Gophers basketball’s Katie Borowicz still dealing with leg issue

Gophers basketball guard Katie Borowicz started school early, graduating from Roseau High School early and joining the team for the second half of the 2020-21 season. Yet she’s really still just a freshman. On paper, anyway.

Borowicz missed all of last season after surgery to repair an injury to the back of her skull that was putting pressure on her spine, ultimately causing nerve damage that resulted in tingling, numbness and weakness in her legs.

Doctors alleviated the issue to the point where she could begin practicing without contact in February, and she has full clearance to play this season. But the issue hasn’t been completely resolved.

Asked Wednesday during Big Ten media days at Target Center how long she has felt fully healthy, the point guard smiled and said, “Uh, three weeks.”

“It’s continuous. I’m dealing with it,” she added. “I’m doing some temperature therapy and stuff. So, I hope it stays that way. But for three weeks it’s been great.”

Borowicz, who averaged 3.9 points and 2 assists in 14 games in 2020-21, said she’ll likely have to manage the issue but won’t do it with a set schedule.

“I’m just approaching it like, ‘If my body feels great, I feel great. It’s go-time,’ ” she said. “No predetermined stuff. I’m just going to go where my body feels.”

DECISION COMING

The Gophers men’s basketball program will learn early next week if one of the nation’s best big-man prospects will join Minnesota next year.

Dennis Evans, a 7-foot-1 center from Riverside, Calif., reportedly will make his college decision Monday on his Instagram page. His two finalists are Minnesota and Texas Christian.

A four-star prospect per 247 Sports’ composite rankings, visited the U and TCU in September. The No. 31 overall prospect in the country, he’s considered an imposing rim protector with the tools to grow offensively. He played on the AAU circuit for Team Inland with Gophers freshman Jaden Henley of Ontario, Calif.

The Gophers have one commitment for the 2023 recruiting class: 4-star guard Cameron Christie of Rolling Meadows, Ill.

DIFFICULT BALANCE

The Gophers women lost incoming freshman Niamya Holloway to a season-ending knee injury during summer practice. The men’s team lost forwards Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen to knee injuries this summer, as well — for the second straight season.

Out east, UConn superstar Paige Beuckers of Hopkins had her season ended before it began by a knee injury, as well.

NCAA Division I coaches have more time available to coach their teams, but they’re struggling with ways to keep their players healthy, Whalen said Wednesday.

“That’s probably what coaches are talking about the most this summer, finding that balance of getting your players ready and keeping them healthy,” she said.

The coach said her team is spending more time scrimmaging a team of volunteers this season and will get this entire weekend off. On Tuesday, she said, the team practiced for one hour.

“When I was playing, that would have been unheard of,” she said.

WRONG BALL

Gophers forward Jamison Battle, a preseason all-Big Ten pick, attended a Twins game this summer but didn’t bring a glove. Maybe he should have. The 6-foot-7 swingman had a foul ball hit right to him.

“I dropped it,” he said.

Sitting in the Delta Club mezzanine with a friend, Battle was right in the path of a hard liner fouled off by a right-handed hitter.

“Reached out — it was my right hand. You know the right hand’s not as strong as the left hand,” he said. “But I remember it hitting. I was with my buddy, and I knew that night we were going to have an opportunity, and I missed it.”

Told he’d get another chance someday, Battle said, “I hope, I hope.”

BRIEFLY

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren presented Whalen with a basketball, painted by a local artist, to commemorate her September induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. “Everything Kevin does is first class,” she said.