Farhad Manjoo: In the battle with robots, human workers are winning
Why do I still have a job?
It’s a question readers ask me often, but I mean it more universally: Why do so many of us still have jobs?
It’s 2022, and computers keep stunning us with their achievements. Artificial intelligence systems are writing, drawing, creating videos, diagnosing diseases, dreaming up new molecules for medicine and doing much else to make their parents very proud. Yet somehow we sacks of meat — though prone to exhaustion, distraction, injury and sometimes spectacular error — remain in high demand.
How did this happen? Weren’t humans supposed to have been replaced by now — or at least severely undermined by the indefatigable go-getter robots who were said to be gunning for our jobs?
I’ve been thinking about this a lot recently. In part it’s because I was among the worriers — I started warning about the coming robotic threat to human employment in 2011. As the decade progressed and artificial intelligence systems began to surpass even their inventors’ expectations, evidence for the danger seemed to pile up. In 2013, a study by an Oxford economist and an AI scientist estimated that 47% of jobs are “at risk” of being replaced by computers. In 2017, the McKinsey Global Institute estimated that automation could displace hundreds of millions of workers by 2030, and global economic leaders were discussing what to do about the “robocalypse.” In the 2020 campaign, AI’s threat to employment became a topic of presidential debates.
Even then, predictions of robot dominance were not quite panning out, but the pandemic and its aftermath ought to radically shift our thinking. Now, as central bankers around the world are rushing to cool labor markets and tame inflation, a few economic and technological truths have become evident.
First, humans have been underestimated. It turns out that we (well, many of us) are really amazing at what we do, and for the foreseeable future we are likely to prove indispensable across a range of industries, especially column-writing. Computers, meanwhile, have been overestimated. Though machines can look indomitable in demonstrations, in the real world AI has turned out to be a poorer replacement for humans than its boosters have prophesied.
What’s more, the entire project of pitting AI against people is beginning to look pretty silly, because the likeliest outcome is what has pretty much always happened when humans acquire new technologies — the technology augments our capabilities rather than replaces us. Is “this time different,” as many Cassandras took to warning over the past few years? It’s looking like not. Decades from now I suspect we’ll have seen that artificial intelligence and people are like peanut butter and jelly: better together.
It was a recent paper by Michael Handel, a sociologist at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, that helped me clarify the picture. Handel has been studying the relationship between technology and jobs for decades, and he’s been skeptical of the claim that technology is advancing faster than human workers can adapt to the changes. In the recent analysis, he examined long-term employment trends across more than two dozen job categories that technologists have warned were particularly vulnerable to automation. Among these were financial advisers, translators, lawyers, doctors, fast-food workers, retail workers, truck drivers, journalists and, poetically, computer programmers.
His upshot: Humans are pretty handily winning the job market. Job categories that a few years ago were said to be doomed by AI are doing just fine. The data show “little support” for “the idea of a general acceleration of job loss or a structural break with trends predating the AI revolution,” Handel writes.
Consider radiologists, high-paid medical doctors who undergo years of specialty training to diagnose diseases through imaging procedures like X-rays and MRIs. As a matter of technology, what radiologists do looks highly susceptible to automation. Machine learning systems have made computers very good at this sort of task; if you feed a computer enough chest X-rays showing diseases, for instance, it can learn to diagnose those conditions — often faster and with accuracy rivaling or exceeding that of human doctors.
Such developments once provoked alarm in the field. In 2016, an article in The Journal of the American College of Radiology warned that machine learning “could end radiology as a thriving speciality.” The same year, Geoffrey Hinton, one of the originators of machine learning, said that “people should stop training radiologists now” because it was “completely obvious that within five years deep learning is going to be better than radiologists.”
Hinton later added that it could take 10 years, so he may still prove correct — but Handel points out that the numbers aren’t looking good for him. Rather than dying as an occupation, radiology has seen steady growth; between 2000 and 2019, the number of radiologists whose main activity was patient care grew by an average of about 15% per decade, Handel found. Some in the field are even worried about a looming shortage of radiologists that will result in longer turnaround times for imaging diagnoses.
How did radiologists survive the AI invasion? In a 2019 paper in the journal Radiology Artificial Intelligence, Curtis Langlotz, a radiologist at Stanford, offered a few reasons. One is that humans still routinely outperform machines — even if computers can get very good at spotting certain kind of diseases, they may lack data to diagnose rarer conditions that human experts with experience can easily spot. Radiologists are also adaptable; technological advances (like CT scans and MRIs) have been common in the field, and one of the primary jobs of a human radiologist is to understand and protect patients against the shortcomings of technologies used in the practice. Other experts have pointed to the complications of the health care industry — questions about insurance, liability, patient comfort, ethics and business consolidation may be just as important to the rollout of a new technology as its technical performance.
Langlotz concluded that “Will AI replace radiologists?” is “the wrong question.” Instead, he wrote, “The right answer is: Radiologists who use AI will replace radiologists who don’t.”
Similar trends have played out in lots of other jobs thought to vulnerable to AI. Will truck drivers be outmoded by self-driving trucks? Perhaps someday, but as The New York Times’ AI reporter Cade Metz recently pointed out, the technology is perpetually just a few years away from being ready and is “a long way from the moment trucks can drive anywhere on their own.” No wonder, then, the end of the road for truck drivers is nowhere near — the government projects that the number of truck-driving jobs will grow over the next decade.
How about fast-food workers, who were said to be replaceable by robotic food-prep machines and self-ordering kiosks? They’re safe too, Chris Kempczinski, the CEO of McDonald’s, said in an earnings call this summer. Even with a shortage of fast-food workers, robots “may be great for garnering headlines” but are simply “not practical for the vast majority of restaurants,” he said.
It’s possible, even likely, that all of these systems will improve. But there’s no evidence it will happen overnight, or quickly enough to result in catastrophic job losses in the short term.
“I don’t want to minimize the pain and adjustment costs for people who are impacted by technological change,” Handel told me. “But when you look at it, you just don’t see a lot — you just don’t see anything as much as being claimed.”
Fuel shortage: what route does gasoline take to get to our cars? – Economy
More than 30% of stations are still in difficulty, with a lack of one or more fuels, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, published Wednesday evening. To find the causes of this shortage, you have to trace the entire chain, which includes refineries, oil depots and transport. Here is the path of the fuel, starting from the oil field and arriving at the tank of your car.
1 The oil field
The starting point is very often in Africa or in a Gulf country, France not being known for its large oil production. Indeed, only 0.7 million tonnes of oil were extracted in France in 2020, or 1% of national consumption, according to the Ministry of Ecological Transition. So you have to find it elsewhere. Among our favorite importers in 2021 according to INSEE data: the countries of Africa (37%), the former USSR (22.7%) and the Middle East (14.7%).
2 Transport by boat to the ports
Once the raw material has been extracted, it must be transported to France, almost exclusively by boat. Crude oil travels on tankers with a capacity not exceeding 300,000 tons. Two ports concentrate the overwhelming majority of shipments: Le Havre (43.7%) and Marseille (43.5%).
3 Refineries
Once in port, the crude oil is transported to the eight refineries in France (including one in Martinique). The seven sites in mainland France are located in Donges (Loire-Atlantique/TotalEnergies), Gravenchon (Seine-Maritime/Esso-ExxonMobil), Gonfreville-L’Orcher (Seine-Maritime/TotalEnergies), Feyzin (Rhône/TotalEnergies), Lavera (Bouches-du-Rhône/Petroineos), Fos-sur-Mer (Bouches-du-Rhône/Esso-ExxonMobil) and La Mède (Bouches-du-Rhône/TotalEnergies). The latter only produces agro-fuels.
In detail, TotalEnergies owns 54% of refining capacity in France, Esso 29%, Petroineos 16% and Sara, which owns the refinery in Martinique, 1%. It is at this stage that there is a first sticking point, with the refineries of TotalEnergies and Esso-ExxonMobil blocked for several days.
4 Transport to storage depots
Once passed through the refinery, the finished product goes to one of the 200 storage sites in France, each with a capacity of 400 m³ to more than one million m³ for the largest. 60% of the fuel is transported by a network of underground pipelines (more than 6,000 km), the rest by trucks, by train or by sea. The other blocking point is at this stage, with in particular a strike from the Dunkirk oil depot (North), since September 26.
These deposits must nevertheless constitute strategic stocks (three months of reserves) which can be released at any time by the State. This is precisely what was done from Sunday. “These deliveries are coming gradually,” promised Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.
5 Direction fuel pump
This is the last step: the transport of fuel to the 10,500 service stations in France, almost half of which are managed by large retailers. Oil companies use tank trucks to collect fuel from oil depots. But with the strikes, some of them wait a long time, which leads to supply problems and the queues seen at service stations in recent days.
Nikola Jovic has been asked to play big by the Heat, so rookie is stepping up to the challenge
There is no pretense from Erik Spoelstra when it comes to Nikola Jovic.
While it might not have been the same “Who?” reaction many offered on draft night, the Miami Heat coach admittedly needed to get himself up to speed regarding the 19-year-old prospect selected at No. 27 out of Serbia in June.
So Spoelstra listened, learned, and has found himself impressed with how spot on that intel has been from the team’s scouting department.
One element, in particular, already has come to NBA fruition.
“The first thing that jumped out when the scouts had us watch edits on him, I literally had never even heard of him, and it was his passing,” Spoelstra said, with the Heat closing out their preseason Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans at FTX Arena. “He was a ballhandling, passing three-man previously in Europe.”
Another encouraging aspect has been the rebounding of the 6-foot-11 big man.
“I mean he rebounded pretty well over there,” Spoelstra said. “You just don’t know analytically if that translates to the NBA. So I was just kind of open to seeing that.”
Spoelstra then opened a window into how patience has proven particularly prudent.
To a degree, Spoelstra said, the Heat set up Jovic to fail during summer league.
But it was out of those struggles that Jovic may now find a place in the Heat’s rotation sooner than anticipated.
“He never played the four or the five,” Spoelstra said, with Jovic confirming, as the Heat’s scouts noted, that he was almost exclusively a wing in Europe. “So I think that was part of his struggle in summer league, obviously playing a new game and a new environment and everything, but he was also playing two positions that he never even played before.
“But his passing, and just in general for me, I think any young player that knows how to pass and is a willing passer is super unique. All these players coming up, nobody’s really looking to pass. They’re looking to score, looking to put points on the board. I think it’s just a really interesting skill set, when people can see the floor, can see two plays ahead. And he had a lot of that as a young player playing in an adult men’s professional league, he was developing a lot of those habits. So we’re playing him a little bit more as a passing big, which fits right into his skill set.”
Typically, Spoelstra refuses to put a player in a box. But the Heat are loaded on the wing with NBA-proven depth. In the power rotation, this is not quite the case.
So Jovic has stepped up by stepping inside.
“I feel like I’m just playing,” he said. “I don’t feel like I’m playing like center and stuff. I don’t think it looks like it. I’m more outside than inside of the paint on offense. But on defense, I’m more inside, just because of bigger guys. I’m just trying to play the game, and that’s what we try to do, where everybody is positionless. We can do all the things.”
But now the passing angles are different, as the adjustments continue.
“I was more of an outside passer from the pick-and-roll stuff than from the low-post passing,” he said of his time in Europe. “I feel really comfortable there. But our team is doing great stuff with cutting and stuff. It’s easy to find them.
“And now playing five, that’s what Coach wants, so I’m doing what he wants.”
Typically, such finesse-oriented big men had been labeled as “unicorns.” But the NBA now has had so many in recent years in the Kristaps Porzingis mold that they hardly stand as exceptions.
With that comes the expectation to quickly adapt. To this point, that has been the case.
“He’s a quick learner,” Spoelstra said. “So he picks up things faster than I probably anticipated for a kid his age. He’s diligent. He works at it, in pre-practice, after practice, watches film. He takes accountability for his mistakes and he just doesn’t often make the same mistake twice in a row.
“But I think that’s some of the intel that we’ve got from our scouts, that he’s a smart player.”
Clinics offer free vasectomies, citing increased demand
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Denny Dalliance had long worried about what would happen if he fathered a child because his job as a truck driver takes him away from home most of the week.
But after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the 31-year-old from Independence, Missouri, decided it was time to act — and jumped at the chance to sign up for a free vasectomy.
“These are grim circumstances in which I made this decision,” he said as he drove a load of boxes through Kansas this week.
The vasectomy he is scheduled to undergo next month is part of an effort that involves Planned Parenthood and a doctor with a mobile vasectomy clinic. Sixty vasectomies will be offered over three days inside and outside of Planned Parenthood clinics in St. Louis, Springfield and Joplin to uninsured patients during the first week of November amid what clinics say will be a increased demand for the procedure.
Dr. Esgar Guarin then plans to take his mobile clinic – a vehicle decorated with large images of semen that his friends have jokingly dubbed the “Nutcracker” – on the road the following week to offer another 40 free vasectomies in several cities. from Iowa.
Guarin also plans to offer discounted vasectomies that month at his regular Des Moines-area clinic.
These efforts are part of World Vasectomy Day, originally a one-day event that now includes a year-round focus and a slew of activities in November.
“This is a very special time for reproductive rights in the United States. And we need to talk about that,” he said, adding that vasectomies are done far less often than the tubal ligation method of female sterilization, even though they are cheaper, have a shorter recovery time and require local rather than general interventions. , anesthesia.
Guarin, who serves on the World Vasectomy Day medical advisory board, helped bring vasectomies last year to Planned Parenthood in St. Louis to raise awareness of the procedure. The effort was so popular that the decision was made to expand it to other cities even before Roe’s overthrow caused demand to skyrocket.
In July alone, Planned Parenthood of St. Louis and Southwestern Missouri Area performed 42 vasectomies, up from 10 in the same month last year. Female sterilizations rose to 18 that month from just three in July 2021.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has heard similar reports from across the country that more and more patients are seeking tubal ligations. It’s too early for post-Roe national numbers on permanent sterilization, said Laura Lindberg, a professor at Rutgers University’s School of Public Health in New Jersey.
Planned Parenthood, for example, does not yet have national sterilization figures available for this year. However, its national webpage has seen a 53% increase in searches for vasectomy information over the past 100 days, a spokesperson said.
Google Trends data shows that searches for vasectomies briefly spiked after the Majority Opinion Project leaked in the Dobbs case, but then peaked in the days after the court ruling ended. June.
Dr. Doug Stein, a urological surgeon at Tampa-St. The Petersburg, Fla., area said patient enrollment for its practice tripled immediately after the Dobbs decision, with many patients under 30.
“I think everyone’s been busier since the Dobbs decision,” said Stein, co-founder of World Vasectomy Day.
Dr. Arnold Bullock, a St. Louis urologist who performs about 35 vasectomies a month, said that before the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, patients waited about a month for the procedure when the wait is now two to three months.
In Texas, Dr Koushik Shaw said his Austin urology institute spiked when Texas enacted a tough abortion law last year and a bigger one after the court ruling. Supreme Court of the United States, so that it now performs 50% more procedures. He said many are aimed at men who don’t want children and see access to abortion as another option if birth control isn’t working as expected.
“It really pushed family planning to the forefront of people’s thoughts,” he said of the loss of access to abortion.
Lawmakers are responding to growing demand. A California law that will take effect in 2024 will make vasectomies cheaper by allowing patients with private insurance to get the procedure at no additional cost other than what they pay for their monthly premiums.
Dr. Margaret Baum, Medical Director of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis and Southwestern Missouri Area, will partner with Guarin to provide free vasectomies. She has had many conversations with patients about permanent sterilization over the past few months and said there was a sense of urgency.
“I think people are afraid, #1, that abortion isn’t accessible, which is a very real and legitimate fear and in reality for a lot of people in our country. And then I think people are also really scared of what might happen next,” she said.
A vasectomy involves cutting and sealing the tube that carries semen, preventing it from entering the ejaculatory fluid. Baum said she chats with patients to keep them calm, sometimes activating a playlist that includes “Great Balls of Fire” and “The Nutcracker Suite.” Most patients recover completely within a few days.
Dalliance, the truck driver, said he no longer wanted to blame birth control on partners, especially with harder-to-obtain abortions. Her home state of Missouri was one of the first in the nation to pass a trigger law banning abortion at any time during pregnancy.
“I don’t want to sound like I’m unhappy doing this, but this is a situation where my hands were forced in regards to the Roe vs. Wade decision,” he said.
“I feel like with the extreme cost of having a child in the United States, I’ve kind of been overpriced,” he said. “And so, this is me cashing in my chips so to speak. It’s the right ethical decision for me, but it’s not a decision taken lightly.
Inside Elusive, Dashfire’s soon-to-open botanical cocktail room
After almost 10 years quietly producing high-quality bitters and ready-to-drink canned cocktails that are sold across the country, Dashfire is growing.
The company, which began in St. Paul, recently moved from Minnetonka to the Thorp Building in Northeast Minneapolis, where they share a wall with Tattersall. Now, they plan to open a cocktail bar before the end of the year.
“It’s a little bit of a Wonka situation,” Dashfire founder Lee Egbert said. “‘They’ve been doing stuff behind closed doors, but now they’re going to open those doors to the customers’ — so it’s kind of fun.”
The massive new production facility — but especially the cocktail room, which will be called Elusive — has the feel of a whimsical, energetic lab. The Dashfire production team makes certain spirits with local botanicals they forage. An on-staff botanist grows fresh plants under specialized lights. A table along one edge of the bar space is covered with labeled bottles, scales, plastic pipettes, and scrawled-on scraps of paper. Through a window, a label was visible on a massive box: “LAB STUFF.”
From the furniture to the walls, Elusive has a mid-century modern look that Egbert said is an intentional nod to the country’s aesthetic when NASA scientists, working furiously in their own labs, sent astronauts to the moon.
This is a place to nerd out if you want to — and, just as easily, enjoy a cocktail made completely in-house. Egbert said that, once final approvals come in, Elusive will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays, with Sundays reserved for events and behind-the-scenes classes.
As part of a distillery, the Elusive bar team has to approach mixology in a similar experimental way, said Jeff Rogers, who said his official title is “bar manager, but I kind of say that I’m ‘the Jeff around here.’” Rogers is building the cocktail program with Tyler Kleinow and Robb Jones of Meteor Bar: Combined, Egbert estimated, the trio has nearly 70 years’ experience.
Still, in a distillery setting, they’re forced to approach cocktails in a new way. When a traditional cocktail bar wants to serve a negroni, for example, bartenders would reach for Campari and their sweet vermouth of choice to blend with gin. As a distillery, Rogers said, Dashfire can only serve spirits they produce, so classic bottles are off-limits.
In a way, Rogers said, this only makes their job more exciting. By starting on the botanical level, the team can reverse-engineer cocktails to nail the exact aromatics and flavors they’re seeking, rather than relying on the hope that they’ll stumble across a missing puzzle piece to finish a drink.
“[A drink] might have the components of a negroni, but we’re not trying to make a negroni,” Rogers said. “We’re trying to make our own thing with our own flavors, based on the botanicals that we’re using. Kind of breaking the mold.”
A deep understanding of plants and aromatics can also help cocktails highlight local crops and tell stronger, more grounded stories. A beverage could showcase an entire plant — with not just coriander bitters, for example, but also a cilantro stalk spirit and an herbaceous cilantro leaf liqueur.
“We’re trying to go with super unbelievable flavors, presented in a real artistic way,” Rogers said. “Instead of just saying, ‘This is a bottle of gin; it has 30 things in it,’ we’re going to be able to talk about, what are those 30 things and why did we choose them. That’s what I’m really intrigued by.”
And if the distillery is a lab and the bartenders are mad scientists, everyone who takes a seat is a test subject in Elusive’s experimentation. Some flavors might get weird, Rogers said, but he and Egbert strive to keep things accessible and create a safe, welcoming place to try something new.
“You come in and you’re in great hands, but it’s also a way to experiment,” Egbert said. “If people want to dig deeper and really go into the weeds with us, they’ll be able to do that.”
And it seems the experiments are off to a strong start. One jar on the lab table contained an in-progress infusion of prickly ash, a shrubby citrus related to Szechuan pepper. Egbert opened it, and the smell was both complex and sinus-clearing. A citrus-flower liqueur that incorporates some of the prickly ash infusion had a sweetness that Egbert described as intentionally “cartoony” in its citric pop. A chicory liqueur tasted deep and raisin-y, like a toasty Pedro Ximénez sherry.
With botanicals at the forefront, seasonality becomes less about nebulous autumnal flavors, for example, and more about what plants are in season in Minnesota right now. Distillers can coax out different flavors by infusing botanicals in water versus alcohol, and temperature and ethanol content matter, too. A bartender wants more prickly ash in a cocktail than the citrus-flower liqueur recipe? They can simply pour some in.
“So many dials to turn,” Egbert said.
Dashfire Bitters / Elusive: not yet open to the public; 1620 N.E. Central Ave., Minneapolis
The threat of a gas plant in Norway shakes the energy market
- Norwegian police say they have solved an incident at one of the country’s largest natural gas plants.
- Telephone threats were made against the Nyhamna factory, the local mayor told Reuters.
- Natural gas benchmarks jumped more than 2% as Europe worries about Russian energy sabotage.
A potential threat to a major Norwegian natural gas plant sent jitters through European energy markets on Thursday, as the continent worries about alleged Russian interference in its infrastructure.
Norwegian police said Thursday morning they were responding to an incident at the Nyhamna plant, a key supplier of gas to Europe from the Ormen Lange field. The Møre og Romsdal force later said on Twitter that the situation had been resolved.
“It was a threat made over the phone,” Odd Joergen Nilssen, the mayor of the municipality of Aukra, where the plant is located, told Reuters.
The European benchmark for Dutch natural gas futures TTF on ICE jumped 2.17% on Thursday to just over 160 euros ($156) per megawatt hour following the police alert.
The Nyhamna plant on the west coast of Norway supplies the UK with around 20% of its natural gas and powers up to 22 million homes in Europe, according to Shell. It processes natural gas from two large offshore gas fields operated by European energy majors Shell and Equinor.
The Norwegian Home Guard has been patrolling the facility since last month after explosions on Nord Stream 1 pipelines raised fears of Russian interference in European energy infrastructure.
Europe is on high alert for disruptions, after cuts to gas deliveries from Russia to the region put a strain on supply ahead of strong winter demand. Some countries believe the damage to major Nord Stream pipelines was caused by deliberate sabotage, with some pointing the finger at Moscow.
Norway’s Gassco, which runs the Nyhamna plant, said gas was flowing there as planned, according to Reuters.
Shell, Gassco and Equinor did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.
Read more: Hundreds of pounds of TNT used to damage Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden and Denmark tell UN
PICTURED: A Jet2 plane at the center of an in-flight bomb threat
A Jet2 plane was intercepted by RAF fighters and forced to make an emergency landing last night amid a security alert – as video shows the moment the holiday plane was escorted away at London Stansted Airport above the skies of Essex.
Footage shows the A321 plane flying over Braintree after being forced to turn around in the air and make an emergency landing at Stansted amid fears of a ‘bomb threat’ against the plane.
One of the planes is believed to be one of two rapid reaction alert Typhoon jets which took off from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and intercepted the Jet2 airliner bound for Manchester.
Up to 220 passengers were then held on board at Stansted while armed police searched the plane. Essex Police said no threats were found on the plane and holidaymakers were then allowed to leave the plane at around 11.40pm.
Flight tracking data showed the Jet2 flight departed Dalaman, Turkey at around 6:55 p.m. local time, before flying over Europe and crossing the English Channel at around 7:45 p.m. The aircraft, operating under the flight number LS922/EXS46Y, then appeared to change course shortly before 8 p.m.
According to the FlightRadar24 tracking app, the plane then made a U-turn and descended in altitude over Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire. It then continued its descent through the air over Essex, escorted by two RAF Typhoons, before landing at Stansted at around 8:22 p.m.
He then drove to a stand away from the terminals amid reports of a bomb threat, where he was met by armed police.
The video showed several emergency service vehicles including fire trucks, ambulances and police cars waiting outside the airport. According to AviationSource, sources within the airline said the flight was escorted to the ground after a “bomb threat against the plane”.
Flight tracking data shows that the two military aircraft coincide with the plane as it made its descent towards the airport.
MailOnline has contacted Essex Police for further information.
The grounded Jet2 plane was forced to land at Stansted Airport last night
Emergency services at Stansted Airport after a Jet2 plane was intercepted by RAF jets
Footage shows the A321 plane flying over Braintree after being forced to turn around in the air and make an emergency landing at Stansted amid fears of a ‘bomb threat’ against the plane. One of the planes is believed to be one of two rapid reaction alert Typhoon jets which took off from RAF Coningsby and intercepted the Jet2 airliner bound for Manchester.
The Jet2 plane turned around in the air over north London before landing in Stansted
Turkey’s Dalaman flight was due to land at Manchester Airport last night
A photo claiming to be from the scene shows the plane
A force spokesman said last night: “We conducted a security operation during which a Jet2.com flight from Dalaman to Manchester was diverted to London Stansted Airport this evening, Wednesday October 12. ”
“Shortly before 9 p.m. we received a report of a potential threat on board the flight. He was escorted to Stansted Airport, where he landed safely and was parked away from the main passenger terminal. The runway was closed for a short period while investigations were carried out. The agents were then able to establish that there was no threat on board. The continuation of the journey was then organized for the passengers and the runway was reopened.
A Jet2 spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight LS922 from Dalaman to Manchester was diverted to London Stansted this evening at the direction of UK authorities.”
“The plane landed safely and taxied to a remote stand, and customers have now disembarked.
“Our crews are working very hard to look after customers, and we would like to apologize to everyone on board for any inconvenience or upset caused by this unforeseen incident.
“We understand authorities were alerted to a potential security threat, but this has been downgraded and the incident has been declared over.”
Earlier in the evening, an RAF spokesman said it had dispatched jets to intercept a location “which gave rise to concern”.
He said: ‘The RAF can confirm that fast-reacting Typhoon aircraft were launched this evening from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft which was of concern. The plane was escorted safely to Stansted Airport.
Flight tracking data shows the two RAF jets matched the passenger plane as it made its descent towards Stansted
Two RAF Typhoons (file image) were scrambled to intercept an aircraft which “caused concern”, the RAF said
A Stansted Airport spokesperson told MailOnline that the airspace around the airport was closed for a ‘short period’ as the flight was escorted by military aircraft.
They added that an inbound flight was diverted to allow this to happen and the runway was closed, but the airport has since been fully reopened.
They said: ‘A Jet2.com flight from Dalaman to Manchester was diverted to Stansted Airport this evening.
“The aircraft landed safely and is parked in a stand away from the main passenger terminal.
“The track was closed for a short time but has now reopened.”
