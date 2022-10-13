News
India set to leverage emerging markets to hit $2 trillion export target
Although India is Africa’s second largest trading partner, the volume of trade remains modest compared to its main trading partner, China. India accounted for about 6% of Africa’s imports in 2021, while China accounted for almost 20%. This remains in line with India’s modest global share of world merchandise exports, which stood at 1.8% in 2021 compared to China, which exceeded 15%.
India’s exports to Africa peaked at US$37.9 billion in 2021, making it the region’s second largest source of imports.
Mineral fuels and oils (mainly refined petroleum) accounted for 19.1% of total exports to Africa, followed by vehicles (10.4%), pharmaceuticals (10.3%) and cereals (8.5%). %), reflecting a mix of essential and consumer goods. India was also Africa’s second largest export destination, accounting for 6.3% of the continent’s global exports.
Although India is Africa’s second largest trading partner, the volume of trade remains modest compared to its main trading partner, China. India accounted for about 6% of Africa’s imports in 2021, while China accounted for nearly 20%. This remains in line with India’s modest global share of world merchandise exports, which stood at 1.8% in 2021 compared to China, which exceeded 15%. China’s exports to Africa amounted to $148 billion in 2021 and remain well diversified, with manufactured goods such as electrical equipment, machinery, vehicles, plastics, iron and steel, and items representing more than 45% of its exports to Africa.
Machinery and mechanical appliances supplied by India accounted for 3.9% of Africa’s imports and machinery and electrical equipment accounted for 3%, while those supplied by China accounted for 27.3% and 24.8% respectively in 2021. While products such as machinery and electronics accounted for 6.1% and 4.8% of India’s global exports, its share in global exports was marginal at 1% and 0.5%. Current government policies have attempted to increase the share of manufacturing globally to overcome India’s existing trade deficit in these sectors.
Furthermore, India’s exports to Africa remain concentrated in a few countries, with South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Togo and Kenya accounting for 50.7% of India’s exports to Africa. continent, implying the need to expand export markets to other countries on the continent. India is to increase its manufacturing exports to African countries by taking advantage of the opportunity presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement launched on January 1, 2021, providing a US$3 trillion market .
Infrastructure financing accounts for a substantial amount of Africa’s public debt and these loans are mostly funded by foreign creditors, resulting in soaring external debt in the region. It presents a financial risk for investors, especially in countries with high political risks or countries vulnerable to currency risks. Of the 54 African countries, 29 countries are classified as at high risk of debt distress by the IMF and seven countries remain in debt distress, with an average gross general government debt-to-GDP ratio 68% higher than the pre-pandemic level of 62 %.
Concentration on alternative solutions such as local currency financing or countertrade agreements to finance goods as well as project exports could therefore be explored, especially in the case of resource-intensive countries to support future repayments and help low-income countries achieve their development goals.
Africa could become a sustainable supplier of a range of essential products for India. India’s top imports from Africa in 2021 included mineral fuels (mainly crude oil, coal and natural gas) accounting for 47.8% of India’s imports, followed by precious stones and metals (mainly gold) (25.4% share). In addition to this, Africa also supplied copper and copper articles, inorganic chemicals, edible fruits and nuts, fertilizers, plaster materials and cement, edible vegetables and roots and oilseeds together accounting for 20 percent of India’s total imports from Africa.
Another area of particular interest to India could be the Pan-African Payments and Settlements System, a centralized payment and settlement infrastructure for intra-African trade payments, jointly developed by the African Union and the African Development Bank. ‘import Export. It aims to facilitate trade and other economic activities between African countries through a simple, low-cost and risk-controlled common payment clearing and settlement system. An agreement could be signed between the Reserve Bank of India and the African Union, aligning with the “International Indian Rupee Trade Regulations” and initiating a joint payment mechanism with PAPSS to facilitate rupee trade with India to ensure the supply of essential imports as well as facilitate exports to African countries that currently lack foreign exchange reserves or are fiscally constrained to undertake imports from India.
The trade finance gap in Africa remains at USD 82 billion in 2019, with 40% of African trade remaining intermediated compared to 80% globally. Regulatory restrictions and higher compliance costs were the main constraints cited for the withdrawal of international confirming banks from Africa, resulting in reduced availability of trade finance, especially for SMEs.
Credit enhancement schemes, including risk participation and transaction guarantee agreements supporting Indian commercial banks, could provide needed liquidity, thereby boosting exports to Africa. In addition, a dedicated line of credit to finance trade with Africa, channeled through development finance institutions, as part of India’s enhanced engagement with Africa and support to the AfCFTA , could guarantee a sustainable supply as well as South-South solidarity.
Africa remains an important region for the Indian Development Assistance Program (IDEAS) which provides concessional lines of credit for infrastructure development and capacity building in beneficiary developing countries. Africa represents 40% of the total lines of credit granted over the years, the first beneficiary after Asia. In a strained global financial environment, India’s traditional approach to human capacity development could be complemented by a policy supporting increased exports of ‘made in India’ manufactured goods to Africa. India must leverage its goodwill to exploit export opportunities in emerging markets in Africa to meet its export targets of US$2 trillion by 2030.
The authors are economists from India Exim Bank. Views are personal.
Biden basks in Colorado mountains, creates new Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument
TENNESSEE PASS – President Joe Biden stood in front of the ruins of a World War II winter warfare training camp in the mountains of Colorado on Wednesday, officially designating a new Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument of 84 square miles, and celebrated the savagery of the West.
“You can feel the power of this place,” Biden said, basking in a landscape dotted with green pines and golden aspens that he called “sacred,” praising Ute’s stewardship through the centuries. While addressing a gathering of state and national leaders under a cliff, he boasted of “soaring peaks, craggy canyons, black bears, bald eagles, mountain lions, waterfalls, pristine rivers , alpine lakes and the scent of wildflowers.
He also spoke of the wider West, at one point quoting the late environmental activist and writer Edward Abbey on “the most beautiful place on Earth…many such places” that “every man, every woman carries in his heart and in his mind”. Biden recalled his own family trips to skiing — “all those memories that you all understand and take for granted, they’re important where I’m from” — and hiking in the Grand Canyon, which he called a cathedral.
“It takes your breath away,” Biden said. “I don’t think until you see some of these things that you realize how important it is to preserve them.”
This marks Biden’s first exercise of executive power under the Antiquities Act of 1906 to establish a new national monument on federally managed public lands. He has already used this power to expand three existing monuments. Its official designation of 53,804 acres here along the Tennessee Pass and Upper Eagle River, all part of the White River National Forest, adds a layer of federal government protection from possible future development. It is expected to spur local efforts that began a decade ago to restore the delicate ecology that was partially destroyed when military leaders established Camp Hale.
Monument status gives veterans of the US Army’s 10th Mountain Division who trained here “the dignity of public remembrance”, US Senator Michael Bennett said. An innovative unit of World War II, the 10th Mountain Division emerged in these mountains when a diverse group of men came together, worked together and then played a key role in a surprise night attack that defeated the Nazi forces in Europe.
During his visit, Biden also announced additional protection for a disputed 225,000-acre area about 60 miles west of Carbondale called the Thompson Divide – extending a pause on land leasing for oil and gas drilling. And he announced that, as part of efforts to address the “devastating impacts of climate change,” federal funds from the Federal Inflation Reduction Act will be used in the West to improve the effectiveness of the use of water from the Colorado River, a dwindling source used by 40 million people in seven states and Mexico.
The senses. Bennet and John Hickenlooper of Colorado, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Rep. Joe Neguse, Gov. Jared Polis and White House Council on Environmental Quality Director Brenda Mallory joined Biden at Camp Hale, where a crowd of over 200 included surviving veterans, environmentalists, Ute tribal elders and local political leaders.
For years, Bennet lobbied for passage through Congress of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Economy Act, which would help protect 400,000 acres in western Colorado, including land around Camp Tan. But that legislation, guided by Neguse and others across the House, failed to win Senate approval. Hickenlooper told the crowd “we’re going to do it this coming year.” In August, he and Bennet, who is facing a political challenge from Republican candidate Joe O’Dea, met Vilsack at Camp Hale. Vilsack pledged to urge Biden to consider using his executive power to create the monument. Bennet followed, lobbying the White House.
Presidents under the Antiquities Act have designated 129 national monuments across the country. In Colorado, these include the sites of Brown’s Canyon, Canyons of the Ancients, Dinosaur, and Yucca House.
At Camp Hale, all that remains of a military base that once covered 1,500 acres with 245 barracks housing up to 15,000 soldiers and support personnel are the concrete foundations of an ammunition dump, a country house and a shooting range.
Since 2013, the National Forest Foundation and other groups have worked to restore the wetlands and waterways around Camp Hale and commemorate military history. The construction of the base required the leveling and drainage of the wetlands. Military engineers redirected the meanders of the upper Eagle River into a straight ditch. It erased the pools. Native willows have disappeared, replaced by invasive yellow toadflax and thistles. Water temperatures soared, hurting fish, and as stream banks eroded the diversity of wildlife in the area, from stoneflies on the food chain to predators.
The land has long served as a popular base for hiking, camping, skiing, hunting, game viewing, and motorized off-road driving.
And the cities of Colorado Springs and Aurora own water rights to the river that flows from melting snow on mountain tops – a tributary of the Colorado River.
The valleys here provide habitat for wildlife including elk, bear, lynx, pine marten, groundhog, pika, otter, trout, white tailed ptarmigan, pink finch, birds migratory singers and ducks.
For centuries the Utes have hunted here, buried their dead. Then, in 1845, US Army General John Fremont led explorers. Government surveys in the 1870s noted the nearby 14,009-foot Mont de la Sainte-Croix. Photographer William Jackson documented it in widely circulated images. And in 1881, the workers laid a railway. Gold and silver miners followed. In 1905, President Theodore Roosevelt attempted to protect some of the wilderness by declaring a Holy Cross Forest Preserve.
Now, as a monument, this area will be saved “for all the peoples of America and the world,” Biden said. “It’s a permanent decision, an action that no future president can undo.”
And he recounted the role soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division played in Europe, recalling a cold, dark night in 1945 in Italy when they began a surprise attack mission “that relied on skill, strength and stamina that could only be acquired in a place like this.” They scaled an 1,800 foot cliff “and broke through the German defenses at a pivotal moment in the war”.
Biden’s creation of a monument will help raise funds for extensive restoration and development of the monument with a visitor center, guided tours and the best possible interpretive panels, said Tenth President Nancy Kramer. Mountain Division Foundation, a group led by descendants of Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division.
“They got together and worked together. It was duty, honor and country,” Kramer said. “They were diverse. But they got pretty damn tight,” she said.
“That’s part of what we’re missing today.”
State Patrol reports fatal crash on Minnesota 5 near MSP airport
The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Wednesday evening near Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
According to the State Patrol, the crash occurred at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday on westbound Minnesota 5 near Post Road.
A Toyota Highlander traveling west on Highway 5 veered off the right side of the highway and struck the inside of a bridge abutment. The SUV then came to rest on the left side of the highway against a guardrail.
No further details, including the number of victims, were immediately available.
Residents urged to protect themselves against hydrogen sulfide from sewage treatment plant
CROCKETT – County health officials continue to urge residents who live near a sewage treatment plant to take precautions after tests conducted earlier this week continued to show high levels of nearby hydrogen sulfide.
After a persistent operational problem at the Crockett Wastewater Treatment Plant, 1801 Dowrelio Drive, led to complaints from residents about foul odors, the area’s Air Quality Management District de la Baie conducted tests that revealed gas levels strong enough to affect the health of those exposed. for long periods.
On Tuesday, a team from the department’s hazardous materials division found a one-hour reading of 0.045 parts per million near Port and Ceres streets, just east of Interstate 80 near the plant, exceeding the average one-hour reading of the district on Friday from . 036 parts per million near the factory. The initial test led the county health department to issue an advisory, followed by an update on Wednesday.
Division staff made 40 indoor air filters available to nearby schools John Swett High and Carquinez Middle, where testing by hazardous materials division staff on Tuesday found one-hour average readings of 0.0031 and 0.0015 parts per million, respectively.
Readings should fluctuate depending on proximity to the plant and weather conditions. However, residents who suffer from persistent or severe conditions from exposure to hydrogen sulfide — a smell often compared to rotten eggs or sewage — have been urged to seek medical attention or avoid the area altogether.
County health staff noted that the plant treats wastewater from the community and refinery C&H Sugar, which owns the property and operates the refinery through a contractor. In a statement Wednesday, a C&H Sugar vice president said the contractor, Inframark, would complete cleaning more than 1,300 air diffusers in one of the plant’s three process reactors Wednesday morning, the other reactors to follow.
New, larger motors will be added to upgrade the blowers to help diffuser aeration, and additional input is due from a third-party expert, the company said. “Inframark expects the odor to stop within seven to 10 days as the microorganisms have time to digest. Residents should notice odors dissipating sooner,” the statement said.
The Crockett Improvement Association will hold a public meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss the plant’s issues at the Crockett Community Center, 850 Pomona Ave. District air quality staff members met to discuss the plant on Wednesday evening, and a spokeswoman said additional district monitoring on Wednesday found “an exceedance of the standard of a hour (hydrogen sulphide) near the fence of the property”.
The spokeswoman also said inspectors have been on site since the plant’s problems began a few weeks ago, with staff continuing to monitor this week, and added that the district has so far issued “16 notices of violation for public nuisance”. We are continuing to investigate so that any potential fines will be determined once the investigation is complete. »
Writer Jason Green contributed to this report. Contact George Kelly at 408-859-5180.
California Daily Newspapers
Minneapolis Area Realtors association acknowledges a history of perpetuating racial bias in housing
A Minneapolis organization representing more than 9,000 Realtors publicly apologized Wednesday for a history of discriminating against people of color and creating barriers that made it difficult for them to own homes.
Along with reading the apology at a news conference, the Minneapolis Area Realtors association also announced policy changes to help prevent further discrimination.
The 2022 president of the association, Denise Mazone, read the written apology drafted by a task force. She was introduced as the first black president in the organization’s 135-year history.
“To be specific, we must acknowledge and apologize for the hand the Minneapolis Area Realtors Association had in creating one of the most significant racial disparities in housing gaps in the nation — particularly for Black Minnesotans,” Mazone said.
The association set up a system “to effectively lock folks out of opportunity based on race, for generations. Decades later, that system works largely as intended, and we are ashamed of our part in it. We were on the wrong side of history,” she said.
The written apology stated that since it peaked in the 1950s, the percentage of Black Minnesotans owning homes has dropped significantly — from 46 percent to 25 percent.
“We also know that real estate is one of the biggest wealth-building opportunities there is — by building barriers to it, we also built into the broader systemic oppression of people of color.”
In addition to the apology, the association is going to make “significant shifts” that “prioritize education around institutionalized racism in real estate, and support for opportunities for people of color,” Mazone said.
“We are committed to dismantling the harmful systems we helped build, and to working toward a day where fair housing is truly guaranteed for all. We hope you’ll join us.”
Two other association members spoke about the four initial policy changes the association is making.
The first two will deal with education, said Jackie Berry, board director and chair of the diversity, equity and inclusion committee. The association’s new-member orientation will now include education “intended to reduce racial disparities in homeownership.”
The association will also remove language from purchase agreements that show if the buyer received a grant, bond or other loan assistance program for mortgage financing because this negatively affects racial equity.
Pat Paulson, the 2022 board director who also served on the 2021 government affairs committee, spoke about the last two policy changes.
One states that the state association will recommend that their national counterpart, the National Association of Realtors board of directors, adopt a standing policy to help support development of a federal down payment assistance program for first-time and first-generation homebuyers to “close racial homeownership gaps across the country.”
The last policy change will expand financial support of the Pathway to Achievement program for people of color who are aspiring to be Realtors, he said.
Google approves Trump-backed social truth for its App Store
Google on Wednesday approved Truth Social for distribution through its mobile app store after the Donald Trump-backed social media platform agreed to follow the tech company’s content moderation guidelines.
Google, a unit of Alphabet said Truth Social recently improved enforcement of its policies for user-generated content and agreed to monitor them going forward. In August, Google refused to allow Truth Social’s app to be listed in the Play Store, notifying the app of several policy violations.
wsj
Minnesota’s Essentia, Wisconsin’s Marshfield explore merging health systems
Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health is exploring a possible merger with Marshfield Clinic Health System of Wisconsin that would create an integrated regional health system serving more than 2 million people in four Upper Midwest states.
The two health systems announced Wednesday that they have signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate how they might join together and noted their “complementary geographies and capabilities” in a joint statement.
Together, the two health systems could “enhance the level of care in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and North Dakota,” forming a combined network of 3,500 providers, with more than 150 sites, including 25 hospitals, according to the statement.
Marshfield Clinic was established in Marshfield, Wis., in 1916, when six physicians formed a group practice. It serves much of central, northern and western Wisconsin, as well as Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Marshfield Clinic bills itself as “one of only a few large independent nonprofit medical clinics in the United States.” It offers 170 medical specialties and a health insurance plan, Security Health Plan.
“I have known and admired the work of Marshfield Clinic for more than 30 years,” said Dr. David Herman, Essentia’s chief executive officer. “I have always appreciated their ability to advance the well-being of the communities they serve. I am truly excited to work together for the benefit of our patients and our colleagues.”
Essentia Health was formed in 2004, as the parent company of the partnership between the Benedictine Health System and St. Mary’s/Duluth Clinic Health System.
By joining together, the two health systems can better serve their service areas, largely rural and midsize urban areas, Essentia and Marshfield said.
“Through a new partnership, we can support the care models, services, research and technologies to ensure sustainable and thriving rural health care,” Herman said.
Dr. Susan Turney, Marshfield’s chief executive officer, said the two organizations would complement each other and have similar missions.
“These are two of the premier health systems in the country, looking to come together to serve rural communities and beyond,” she said. “When I look at Essentia, I see an organization with world-class expertise that complements our own.”
The merger exploration is the latest development in Essentia’s efforts to expand its reach.
Earlier this month, Mid Dakota Clinic in Bismarck, N.D., joined Essentia.
Mid Dakota clinic has four locations, 40 physicians, 25 advanced practitioners and 280 other employees
“Essentia places a strong emphasis on quality care and shares our values,” said Dr. Andrew Wilder, a radiologist who served as Mid Dakota’s president.
The addition of Mid Dakota followed exploration of a potential merger with CommonSpirit Health hospitals and clinics in Minnesota and North Dakota, including CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck, that didn’t reach fruition.
Essentia and CommonSpirit announced in May 2021 that they had ended merger negotiations five months after they entered into a memorandum of understanding to explore a merger.
Essentia has about 15,000 employees, including 2,200 physicians and advanced practitioners, and owns 14 hospitals, 77 clinics, six long-term care facilities and independent living facilities, six ambulance services and a research institute.
Marshfield Clinic has more than 12,000 employees, including more than 1,600 providers, more than 60 clinic locations, 11 hospitals, and a research institute.
