Connect with us

Blockchain

Dogecoin Must Do This One Thing For Price To Hit $0.1, Here Is Why?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By

Dogecoin Must Do This One Thing For Price To Hit $0.1, Here Is Why?
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
  • DOGE price breaks down into a ranging channel as price failed to break above resistance, holding price from trending higher. 
  • DOGE trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as the price struggles to regain bullish signs as the price continues ranging in a channel. 
  • The price of DOGE needs to break out of the channel with good volume to rally high to a region of $0.1. 

Dogecoin (DOGE) prices continue to struggle as they range in a channel to rekindle their bullish movement against tether (USDT). Dogecoin (DOGE) and other crypto assets experienced a relief bounce in recent weeks, which saw the crypto market cap look good for cryptocurrencies across the industry, with many producing double-digit gains. DOGE showed some relief bounces but was quickly rejected into a range price movement. (Data from Binance) 

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

Despite having had a difficult few months, with the price falling to a low of $0.05, a 70% drop from an all-time high of $0.6, and many glamouring for $1. Due to market conditions, this incredible price movement was cut short. The crypto market has been in a bear market for more than six months, causing many crypto assets to retest their weekly lows while others cling to key support.

After rallying to a high of $0.08, the price of DOGE fell to a weekly low of $O.05, where the price held strong after forming support, and this region appeared to be a demand zone for prices.

DOGE price bounced off this region of $0.05 as the price rallied to a weekly high of $0.66 as the price faced resistance to breaking higher as the price range in a channel.

DOGE’s price has since remained within its range as it prepares to break out of it in order to retest the resistance at $0.08.

Weekly resistance for the price of DOGE – $0.08.

Weekly support for the price of DOGE – $0.05.

Price Analysis Of DOGE On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily DOGE Price Chart | Source: DOGEUSDT On Tradingview.com

On a daily basis, the price of DOGE remains below the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), which is not conducive to an upward price trend in the short term. The prices of $0.08 and $0.062 correspond to the prices at the 50 and 200 EMAs, which act as DOGE resistance.

For the price of DOGE to resume its bullish trend, it must break above $0.08 with good volume closing above it. The price of DOGE remains range-bound as it needs to break out to the upside to resume its bullish movement; a break to the downside would send the price of DOGE to a daily low of $0.05 and likely lower.

Daily resistance for the DOGE price – $0.08.

Daily support for the DOGE price – $0.05.

Featured Image From Finbold, Charts From Tradingview

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Yuga Labs Pledges $1M to Education and Arts Initiatives in City of Miami

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 13, 2022

By

Yuga Labs Pledges $1M To Education And Arts Initiatives In City Of Miami
google news

Miami natives and Yuga co-founders, Wylie Aronow and Greg Solano, to lead initiative to expand arts and STEM education access in underserved communities

Initiative will start with $300K contribution to the Venture Miami Scholarship Fund to help local students access careers in STEM

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yuga Labs, the pioneering web3 company behind Bored Ape Yacht Club, today announced it has committed $1 million to support arts and education initiatives in Miami. The funding will expand and strengthen programs working to close the opportunity gap for thousands of Miamians. This new program is launching with a donation of $300,000 to the Venture Miami Scholarship Fund.

By supporting Miami-based initiatives, Yuga is connecting to its roots and giving back to the city where Bored Ape Yacht Club was born. Yuga co-founders Wylie Aronow and Greg Solano are proud Miami natives, as is Yuga Labs CEO Nicole Muniz. Growing up there showed them firsthand the vibrant energy, diversity, and endless opportunities for the community at large. Additional organizations operating in Miami that have a focus on education, the arts, and diversity are actively being explored as part of this commitment to their hometown.

The first program to be named in this broader initiative is the Venture Miami Scholarship Fund. This program, which was established in partnership with the City of Miami, helps those in financial need begin life without the burden of debt by allowing qualified students to pursue a bachelor’s degree in a defined STEM or high-wage, in-demand occupation with free tuition.

“We’ve been planning this for some time and are excited to finally announce Yuga’s investment in the future of our hometown. Miami has become a hub of a dynamic industry where Yuga Labs is at the forefront of innovation,” said Greg Solano, co-founder of Yuga Labs. “We have deep roots in Miami,” Wylie Aronow, co-founder of Yuga Labs, added. “As we continue to build our business here, we’re glad we can also help to build a strong, passionate community where there are no barriers to access, and creativity knows no limits.”

“Connecting local talent to career opportunities is an essential step in supporting Miami’s burgeoning tech and blockchain community,” said Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami. “Yuga Labs is a leader in Miami’s growing web3 business community. We’re thrilled to join forces with them to provide Miamians the education they need to earn sought-after careers with high-paying wages.”

This announcement follows Yuga’s previous commitment to donate 10,000,000 ApeCoin to the Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation and the donation of creator fees from Bored Ape Kennel Club secondary market trades to support animal conservation charities and no-kill shelters.

About Yuga Labs

Yuga Labs is a web3 company shaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Guided by the belief that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations, Yuga’s initiatives aim to reinvent what real-world utility for NFTs look like and push the space forward as a whole. Since their launch in April 2021 with flagship collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, they’ve made headlines as one of the first companies to release IP licenses to their NFT holders, acquired and released rights to other top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made web3 history with record-breaking synchronized player participation in their newest initiative, Otherside. One of the most ambitious interactive metaverse projects to date, Otherside is built with the community, rebelling against traditional walled gardens in gaming spaces.

For more information on Yuga Labs visit www.yuga.com or email [email protected].

Contacts

Delaney Simmons

[email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

SEC Launches Probe Into Yuga Labs Over BAYC NFT Sales

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 13, 2022

By

Sec Launches Probe Into Yuga Labs Over Bayc Nft Sales
google news

33 mins ago |