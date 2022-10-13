Connect with us

Blockchain

DataTribe Announces Fifth Annual Cybersecurity Start-Up Challenge Finalists

BalanceTheory, NorthStar, and Web3fied Selected as Finalists

FULTON, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataTribe, a global cyber foundry that invests in and co-builds next-generation cybersecurity and data science companies, announced today the finalists of its fifth-annual DataTribe Challenge. The competition is poised to identify seed stage start-ups with a vision to disrupt cybersecurity and data science.

“This year’s submissions are incredibly impressive, presenting some really innovative cybersecurity and data science ideas,” said John Funge, Managing Director of DataTribe. “The three finalists announced today stand out – and exemplify the DataTribe mission of finding over-the-horizon technologies and phenomenal teams.”

Finalists will present a pitch and answer questions from judges during a live event on November 3, 2022. The three finalists will split $20,000 in prize money, and one winner will be eligible to receive up to $2 million in seed capital from DataTribe.

Finalists:

  • BalanceTheory: Based in Maryland, BalanceTheory is building the knowledge infrastructure and collaboration center for the cybersecurity community.
  • NorthStar: Based in Florida, NorthStar is a next-generation vulnerability management platform that enables enterprises to remediate the highest priority threat exposures by integrating business context to have the biggest impact on the organization’s security.
  • Web3fied: Based in New Jersey, Web3fied is building the future of decentralized digital identity and credentials management. Their solution easily integrates into enterprises’ existing websites and mobile apps to offload management of customer’s identity and sensitive data. Leveraging a Web3 architecture, the solution allows end users to custodian their own proven identity and data with increased security and privacy.

“We are thrilled to announce the finalists of the 2022 DataTribe Challenge,” said Mike Janke, Co-founder of DataTribe. “This is our fifth year running this contest, and despite the current economic headwinds, meaningful innovation in cybersecurity and data science continues to thrive. It is increasingly difficult for our team to select three finalists from such a phenomenal pool of applicants. Those that were selected represent leaps in innovation – companies that have the potential to define new categories and reshape the cybersecurity landscape. We thank all those who took the time to apply to the challenge and look forward to working closely with the eventual winner of the DataTribe Challenge, providing the capital, resources, and expertise to rapidly scale their business.”

The 2022 DataTribe Challenge judges are:

  • Bob Ackerman, Founder, AllegisCyber; Co-Founder, DataTribe
  • Roland Cloutier, Global CSO, Tik Tok; SVP CSO, ADP
  • Gabe Green, CISO of Koch Industries
  • Diana Kelley, CSO & Co-founder, Cybrize; Former Cybersecurity Field CTO, Microsoft
  • Pat Moynahan, Director, Information Security Airbnb; Former Head of Info Sec, Risk & Compliance, Facebook

About DataTribe

DataTribe is a startup foundry that invests in and co-builds world class startups focused on generational leaps in cybersecurity and data science. Founded by leading investors, start-up veterans and alumni of the U.S. intelligence community, DataTribe commits capital, in-kind services, access to an unparalleled network, and decades of professional expertise to give their companies an unfair advantage. DataTribe is headquartered in the Washington-Baltimore metro area, in Fulton, Maryland. For more information, visit https://datatribe.com.

Contacts

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

410-302-9459

[email protected]

33 mins ago |