Elon Musk Turns Into “Perfume Salesman” to Win Over Twitter Deal?

Elon Musk recently launched his perfume brand which can be purchased with DOGE.

Musk is expected to finalize a $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on October 28.

Following Elon Musk’s recent announcement regarding the launch of his newest perfume, ‘Burnt Hair,’ thousands of perfume bottles were sold and earned millions of dollars in just a few hours. Besides this, a recent tweet from the businessman is now smashing on Twitter. In the tweet, he asks people to buy his perfume so that he can acquire Twitter.

Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2022

Musk Becomes a “Perfume Salesman”

Elon Musk is now creating a sensation on Twitter by promoting his recently introduced perfume. Musk even updated his bio, describing himself as a “perfume salesman.”

Musk tweeted:

With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?

According to the world’s richest man, ‘Burnt Hair’ can be purchased at the website of ‘The Boring Company.’ Interestingly, the perfume can be bought with his favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE) along with fiat currencies. The perfume is priced at $100.

At the same time, Elon Musk is getting close to the October 28 deadline, the date on which the court ordered Musk to halt the Twitter deal. If the deal is not closing by the fixed date, a trial will be scheduled in November.

Moreover, Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter drew widespread attention globally. Musk initially planned to buy Twitter, but then altered his mind, claiming that the social media company had provided incorrect information regarding spam bots. Twitter breached its contractual commitments after he backed away from the initiative.

