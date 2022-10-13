Cowboys’ Dak Prescott throws, tests thumb; Cooper Rush should start

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was throwing passes Wednesday for the first time since undergoing right thumb surgery, but is expected to miss his fifth straight game Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles .

“We are preparing for Cooper [Rush] start against the Eagles,” coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday.

Prescott said he felt “good” after the light throwing session – his first since undergoing right thumb surgery on September 12. He said he plans to launch more on Thursday.

“Solid. Ask the receivers,” Prescott said with a smile when asked how it went. “I always had pop on my [passes].”



1 Related

Before practice, McCarthy said he didn’t expect Prescott to wear a brace for extra protection.

During the practice portion open to the media, Prescott didn’t take many shots from the center and didn’t throw any passes with his right hand. He made sure to pick up his helmet with his right hand, and his passes at that point were left-handed. Prescott officially did not practice with the team until after his session.

“I think we’re still in the medical rehabilitation phase,” McCarthy said. “So once he’s finished that phase and is fully activated, I think that’s when we have our conversation.”

Prescott underwent surgery after the Cowboys’ season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While owner and general manager Jerry Jones said there was hope Prescott could return within four weeks — and didn’t put the quarterback on the injured reserve — it’s always been the most optimistic point of view. The return schedule was four to six weeks after insertion of a plate to stabilize the thumb.

McCarthy reiterated that he wanted Prescott to get a full week off before returning as a starter. He wouldn’t potentially think about Prescott serving as Rush’s replacement as he continues to repair himself.

The Cowboys have won four straight games with Rush, but McCarthy said he doesn’t believe the team’s path with Prescott would have been changed if the record was different.

“You have to trust the medical process,” McCarthy said. “It’s a 17-game season. That was my immediate response. I know Dak didn’t want to hear it, but you also have to make sure he’s right in the long run.

“So I’m not saying we’re conservative because it doesn’t fit with him, with the way he approaches game preparation. But, yeah, it’s really following the medical calendar. He’s doing everything you can can. -be done and more to prepare. But I don’t think that would have changed, from my point of view.