice by the injury that forced him out of last Sunday’s win in London for a series. He had an extra pad over his shoulder again. The Giants’ full injury report remains as long as a CVS receipt.
Wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), safety Tony Jefferson (foot), and corners Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and Jason Pinnock (ankle) did not practice.
Barkley, corners Adoree Jackson (knee/neck) and Darnay Holmes (left quad), D-lineman Leonard Williams (knee), QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion) tight end Chris Myarick (ankle), edge Azeez Ojulari (calf) and wideout Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) were all limited.
Daboll was optimistic Taylor could clear the protocol for Thursday. Robinson looked good running routes in individual drills. He may return this week. He hasn’t played since Week 1.
In other news, the Giants re-signed wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad on Monday. He spent most of the offseason with the team.
Offensive guard Shane Lemieux (foot) — who is on injured reserve but eligible to return this season — was on the practice field in a T-shirt rehabbing with the other players. It’s another step in his rehab to possibly contribute at some point.
Davante Adams charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving photographer after MNF loss to Chiefs
A moment of frustration, as he called it, has led to Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams being hit with a misdemeanor assault charge.
After the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Adams shoved a photographer to the ground as he was walking off the field.
Kansas City police said Adams’ shove was an “intentional, overt act” that inflicted bodily injury which caused whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion.
The charges against the five-time Pro Bowler were filed in Municipal Court of Kansas City Wednesday morning.
The man Adams shoved has been identified as Ryan Zebley, who was working for ESPN Monday Night Football as a freelance photographer.
Adams apologized after the game.
“He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground,” Adams said. “I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me.
“I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s the way I responded. I want to apologize to him for that.”
The NFL is also said to be investigating the situation. Adams could be facing a potential suspension or fine for his actions, according to multiple reports.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels defended Adams on Tuesday and said he would cooperate with the league’s probe.
“We obviously don’t want any of our guys to be doing anything like that,” said McDaniels. “He knows that. He’s very well aware of that. But I know the person; I don’t think there was any intent behind it, on his part.”
– With News Wire Services
Jan. 6 hearing promises ‘surprising’ details before election
By LISA MASCARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is set to unveil “surprising” details including evidence from Donald Trump’s Secret Service about the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol in what is likely to be its last public hearing before the November midterm elections.
The hearing Thursday afternoon, the 10th public session by the panel, is expected delve into Trump’s “state of mind” and the central role the defeated president played in the multipart effort to overturn the election, according to a committee aide who discussed the plans on condition of anonymity.
The committee is starting to sum up its findings: Trump, after losing the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory. The result was the deadly mob siege of the Capitol.
“The mob was led by some extremist groups — they plotted in advance what they were going to do,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., a committee member, told CNN. “And those individuals were known to people in the Trump orbit.”
Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., is poised to gavel in Thursday’s session at an otherwise empty Capitol complex, with most lawmakers at home campaigning for reelection. Several people who were among the thousands around the Capitol on Jan. 6 are now running for congressional office, some with Trump’s backing.
The session will serve as a closing argument by the panel’s two Republican lawmakers, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who have essentially been shunned by Trump and their party and will not be returning in the new Congress. Cheney lost her primary election and Kinzinger decided not to run.
Another committee member, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a retired Naval commander, is in a tough reelection bid against state Sen. Jen Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot.
Unlike past hearings, this one is not expected to feature live witnesses, though the panel is expected to share information from its recent interviews — including testimony from Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She was in contact with the White House during the run-up to Jan. 6.
Fresh information about the movements of then-Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 and was rushed to safety, is also expected, according to a person familiar with the committee’s planning who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and requested anonymity.
For weeks the panel has been in talks with the U.S. Secret Service after issuing a subpoena to produce missing text messages from that day. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson described being told by a White House aide about Trump angrily lunging at the driver of his presidential SUV and demanding to be taken from his rally to the Capitol as the mob formed on Jan. 6.
Some in the Secret Service have disputed Hutchinson’s account of the events, but it is unclear if the missing texts that the agency has said were deleted during a technology upgrade will ever be recovered. The hearing is expected to reveal fresh details from a massive trove of documents and other evidence provided by the Secret Service.
The committee plans to show new video footage it received from the Secret Service of the rally on the White House Ellipse. Trump spoke there before encouraging his armed supporters to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell.”
The hearing also will include new documentary footage captured from the day of the attack.
The Secret Service has turned over 1.5 million pages of documents and surveillance video to the committee, according to agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
Lofgren said that as she learned the information being presented Thursday she found it “pretty surprising.”
The committee, having conducted more than 1,500 interviews and obtained countless documents, has produced a sweeping probe of Trump’s activities from his defeat in the November election to the Capitol attack.
“He has used this big lie to destabilize our democracy,” said Lofgren, who was a young House staff member during the Richard Nixon impeachment inquiry in 1974. “When did that idea occur to him and what did he know while he was doing that?”
This week’s hearing is expected to be the final investigative presentation from lawmakers before the midterm elections. But staff members say the investigation continues.
The Jan. 6 committee has been meeting for more than a year, set up by the House after Republican senators blocked the formation of an outside panel similar to the 9/11 commission set up after the 2001 terrorist attacks. Even after the launch of its high-profile public hearings last summer, the Jan. 6 committee continued to gather evidence and interviews.
Under committee rules, the Jan. 6 panel is expected to produce a report of its findings, due after the election, likely in December. The committee will dissolve 30 days after publication of that report, and with the new Congress in January.
House Republicans are expected to drop the Jan. 6 probe and turn to other investigations if they win control after midterm elections, primarily focusing on Biden, his family and his administration.
At least five people died in the Jan. 6 attack and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by Capitol Police.
Police engaged in often bloody, hand-to-hand combat, as Trump’s supporters pushed past barricades, stormed the Capitol and roamed the halls, sending lawmakers fleeing for safety and temporarily disrupting the joint session of Congress certifying Biden’s election.
More than 850 people have been charged by the Justice Department in the Capitol attack, some receiving lengthy prison sentences for their roles. Several leaders and associates of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with sedition.
Trump faces various state and federal investigations over his actions in the election and its aftermath.
