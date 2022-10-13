David Pastrnak had a big opener for the Bruins

Bruins

Pastrnak finished with four points, including a difficult goal. Boston Bruins center David Krejci celebrates his goal with right winger David Pastrnak during the third period in the season opener. AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Bruins opened their season with an encouraging 5-2 win over the Capitals on Wednesday, led — unsurprisingly — by David Pastrnak.

Pastrnak was in fine form midway through the season, with four points including three assists and a goal. His goal came with just under five minutes left in the first half. Coming out of the wall, Pastrnak spun and fired a hard shot into the net to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead.

Pastrnak’s final assist, meanwhile, was one of the game’s most impactful shots. After the Bruins took a 3-0 lead, the Capitals came within a goal with less than four minutes left in the third period. The Bruins, however, pieced together a breakaway led by Pastrnak, who fired a shot at Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper. Kuemper made the save, but the shot knocked him out of position. David Krejčí cleaned things up to give the Bruins a 4-2 lead.

Hampus Lindholm’s empty-net goal with just over a minute to go accounted for the rest of the score.

Krejčí, who scored a goal and assisted two others in his first NHL game on ice, praised his teammate.

“I see him every day in training. He’s just a world-class player,” Krejčí told reporters. after the game. “It’s crazy. This guy has no ceiling. He just keeps getting better.

Pastrnak was asked about Krejčí’s comments.

“Obviously, I work on my game every day. I feel old, but I’m still quite young,” Pastrnak said with a smile. “I really think I can improve and I try to improve every day.”

Pastrnak also returned the compliment to Krejčí. Last season, Krejčí signed with HC Olomouc of the Czech Extraliga. A potential return to the NHL was “open” at the time, according to the Bruins, but the 36-year-old looked comfortable and ready to go on Wednesday.

“It will be different for him,” Pastrnak told reporters. “Maybe he doesn’t admit [it, but] it’s always different going from a big to a small ice cream, and we know it’s only going to get better.

“He already looked pretty good there to me.”

The win helped the Bruins get new head coach Jim Montgomery off on the right foot. Pastrnak noted that every coach has a different system and a new system takes some getting used to.

“It will take time for everyone to get used to it, but so far we have been working on it every day,” he said. “The fastest way to know the system is in the games. That’s where you get the biggest tests. … I think we’re just going to just get better and better in the system.

The good news is that a victory improves the feeling of acclimatization, even if it was not perfectly clean.

“Obviously that can be a big part of how things go over the next two weeks,” Pastrnak said. “So it’s a good thing we did today, and obviously a good start for our group. We have to make sure we correct a few mistakes, it wasn’t clean, but it was good for us that we were able to win these kinds of games when we lacked a few key players.