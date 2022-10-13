News
House Democrats’ Super PAC reverses $435,000 LA ad buy
House Democrats’ super PAC, House Majority PAC, reportedly canceled $435,000 of its AV buy for Los Angeles as President Joe Biden is expected to make an appearance Wednesday at a few events, including a fundraiser for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).
Policy reported that the super PAC on Wednesday canceled $435,000 of its broadcast ad buy for Los Angeles, Calif., according to people familiar.
The money the super PAC would have cut was supposed to target incumbent Republican members of Congress starting Oct. 18 and ending Oct. 24.
As Policy noted that the money cut was a “tough triage decision” ahead of the election, as the super PAC began to make a difficult decision about where the money is spent and on which candidates.
Additionally, on Wednesday — the same day as the announcement — Biden was scheduled to be in Southern California for a pair of appearances and a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) fundraiser, where he would help the party raising funds before the elections.
It also comes as the DCCC privately asked Biden and his administrative officials to help funnel millions of dollars to the committee to help win races. The chairman of the committee was seeking additional funds for the national party to double its initial investment of $7.5 million.
The three incumbent Republicans the super PAC could have targeted Rep. Mike Garcia in the Los Angeles area, where Biden won by 13 points; or Rep. Young Kim or Representatives. Michelle Steel, who both represent the Orange County districts that Biden carried in 2020.
The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has pointed out that it is “embarrassing” that Democrats are dropping candidates for seats won by Biden in the last presidential election.
“Democrats are giving up seats in California that President Biden won by wide margins because Californians have so little faith in Democrats’ ability to drive down the cost of gas and groceries. How embarrassing,” NRCC spokeswoman Torunn Sinclair said.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News.
Social Security recipients set to get biggest boost in 40 years – NBC Chicago
Millions of Social Security recipients will soon learn how much they will benefit from their increased benefits next year.
The increase to be announced on Thursday, which is expected to be the biggest in 40 years, is fueled by record inflation and aims to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. How much depends on inflation next year.
The increase in benefits will be coupled with a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums, meaning retirees will fully benefit from the increase in Social Security benefits.
The announcement comes just weeks before the midterm elections, and at a time when Democrats and Republicans are currently arguing over high prices and how best to financially shore up the program going forward.
President Joe Biden has pledged to protect both Social Security and Medicare. “I will make them stronger,” he said last month. “And I’ll cut your costs so I can keep them.”
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Wednesday that the combination of increased Social Security benefits and lower Medicare premiums would give seniors a chance of getting ahead of inflation. “We’ll put more money in their pockets and give them a little more leeway,” she said.
About 70 million people, including pensioners, people with disabilities and children, receive social security benefits. It will be the largest increase in benefits baby boomers, those born between 1946 and 1964, have ever seen.
Willie Clark, 65, of Waukegan, Illinois, says his budget is ‘really tight’ and increasing his Social Security disability benefits could give him some breathing room to cover the cost of household expenses which he delayed.
Yet he doubts how much extra money will end up in his pocket. His rent in a building subsidized by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development is based on his income, so he expects that to rise as well.
Social security is financed by social charges levied on workers and their employers. Each pays 6.2% on wages up to a cap, which is adjusted annually for inflation. The maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security payroll taxes for 2023 is $155,100.
The funding configuration dates back to the 1930s, the brainchild of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who believed that a payroll tax would foster a sense of belonging among average Americans that would shield the program from political interference.
Next year’s higher payment, without a concomitant increase in social security contributions, could put additional pressure on a system facing a serious deficit in the years to come.
The Social Security and Medicare trustees’ annual report released in June says the program’s trust fund will not be able to pay full benefits from 2035.
If the trust fund is exhausted, the government will only be able to pay 80% of the planned benefits, according to the report. Medicare will be able to pay 90% of the total scheduled benefits if the fund is exhausted.
In January, a Pew Research Center poll showed that 57% of American adults said “taking steps to make the Social Security system financially sound” was a top priority for the president and Congress this year. Securing Social Security has won bipartisan support, with 56% of Democrats and 58% of Republicans calling it a top priority.
Some solutions to reforming Social Security have been proposed — but none have advanced in a heavily partisan Congress.
Earlier this year, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., released a blueprint that would require Congress to introduce a proposal to adequately fund Social Security and Medicare or possibly phase them out.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., publicly chastised the plan, and Biden used Scott’s proposal as a political bludgeon against Republicans ahead of the midterm elections.
“If Republicans in Congress are successful, seniors will pay more for prescription drugs and their Social Security benefits will never be secure,” Jean-Pierre said.
Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill Call It Quits Barely 2 Years After Marriage
Cynthia Bailey after her divorce in 2017 was bent on making her second marriage work. Shockingly, both Bailey and Mike Hills have filed for divorce just 2 years after their marriage. Marriage is definitely not for some people.
Because she was determined to make her second marriage work, Cynthia Bailey, publicly denied allegations of her then-husband, Mike Hill sending d*** pictures to a Twitter user via Snapchat. Despite the enormous evidence, Bailey was adamant in supporting her ex-husband.
Yes! Bailey was set to condone any BS to make her second marriage work after her first divorce from Peter Thomas. However, the nearly 60-year-old quits on Mike Hill, 52, after sh-t got overwhelming despite her promising not to dump him. Marriage is not for everyone indeed!
“After going through my divorce with my ex [Peter Thomas], I’m very protective of my second marriage because, you know, I really want it to work, and I want to do everything that I can to protect it and to protect Mike“, Bailey in 2021.
Via TJB:
theJasmineBRAND exclusively reports, Cynthia Bailey and her husband Mike Hill have split, according to a source.
Sources tell us that the BRAVO reality star and sports anchor have been
“Separated for awhile now” and that everything between the pair is “amicable”.
We’re also told that they have already filed for divorce.
A source tells us
“They really do love each other and it wasn’t anything scandalous or anyone at at fault…it just didn’t work out”.
The pair married in 2020 and have no children together.
Neither have yet to comment publicly.”
They loved each other but couldn’t stay together for at least 2 years? That’s some weird-a** love if you ask me. Meanwhile, we are strongly convinced this mess was caused by Mike. Bailey was too eager to make things work to mess it up this quick.
King Charles mumbles ‘Dear oh my dear’ as he meets Liz Truss
King Charles mumbled “Dear oh my dear” as he greeted Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night.
The monarch was welcoming the prime minister to one of the palace’s grand reception halls after a previous meeting with the king and queen of Malaysia.
A clip released by the Palace taken at the start of their weekly audience shows a pair of double doors being opened by servants and Mrs Truss being escorted inside by the King’s Equerry.
“Prime Minister, Your Majesty,” announces the squire.
Mrs. Truss then steps forward to shake hands with the King with a bow.
“Your Majesty, nice to see you again,” she said.
Charles, smiling, replies: “Back? Dear oh dear.
Mrs. Truss adds: “Well, that’s a great pleasure.”
It came after Ms Truss faced Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament, where she insisted she would not cut spending to balance the books as economists and financial markets continued to question his plans.
Ms Truss told MPs she “absolutely” did not foresee cuts to public spending, but insisted taxpayers’ money would be well spent.
Separately, on Wednesday afternoon, King Charles also met with the King and Queen of Malaysia, known as Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong.
Music Mogul, Jamal Edward, Dies With An Estate Worth $0 Despite His Estimated $10 Million Net In 2014
Despite having an eminent career, paving way for artists, and having one of the most successful platforms SBTV in the UK. Jamal Edward had a rocky personal life full of drugs and alcohol abuse. To this extent, Edward passed through a drug overdose at just 31.
Aside from paving way for great talents, like Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, Stormzy, and others. Jamal was also an ambassador for Prince’s Trust, a charity foundation owned by Prince Charles. Yes, Jamal’s success and selflessness were no secret. However, with no wife and kids to spend on, Jamal, miraculously died leaving no dime for her mother, siblings, and friends in his will.
It is not clear what exactly the music mogul spent his wealth on, but to become bankrupt 2 years after writing a will with lots of properties is wild. Especially with no kids and medical conditions to spend on.
Via Media Take Out:
Music mogul Jamal Edwards – once seen as the most powerful music executive in the UK – tragically left no money behind in his will despite amassing an estimated $15M fortune throughout his career.
The British born producer/manager and creator of the popular urban multimedia platform SBTV is credited with boosting the careers of Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora, died with an estate worth $0.
Actually, the gross value of his estate was about $65,000 at the time of his death. But after legal fees and expenses, this plummeted to zero as the net amount.
Jamal’s mother Brenda was listed as a beneficiary of the will, along with his sister Tanisha Artman, aunt Deborah Todd and friend William McCarthy.
Jamal died at age 31 in February this year, from an apparent drug overdose. He wrote his will in February 2020.
Jamal began SBTV as a YouTube channel in 2006 where he recorded friends performing on the estate where he lived in Acton, West London.
By 2014, he had amassed an estimated fortune of approximately $10 million. From working with artists like Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, and Stormzy among others.
SB.Tv is a British music media company founded by Jamal Edwards and a small team of young people who work on web-based content. The platform was created on 2 November 2006, and its origins in urban music. Most of the content can be seen on its own YouTube channel. Or on the official SB.TV website and includes freestyle raps and music videos. SB.TV have diversified into events and have curated stages at Bestival, Wireless, Outlook and other festivals. SB.TV were also invited to film interviews with a host of leading politicians at 10 Downing Street, including the Prime Minister David Cameron. Edwards has also built a relationship with the Royal Family and first interviewed Prince Charles in 2013.
The popularity of the channel among London’s underground scene has led to features in RWD. The Observer, Time, Forbes, The Guardian, The Independent, Dazed & Confused. The Sunday Times Style magazine, Vanity Fair, Vogue and GQ while founder Jamal Edwards was on the front cover of Wired. Intelligent Life and the Emirates In-flight magazine. SB.TV also has assistant production credits from when Edwards was working as a junior runner for the BBC, and Tiger Aspect Productions. As well as joining the young persons panel at The Guardian’s new technology conference activate summit alongside Martha Lane Fox and others.
SB.TV has been credited with ‘discovering’ Ed Sheeran whose music was aired exclusively on the channel in February 201. A full year before he achieved worldwide fame.
For a black man to acquire this level of wealth and blow it on drugs and alcohol is tragic. Unfortunately, Edward is not alive to answer questions about his bankruptcy.
Some stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Here’s what you can expect during the Black Friday shopping weekend.
As Thanksgiving approaches — and the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday — major department stores are announcing their holiday hours. There are two common approaches: staying closed for the holidays or opening early for the Black Friday crowds.
Kohl’s announced Tuesday that all of its stores will be closed again on Thanksgiving Day this year, after having had success closing stores for the holidays in 2020 and 2021.
Whereas in the past, many chain stores started their Black Friday sales a day earlier, closed on Thanksgiving became popular in 2020. That’s partly because it gave retail workers, who were considered essential workers, a break during the pandemic, and also limited crowds.
Last year, Kohl’s said it saw a positive response to its 2020 Thanksgiving closure, “as well as shifting preferences for how and when customers want to shop during the holiday season.” Customers can still shop online at any time.
Target followed the trend of staying closed on Thanksgiving 2020, and in 2021 it announced that the move would become permanent. “What began as a temporary pandemic-driven measure is now our new normal – one that recognizes our ability to meet our customers’ holiday wishes during and well beyond store opening hours,” wrote Target CEO Brian Cornell in a 2021 memo to employees. obtained by the Associated Press.
Even Walmart and Best Buy, both known for their Black Friday deals, have decided to close Thanksgiving in recent years. Walmart did not announce its plans for this year, but Best Buy said it would remain closed.
While many stores are expected to continue the trend of remaining closed on Thanksgiving Day, some may remain open. Dollar General, for example, has remained open on Thanksgiving Day for the past few years.
Michaels craft stores will remain open, as will Big Lots, Bass Pro Shop, Kmart, RadioShack and others, according to TheBlackFriday.com. Grocery stores often stay open, with limited hours, for last-minute Thanksgiving dinner needs.
CBS News has contacted several major channels about their Thanksgiving hours and is awaiting a response.
Racism by LA City Council Latinos undermines political and racial progress
Some may want to see the explosive and racist rants of a handful of prominent members of the Los Angeles City Council as an unfortunate incident that will eventually fade away. They could dismiss the remarks revealed in leaked audio as isolated and confined to a few Latino leaders.
But the reality is that such biases from Latino to Latino and Latino to other racial groups are not uncommon. Call it anti-black racism, colorism, classism — it all adds up to a destructive strain that’s not so hidden in Latino culture.
As the Latin American population grows and becomes more diverse, the persistence of racism threatens to dissolve hard-won gains in Latin American political and civil rights and fracture delicately balanced coalitions with other racial groups.
This was highlighted in the conversation between former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, council members Kevin De León and Gil Cedillo, and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. , who resigned on Monday.
Martinez, the board’s first Latin chairwoman, stepped down from her leadership role on Monday and resigned her board seat on Thursday. She quit after a recording revealed she had called her colleague Mike Bonin’s then 2-year-old son, who is black, a “changuito”, Spanish for “monkey”.
“There are a lot of Nury Martinezes,” said Tanya K. Hernández, a Fordham University law professor who authored the recently published book “Racial Innocence: Unmasking Latino Anti-Black Bias and the Struggle for Equality.”
“The idea is, ‘Oh no, not us. We cannot harbor any kind of racial animosity. We need to put an end to this shield against judgment because of our Latino ancestry, as if it somehow immunizes us against the legacy of slavery,” said Hernández, who is African-American. latin.
The racist remarks extended beyond black people to the entrenched prejudices against indigenous Latinos that are pervasive in Latin America and the United States, a holdover from colonialism and a version of white supremacy.
Martinez mocked native Mexican immigrants of Oaxacan descent living in Los Angeles’ Koreatown, calling them “little, dark people.” “I don’t know where these people come from. I don’t know what village they came from [from], how they got here. … Tan feos (they are ugly),” she says in the audio recording.
None of those in the room confronted Martinez about the remarks or called them racist.
Darker-skinned Latinos face racism rooted in colloquial Spanish, in which the word used to describe them is “nigger.” It is not uncommon for families to forbid their children to marry black people or warn them not to expose themselves to the sun for fear that their complexion will become too dark.
Hernández said this kind of racism against dark-skinned people goes beyond rhetoric and has real-world implications.
“When I did research for the book…what I found was in spaces where Latinos have discretion, they are employers, workplace supervisors, landlords or apartment tenants, public housing caretakers, hotels, nightclubs, restaurants…. In all of these public places I found instances of discrimination where Latinos were the culprits, the aggressors exclusion based on African descent.
Underestimating representation issues
Council members were discussing redistricting, a process plagued by racism, discrimination and vote oppression from communities of color.
Latino growth in Los Angeles, as in other cities, has occurred in areas where black populations were dominant but declining, creating intergroup competitions for political representation.
After decades of navigating and negotiating competing interests, “to say that everything has been a bushel of roses is not fair, because there has been, in effect, competition between communities for representation, resources or the ability to influence public opinion. politics,” said Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed, who called for Martinez’s resignation.
But the behavior and actions of elected officials should not be used to define the relationship between communities, Vargas said. He and others expressed concern that the leaders’ words would sever the fragile relationships forged between racial and ethnic groups, particularly blacks and Latinos, in the city.
Council members also mocked the Community Coalition, known as CoCo, which works to end systemic racism and improve relations between blacks and Latinos in South Los Angeles.
“These conversations were about erasing black people at the expense of Latino power. And it’s totally backward – it’s black voter suppression. And Latinos should not participate in black voter suppression,” said Alberto Retana, president and CEO of the Community Coalition, who is Afro-Latino.
Although Los Angeles is nearly half Hispanic, Latinos make up less than a third of the council’s 15 districts, highlighting longstanding political tensions and concerns among Latinos about not being fairly represented. Blacks make up 9% of the city’s population and hold 20% of council seats.
While the state of California uses an independent commission to draw its federal congressional districts, the Los Angeles City Council draws its own districts. An independent commission draws lines for Los Angeles, but its maps are provided only as advisory guides, said Vargas, who has served on two advisory commissions.
The city council rejected redistricting recommendations from this redistricting round’s advisory commission and drew its own lines, he said. The commission proposed preserving three African American seats and creating a district in the San Fernando Valley where Latinos are not in the majority but are in large enough numbers to affect the election of its council member.
“But it came at the expense of making significant changes to existing Latino-majority districts in the San Fernando Valley, which at least one incumbent didn’t benefit well,” Vargas said. “It just shows how much of a difference there is between the interest of the community and the interest of the incumbents.”
In the recording, Martinez complains about the redistricting commission’s proposal to remove assets from his district. “If you’re going to talk about Latino neighborhoods, what kind of neighborhoods are you trying to create?” she asks her colleagues, frustrated. “Because you’re taking away our possessions. You’re just going to create poor Latino neighborhoods with nothing?”
Michele Siqueiros, a civic leader who is the chairman of the Campaign for College Opportunity, said the leaders “in their narrow ignorance” were focusing on South Los Angeles, where black leaders supported black coalitions and leaders and brown. Instead, she said, they should strengthen Latino leadership in the San Fernando Valley and the Port of Los Angeles area, which is home to many Latinos, many of whom are represented by white board members. .
Leading equity scholar Pedro Noguera, a professor of education at the University of Southern California, said Latino leaders should have focused on “what do we have in common? And how could we advance a political agenda that serves our interests? »
“That’s not what those politicians were thinking. They thought, ‘How can we take power away from black people?’ said Noguera, who is Afro-Latin.
Retana said, “There isn’t a single major equity fight in LA that hasn’t involved a black and brown coalition. It’s the story of victory in Los Angeles, and it’s a story that we must continue to preserve.
“They incite hatred”
In the recorded comments, Martinez, who is of Mexican descent, targeted Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, who is of Cuban descent. “F— this guy, he’s with the Blacks,” she said.
His offensive comments about Oaxaca people were reminiscent of anti-indigenous racism at the 2019 Oscars, when contestant Yalitza Aparicio, from Oaxaca, suffered parodies and rants from light-skinned Latino actors in Mexico.
The Zapotec, or indigenous people of Oaxacan descent, number approximately 200,000 in Los Angeles County, one of the largest Oaxacan communities outside of Mexico.
Hernández noted that Oaxaca is a place where there are identifiable Afro-Mexicans.
Odilia Romero, co-founder and executive director of Communidades Indigenas en Liderazgo, or Indigenous Communities in Leadership, said she and the organization had heard similar remarks in their day-to-day work and “survived”. But when they came from the elect, she was appalled.
“They incite hatred,” Romero said. “It will come with hate crimes. This will lead to our human rights violations.
Gabriel Sandoval, who was a civil rights lawyer in the Obama administration, said it was important that comments from elected officials do not undermine the work that has been done.
“The most important role for any leader in Los Angeles is to be a coalition builder,” Sandoval said. “It’s the second largest and most diverse city in the country – and that’s what is required of anyone in a position of public trust.”
Follow Latin NBC on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.
