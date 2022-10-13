News
High school football: Week 7 predictions
Mahtomedi (5-1) at Simley (6-0), 7 p.m.
Friday marks the final game of a brutal three-game run that has seen the Zephyrs take on Spring Lake Park, St. Thomas Academy and Simley. The Cadets handed Mahtomedi its first “L” of the year last week. For Simley, a Class 4A power, running the Class 5A Zephyrs’ loss total to two would be quite a feat that would undeniably establish the Spartans as state title contenders. Our pick: Mahtomedi 24, Simley 20
Concordia Academy (5-1) at St. Agnes (5-1), 7 p.m. at Hamline
A Twin City Blue subdistrict title is on the line with two teams currently tied atop the standings with Providence Academy square off for supremacy. The Beacons are in the midst of an impressive resurgent season, but St. Agnes has re-established itself as a dominant force after a surprising Week 1 loss to Spectrum. Our pick: St. Agnes 30, Concordia Academy 21
Eagan (3-3) at Burnsville (3-3), 7 p.m.
An important game for seeding purposes, Eagan does seem to be rising at the right time of the season. A program amid a slow ascension under the guidance of head coach Nick Johnson, the Wildcats’ uptick could hit a bit of a crescendo with a late-season move above .500 on the season. Our pick: Eagan 31, Burnsville 23
Prior Lake (4-2) at Rosemount (6-0), 7 p.m.
Already armed with wins over Lakeville South and Eden Prairie, it’s a mystery as to what Rosemount, currently ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, would need to do to ascend to the state’s top spot. Perhaps yet another marquee win over a quality opponent would get the job done? Who’s to say at this point. Our pick: Rosemount 20, Prior Lake 14
Minnetonka (4-2) at Centennial (4-2), 7 p.m.
Another year, another underrated Centennial team sitting at a quiet 4-2. The Cougars’ losses are a 24-17 defeat at the hands of top-ranked Maple Grove and a 29-28 Week 1 loss to Stillwater, another undefeated team that currently sits at No. 3 in the rankings. This much is consistently true of Mike Diggins’ Centennial teams: They’ll rack up regular-season wins and be incredibly tough outs come playoff time. Our pick: Centennial 13, Minnetonka 10
Watch: Jan. 6 committee hearing livestream
The House Jan. 6 committee is holding what is likely its last public hearing before the November midterm elections.
The Thursday afternoon hearing is the 10th public hearing by the panel investigating the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. It’s expected to delve into President Donald Trump’s state of mind in the time surrounding the attack.
Watch a livestream of the hearing here.
Staff picks for Week 6 of 2022 NFL season: Patriots vs. Browns, Bills vs. Chiefs, Cowboys vs. Eagles and more
Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 6:
Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer (43-36-1 overall, 8-8 last week): Bears
Childs Walker (48-31-1 overall, 11-5 last week): Bears
Ryan McFadden (43-36-1 overall, 10-6 last week): Commanders
Mike Preston (41-38-1 overall, 8-8 last week): Bears
Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Saints
Childs Walker: Bengals
Ryan McFadden: Bengals
Mike Preston: Saints
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Jaguars
Childs Walker: Colts
Ryan McFadden: Colts
Mike Preston: Colts
Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Vikings
Childs Walker: Vikings
Ryan McFadden: Vikings
Mike Preston: Vikings
New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Browns
Childs Walker: Patriots
Ryan McFadden: Browns
Mike Preston: Browns
New York Jets at Green Bay Packers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Packers
Childs Walker: Packers
Ryan McFadden: Packers
Mike Preston: Packers
San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: 49ers
Childs Walker: 49ers
Ryan McFadden: 49ers
Mike Preston: 49ers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Buccaneers
Childs Walker: Buccaneers
Ryan McFadden: Buccaneers
Mike Preston: Buccaneers
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Seahawks
Childs Walker: Seahawks
Ryan McFadden: Seahawks
Mike Preston: Seahawks
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Rams
Childs Walker: Rams
Ryan McFadden: Rams
Mike Preston: Rams
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Chiefs
Childs Walker: Bills
Ryan McFadden: Bills
Mike Preston: Bills
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Eagles
Childs Walker: Eagles
Ryan McFadden: Eagles
Mike Preston: Eagles
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (Monday, 8:15 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Chargers
Childs Walker: Chargers
Ryan McFadden: Chargers
Mike Preston: Chargers
Jets enjoying early success but the job is far from complete
There are no homecoming games in NFL, but the Jets were once considered an easy matchup for opposing teams.
That has not been the case through five games as Gang Green sits at 3-2 and second in the AFC East heading into its matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Despite their early season success, Jets head coach Robert Saleh says he wants his team to enjoy what they’ve accomplished so far but understands the job is far from done.
“I think confidence is contagious,” Saleh said. “I think our guys have deserved the right to feel good about themselves, but at the same time this league is very humbling, and it’ll take it away from you in a heartbeat. We still haven’t done anything yet.
“I think we’d be remiss not to reflect and appreciate what we’ve been able to accomplish to this point, but at the same time, you have to remind yourself you’re still nothing in the grand scheme of things. Only one team in the league is happy at the end of the year, and the goal is to get to that point every year but to do that, you’ve got to take it one week at a time and stay focused on the moment and attack those moments.
“I love our group, I’ve said it before, I feel like our locker room, a lot of internally driven individuals who just want to be their absolute best every single day. I feel like our group just wants to come out and play and just have fun, so it’s a fun group to be around and we’re still going to have our ups and downs, I mean there’s a lot of football left this season, but just got to take it one day at a time.”
Saleh has said that this is not the same Jets team that fans have become accustomed to seeing during previous years. He even said he is taking receipts from people who constantly mock him and his team.
The Jets players have responded well to the receipts comment as they have won two straight and three of their last four games. The return of Zach Wilson after he missed the first three games because of a bone bruise and a meniscus injury has also helped them find their identity.
Wilson’s play during the last five quarters has been some of his best in a Jets uniform. During the fourth quarter against the Steelers, Wilson completed 10 of 12 passes for 128 yards and threw a touchdown pass in the Green and White’s 24-20 comeback victory against the Steelers. He followed that up with a 14 of 21 for 210 yards performance in the 40-17 stomping of the Dolphins.
“He’s more comfortable,” Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said about Wilson. “He’s more comfortable with the league and the speed of it and more comfortable with the offense and his teammates.
“He went in that mindset in the fourth quarter against the Steelers. I don’t think he put anyone on his back, executed and threw to open receivers and receivers did a tremendous job of getting separation and the line, particularly in that fourth quarter against the Steelers protected as well as they did all game.
“I thought he went out and just played good quarterback in the fourth quarter, and I thought it carried over in the fourth quarter in this last game. He did a lot of good things and as an offense, we left a lot on the field. But the guys executed enough to get it done.”
Now the Jets will look to carry that momentum over to their next game against a Packers team that is also 3-2 but feels like they’ve underachieved. Green Bay is coming off a 27-22 loss to the Giants in London.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat out Wednesday’s practice due to a thumb injury that he suffered on the final hit of the game against the Giants. However, coach Matt LaFleur said he didn’t have “much concern” about Rodgers’ availability for Sunday.
In five games this season, Rodgers has thrown for 1,157 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. While he is 3-0 during his career against the Jets, Rodgers has a QBR (total quarterback ranking) of 44.6, which is the lowest in his career through five games.
“To be the best, you have to play the best,” Corey Davis said about Rodgers. “They’re a great team and obviously Aaron Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer.
“He’s done a few things in his career, so we have to be on top of our game to do what we have to do to get this win.”
High school football: Western Wisconsin playoff scenarios entering final week of regular season
Unlike in Minnesota, Wisconsin high school football postseason positions are not guaranteed.
Teams that finish with .500-and-above records in conference play are all-but guaranteed spots in the playoffs. Teams that finish 3-4 in conference are on the proverbial “bubble” — needing to rely on tiebreakers with other teams with the same conference records, usually relating to strength of victory, to get into the dance.
Everyone below that conference mark will end their respective seasons this weekend at the conclusion of the regular season.
With that in mind, here are the Western Wisconsin teams playing for their playoff lives Friday:
Amery: Needs a win over Baldwin-Woodville to move to 3-4 in conference and get onto the bubble.
Glenwood City: Needs a win over Turtle Lake to move to 3-4 in conference and get onto the bubble.
Menomonie (32-year playoff streak): Needs a win over Eau Claire Memorial to move to 3-4 in conference, which would likely be enough to earn a spot in the playoffs.
Somerset: Needs a win over Osceola to get to 3-4 in conference and move onto the bubble.
Turtle Lake: Needs a win over Glenwood City to get to 4-3 in conference and guarantee a playoff spot. Moves to the bubble with a loss.
Western Wisconsin teams already in the playoffs regardless of Friday’s results: Baldwin-Woodville, Boyceville, Cameron, Cumberland, Durand-Arkansaw, Ellsworth, Elmwood/Plum City, Hudson, New Richmond, Pepin-Alma, Rice Lake, River Falls, Saint Croix Central, Saint Croix Falls, Spring Valley
Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 moved to Friday afternoon ‘due to forecast of sustained inclement weather’
The Yankees and Guardians will have to wait yet another day. Game 2 of the American League Division Series was postponed until Friday at 1 p.m., because of the rain and possible severe weather that was expected in the Bronx on Thursday night.
Both starting pitchers, Nestor Cortes and Cleveland’s ace Shane Bieber, are expected to just be pushed back a day to make the start on Friday.
“Yeah, for sure. For sure,” Cortes said on Wednesday about the possibility of having to be ready for Friday. “Like I said, I’ll train today like I’m going to pitch tomorrow at 7:30 and if things do change, then we’ll adjust with that.”
That means the best-of-five series, if it plays out to the end, will have four games in four days.
“It would probably affect the pitching rotation if you went five games and you had to play four in a row, sure,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday about the possibility of a rain postponement. “The lineup, no. I mean, we play — that’s what you do in baseball is you play every day. Shouldn’t affect that. That’s more who we are going up against, matchups, things like that.
“Pitching, it could change a little bit of what you do.”
This likely benefits the Yankees, who hold a 1-0 lead in the series. Bieber was scheduled to pitch Game 2 of the series, because he also had to pitch Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Rays. Now, if the series goes five games, the Guardians would likely be unable to bring him back on two days’ rest.
The Yankees prepared for the series to go the distance. They included starter Jameson Taillon on their roster for a potential five game series. They had Taillon in the bullpen — for the first time in his professional career — in Game 1, and he is insurance if they need a fourth starter.
But Boone would not necessarily rule out Cortes coming back. A former reliever, who isn’t a hard-throwing power pitcher, Cortes could come back as a reliever if needed in a possible Game 5.
“I would consider him being an option in that kind of scenario,” Boone said. “But [against the Guardians], if you had him in an inning scenario, a couple-inning scenario, that would be pretty valuable.
“But, you know, if he goes Friday, hopefully we’re not in a Game 5 situation. But if we are, we’ll see. I mean, he would maybe be in play but I wouldn’t — not necessarily as a traditional starter.”
Developing story, check back for details.
Arlington Heights Plan Commission recommends zoning change for Bears’ proposed sports wagering facility
The Arlington Heights Plan Commission agreed Wednesday night to recommend that the Village Board approve amending the zoning for the Arlington International Racecourse site to allow for a sports betting facility there — as long as it’s part of a professional sports stadium.
The move comes after the Chicago Bears football team in 2021 signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement for the racecourse, then last month publicly presented a redevelopment plan that would include a sports wagering facility as part of a $5 billion, multiyear project. The team proposed to build both an NFL stadium and an adjoining mixed-use commercial and residential district.
In July 2021, the Village Board approved an ordinance that established the Arlington International Race Course Overlay Zoning District, laying out basic requirements for any future development on the 326-acre site. It specified that anything that came to occupy the property had to be approved as part of a planned unit development.
While sports betting has been legal in Illinois since 2019, it was not one of the approved uses under the racecourse site zoning rules in Arlington Heights.
In the brief, sparsely attended Plan Commission meeting Wednesday night, commissioners agreed to recommend that the Village Board approve the zoning amendment to allow a sports wagering facility at the site as part of a special use. The commissioners made the approval just eight minutes into the meeting.
Representatives for the Chicago Bears were in attendance.
Deputy Director of Planning and Community Development Bill Enright reminded the commissioners and the few public members who attended that the ordinance would allow sports betting facilities, but not approve a particular proposed sports betting facility.
“It merely allows for a sports wagering facility to be considered as a Special Use, subject to review and approval of the Village Board,” Enright wrote in a memo to the commission.
Further, the ordinance stipulates that a sports betting facility must be part of an approved professional sports stadium.
Enright said the ordinance language was also updated to explain what the village means by “stadium.”
“We believe it wasn’t necessary to define ‘stadium,’ but did clarify that this would be a ‘professional sports stadium,” he said. “Those two descriptor words were added in front of the word ‘stadium’ to classify or differentiate it from other types of spaces that could possibly be built.”
Along with the sports betting facility, the Bears have proposed a mixed-use commercial and residential district with parks, dining and entertainment amenities.
The team plans to seek public funding to help pay for parts of the proposed project, though team officials have said they would not request taxpayer dollars to pay for the stadium itself.
The amendment the Plan Commission considered is expected to go before the Village Board for final consideration at a future meeting.
