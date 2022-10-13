I’m “happy” to have “crossed the line”

Kanye West doesn’t give up.

Speaking to Page Six as he left the screening of Candace Owen’s new documentary on Wednesday night, West addressed all the brands that have let him down since his latest social media rants, including Adidas and JP Morgan. Chase.

“Hey, if you’re calling someone on a bad deal, that means you’re anti-Semitic. I’m glad I crossed the line on that idea so we could talk openly about things like getting canceled by a bank,” he told our photographers, before calling himself “the black man the richest in American history.

West, 45, continued to speak specifically about JP Morgan Chase but was cut off when a truck drove by. He then decided to “talk at another time”.

Earlier today, Owens herself revealed that JP Morgan Chase had given West until November to find a new banking institution to hold her multi-billion dollar company Yeezy.

“I was told that no official reason was given, but they also sent this letter to confirm that he had until the end of November to find another place where the Yeezy empire could do its accounts” , she tweeted accompanied by a photo of the notice.

The letter read: “Dear Ye, We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with [redacted name] that JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA (The Bank) has decided to terminate its banking relationship with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated entities.

JP Morgan Chase dropping West comes after he made several anti-Semitic comments over the weekend.

West was recently let go by JP Morgan Chase over his anti-Semitic comments. Keith Griner/Page Six

On Instagram, he shared a screenshot of a text conversation with Diddy, where he told her, “It’s not a game. I’m going to use you as an example to show the Jewish people who told you to call me that no one can threaten me or influence me.

He was kicked out of his account soon after.

West then took to Twitter where he posted, “I’m a little sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m gonna die a jerk 3 About JEWS Funny thing is I can’t be an anti-Semite because black people are actually Jewish too. You have toyed with me and tried to test anyone who opposes your program.

He was also kicked out of this account.

West was dropped by Adidas after his “White Lives Matter” t-shirts. Kanye West/YouTube West was dropped by Adidas after his “White Lives Matter” t-shirts. Kanye West/YouTube Next

close Eagle-eyed fans noticed a photo of the Duke and Duchess…

Last week, Adidas announced that its partnership with West was “under review” following the rapper’s “White Lives Matter” shirt scandal.

“After repeated efforts to resolve the situation privately, we have made the decision to submit the partnership for review,” the company said in a statement Thursday, according to CNBC.

“We will continue to co-manage the current product during this time.”

West, 45, responded to the statement on Instagram, writing, “F – K ADIDAS I AM ADIDAS ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLEN MY DESIGNS.”

In August, West began speaking out against the brand regarding his frustrations with the company, which allegedly made decisions about their collaboration without his consent.