Blockchain
Ethereum Price Remains Vulnerable, Will ETH Fall Back To $1K?
Ethereum failed to clear the $1,300 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is declining and there is a risk of a drop below the $1,265 support.
- Ethereum is still showing bearish signs below the $1,350 and $1,320 support levels.
- The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key rising channel with support at $1,290 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair remains at a risk of more losses unless there is a clear move above the $1,300 level.
Ethereum Price Remains In Downtrend
Ethereum started a minor upside correction from the $1,265 support zone. ETH traded as low as $1,268 and recovered above the $1,280 level.
There was a break above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,338 swing high to $1,268 low. Ether price even attempted a clear move above the $1,300 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
However, the bulls failed to gain strength for a close above $1,300. Ethereum price failed to clear the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,338 swing high to $1,268 low.
There was a fresh decline from $1,300. Besides, there was a break below a key rising channel with support at $1,290 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair is now trading below $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,298 level. The first major resistance is near the $1,300 level. A clear upside break above the $1,300 resistance zone could open the doors for a steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $1,350 resistance. Moreover, it could help bitcoin and other altcoins in gaining pace.
Sharp Drop in ETH?
If ethereum fails to recover above the $1,300 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,275 level.
The next major support is near the $1,265 level. A downside break below the $1,265 might start a major decline towards $1,200. Any more losses may perhaps open the gates for a move towards the $1,000 support.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below to the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,265
Major Resistance Level – $1,300
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Forms Short-Term Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rise To $20K
Bitcoin price is consolidating near the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC seems to be forming a short-term bullish pattern and might rise towards $20,000.
- Bitcoin is struggling to gain pace for a move above the $19,200 level.
- The price is trading below above $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a new connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase unless there is a clear move below the $18,950 level.
Bitcoin Price Remains In A Range
Bitcoin price was seen trading in a range below the $20,000 resistance zone. BTC even settled below the $19,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The last swing low was formed near $18,860 before there was a minor upside correction. The price was able to clear the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $19,560 swing high to $18,860 low. The bulls even pushed the price above the $19,200 level.
However, the bears were active above the $19,200 level. Bitcoin price struggled to clear the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $19,560 swing high to $18,860 low.
It is now trading below above $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It seems like there is a short-term inverse head and shoulders pattern forming with breakdown support at $18,950. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,200 level. There is also a new connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the trend line might send the price towards the $19,500 resistance. Any more gains might start a steady increase towards the $20,000 resistance zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $19,200 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $18,950 zone.
The next major support is near the $18,860 zone. A downside break below the $18,860 support zone send the price towards the $18,550 level. Any more losses might call for a drop towards the $17,800 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $18,950, followed by $18,860.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,200, $19,500 and $20,000.
Blockchain
Monero Struggles In A Range Ahead Of $200 Rally, Will Price Breakout?
- XRM price breaks down into a ranging channel as price failed to break above resistance, holding price from trending higher.
- XRM trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as the price struggles to regain bullish signs as the price continues ranging in a descending triangle.
- The price of XRM needs to break out of the descending triangle with good volume to rally high to a region of $200.
Monero (XRM) prices continue to struggle as they range in a channel in an attempt to rekindle their bullish movement against tether (USDT). Monero (XRM) and other crypto assets experienced a relief bounce in recent weeks, which saw the crypto market cap look good for cryptocurrencies across the industry, with many producing double-digit gains. Monero (XRM) showed some relief bounces but was quickly rejected into a range price movement. (Data from Binance)
Monero (XRM) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Despite having a tough time in recent months with the price falling to a low of $100 with over 70% drop from an all-time high of $517. This incredible price movement was cut short due to the market condition. The crypto market has remained in a bear market for over six months, leading to many crypto assets retesting their weekly low while others hang on to key support.
After the price of XRM rallied to a high of $260, the price declined as it dropped to a weekly low of $100, where the price held strong after forming support, and this region looked like a demand zone for prices.
The price of XRM bounced off from this region of $100 as the price rallied to a weekly high of $150 as the price faced resistance to breaking higher as the price continued to range in a channel. The resistance value corresponds to the Fibonacci ratios (Fibs) at 38.2%, acting as resistance for the price to go higher. For XRM to trend, a higher price must overcome the resistance at $150.
Weekly resistance for the price of XRM – $150.
Weekly support for the price of XRM – $100.
Price Analysis Of XRM On The Daily (1D) Chart
On a daily timeframe, the price of XRM remains below the 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), which is not conducive to an upward price trend in the short term. Prices of $150 and $162 correspond to the 50 and 200 EMAs, which act as resistance for XRM.
For the price of XRM to resume its bullish trend, it must break above $162 with good volume closing above it.
Daily resistance for the XRM price – $162.
Daily support for the XRM price – $100.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Will Bitcoin Tank If A Recession Hits, IMF Issues Warning
The crypto market has been showing signs of decline recently as prices of Bitcoin and other crypto assets keep dropping. With the hikes in interest rates from most of the global central banks, the global economy is getting tighter. The impact on both the crypto and traditional markets is significantly devastating.
Following the events, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned about economic decline. Furthermore, it speaks of a possible worse global recession in 2023. This means that financial markets will go risk-off, creating extreme fear for the markets.
Hence, there could be a drastic decline in the prices of crypto assets and conventional stocks.
BTC Price Correlates With Stocks?
The price of Bitcoin has depicted a strong correlation with equity assets for more than a year. This is seen with most of the trends for BTC and some stocks in most cases. Several factors and conditions have been highlighted as explanations for the correlation. One of the stocks with a solid link to Bitcoin is S&P 500.
Bitcoin witnessed a price drop during the global pandemic recession in 2020. This was the same story for equity stocks. But as the economic conditions gradually progressed positively, the system transited accordingly. As a result, the crypto and equity markets sold off in December 2021 and May 2022.
Most of the correlated trends could indicate the performance of markets for securities once they hit a certain liquidity threshold. But, conversely, it could suggest that institutional fund has reached a sizable portion of capital inflows.
The price of Bitcoin could be tossed around firmly and fiercely despite the causative factors of a declining economy. However, the primary crypto asset could meet a drastic fall once there’s a global recession. This will propel investors to pull out their funds through massive sell-offs.
BTC Could Offer Long-Term Bullish Overview
The price of Bitcoin will boost in a situation with favorable intervention. For example, the US Federal Reserve and other central banks globally could take the IMF warnings and cut down rates to curb recession. Such a situation will create a price rally for Bitcoin and other crypto assets. Also, equity stocks will strive positively.
However, there could still be hope even without the intervention of the central banks. This means that a recession will emerge and pull down the crypto market, with the price of BTC dropping. Such lower prices could become an attractive entry point for some investors of the crypto assets.
Recall that the 2008 recession brought no prominence to Bitcoin. But following its collapse in March 2020, the primary cryptocurrency got a massive bull market that spiked its dominance in the crypto market. From then, Bitcoin rallied far above the equities and has been sustaining its stance.
With the overall outplay of events, Bitcoin depicts a bullish outlook on a long-term basis. At press time, the BTC price is around $19,137, indicating a drop over the past 24 hours.
Featured image from Pixabay and charts from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Bitcoin, Ethereum Open Interest Suggests A Squeeze Is Coming
The two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have seen a significant rise in their open interest in the last couple of weeks. This comes even when the market is seeing struggling prices and investors have begun to take more conservative positions in the market. The drastic increase in the open interest across these two cryptocurrencies could have some significant implications for the crypto market as a whole.
Ethereum Spikes With Bitcoin
Bitcoin open interest has been on the rise over the last couple of weeks, which has led to some interesting forecasts for the digital asset, and now, Ethereum has begun following the same trend. Over the last week, the Ethereum open interest relative to market cap had surged alongside that of bitcoin.
Both digital assets had actually hit new all-time highs in this regard, beating June 2022 levels. Bitcoin had risen to 3.21% while Ethereum had peaked at about 4.24% during the same time period. So ETH is seeing even more extreme figures compared to bitcoin.
To put this in perspective, the open interest to market cap ratio of ETH compared to BTC since 2019 has always sat at around 0.46%, representing a fairly small margin. However, this had changed in the last two years and the gap is ever-widening.
BTC and ETH open interest reach new ATH | Source: Arcane Research
The Ethereum Merge had been the main reason behind this spike. Since interest in the second-largest cryptocurrency had peaked as the upgrade drew closer, institutional investors had begun to set up shop in Ethereum, leading to the wide gap that is now being observed.
Short Squeeze Incoming?
A spike in open interest, especially one that hits all-time high levels, has always had massive implications for the crypto market, even if just in the short term. The current levels suggest that derivatives in both digital assets are very high at the moment, leading to extreme leverage levels.
BTC price settles above $19,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
With such high levels, it is important to keep in mind that while a short squeeze is more likely, it could go either way. Eventually, the leverage levels will begin to wind down, which is when the squeezes are expected to happen. Whatever way they swing in the end, the implications will be just as brutal for the market.
Large market volatility and instability will be the order of the day when this happens. For investors, this is a time to take fewer risks to avoid being caught in this meltdown. The established bear trends and such extreme levels of leverage can be a recipe for disaster.
Featured image from CoinDesk, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
CORRECTING and REPLACING Eclipse Raises $15M For Customizable Solana Virtual Machine Layer 2 Technology
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Second paragraph, second sentence of release dated September 27, 2022, should read: A $6 million pre-seed round was led by Polychain and joined by Tribe Capital, Tabiya, Galileo, Polygon Ventures, and Accel.
The updated release reads:
ECLIPSE RAISES $15M FOR CUSTOMIZABLE SOLANA VIRTUAL MACHINE LAYER 2 TECHNOLOGY
Eclipse, a customizable modular rollup provider, announced today that it has raised $15 million in pre-seed and seed funding. Eclipse maximizes throughput, while also providing developers with the flexibility to customize their own balance of speed, decentralization, and cost. With Eclipse, applications can build their own trust-minimized app chains, powered by the Solana virtual machine.
Eclipse’s $9 million seed round was co-led by Tribe Capital and Tabiya, which were joined by Infinity Ventures Crypto, Soma Capital, Struck Crypto, and CoinList among others. A $6 million pre-seed round was led by Polychain and joined by Tribe Capital, Tabiya, Galileo, Polygon Ventures, and Accel.
Eclipse solves a major pain point in the Web3 development ecosystem. With recent enterprise interest in Web3 use cases, applications are still forced to share the same throughput as other applications building on the same blockchain, with no option to leave if the application faces downtime or high transaction costs. Going beyond traditional alternatives such as Aptos and Starkware, Eclipse enables developers to deploy their own rollup powered by the Solana virtual machine, using any chain for security or data storage. Down the line, Eclipse will support the Move language, too.
Eclipse has already partnered with a series of major ecosystems including Celestia, EigenLayer, Oasis Labs, Polygon, Cosmos, and NEAR. It has also received a development grant from the Solana Foundation to support the development of rollups powered by the Solana virtual machine.
“Eclipse has the potential to bring more people to the Sealevel VM,” says Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana co-founder and angel investor in Eclipse. “Eclipse paves the path for Solana’s runtime to communicate with Cosmos chains through IBC.”
Eclipse was launched as a portfolio company of Anagram, a venture capital fund founded by Lily Liu. The team consists of Neel Somani, ex-Citadel quantitative researcher, ex-Airbnb software engineer and Sam Thapaliya, founder of Zebec protocol, one of the most widely adopted applications on Solana. Zebec will create its own rollup chain using Eclipse’s technology, which will serve as a lighthouse use case for the Eclipse architecture.
“As major corporations and governments begin entering the blockchain space, Eclipse is essential infrastructure to facilitate their use cases, such as Web2-scale consumer and financial applications,” said Niraj Pant, General Partner of Polychain Capital.
The Eclipse technology will set the stage for a new type of rollup that may render many other rollups antiquated. The value proposition of the new rollup technology has already captured the interest of more than 50 protocols, including Zebec, Notifi, and Friktion.
The tooling that Eclipse will provide to developers will easily enable customizable blockchains where each developer team will not have to become their own protocol designer.
The funds Eclipse has raised will be used to grow the Eclipse ecosystem and to further promote technical development, especially by attracting Rust engineers and expanding the business development team.
The team anticipates a public testnet to go live in early 2023. The network will be launched with support from the Celestia ecosystem; the team has already joined Celestia’s Modular Fellows program and entered a token swap with Celestia’s foundation.
“We’re excited to support Eclipse as a data availability solution for their Solana VM rollup,” says Mustafa Al-Bassam, CEO at Celestia Labs. “Modularity will enable developers using Eclipse to deploy code as a customizable rollup, saving significant development cost and time.”
“Eclipse is building the next generation of infrastructure for the upcoming wave of decentralized applications. As a protocol, if you want throughput at scale, you should consider using Eclipse. This is exactly the type of opportunity set, growth trajectory, and network effect we look for in Tribe Capital’s crypto incubator program,” says Boris Resvin, Managing Partner of Tribe Capital.
“While web services were originally monolithic, they eventually de-coupled into microservices where you could swap out each of the pieces,” elaborated Neel Somani, co-founder of Eclipse. “A blockchain architecture like Eclipse is a natural progression in the history of technology.”
About Eclipse:
Eclipse is a San Francisco-based technology company founded in 2022 by Neel Somani and Sam Thapaliya. Eclipse enables developers to deploy their own customizable rollups using the Solana virtual machine, using any chain for security or data storage. Their public testnet will go live in 2023 in the Celestia ecosystem, and will be rolled out across blockchain ecosystems thereafter. Developers who are interested in Eclipse’s technology can sign up for the mailing list on Eclipse’s website and follow Eclipse’s Twitter.
Contacts
MEDIA:
Wachsman
Ethan Lyle
[email protected]
Blockchain
Total Crypto Market Cap Meltdown
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at the total cryptocurrency market cap with Bitcoin being so boring. We also compare past crypto winters to see when the deep freeze might end.
Take a look at the video below:
VIDEO: Total Crypto Market Cap Analysis (TOTAL): October 12, 2022
There isn’t all that much new to report. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continue to move mostly sideways, as the market awaits the CPI data release tomorrow at 8:30AM ET.
Why Crypto Winter 2022 Resembles 2015 Bear Market
Much like Bitcoin, there is a slow moving showdown to gain control over daily momentum, according to the LMACD. On weekly timeframes, Bitcoin only just turned bullish last week, while the total crypto market cap has been bullish for several months now.
Comparing the LMACD across past bear market bottoms shows that the indicator is behaving more similarly to the 2014 and 2015 bear market bottom. In 2018 and 2019, price action turned up sharply instead and the indicator followed.
Sideways momentum could mean many more months of pain | Source: TOTAL on TradingView.com
Total Cryptocurrency Fractal Shows Possible Price Action Preview
The price action in each drawn box is eerily similar. Taking the bars pattern to place a fractal over current price action, the setup is practically the same. If the total crypto market follows a similar trajectory, a strong breakout attempt will ultimately fail and lead to a double bottom formation.
Since the fractal projects price action forward, turning on the Ichimoku indicator which also looks into the future, is forecasting potential resistance right where the fractal would interact.
Will The Downtrend Come To A Conclusion This Week?
However, there is no telling if this is indeed the bottom in cryptocurrencies, nor does anyone know if the market will behave like the last two bottoms. If not, and crypto continues down, the move could start this week.
The TD Sequential market timing tool has triggered a TD9 buy setup. However, the series is perfected only when the 9 candle makes a lower low. Note how past 9 candles on the way down lit up red and resulted in a deep move down. While this is possible, the TD9 setup is also a possible turning point where bulls could regain control.
Ethereum Price Remains Vulnerable, Will ETH Fall Back To $1K?
UK pension funds rush to raise funds as central bank deadline approaches
David Pastrnak had a big opener for the Bruins
Yuan’s digital foray into China sees transactions top 100 billion yen
10 best Amazon Prime Day TV deals of October: 4K TVs, OLEDs, and more
Lakers’ Lonnie Walker gets crack in starting role – Orange County Register
“Lula represents hope”: the favorite of the Brazilian presidential election sends his message in the favelas of Rio | Brazil
I’m “happy” to have “crossed the line”
Buyers wonder what’s next after Banana Republic announces it will be leaving Mag Mile – NBC Chicago
College volleyball: Ohio State gets sweep, ends Gophers’ win streak
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain