immudb First Immutable Open Source Database to be FedRAMP Compliant

In Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about SANTOS to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is $12.84 with a 24-hour trading volume of $53,638,086 at the time of writing. However, SANTOS has decreased by nearly 5.81% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) has a circulating supply of 4,550,000 SANTOS. Currently, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, MEXC, CoinW, Bitget, and Phemex.

What is Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS)?

Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is the fan token for Santos FC, a Brazilian sports organization with its headquarters in Vila Belmiro, Santos. It is a BEP-20 utility token created to reinvent how football fans can support their preferred teams.

Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2022

Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) holds the 365th position on CoinGecko right now. SANTOS price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

SANTOS /USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) laid out a Horizontal Channel pattern. A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways. Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. When the price hits the top of the channel, sell your existing long position or take a short position. The difference between the other two is that a horizontal channel is characterized as having equal highs and lows.

Currently, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is in the range of $12.84. If the pattern continues, the price of SANTOS might reach the resistance levels of $14.434 and $21.349 If the trend reverses, then the price of SANTOS may fall to $9.759.

Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS).

SANTOS /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS).

Resistance Level 1 – $22.007

Resistance Level 2 – $35.941

Support Level 1 – $11.037

Support Level 2 – $7.087

Support Level 3 – $4.343

The charts show that Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, SANTOS might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $35.941.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) might plummet to almost $4.343, a bearish signal.

Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of SANTOS lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

SANTOS /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price lies on 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an uptrend. Currently, SANTOS has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of SANTOS at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the SANTOS is 47.24. This means that Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is nearly in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of SANTOS may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

SANTOS /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS). Currently, the ADX of SANTOS lies in the range of 27.525 and thus, it indicates a very strong trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of SANTOS lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is at 47.24, thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of SANTOS with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS).

BTC Vs ETH Vs SANTOS Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, we can interpret that the price changes of BTC, ETH, and SANTOS are not moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of SANTOS is not proportional.

Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) might probably attain $45 by 2023.

Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, SANTOS might rally to hit $53 by 2024.

Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2025

If Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, SANTOS would rally to hit $58.

Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2026

If Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, SANTOS would rally to hit $62.

Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2027

If Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, SANTOS would rally to hit $67.

Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2028

If Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, SANTOS would hit $73 in 2028.

Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS), it would witness major spikes. SANTOS might hit $78 by 2029.

Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Santos Fc Fan Token ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in SANTOS for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) might hit $89 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Santos Fc Fan Token network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for SANTOS. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) in 2022 is $35.941. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price prediction for 2022 is $4.343.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Santos Fc Fan Token ecosystem, the performance of SANTOS would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $21.84 very soon. But, it might also reach $40 if the investors believe that SANTOS is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS)? Santos Fc Fan Token is a BEP-20 utility token created to reinvent how football fans can support their preferred teams. 2. Where can you purchase Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS)? Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, MEXC, CoinW, Bitget, and Phemex. 3. Will Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Santos Fc Fan Token platform, SANTOS has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS)? On December 01,2021, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $21.84. 5. Is Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) a good investment in 2022? Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Santos Fc Fan Token in the past few months, SANTOS is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) reach $40? Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) will hit $40 soon. 7. What will be Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price by 2023? Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price is expected to reach $45 by 2023. 8. What will be Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price by 2024? Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price is expected to reach $53 by 2024. 9. What will be Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price by 2025? Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price is expected to reach $58 by 2025. 10. What will be Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price by 2026? Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price is expected to reach $62 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.