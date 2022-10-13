News
Crypto VC rollout still slow as investors wait for even lower valuations • TechCrunch
Continued volatility of crypto markets lead to inconsistent conversations between venture capitalists and founders – and entrepreneurs don’t often find themselves on the winning side.
While some crypto-native and general funds are actively deploying capital into the world of digital assets, others are taking a slower approach. Over the summer, some market participants expected trading to resume in September, but that still seems to be on hold as we enter mid-October and crypto market conditions remain fragile.
“A lot of VCs put the rollout on hold over the summer and there is currently a record amount of money sitting on the sidelines; it’s not just crypto specific,” said Alex Marinier, Founder and general partner of fintech and blockchain-focused firm New Form Capital to TechCrunch “My feeling is that the pervasive sentiment in crypto right now is fear.”
However, Marinier said the more bearish mood is an attractive time to continue investing, adding that “now is the time to allocate.”
"My feeling is that the pervasive sentiment in crypto right now is fear." Alex Marinier, founder of New Form Capital
New Form has allocated about 30% of its $75 million Fund 2 to date, Marinier shared. The majority of New Form’s deals for its second fund have been in its “sweet spot” target of crypto startups worth between $15 million and $35 million.
But not all funds operate at full capacity.
“Many of us expected September to be a gangbuster-like time when sentiment would be back and events with LUNA, Celsius and BlockFi would have been moved,” David Nage, Venture Capital Portfolio Manager at crypto-targeted company Arca, TechCrunch told TechCrunch. “But what you see with these events, while they’re in the past, they always come back to bite us in the proverbial ass.”
Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara named pitcher of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay
Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was chosen major league pitcher of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay, it was announced Thursday.
Alcantara, a 27-year-old right-hander, had a 14-9 record and a 2.28 ERA in 32 starts last season. He led the major leagues in innings pitched (228.2) and complete games (six) and pitched at least 8.0 innings in 14 of his starts—the most by any MLB pitcher since 2014.
Aaron Judge was named major league player of the year after setting an American League record with 62 home runs. The New York Yankees slugger beat out two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, last year’s winner and the reigning AL MVP.
New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz was voted the top reliever.
Judge received 18 first-place votes in balloting by a 22-member panel of baseball writers and broadcasters that included several former players, managers and executives.
The other four first-place votes went to Ohtani for another remarkable season on the mound and at the plate. St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt finished third.
Alacantara received 14 first-place votes, edging pitcher Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros, who got eight first-place votes.
Judge broke the AL mark of 61 home runs established by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris in 1961, helping New York to the AL East title.
A four-time All-Star and the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year, the 30-year-old Judge also led the majors in runs (133), on-base percentage (.425), slugging percentage (.686), OPS (1.111), extra-base hits (90) and total bases (391). He tied Mets slugger Pete Alonso for most RBIs with 131 and finished second in the AL batting race with a .311 average to Minnesota’s Luis Arraez (.316).
In the 54-year history of Baseball Digest’s player of the year award, the only other Yankees to win were pitcher Ron Guidry (1978) and shortstop Derek Jeter (2006).
Judge can become a free agent after the World Series.
Mets lack of playoff success doesn’t diminish off-field strides
The Mets used to be synonymous with controversy. There have been too many years throughout the club’s history when the off-field incidents overshadowed the on-field play.
Last season, there was the thumbs-down debacle, a general manager arrested for driving under the influence and the whole Kumar Rocker saga, complete with owner Steve Cohen’s tone-deaf tweet.
Going back further, there was sexual harassment, Matt Harvey’s suspension for skipping a game after a night of partying, Mr. Met flipping off fans, Yoenis Cespedes breaking his ankle during an altercation with a wild boar on his ranch, Francisco Rodriguez being arrested for punching his father-in-law in front of the clubhouse, Bret Saberhagen squirting bleach at reporters, Vince Coleman throwing firecrackers at fans, Willie Randolph getting fired in the middle of the night and, of course, the Wilpons getting wrapped up in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme.
But the list that once seemed endless may have finally come to an end in 2022. This year’s Mets made plenty of headlines, but they were all for baseball reasons.
“We’re creating a culture here that is going to be one of the best in the game,” shortstop Francisco Lindor said after the Mets were eliminated from the postseason Sunday night. “I’m truly excited for what’s going to come. This is a step forward, a step in the right direction.”
If you failed to notice, well, good. The club would rather the fans focus on the baseball aspect, even if the competitive ambitions fell short this season. There were strides made when it comes to the organizational culture and several members of the team — the ones forced to answer tough questions about their teammates’ poor behavior in the past — are proud of the changes made.
“The noise from the outside is gone,” Lindor said. “This year, there was less noise in the clubhouse. It was an expectation to win day in and day out, it wasn’t like a tryout. You were expected to be accountable, respect the game and your surroundings.”
There were times in the past when key role players felt expendable and the stars were treated as gods, even if they weren’t getting results on the field. Executives didn’t know the names of players and there was little accountability. The direction of the club continually felt stalled.
But a common refrain from the Mets as they packed up their bags for the winter was that forward progress has been made is continually being made.
“I think it’s in a great position moving forward,” outfielder Brandon Nimmo said. “If you can kind of step back from this, we acknowledge this as not getting to where we wanted, but I think in the long-term we’re probably going to look at this as a stepping stone for this organization. It’s heading in the direction that they want to end up and Steve wants it to end up in, and that’s with the World Series.”
Cohen was vocal about his praise for the Dodgers when he took over in 2020. Whether or not it became the Mets’ mission to become the East Coast Dodgers, they clearly still look at that club’s road map. When Frank McCourt sold the team to the Guggenheim group in 2012, the new management group made no secret of the fact that they intended to spend what was needed in order to win a World Series. The Dodgers won the NL West eight straight years from 2013-2020 and even reached twice before finally winning on the third try in 2020.
“I’m not quite sure about the timeline, but I know the Dodgers had to get into the playoffs a few times before they ended up winning the World Series,” Nimmo said. “Sometimes getting your young guys that experience can help out in the long run, but I think it’s going to be looked back on as a stepping stone for this organization. It’s in a great spot moving forward. We’ve got an owner that really wants to win and will do what it takes to win and that’s really half the battle right there.”
Players attributed much of the success to manager Buck Showalter. The veteran manager helped foster a culture of accountability and transparency and several players thought he was much more well-prepared on a daily basis than previous Mets managers like Mickey Callaway.
“Buck has been amazing in the way that he prepares for the season and prepares for games. He leaves no stone unturned,” Nimmo said. “He taught me a lot about the game this year. We used some of it in the games. It’s stuff you might only see once a year but it ends up coming in handy. No one is going to be more prepared than Buck and I think he has as much to do with this as we do — the 101 wins.”
There is a lot of offseason work to do by general manager Billy Eppler and his executive group, but if there is anything to take from a disappointing end to a good season, it’s that the club has finally gotten out of its own way.
Castellanos plates 3, Phillies hold off Braves 7-6 in NLDS
ATLANTA — Nick Castellanos drove in three runs and made a potentially game-saving catch in the ninth inning, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies over the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves 7-6 in the opener of their NL Division Series on Tuesday.
The Phillies have won three straight games to begin these playoffs, hardly looking like a team making its first postseason appearance since 2011. They followed up their wild-card sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals with a victory over the team that finished 14 games ahead of them in the NL East.
It wasn’t easy. Matt Olson hit a three-run homer in the ninth off Zach Eflin to bring the Braves within a run.
But Castellanos, capping off a brilliant day with his bat and his glove, made a sliding catch in right field for help snuff out the comeback — a clutch play from a player frequently maligned for subpar defense.
Alec Bohm added two RBIs for the Phillies, who built a 7-1 lead by the top of the fifth and made it stand up against a Braves lineup that squandered numerous chances to get back in the game.
Travis d’Arnaud homered and drove in the other three Atlanta runs, but the team that won 101 games during the regular season and edged the New York Mets in a thrilling NL East race suddenly finds itself in a best-of-five predicament.
Game 2 is Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta before the series shifts to Philly.
Castellanos had a run-scoring single in the first — the Phillies jumping ahead 2-0 before many fans had settled in their seats for the lunchtime start — and added a two-run single in the fourth.
Castellanos came in hitting .148 (4 for 27) in seven postseason games. He had nearly as many hits in this one, going 3 for 5.
And that sliding catch on William Contreras’ liner might have saved the day for the Phillies,
Max Fried, whose last postseason start produced six shutouts innings in a World Series-clinching victory over the Astros, failed to get through the fourth against the Phillies.
The Braves ace was roughed up for eight hits and six runs — two of them unearned, but that was because of a throwing error by Fried.
The Phillies, on the other hand, have been playing like playoff-hardened veterans even though their 11-year postseason drought was the National League’s longest.
They started the season dismally, which led to the firing of manager Joe Girardi in early June.
Rob Thomson guided a remarkable turnaround as interim manager, the Phillies bouncing back to claim the NL’s final wild card.
Thomson had the interim removed from his title on Monday, agreeing to a two-year deal to remain at the helm through 2024. The Phillies gave him quite a thank-you in his first game as plain ol’ manager.
Fried routinely retired the first two hitters of the game, but the Phillies suddenly strung together four straight singles — all of them to the opposite field — for a 2-0 lead.
The last two of them were run-scoring hits by Castellanos and Bohm.
D’Arnaud halved the deficit with a homer deep into the left-field seats leading off the second, but 22-year-old starter Ranger Suárez and the Phillies were not flustered.
Bouncing right back in the third, Philadelphia tacked on two more runs after J.T. Realmuto reached on Fried’s errant throw.
Bohm picked up his second RBI with a sacrifice fly and Jean Segura followed with a two-out single to center.
The Phillies knocked out Fried in the fourth, the left-hander leaving with runners at second and third. Jesse Chavez had a chance to escape the jam after he struck out Realmuto, but Castellanos came through with another two-our hit — a single to left that brought home two more runs for a 6-1 lead.
Suárez went just 3 1/3 innings but made a couple of big pitches to keep the Braves from rallying.
After walking two to load the bases in the first, Suarez escaped on Contreras’ inning-ending double play.
Atlanta loaded the bases again in the third, but d’Arnaud struck out on a high fastball out of the zone. Suárez pumped his fist emphatically on the way to the dugout.
The Braves put two more runners aboard in the fourth. This time, the threat ended with Dansby Swanson whiffing at a 3-2 pitch from Andrew Bellatti, who was given the win.
Swanson slammed his helmet to the dirt in frustration — which was pretty much indicative of how this day went for the defending champs.
ROSTER MOVES
Phillies reliever David Robertson was left off the NLDS roster after injuring his right calf jumping to celebrate Bryce Harper’s home run in the clinching wild-card victory at St. Louis.
Spencer Strider, the Braves’ hard-throwing rookie, made the roster after he was sidelined since Sept. 18 with a sore left oblique. He was not available for Game 1, but could pitch later in the series.
UP NEXT
RH Kyle Wright, who led the majors with 21 wins, faces a must-win situation when goes for the Braves in Game 2. He’ll be opposed by Phillies RH Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.87), who grew up in suburban Atlanta.
Nestor Cortes speaks on what keeps him ‘level-headed’ before his first postseason start
Nestor Cortes has to fight against the success. The Yankees most reliable pitcher doesn’t feel like he can go into a game without the chip on his shoulder that got him here: the 12 wins, the All-Star Game appearance, the talk around town that he, not Gerrit Cole, should have been given the Game 1 start in this American League Division Series against the Guardians.
“Obviously you start becoming more comfortable and you start thinking ahead. I think as far as what I try to do is like I said, stay in the moment,” Cortes said Wednesday before the workouts at Yankee Stadium. “I want to cherish every day, even if I’m not pitching, and for me to be able to do that, I think that’s what’s kept me neutral every single time.
“So I would like to say that I go day-by-day and hopefully, today is the best day I have, and tomorrow we’ll see what happens.”
Thursday could be Cortes’ first ever career playoff start. It comes in the critical Game 2 of the best-of-five game series against the Guardians with the Yankees already up 1-0. The weather forecast could push that back into Friday, which is a scheduled off/travel day. Usually that would mean that Cortes would not be available for a do-or-die Game 5 if the series went that long.
Cortes, however, said he’s all in if he is needed.
“I would consider him being an option in that kind of scenario,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “If he goes Friday, you know, hopefully we’re not in a Game 5 situation, but if we are, we’ll see. I mean, he would maybe be in play but I wouldn’t — not necessarily as a traditional starter.”
Either way, Cortes, who has gone from a quirky reliever to a crucial starter in the last three years, will be excited, ready and facing the Guardians with that chip on his shoulder that he takes into every start.
“I go out there every time, every fifth day like it’s the last time I’m going to pitch,” Cortes said. “I think that’s how I’ve handled my whole career, even in the minor leagues. So for me to be able to go out there and enjoy the moment and just be part of it, I think that’s what keeps me level-headed and with that sense of urgency to do well every time.”
This spring, Cortes described himself as a proud immigrant whose parents brought him here from Cuba as a seven-month old to give him a chance. He grew up to be a “36th-round draft pick, who isn’t six feet tall” among the giants in the Yankees rotation and who pitched his way through the minors just trying not to get designated. He called pitching coach Matt Blake last winter, trying to see if he would have a spot on the big league roster.
But, that’s just part of a narrative of his history. As the the players got introduced before the game on Tuesday night, Cortes got recognized as an All-Star, the Yankees’ most reliable starter and one of their most popular players.
“It felt super cool. My parents were in the stands and after the game, they said, ‘man, we couldn’t believe what we heard out there.’ So it was kind of surreal for me, and really, I appreciated the ovation. It was pretty cool,” Cortes said. “I remember walking up to the line and everyone was like, you got the biggest ovation, blah, blah blah — until [Aaron] Judge came up, obviously. But it was cool.”
Boone thinks that fans have embraced the legend of “Nasty Nestor,” because he looks at this experience not like an entitled prospect who was destined for success, but like the fans dreaming of it.
“He looks like you and I. You feel like you could relate to him. You feel like you could probably do what he does — you can’t,” Boone said to laughter. “I mean, he, in a lot of ways, was an underdog, was a low-round pick that wasn’t a prospect necessarily that’s kind of found his way to, you know, being an All-Star pitcher. So that is what a story people can get behind.”
But it would not matter if Cortes hadn’t shaped himself into an effective pitcher. He went 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA in 28 starts pitching a career-high 158.1 innings this season. Not a power pitcher, but Cortes still racked up 163 strikeouts to just 38 walks this season. He is among the top-25 percentile in baseball in Hard Hit %, xERA, xBA, xSlg, Barrel % and BB %.
And he frustrates the hell out of opposing hitters — and not just with his occasional delayed delivery or quick pitch.
“He’s smart, he reads swings, he’s deceptive, he controls at-bats with his changes in timing,” one American League hitting coach who has watched him over the past two years. “He may only be throwing in the low 90′s, but it plays up. He’s tough to face.”
He’s come a long way from just a 36th-round draft pick fighting to stay on the roster, but Cortes still has to think like one.
Who will be the next Chicago White Sox manager? Here are 3 ‘let’s try something different’ candidates.
Much of the discussion about the Chicago White Sox manager search has involved retreads — the same, well-known names over and over — while other coaches and minor-league managers are ignored.
Arizona State’s Global Sport Institute studied MLB manager hiring and firing patterns from 2010-19 and found 10 who were fired went on to manage again. Instead of cycling through the same managers and potentially getting the same results, teams such as the Sox would be doing themselves a favor by reaching out to candidates who might not be known in their circles.
Even if they aren’t hired, simply expanding the search, having some conversations and listening to some new ideas could help the Sox. They are still a young, talented team in search of some managerial stability. After two years of Tony La Russa proved fruitless, what is there to lose?
Here are three “let’s try something different” candidates.
1. James Rowson
The Miami Marlins bench coach, 46, was a candidate for the Boston Red Sox managerial opening in 2020.
In his role with the Marlins, Rowson was known as an offensive coordinator and was second in command to manager Don Mattingly, who won’t return in 2023. Rowson has worked as a hitting coach for the Chicago Cubs, minor-league hitting coordinator for the New York Yankees and during his tenure as the Minnesota Twins hitting coach, he helped transform the offense.
Under Rowson’s tutelage, the Twins hit an MLB-record 307 home runs in 2019.
2. Pat Listach
Listach, 54, retired from professional baseball in 1998 and since has coached or managed more than 10 teams. Listach worked his way up through the Cubs system from Double-A manager to major-league bench coach in 2011. In 2008, he was named the Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year. He also has worked in the Washington Nationals, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations.
In 2019, after joining midseason, Listach led the Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League to their first championship, and they qualified for the playoffs the next year as well. Listach currently is managing the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.
3. Lorenzo Bundy
With 30 years of managing and coaching experience, Bundy is an intriguing candidate. He is the manager of the Sox’s High-A affiliate, the Winston-Salem Dash. He was a coach with the Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Dodgers and Marlins.
Bundy, 62, is also a veteran of the Mexican Pacific League, having won three championships and been named Manager of the Year twice.
Vikings’ Dalvin Cook returns home to Miami, where he has been dominant at Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami has played host to six Super Bowls, five NCAA championship games, two World Series and once was even the site of WrestleMania.
It’s also where Dalvin Cook has taken over football games.
The Vikings running back will return to Hard Rock for a noon Sunday game against the Miami Dolphins, his first NFL game in his native Miami. He’ll need to have quite a showing to outdo some of his previous performances there.
“I’ve been playing in that stadium since I was back in high school,” he said.
It all started when Cook was a junior at Miami Central High School in 2012, and the Rockets went there to play Miami Booker T. Washington High, then ranked No. 7 in the nation. The game was so big it was moved from much-smaller Traz Powell Stadium, where Cook’s high school team played most of its games.
The Rockets upset the Tornadoes 37-26 as Cook starred in the second half. Playing defensive back, he intercepted a pass in the third quarter and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown.
Early in the fourth quarter, Cook added a 1-yard touchdown run. Then with five minutes remaining, he scored on a 70-yard touchdown run to put Miami Central up for good at 30-26. On that long TD run, Cook looked trapped in the backfield before he reversed course and ran down the right sideline. Then he cut across the field to the left side and scored, with a broadcaster narrating highlights of the game saying “he ran about 100 yards.”
“He had a run that, oh, man, was incredible,” said Roland Smith, who became Miami Central’s head coach the following season for a nine-year run and is now director of high school relations for the University of Miami. “He reversed field and outran everybody. It was just one of those runs that you remember. It was a big-time game. He always seemed to amaze me with the runs that he made.”
Cook was back at Hard Rock for two games with Florida State against the Miami Hurricanes in his first college season of 2014 and in his final one in 2016. In the first game, he carried seven times for 92 yards and scored two touchdowns, including the winning 26-yard run with 3:05 left for a 30-26 win. In the second, he carried 27 times for 150 yards and caught one pass for 59 yards and a touchdown in a 20-19 victory.
Cook wasn’t done showing off in his hometown in 2016. In his final college game, in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock, he carried 20 times for 145 yards and scored a touchdown in a 33-32 win over Michigan.
“This is what I dreamed about,” Cook said of his big games at Hard Rock. “This is a kid’s dream, just living it, trying to take advantage of the moment.”
With that in mind, you better believe Cook, in his sixth season with the Vikings, is looking forward to taking the field in Miami with the only NFL team for which he has played.
“It’s going to be fun,” said Cook, who leads the Vikings (4-1) in rushing with 373 yards. “I have a lot of supporters down in my hometown. It’s always good getting into some warm weather.”
Cook joked that he will have “my little own section” of fans at Hard Rock. Actually, that might not be that far from the truth.
Cook’s mother, Varondria White, said there will “a whole lot” of people at the game to support him, although she was unable to provide an estimate since so many people purchased tickets on their own. As for Cook’s immediate family, White said there will be about 15 seated together.
White said family members and friends will start the day at 8 a.m. EDT with a tailgate party in the parking lot. She expects there will be lots of chicken wings, sausages and baked beans.
White actually went through this drill two weeks ago. Her other son in the NFL, Buffalo rookie running back James Cook, played at Miami on Sept. 25. The Bills lost 21-19, but Dalvin’s little brother had four catches for 37 yards in addition to one run for three yards.
So far this season, White has seen Dalvin play in person just once, in Minnesota’s 23-7 win over Green Bay in the opener at U.S. Bank Stadium, while she has attended three of James’ games. But she said that will even out.
White is looking forward to seeing both sons in action Nov. 13, when the Vikings play at Buffalo. Preparations are already being made, with White saying about 40 fans from Miami will show up with “split shirts,” with half being Dalvin’s Vikings jersey and the other half James’ Bills jersey.
“We’ve got somebody that’s doing it,” she said. “They have a shirt company, which is good, so they’ll do all the shirts for us.”
On Sunday, at least it’s good for White that the Bills game begins at 3:25 p.m. CDT while the game at Hard Rock kicks off at noon. Twice earlier this season, when Buffalo and Minnesota played at the same time, she watched one game in person and the other on her phone.
“I’m excited for him to be back home,” White said of Cook’s first NFL game in Miami. “I’m excited a lot for the family that can’t really get up (to Minnesota) to see him.”
With Cook coming home, White looked back at when he first played football in Miami. He was 5 years old and starred for the Carol City Chiefs.
“I just remember that when Dalvin got the ball, nobody was expecting it but he’d go around the side and be gone,” she said. “Everybody was like, ‘Wow.’ He was just a little kid and it was before he grew into his body, but he would just get the ball and run, run, run. I knew then that if he just stayed the course, he would be fine. He had a little speed in him.”
Cook continued to star in youth leagues, By the time he was in the eighth grade, he joined the Scott Lake Miami Gardens Vikings for a two-season run.
“He was a very explosive player, very hard-working, the first one at practice and the last one to leave,” said Antonio Wimberly, the Scott Lake coach then who will be at Sunday’s game. “He was the kind of player you want on your team.”
Cook then played three years at Miami Central, and as a senior in 2013 had one of the best seasons in recent Florida high school history. He rushed for 1,940 yards, averaged 11 yards a carry, scored 24 touchdowns, was named Mr. Florida Football and led the Rockets to the Class 6A state championship.
“I believe he was the best (high school) running back in the country then,” said Smith, who that season won his first of six state titles with the Rockets.
Now, Cook is one of the best running backs in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons. But he hasn’t forgotten where he came from.
Wimberly is now coach of the Miami Gardens Ravens, a team of 13- and 14-year-olds. He said in recent years Cook has provided the team with jerseys, helmets, shoulder pads, sweaters and book bags.
“He gives back,” Wimberly said. “He works out with us during the offseason.”
Smith said when he was at Miami Central, Cook regularly would visit the school during the offseason and talk to players on the team. He said Cook and Nike provided about 90 rings for players and coaches after the Rockets won the state title in 2019.
“They may have cost $35,000 to $40,000, but it wasn’t the money, it was just the gesture,” Smith said. “Those rings are really nice.”
Cook said he had made it a priority since entering the NFL in 2017 to give back to his hometown.
“If you’re really from Miami, you really don’t leave Miami,” he said. “That’s just how it is. Just having the opportunity for me to have a bigger platform, to be in the NFL, and to show kids down in Miami there’s something bigger than just the inner city in Miami, the projects and the down areas. It’s bigger pictures out here. You can go be a star NFL player, you can go get a scholarship in college. You can go do all those things if you put your mind to it.”
Due to Cook’s popularity in the city, his mother said “a lot of kids wear 4.” This is Cook’s first NFL season with No. 4 after wearing 33 for five years. NFL rules did not allow running backs to wear single-digit numbers until 2021.
Back when Cook was running wild at Hard Rock Stadium for Miami Central and Florida State, he wore No. 4. He’s happy to be back in that number for Sunday’s game.
“That’s special right there,” he said. “Back in some old feels, some old emotions. It’s going to be fun.”
