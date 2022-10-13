High school sports notebook: Visitation tennis punches first-ever ticket to state

A breast cancer survivor who also wears a pacemaker is training to run this weekend’s Baltimore Running Festival half marathon.
Eileen Levitt has run several races despite her health issues and even asked her husband to start running as well. Levitt fell in love with running 10 years ago as she found her footing in fitness.
“I went from barely being able to run 1 mile to running about 8 miles,” Levitt said.
Since then, nothing has stopped her from running, not even breast cancer.
“About six years ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to have a lumpectomy, radiation and drug therapy while I was training, wanting to do half the year in Baltimore and I I thought maybe, maybe not. Who knows? said Levitt.
Levitt was still running the Baltimore Half Marathon that year. She kept running even after noticing a strange problem with her heart. Doctors diagnosed him with arrhythmia, a condition that causes the heart to skip beats.
“I was told you needed a pacemaker, so about two years ago I got a pacemaker and said to the doctor, ‘Can I still run?’ And they said, ‘Of course, of course you can run.’ They kind of looked at me like, ‘That’s the first question you have? Can I still run?’ So, I said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to run,’” Levitt said.
Levitt’s husband, Jeff Levitt, also decided to run, not because he loves running, but because he loves his wife.
“When she had all these health issues, I decided I wanted to try and keep an eye on her,” Jeff Levitt said. “I started running just to keep an eye on her, and then I was like, ‘You know, it works. I love the sense of community that runners provide.’”
The two run with a group called She Runs This Town in Howard County, which is a women’s group, but no one cares that Jeff Levitt follows them. Racers are simply having fun as they train for different races.
“We have women who have different professions. We have people we can exchange ideas with. We can share a life together,” said friend and runner Susana Montoya.
Eileen Levitt said she would continue no matter what.
“Having a heart condition and running long distances don’t seem to go together, but they do. You just have to adjust your expectations,” said Eileen Levitt.
Eileen and Jeff Levitt have run multiple races, from the Baltimore 10 Mile to other running festival events over the past few years. They don’t care about their time. Their goal is just to have fun and finish.