Heat’s Jovic gets Adebayo seal of approval, ‘He’s not running around mindless. The kid can hoop’
Of all the possible permutations, it appeared highly unlikely that Erik Spoelstra’s wheel of lineups would stop on a combination that had 19-year-old neophyte Nikola Jovic playing at any point alongside Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro.
Yet there, in Wednesday night’s preseason finale against the New Orleans Pelicans, stood the No. 27 pick in last June’s NBA draft, and the kid out of Serbia looked all right.
“Man, the thing I like about young fella, he’s a hooper,” Adebayo said, with the Heat now idle until Wednesday night’s season opener against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena. “He’s one of those guys, he figures it out as he goes. And that’s the thing I’ve learned about him so far. Like throwing him in the first unit, he looked like he was comfortable with us.
“He knows exactly where to go, figuring it out in the flow, keeping the spacing. He’s not running around mindless. The kid can hoop.”
No, not likely something Spoelstra is expected to feature in his primary rotations. But Wednesday night showed the potential for the lithe 6-foot-11 big man as a change of pace.
“He plays basketball the right way,” Butler said. “He can shoot it and he can really pass it. I think that the more that he plays, the more comfortable he’s going to be out there, whether it be with the starters, whether it be with some of the role players.
“I think that the more reps he gets in games against so many different types of competition, the better he’s going to become.”
Jovic’s minutes came before foul trouble got in the way and Caleb Martin returned to work with the starters.
While non-committal, it appears that Spoelstra will go with the first unit that opened Wednesday night’s 120-103 victory: Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Herro, Lowry.
Adebayo said he already is impressed with the possibilities on offense.
“I felt like that was some great basketball we played as that first unit,” he said. “We definitely shared the ball. I felt like 15 assists in the first unit, I felt like that was great basketball from all of us, sharing the ball, guys finding each other. It looked beautiful to me, definitely felt comfortable for all of us.”
Butler cautioned that it also has to be a two-way lineup.
“I think we did alright,” he said. “We shared the ball, made some shots. It looks good. We probably could do a little bit better on the defensive end. But when we’re scoring like that, that’s what we tend to do, try to outscore people.”
While the new lineup thrived at pace on Wednesday night, Spoelstra offered perspective.
“I think it’s also probably a point of emphasis for every team in the league at this time of the year,” he said. “And then, can you sustain it? But our speed, our quickness, our versatility, those are some of our strengths offensively. We’re going to, quite naturally, try to maximize that.”
Taking note
Adebayo’s 12 free-throw attempts Wednesday would have tied his second-highest total for the regular season, two off his career high.
So, yes, he said getting to the line is a priority, with his total against the Pelicans achieved in only 25 minutes.
“I mean, they’re free,” he said. “So getting to the line is the goal, just trying to do it in many different ways. Just obviously learning from Jimmy, who’s one of the best at getting fouled, kind of trickles down the rest of us.”
Heat extend two-way deal to Dru Smith, waiving Garrett, Bouyea, Robinson, Mulder
For the second time in a week, the Miami Heat have elevated an undrafted training-camp prospect to a two-way contract, this time making the move with point guard Dru Smith, who went undrafted out of Missouri in 2021.
Smith replaces Marcus Garrett on the second of the Heat’s two allowable two-way contracts, with the team on Tuesday having announced that Garrett is sidelined with a wrist fracture.
Garrett, the defensive stopper who went undrafted out of Kansas in 2021, will continue his rehab assignment at FTX Arena, as he did after a similar wrist injury last season, now again off the team’s roster.
The Heat earlier in the week awarded their other two-way contract to undrafted wing Jamal Cain.
The move with Smith was part of a flurry of roster adjustments following Wednesday night’s victory over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans in the team’s exhibition finale.
In addition to the move with Smith, the Heat waived camp prospects Orlando Robinson, Jamaree Bouyea and Mychal Mulder. Those three are expected to take assignments to the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, while remaining free to sign with any NBA team.
Robinson, Bouyea and Mulder all had Exhibit 10 contracts for camp, guaranteeing them a $50,000 bonus if they spend time with the Skyforce. Garrett does not have such an agreement, nor would he be available for the start of Sioux Falls’ season.
The Heat’s goal at the start of camp was to get down to two two-way contacts and 14 players on standard deals, one below the NBA maximum. By going with 14, the Heat remain below the NBA luxury tax.
The 14 players under standard contract to the Heat are Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith, Kyle Lowry, Nikola Jovic, Caleb Martin, Victor Oladipo, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven.
Teams have until Monday to finalize regular-season rosters, with the Heat to open their regular season Wednesday night against the visiting Chicago Bulls.
For Smith, who was with the Heat last year in both summer league and training camp, the two-way contract, which allows for up to 50 NBA appearances this season, culminates a climb to his first NBA contract. Two-way contracts pay half the salary of the NBA minimum scale.
“I got the chance to be here. I was able to learn and grow. I felt like I was able to become a better player,” Smith said to the Sun Sentinel of his work with the team this past month.
Having for two preseasons attempted to make a breakthrough, Smith said he didn’t look at it as banging his head against a wall.
“I think my attitude is just trying to become the best player that I can,” he said. “I just try not to worry about the outside things, just trying to control what I can control in practices and games and things like that.
“I think when you get caught up in all the stuff, it’s easy to get distracted, it’s easy to do the wrong thing. So just trying to control what I can control and be the best I can be.”
The respect from the coaching staff during the preseason was tangible.
“I think it’s definitely encouraging just to be out there on the floor and just have those opportunities,” he said, “so I’m definitely appreciative of that.”
A knee injury last season with the Skyforce was a setback, as Smith was late to join the Heat in July at summer league.
“Basically that’s just when they asked me to come in,” he said. “I had been at home, rehabbing for a while, but that was just when they asked me to come.
“I had meniscus surgery. I had meniscus surgery there, went home and then once I got to summer league, that was the first time I had played since then.”
Teams can sub out two-way contracts at any time during a season. In addition to Martin’s two-way contact last season, the Heat also carried Garrett, Kyle Guy, Javonte Smart on two-way contracts in 2021-22.
Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump: ‘None of this is normal’
By LISA MASCARO, FARNOUSH AMIRI, ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — A defeated Donald Trump orchestrated a multi-part plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election in a “staggering betrayal of his oath” of office resulting in the 2021 attack at the Capitol, the Jan. 6 committee declared Thursday.
Opening statements from Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney at the panel’s final public session of the year were laden with language frequently seen in criminal indictments. Both lawmakers described Trump as “substantially” involved in the events of Jan. 6. Cheney said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way.
The panel warned that the insurrection at the Capitol was not an isolated incident but a warning of the fragility of the nation’s democracy in the post-Trump era.
“None of this is normal or acceptable or lawful in a republic,” Republican Rep. Cheney said.
“There is no defense that Donald Trump was duped or irrational. No president can defy the rule of law and act this way in a constitutional republic, period.”
The 10th public session, just weeks before the congressional midterm elections, was delving into Trump’s “state of mind,” said Democratic Chairman Thompson.
The committee is starting to sum up its findings that Republican Trump, after losing the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. The result was the mob storming of the Capitol.
The committee may well make a decision on whether to make a criminal referral to the Justice Department, though Cheney said she recognized that the panel’s job was not to make prosecutorial decisions.
Thursday’s hearing opened at a mostly empty Capitol complex, with most lawmakers at home campaigning for reelection. Several people who were among the thousands around the Capitol on Jan. 6 are now running for congressional office, some with Trump’s backing. Police officers who fought the mob filled the hearing room’s front row.
The session was serving as a closing argument for the panel’s two Republican lawmakers, Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who have essentially been shunned by Trump and their party and will not be returning in the new Congress. Cheney lost her primary election, and Kinzinger decided not to run.
Another committee member, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a retired Naval commander, is in a tough reelection bid against state Sen. Jen Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot.
The panel was expected to share information from its recent interviews — including testimony from Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She was in contact with the White House during the run-up to Jan. 6.
Fresh information about the movements of then-Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 and was rushed to safety, is also expected, according to a person familiar with the committee’s planning who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and requested anonymity.
For weeks the panel has been in talks with the U.S. Secret Service after issuing a subpoena to produce missing text messages from that day. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson described being told by a White House aide about Trump angrily lunging at the driver of his presidential SUV and demanding to be taken from his rally to the Capitol as the mob formed on Jan. 6.
Some in the Secret Service have disputed Hutchinson’s account of the events, but it is unclear if the missing texts that the agency has said were deleted during a technology upgrade will ever be recovered. The hearing was expected to reveal fresh details from a massive trove of documents and other evidence provided by the Secret Service.
The committee also planned to show new video footage it received from the Secret Service of the rally on the White House Ellipse. Trump spoke there before encouraging his armed supporters to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell.”
The Secret Service has turned over 1.5 million pages of documents and surveillance video to the committee, according to agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
The committee, having conducted more than 1,500 interviews and obtained countless documents, has produced a sweeping probe of Trump’s activities from his defeat in the November election to the Capitol attack.
“He has used this big lie to destabilize our democracy,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-N.Y., who was a young House staff member during the Richard Nixon impeachment inquiry in 1974. “When did that idea occur to him and what did he know while he was doing that?”
This week’s hearing is to be the final presentation from lawmakers before the midterm elections. But staff members say the investigation continues.
The Jan. 6 committee has been meeting for more than a year, set up by the House after Republican senators blocked the formation of an outside panel similar to the 9/11 commission set up after the 2001 terrorist attacks. Even after the launch of its high-profile public hearings last summer, the Jan. 6 committee continued to gather evidence and interviews.
Under committee rules, the Jan. 6 panel is to produce a report of its findings, likely in December. The committee will dissolve 30 days after publication of that report, and with the new Congress in January.
House Republicans are expected to drop the Jan. 6 probe and turn to other investigations if they win control after midterm elections, primarily focusing on Biden, his family and his administration.
At least five people died in the Jan. 6 attack and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by Capitol Police.
Police engaged in often bloody, hand-to-hand combat, as Trump’s supporters pushed past barricades, stormed the Capitol and roamed the halls, sending lawmakers fleeing for safety and temporarily disrupting the joint session of Congress certifying Biden’s election.
More than 850 people have been charged by the Justice Department in the Capitol attack, some receiving lengthy prison sentences for their roles. Several leaders and associates of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with sedition.
Trump faces various state and federal investigations over his actions in the election and its aftermath.
Dolphins see progress in rookie LB Channing Tindall; Raheem Mostert back at practice Thursday
Miami Dolphins defensive coaches had positive reviews for rookie linebacker Channing Tindall’s progress after he played his first two defensive snaps this regular season in Sunday’s 40-17 loss at the New York Jets.
“Channing’s been making great progress in practice,” said defensive coordinator Josh Boyer on Thursday. “Obviously, physically, there’s a lot of things that we like that he does, and I think he did well with the snaps m that he was in there.
“You’re always trying to work ways to get guys involved, especially if they can excel or succeed at those. I was excited for his opportunity.”
Tindall was the Dolphins’ top draft choice in the late April draft. The national champion at Georgia was taken late in the third round after Miami packaged picks in the first two rounds in the deal that landed receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Before the Week 5 loss to the Jets, Tindall had only seen special teams action after an uneven training camp and preseason where he showed he still needed some development.
“I think Channing is on course for where we were hoping he’d be,” Dolphins linebackers coach Anthony Campanile said. “I think he’s doing a good job, progressing. Got in the game a little bit. Think he was excited about that, and I think he did a good job when he was in there. I think he’s progressing, and like any rookie, just taking it all in and trying to get better every day.”
Third-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, a 2020 first-round pick, also saw his first defensive snaps against New York. He mainly entered as a boundary cornerback in nickel packages, seeing 31 defensive snaps.
Although his collision with linebacker Jerome Baker that prevented his teammate from making a tackle may be what most remember from his outing, Boyer took some positives from the appearance that saw him play while Xavien Howard was out, Byron Jones remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list and Keion Crossen was active but hurt.
“I thought there were some really good clips there. I thought there were some things that we can improve on,” Boyer assessed. “I would start with me and things that we can detail and coach a little bit better, but I did think he had some positive clips out there, for sure. … I thought it was a good start for him.”
Mostert returns
After running back Raheem Mostert became the Dolphins’ first 100-yard rusher of the season on Sunday, he missed Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury.
Mostert was back on the practice field on Thursday with a compression sleeve on his left leg for the team’s session outdoors under the Miami Gardens rain.
Tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring), after officially being listed as a non-participant on Wednesday as he worked on the side, was seen working with the team.
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion protocol) took the expected Thursday step of throwing and joining the team after working out on the side on Wednesday. Fellow quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), who will be held out on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, was also seen participating. Third-stringer Skylar Thompson has already been named the starter this week by coach Mike McDaniel with Bridgewater as his backup if he clears protocol by Sunday.
Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) again missed practice, and defensive back Elijah Campbell (foot) was not seen after being limited on Wednesday.
Right tackle Austin Jackson, who is progressing toward activation off injured reserve with an ankle injury, was again seen at Thursday drills after also participating on Wednesday. He was seen with sleeves on both legs with the right one not extending all the way down to his ankle. Practice squad tackle Brandon Shell, who was elevated for the loss to the Jets and replaced Armstead at left tackle, was practice with a brace on his left knee.
Ogbah and the pass rush
The Dolphins pass rush has not made an impact early in the season, and a big reason has been the lack of pressure seen from defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami’s sack leader in 2021 with nine.
Boyer pointed the finger at himself as to why Ogbah hasn’t gotten off to a hot start, with just one sack in five games.
“I start with self-reflection, and that’s not an easy thing to do,” Boyer said. “I do think that we can detail things a little bit better. He’s a dedicated player for us. He works hard. I think we can put him in some better situations from time to time. I know it’s important to him.
“He’s accountable, but I do think we can detail things and put him in a little bit better spot. I’m really excited for his opportunities coming up.”
Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders: Everything you need to know about the Week 6 game before tonight’s kickoff
The 2-3 Chicago Bears are back at home to play the the 1-4 Washington Commanders at Soldier Field in a Week 6 matchup. Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (7:15 p.m., Prime/Fox-Ch. 32).
Get the Bears latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts
Injury news
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will return to the lineup after missing three games with a quadriceps injury. His presence should boost a young secondary that had early trouble with Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson on Sunday.
Along with Johnson’s return, wide receiver N’Keal Harry practiced in full Wednesday after missing the first five weeks of the season following ankle surgery. Harry does not have an injury designation, meaning he’s healthy enough to play, but offensive coordinator Luke Getsy indicated Harry might still have a ways to go before he’s a big offensive contributor, given his limited practice time with quarterback Justin Fields.
Safety Dane Cruikshank, who has been out with a hamstring injury, is listed as questionable.
For the Commanders, wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), tight end Logan Thomas (calf), cornerback William Jackson III (back), offensive lineman Sam Cosmi (finger), running back Jonathan Williams (knee) and safety Percy Butler (quadriceps) were ruled out.
- 5 things to watch in the Bears-Commanders game — plus our Week 6 predictions
- Column: Charles Leno was a mainstay on the Bears offensive line. Now, he’s emerged as a leader on the Commanders.
- Bears Q&A with Brad Biggs: Are they ‘tanking’ this season? What role will N’Keal Harry play? What about a deal at the trade deadline?
- Take a look back at a century of Bears uniforms, including 97 years of orange and blue (and 3 of red and gold)
‘Prime’ time
Prime has all of the league’s Thursday night games — the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package. Amazon partnered with the league to stream 11 Thursday night games since 2017, but it took over the entire package from Fox Sports this year.
For local viewers, it’s a little easier if you aren’t a Prime subscriber. The Bears-Commanders game will be shown on Fox-32 starting at 7:15 p.m. You also can listen to the game on WBBM-AM 780 and WCFS-FM 105.9.
Read the full story here.
Progress on defense?
Entering Week 6, only the Seattle Seahawks (82) have allowed more first-half points than the Bears and Arizona Cardinals (80 each). As a result, the Bears (2-3) have trailed at halftime in all five games.
When Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins pushed ahead for a 1-yard run with 2 minutes, 26 seconds remaining Sunday, it was the first touchdown the Bears allowed in the second half this season. They have allowed 12 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.
“If I knew the answer, I’d tell you,” linebacker Nicholas Morrow said of the drastic difference. “We’ve just got to come out earlier and execute at a higher rate. I don’t know if there is any true answer to it because it’s not a different set of players on the field in the second half than it is in the first. It’s the same players, same coaching staff. We’ve got to figure it out.”
Read the full story here.
Progress on offense?
“Tons of progress? I don’t like using those adjectives that are extreme,” Getsy said. “I’m just not that type of person. But, no, there has been progress. And we’re sticking to the plan.”
Step by step, the Bears remain persistent with their offensive evolution while resisting any urges to skip too far ahead or land on any exaggerated conclusions.
“Your goal is to just have progress all year,” Fields said. “Progress takes patience.”
Read the full story here.
- Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts: Justin Fields’ Week 5 performance is no breakthrough — but it’s clear evidence of improvement
Latest news from Arlington Heights
A conceptual site plan for the Bears’ proposed redevelopment for a stadium and a residential and entertainment district in Arlington Heights got a mixed reception from village trustees at a Committee of the Whole meeting.
Trustees at the Committee of the Whole meeting were concerned about the density of the proposed transit-oriented development, why there was not yet a stadium rendering available and about whether the proposed development would hurt Arlington Heights’ current downtown area.
Read the full story here.
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field for Arlington Heights? Here’s what to know.
