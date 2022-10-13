Connect with us

Former NYDFS Regulator Matthew Homer Joins Standard Custody & Trust Co. Board of Directors

Former Nydfs Regulator Matthew Homer Joins Standard Custody &Amp; Trust Co. Board Of Directors
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DLT–Digital asset custodian, Standard Custody & Trust Co., a subsidiary of PolySign, today announced the appointment of Matthew Homer to its board of directors. Homer joins a distinguished group of leaders from both traditional and decentralized finance who are supporting Standard Custody in building out the infrastructure required for the future of institutional digital assets.

Homer was the inaugural Executive Deputy Superintendent for the Research and Innovation Division at the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), where his responsibilities included cryptocurrency and digital assets.

He is now a full-time investor and advisor to companies operating in the cryptocurrency and digital asset space. Previously Homer worked across the federal government as a senior policy advisor for digital finance at U.S. Agency for International Development and as a policy official at the FDIC where he focused on emerging technology and consumer protection. He has served in advisory roles to the United Nations, World Bank, Aspen Institute, and Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance.

Jack McDonald, CEO, PolySign and Standard Custody, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Matthew Homer to our board. Matt brings invaluable leadership experience in the fintech and cryptocurrency sectors spanning investment, regulatory and policy advocacy roles. Having Matt join Standard Custody’s board will provide us with a vast range of expertise to draw from as we continue to grow the business.”

Homer commented: “I’m delighted and honored to be joining the board of Standard Custody & Trust Co. Integrity and trust are needed today more than ever for the crypto ecosystem to move forward and become an enduring part of the financial services industry.”

He added: “What Jack McDonald and Arthur Britto have built enables institutions to participate in the digital assets space with confidence. I look forward to working with the Standard Custody team to support this important mission.”

About Standard Custody & Trust Co.

Standard Custody & Trust Company is an institutional-grade custody and settlement platform for digital assets. Standard was founded and designed by leading technologists and innovators from pioneering cryptocurrency and distributed ledger technology companies blended with traditional capital markets expertise. A subsidiary of PolySign, Inc., Standard’s platform offers novel blockchain technology that provides end-to-end encryption and distributed trust protocols for securing secret keys. Standard’s integrated escrow trading platform enables investors to buy and sell digital assets directly from custody, eliminating the risk of external transfers and inefficient transactions between different providers. Standard embodies high standards for regulatory and compliance excellence, empowering financial institutions to leverage their digital asset positions with confidence in best-in-class security protocols. For more information, please visit standardcustody.com.

About PolySign

PolySign is a transformative financial technology company providing institutional investors with cutting-edge blockchain-enabled infrastructure in support of digital assets across the capital markets and payments sectors. The PolySign family of products includes MG Stover and Standard Custody & Trust Co. MG Stover is a full-service fund administration firm built by former auditors and fund operators to deliver world-class solutions to the alternative investment industry. PolySign’s New York-regulated custodian, Standard Custody & Trust Co., is a next-generation Qualified Custodian offering novel, patented technology for securing secret keys. For more information, please direct inquiries to mgstover.com and standardcustody.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Melanie Budden

The Realization Group on behalf of Standard Custody/PolySign

[email protected]
Tel +44 7974 937970

