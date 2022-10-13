News
Dolphins see progress in rookie LB Channing Tindall; Raheem Mostert back at practice Thursday
Miami Dolphins defensive coaches had positive reviews for rookie linebacker Channing Tindall’s progress after he played his first two defensive snaps this regular season in Sunday’s 40-17 loss at the New York Jets.
“Channing’s been making great progress in practice,” said defensive coordinator Josh Boyer on Thursday. “Obviously, physically, there’s a lot of things that we like that he does, and I think he did well with the snaps m that he was in there.
“You’re always trying to work ways to get guys involved, especially if they can excel or succeed at those. I was excited for his opportunity.”
Tindall was the Dolphins’ top draft choice in the late April draft. The national champion at Georgia was taken late in the third round after Miami packaged picks in the first two rounds in the deal that landed receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Before the Week 5 loss to the Jets, Tindall had only seen special teams action after an uneven training camp and preseason where he showed he still needed some development.
“I think Channing is on course for where we were hoping he’d be,” Dolphins linebackers coach Anthony Campanile said. “I think he’s doing a good job, progressing. Got in the game a little bit. Think he was excited about that, and I think he did a good job when he was in there. I think he’s progressing, and like any rookie, just taking it all in and trying to get better every day.”
Third-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, a 2020 first-round pick, also saw his first defensive snaps against New York. He mainly entered as a boundary cornerback in nickel packages, seeing 31 defensive snaps.
Although his collision with linebacker Jerome Baker that prevented his teammate from making a tackle may be what most remember from his outing, Boyer took some positives from the appearance that saw him play while Xavien Howard was out, Byron Jones remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list and Keion Crossen was active but hurt.
“I thought there were some really good clips there. I thought there were some things that we can improve on,” Boyer assessed. “I would start with me and things that we can detail and coach a little bit better, but I did think he had some positive clips out there, for sure. … I thought it was a good start for him.”
Mostert returns
After running back Raheem Mostert became the Dolphins’ first 100-yard rusher of the season on Sunday, he missed Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury.
Mostert was back on the practice field on Thursday with a compression sleeve on his left leg for the team’s session outdoors under the Miami Gardens rain.
Tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring), after officially being listed as a non-participant on Wednesday as he worked on the side, was seen working with the team.
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion protocol) took the expected Thursday step of throwing and joining the team after working out on the side on Wednesday. Fellow quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), who will be held out on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, was also seen participating. Third-stringer Skylar Thompson has already been named the starter this week by coach Mike McDaniel with Bridgewater as his backup if he clears protocol by Sunday.
Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) again missed practice, and defensive back Elijah Campbell (foot) was not seen after being limited on Wednesday.
Right tackle Austin Jackson, who is progressing toward activation off injured reserve with an ankle injury, was again seen at Thursday drills after also participating on Wednesday. He was seen with sleeves on both legs with the right one not extending all the way down to his ankle. Practice squad tackle Brandon Shell, who was elevated for the loss to the Jets and replaced Armstead at left tackle, was practice with a brace on his left knee.
Ogbah and the pass rush
The Dolphins pass rush has not made an impact early in the season, and a big reason has been the lack of pressure seen from defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami’s sack leader in 2021 with nine.
Boyer pointed the finger at himself as to why Ogbah hasn’t gotten off to a hot start, with just one sack in five games.
“I start with self-reflection, and that’s not an easy thing to do,” Boyer said. “I do think that we can detail things a little bit better. He’s a dedicated player for us. He works hard. I think we can put him in some better situations from time to time. I know it’s important to him.
“He’s accountable, but I do think we can detail things and put him in a little bit better spot. I’m really excited for his opportunities coming up.”
()
News
Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump’s ‘staggering betrayal’
By LISA MASCARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON (AP) — A defeated Donald Trump “pulled out all the stops” as president to overturn the 2020 election, the chairman of the House Jan. 6 Committee said Thursday, focusing on fresh evidence from the Secret Service about the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The 10th public session, likely to be the panel’s last public hearing before the November midterm elections, was delving into Trump’s “state of mind,” said Chairman Bennie Thompson as he described a Trump “multi-part plan” to overturn the election.
Trump’s “staggering betrayal of his oath” led to an “attack on a pillar of our democracy,” Thompson said. “It is still hard to believe.”
The committee is starting to sum up its findings that Republican Trump, after losing the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. The result was the mob storming of the Capitol.
Thursday’s hearing opened at a mostly empty Capitol complex, with most lawmakers at home campaigning for reelection. Several people who were among the thousands around the Capitol on Jan. 6 are now running for congressional office, some with Trump’s backing. Police officers who fought the mob filled the hearing room’s front row.
The session will serve as a closing argument for the panel’s two Republican lawmakers, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who have essentially been shunned by Trump and their party and will not be returning in the new Congress. Cheney lost her primary election, and Kinzinger decided not to run.
Another committee member, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a retired Naval commander, is in a tough reelection bid against state Sen. Jen Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot.
The panel was expected to share information from its recent interviews — including testimony from Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She was in contact with the White House during the run-up to Jan. 6.
Fresh information about the movements of then-Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 and was rushed to safety, is also expected, according to a person familiar with the committee’s planning who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and requested anonymity.
For weeks the panel has been in talks with the U.S. Secret Service after issuing a subpoena to produce missing text messages from that day. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson described being told by a White House aide about Trump angrily lunging at the driver of his presidential SUV and demanding to be taken from his rally to the Capitol as the mob formed on Jan. 6.
Some in the Secret Service have disputed Hutchinson’s account of the events, but it is unclear if the missing texts that the agency has said were deleted during a technology upgrade will ever be recovered. The hearing was expected to reveal fresh details from a massive trove of documents and other evidence provided by the Secret Service.
The committee also planned to show new video footage it received from the Secret Service of the rally on the White House Ellipse. Trump spoke there before encouraging his armed supporters to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell.”
The Secret Service has turned over 1.5 million pages of documents and surveillance video to the committee, according to agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
The committee, having conducted more than 1,500 interviews and obtained countless documents, has produced a sweeping probe of Trump’s activities from his defeat in the November election to the Capitol attack.
“He has used this big lie to destabilize our democracy,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-N.Y., who was a young House staff member during the Richard Nixon impeachment inquiry in 1974. “When did that idea occur to him and what did he know while he was doing that?”
This week’s hearing is to be the final presentation from lawmakers before the midterm elections. But staff members say the investigation continues.
The Jan. 6 committee has been meeting for more than a year, set up by the House after Republican senators blocked the formation of an outside panel similar to the 9/11 commission set up after the 2001 terrorist attacks. Even after the launch of its high-profile public hearings last summer, the Jan. 6 committee continued to gather evidence and interviews.
Under committee rules, the Jan. 6 panel is to produce a report of its findings, likely in December. The committee will dissolve 30 days after publication of that report, and with the new Congress in January.
House Republicans are expected to drop the Jan. 6 probe and turn to other investigations if they win control after midterm elections, primarily focusing on Biden, his family and his administration.
At least five people died in the Jan. 6 attack and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by Capitol Police.
Police engaged in often bloody, hand-to-hand combat, as Trump’s supporters pushed past barricades, stormed the Capitol and roamed the halls, sending lawmakers fleeing for safety and temporarily disrupting the joint session of Congress certifying Biden’s election.
More than 850 people have been charged by the Justice Department in the Capitol attack, some receiving lengthy prison sentences for their roles. Several leaders and associates of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with sedition.
Trump faces various state and federal investigations over his actions in the election and its aftermath.
News
Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump ‘staggering betrayal’
By LISA MASCARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON (AP) — A defeated Donald Trump “pulled out all the stops” as president to overturn the 2020 election, the chairman of the House Jan. 6 Committee said Thursday, focusing on fresh evidence from the Secret Service about the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The 10th public session, likely to be the panel’s last public hearing before the November midterm elections, was delving into Trump’s “state of mind,” said Chairman Bennie Thompson as he described a Trump “multi-part plan” to overturn the election.
Trump’s “staggering betrayal of his oath” led to an “attack on a pillar of our democracy,” Thompson said. “It is still hard to believe.”
The committee is starting to sum up its findings that Republican Trump, after losing the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. The result was the mob storming of the Capitol.
Thursday’s hearing opened at a mostly empty Capitol complex, with most lawmakers at home campaigning for reelection. Several people who were among the thousands around the Capitol on Jan. 6 are now running for congressional office, some with Trump’s backing. Police officers who fought the mob filled the hearing room’s front row.
The session will serve as a closing argument for the panel’s two Republican lawmakers, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who have essentially been shunned by Trump and their party and will not be returning in the new Congress. Cheney lost her primary election, and Kinzinger decided not to run.
Another committee member, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a retired Naval commander, is in a tough reelection bid against state Sen. Jen Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot.
The panel was expected to share information from its recent interviews — including testimony from Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She was in contact with the White House during the run-up to Jan. 6.
Fresh information about the movements of then-Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 and was rushed to safety, is also expected, according to a person familiar with the committee’s planning who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and requested anonymity.
For weeks the panel has been in talks with the U.S. Secret Service after issuing a subpoena to produce missing text messages from that day. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson described being told by a White House aide about Trump angrily lunging at the driver of his presidential SUV and demanding to be taken from his rally to the Capitol as the mob formed on Jan. 6.
Some in the Secret Service have disputed Hutchinson’s account of the events, but it is unclear if the missing texts that the agency has said were deleted during a technology upgrade will ever be recovered. The hearing was expected to reveal fresh details from a massive trove of documents and other evidence provided by the Secret Service.
The committee also planned to show new video footage it received from the Secret Service of the rally on the White House Ellipse. Trump spoke there before encouraging his armed supporters to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell.”
The Secret Service has turned over 1.5 million pages of documents and surveillance video to the committee, according to agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
The committee, having conducted more than 1,500 interviews and obtained countless documents, has produced a sweeping probe of Trump’s activities from his defeat in the November election to the Capitol attack.
“He has used this big lie to destabilize our democracy,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-N.Y., who was a young House staff member during the Richard Nixon impeachment inquiry in 1974. “When did that idea occur to him and what did he know while he was doing that?”
This week’s hearing is to be the final presentation from lawmakers before the midterm elections. But staff members say the investigation continues.
The Jan. 6 committee has been meeting for more than a year, set up by the House after Republican senators blocked the formation of an outside panel similar to the 9/11 commission set up after the 2001 terrorist attacks. Even after the launch of its high-profile public hearings last summer, the Jan. 6 committee continued to gather evidence and interviews.
Under committee rules, the Jan. 6 panel is to produce a report of its findings, likely in December. The committee will dissolve 30 days after publication of that report, and with the new Congress in January.
House Republicans are expected to drop the Jan. 6 probe and turn to other investigations if they win control after midterm elections, primarily focusing on Biden, his family and his administration.
At least five people died in the Jan. 6 attack and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by Capitol Police.
Police engaged in often bloody, hand-to-hand combat, as Trump’s supporters pushed past barricades, stormed the Capitol and roamed the halls, sending lawmakers fleeing for safety and temporarily disrupting the joint session of Congress certifying Biden’s election.
More than 850 people have been charged by the Justice Department in the Capitol attack, some receiving lengthy prison sentences for their roles. Several leaders and associates of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with sedition.
Trump faces various state and federal investigations over his actions in the election and its aftermath.
News
Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders: Everything you need to know about the Week 6 game before tonight’s kickoff
The 2-3 Chicago Bears are back at home to play the the 1-4 Washington Commanders at Soldier Field in a Week 6 matchup. Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (7:15 p.m., Prime/Fox-Ch. 32).
Get the Bears latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts
Injury news
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will return to the lineup after missing three games with a quadriceps injury. His presence should boost a young secondary that had early trouble with Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson on Sunday.
Along with Johnson’s return, wide receiver N’Keal Harry practiced in full Wednesday after missing the first five weeks of the season following ankle surgery. Harry does not have an injury designation, meaning he’s healthy enough to play, but offensive coordinator Luke Getsy indicated Harry might still have a ways to go before he’s a big offensive contributor, given his limited practice time with quarterback Justin Fields.
Safety Dane Cruikshank, who has been out with a hamstring injury, is listed as questionable.
For the Commanders, wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), tight end Logan Thomas (calf), cornerback William Jackson III (back), offensive lineman Sam Cosmi (finger), running back Jonathan Williams (knee) and safety Percy Butler (quadriceps) were ruled out.
- 5 things to watch in the Bears-Commanders game — plus our Week 6 predictions
- Column: Charles Leno was a mainstay on the Bears offensive line. Now, he’s emerged as a leader on the Commanders.
- Bears Q&A with Brad Biggs: Are they ‘tanking’ this season? What role will N’Keal Harry play? What about a deal at the trade deadline?
- Take a look back at a century of Bears uniforms, including 97 years of orange and blue (and 3 of red and gold)
‘Prime’ time
Prime has all of the league’s Thursday night games — the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package. Amazon partnered with the league to stream 11 Thursday night games since 2017, but it took over the entire package from Fox Sports this year.
For local viewers, it’s a little easier if you aren’t a Prime subscriber. The Bears-Commanders game will be shown on Fox-32 starting at 7:15 p.m. You also can listen to the game on WBBM-AM 780 and WCFS-FM 105.9.
Read the full story here.
Progress on defense?
Entering Week 6, only the Seattle Seahawks (82) have allowed more first-half points than the Bears and Arizona Cardinals (80 each). As a result, the Bears (2-3) have trailed at halftime in all five games.
When Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins pushed ahead for a 1-yard run with 2 minutes, 26 seconds remaining Sunday, it was the first touchdown the Bears allowed in the second half this season. They have allowed 12 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.
“If I knew the answer, I’d tell you,” linebacker Nicholas Morrow said of the drastic difference. “We’ve just got to come out earlier and execute at a higher rate. I don’t know if there is any true answer to it because it’s not a different set of players on the field in the second half than it is in the first. It’s the same players, same coaching staff. We’ve got to figure it out.”
Read the full story here.
Progress on offense?
“Tons of progress? I don’t like using those adjectives that are extreme,” Getsy said. “I’m just not that type of person. But, no, there has been progress. And we’re sticking to the plan.”
Step by step, the Bears remain persistent with their offensive evolution while resisting any urges to skip too far ahead or land on any exaggerated conclusions.
“Your goal is to just have progress all year,” Fields said. “Progress takes patience.”
Read the full story here.
- Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts: Justin Fields’ Week 5 performance is no breakthrough — but it’s clear evidence of improvement
Latest news from Arlington Heights
A conceptual site plan for the Bears’ proposed redevelopment for a stadium and a residential and entertainment district in Arlington Heights got a mixed reception from village trustees at a Committee of the Whole meeting.
Trustees at the Committee of the Whole meeting were concerned about the density of the proposed transit-oriented development, why there was not yet a stadium rendering available and about whether the proposed development would hurt Arlington Heights’ current downtown area.
Read the full story here.
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field for Arlington Heights? Here’s what to know.
()
News
High school football: Week 7 predictions
Mahtomedi (5-1) at Simley (6-0), 7 p.m.
Friday marks the final game of a brutal three-game run that has seen the Zephyrs take on Spring Lake Park, St. Thomas Academy and Simley. The Cadets handed Mahtomedi its first “L” of the year last week. For Simley, a Class 4A power, running the Class 5A Zephyrs’ loss total to two would be quite a feat that would undeniably establish the Spartans as state title contenders. Our pick: Mahtomedi 24, Simley 20
Concordia Academy (5-1) at St. Agnes (5-1), 7 p.m. at Hamline
A Twin City Blue subdistrict title is on the line with two teams currently tied atop the standings with Providence Academy square off for supremacy. The Beacons are in the midst of an impressive resurgent season, but St. Agnes has re-established itself as a dominant force after a surprising Week 1 loss to Spectrum. Our pick: St. Agnes 30, Concordia Academy 21
Eagan (3-3) at Burnsville (3-3), 7 p.m.
An important game for seeding purposes, Eagan does seem to be rising at the right time of the season. A program amid a slow ascension under the guidance of head coach Nick Johnson, the Wildcats’ uptick could hit a bit of a crescendo with a late-season move above .500 on the season. Our pick: Eagan 31, Burnsville 23
Prior Lake (4-2) at Rosemount (6-0), 7 p.m.
Already armed with wins over Lakeville South and Eden Prairie, it’s a mystery as to what Rosemount, currently ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, would need to do to ascend to the state’s top spot. Perhaps yet another marquee win over a quality opponent would get the job done? Who’s to say at this point. Our pick: Rosemount 20, Prior Lake 14
Minnetonka (4-2) at Centennial (4-2), 7 p.m.
Another year, another underrated Centennial team sitting at a quiet 4-2. The Cougars’ losses are a 24-17 defeat at the hands of top-ranked Maple Grove and a 29-28 Week 1 loss to Stillwater, another undefeated team that currently sits at No. 3 in the rankings. This much is consistently true of Mike Diggins’ Centennial teams: They’ll rack up regular-season wins and be incredibly tough outs come playoff time. Our pick: Centennial 13, Minnetonka 10
News
Watch: Jan. 6 committee hearing livestream
The House Jan. 6 committee is holding what is likely its last public hearing before the November midterm elections.
The Thursday afternoon hearing is the 10th public hearing by the panel investigating the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. It’s expected to delve into President Donald Trump’s state of mind in the time surrounding the attack.
Watch a livestream of the hearing here.
News
Staff picks for Week 6 of 2022 NFL season: Patriots vs. Browns, Bills vs. Chiefs, Cowboys vs. Eagles and more
Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 6:
Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer (43-36-1 overall, 8-8 last week): Bears
Childs Walker (48-31-1 overall, 11-5 last week): Bears
Ryan McFadden (43-36-1 overall, 10-6 last week): Commanders
Mike Preston (41-38-1 overall, 8-8 last week): Bears
Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Saints
Childs Walker: Bengals
Ryan McFadden: Bengals
Mike Preston: Saints
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Jaguars
Childs Walker: Colts
Ryan McFadden: Colts
Mike Preston: Colts
Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Vikings
Childs Walker: Vikings
Ryan McFadden: Vikings
Mike Preston: Vikings
New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Browns
Childs Walker: Patriots
Ryan McFadden: Browns
Mike Preston: Browns
New York Jets at Green Bay Packers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Packers
Childs Walker: Packers
Ryan McFadden: Packers
Mike Preston: Packers
San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: 49ers
Childs Walker: 49ers
Ryan McFadden: 49ers
Mike Preston: 49ers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Buccaneers
Childs Walker: Buccaneers
Ryan McFadden: Buccaneers
Mike Preston: Buccaneers
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Seahawks
Childs Walker: Seahawks
Ryan McFadden: Seahawks
Mike Preston: Seahawks
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Rams
Childs Walker: Rams
Ryan McFadden: Rams
Mike Preston: Rams
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Chiefs
Childs Walker: Bills
Ryan McFadden: Bills
Mike Preston: Bills
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Eagles
Childs Walker: Eagles
Ryan McFadden: Eagles
Mike Preston: Eagles
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (Monday, 8:15 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Chargers
Childs Walker: Chargers
Ryan McFadden: Chargers
Mike Preston: Chargers
()
Dolphins see progress in rookie LB Channing Tindall; Raheem Mostert back at practice Thursday
Bitcoin Dominance Rises As Market Turns Red, What Does This Mean For Altcoins?
Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump’s ‘staggering betrayal’
Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump ‘staggering betrayal’
Inflation in Germany Records 3-Decade High of 10% in September
Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders: Everything you need to know about the Week 6 game before tonight’s kickoff
High school football: Week 7 predictions
Watch: Jan. 6 committee hearing livestream
Shiba Inu Adds Another Zero, Is It Time To Jump Ship?
Staff picks for Week 6 of 2022 NFL season: Patriots vs. Browns, Bills vs. Chiefs, Cowboys vs. Eagles and more
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need