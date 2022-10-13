Inflation in Germany Records 3-Decade High of 10% in September

It’s worth noting that inflation has been over 7% for the last seven months.
The country in question had the biggest positive flows of crypto, totaling $2.9 million.
Rising inflation has eroded the purchasing power of the average person throughout the globe, creating a cost-of-living issue. Inflation rates throughout the Eurozone member states have been creeping upwards in recent years due to factors such as the ongoing energy crisis and the region’s uncertain macroeconomic outlook.
The German inflation rate in September hit 10%, the highest level in almost three decades. When compared to August’s 7.9%, this rate shows a significant rise. It’s worth noting that inflation has been over 7% for the last seven months.
Global Economic Downturn
At the same time, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Thursday that harmonized consumer prices (used to make international comparisons) for the country were 10.9% higher year-over-year in September. President of the Federal Statistical Office Georg Thiel attributed the increase to a variety of factors.
Georg stated:
“The main reasons for the high inflation are still enormous price increases for energy products. But we are also increasingly seeing price increases for many other goods, especially food. In addition, the expiry of the 9-euro ticket and the fuel discount increased the price increase in September 2022.”
There were net inflows into German digital asset investment products tied to cryptocurrencies last week, despite the increasing prices. The country in question had the biggest positive flows, totaling $2.9 million, suggesting that institutions there have been amassing cryptocurrency.
However, in countries like Canada and Sweden, institutional holders are selling off their cryptocurrency holdings, contributing to widespread pessimism. The prolonged crypto winter continues in the crypto market with bears dominating the sector.
Recommended For You:
Ever-Highest Inflation Rates Were Observed in Italy
Shiba Inu has had a hard time holding on to the value that it had garnered in the bull run of 2021. Along the way, there have been utility and use cases being put forward for the digital asset but even that has not helped it retain its value. Now, the meme coin has fallen below an important technical level, triggering sell signals.
Shiba Inu Falls Below $0.00001
Over the last couple of months, the price of SHIB had continued to trend above $0.00001. This level had become important over time as bulls had built up support for the meme coin here. In other words, $0.00001 became the price for bears to beat, and now they have.
In the early hours of Thursday, the price of Shiba Inu had inevitably declined below $0.00001. It comes as no surprise since the cryptocurrency was only following the general market trend that had triggered losses in the market over the last 24 hours. SHIB had been one of the worst-hit among the largest cryptocurrencies as it recorded a 7.66% decline during this time.
SHIB price drops below $0.00001 | SourcE: SHIBUSD on TradingView.com
This puts SHIB firmly below its 50-day moving average and the next support level now seems to be forming just above $0.000008. The loss in value has also seen the meme coin lose its 14th place on the top cryptocurrencies by market cap, which is now occupied by Iron (TRX).
Time To Jump Ship?
As expected, the fall below $0.00001 has begun to trigger sell-offs in the market. The most notable of these has been a whale who seems to have dumped trillions of tokens. At the time of the transaction, the 2.8 trillion tokens were worth an estimated $27.7 million and were transferred to another wallet. So either the whale had moved the tokens for safekeeping or they had sold off the tokens. The kicker is that the whale had purchased these tokens about two months earlier, and if it was a sale, they would have taken a massive loss on the tokens.
The dollar value of Ethereum whale holdings has also declined during this time. In the last 7 days alone, their combined holdings are down more than $7 million. This points to some dumping from the large holders but is also a result of the decline in the price of the digital asset.
The crypto market is expected to decline even further from here, which would mean that the SHIB losses might not be over at this point. It is also a meme coin which means it would tank even more than the general market. So Shiba Inu holders need to strap in for a long ride.
Featured image from Finbold, chart from TradingView.com
Primex Finance, the first-ever cross-chain prime brokerage protocol, launches the Primex Beta on the Ethereum Goerli testnet. The Beta version allows users to experiment with the protocol’s cross-DEX spot margin trading. With the Beta launch, Primex also introduces the new Referral Program for early users, offering benefits to early registrants and referral-based rewards.
DeFi holds the potential to financially empower investors and traders in ways that were previously unimaginable in the traditional financial world. Despite that, most of the existing DEXs with margin trading features still use centralized trade execution mechanisms and feature a limited number of assets available for margin trading as derivatives.
Primex decentralizes the trade-execution mechanism to enable a wider variety of actions on DEXs. Instead of centralized order books, all automated trade executions on Primex are carried out by a network of Keepers. Consequently, decentralization can be maintained throughout the entire trading process, from creating an order to closing the position.
The Beta version of Primex’s protocol introduces key features, such as:
Spot trading without leverage: Primex Traders will now be able to use different types of orders—stop loss, take profit, and limit orders—for non-leveraged spot trades in a decentralized manner, facilitating the trade of cryptocurrency pairs without leverage.
Primex Splitter: A new mechanism that functions as an aggregation solution that splits up swaps across multiple DEXs and helps users make their trades more efficiently by reducing slippage and finding the best swap rates, without any additional fees.
Open Position and Order Modification: Introducing the ability for users to modify the deposit, Take Profit/Stop Loss (TP/SL), limit price, and leverage of open orders.
Partial Position Close: Traders now have the ability to partially close an open position. When a position is partially closed, the returned funds are distributed between the Credit Bucket and the Trader, depending on debt size.
Spot Orders and Positions Data: Expanded data display to include information about each Trader’s spot orders and positions.
WalletConnect Integration: In addition to MetaMask, users can now use WalletConnect, widening the variety of crypto wallets connected to Primex.
New DEX Integrations: Primex Beta supports two new DEXs (Curve and Balancer), as well as Uniswap v3 pools with different fees.
Bucket Reserves: A new mechanism that automatically moves part of the traders’ fees to the Reserve Pool of each Credit Bucket to insure them against potential losses.
Multi-Language Support: The Primex platform is now available in seven more languages to provide access to a more localized and user-friendly experience.
In addition to the new mechanisms introduced with Primex Beta, the Referral Program offers rewards in exchange for inviting new users to the platform. Connections and referral contributions are automatically tracked utilizing smart contracts to store the data transparently on-chain. Furthermore, the Early User Program grants participation in private challenges for a chance to earn exclusive prizes and access to the Primex private Discord channels. Ultimately, early users can also participate in the Ambassador Program to earn exclusive ambassador-only rewards.
“We are right on track to fulfilling our mission of defragmenting the DeFi markets via the new prime brokerage protocol that offers users open access to a truly decentralized spot margin trading experience across numerous DEXs and blockchains,” says Vlad Kostanda, Co-Founder and CEO of Primex. ”This new upgrade will enhance how the protocol works while bringing our team one step closer to Primex’s mainnet launch.”
About Primex Finance Ukrainian-led Primex Finance is the cross-chain prime brokerage liquidity protocol for cross-DEX margin trading with trader scoring mechanisms. Lenders will have the flexibility to manage their risks and return by providing liquidity to a variety of risk buckets, subsets of liquidity pools that regulate trader risk strategies. For more information visit https://primex.finance/, or visit the Primex blog.
Games use thousands of polygons to run well. As for the blockchain gaming community, they’re now using Polygon. Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, recently tweeted evidence of the company’s leadership in the blockchain gaming industry.
“Just look at the growth of gaming users on @0xPolygon. Growth is “ORDERS OF MAGNITUDE” bigger than any other chain ecosystem! And now #zkEVM! Lets keep building lads! Onwards!” Nailwal tweeted.
As of earlier this month, Polygon has also released its zkEVM upgrade, which is beneficial to the ETH and MATIC communities. Polygon revealed this system in July. There will be no interruptions in service when scaling on the chain thanks to the update.
Just look at the growth of gaming users on @0xPolygon Growth is “ORDERS OF MAGNITUTE” bigger than any other chain ecosystem! And now #zkEVM! Lets keep building lads!
Even with all of these improvements, MATIC still has a terrible performance record after seven days. According to Coingecko, the market has had a price loss of 10.4 percent, which may indicate a lack of investor confidence and widespread bearishness.
If the developed downturn persists, do these developments warrant a bullish stance from MATIC?
Crimson In All Places
According to statistics from CryptoQuant, MATIC’s exchange reserve has declined by 17.77% over the previous week, indicating a decrease in overall selling pressure as more people purchase and hold the coin. However, the data reveal a different tale. A bloodier one.
Image: TradingView
Since Nailwal’s tweet on October 11, the price of MATIC has declined 2.81 percent from the previous trading day. Despite the fact that MATIC is arguably on the low, the prior lows were met with resistance from the bulls, resulting in several pullbacks.
The CMF and momentum indicators displayed positive uptrends throughout these pullbacks. A strong trading day may occur if this cycle of decline and pullback persists.
Possible Reversal To The Upside
The previous decline was supported by the $0.7286 support line. Bulls should defend this support line to increase the likelihood of a bullish price reversal. On a larger scale, the price movement of MATIC exhibits a triangle climbing pattern.
However, the bearish structure that has emerged will be difficult for bulls to overcome. However, bulls can capitalize on the market’s optimism as a result of the decreased exchange reserves.
The 20-day and 50-day Simple Moving Averages have already completed a bullish crossover and are moving to resist and make a bullish reversal more difficult. However, a bullish reversal is likely to occur if the price rebounds above the $0.7286 support line and the 150-day simple moving average.
MATIC market cap at $6.6 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from The Daily Hodl, Chart: TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.
Supports FIPS security requirements, and adds synchronous replication for high availability deployments, gains 10 times faster performance
HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#codenotary—immudb, the only immutable enterprise-scale database with cryptographic verification, today added FIPS 140-2 compliant cryptography support, meeting Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) requirements, as well as a huge performance boost and synchronous replication – providing high availability.
FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.
“We’ve achieved a 1080% performance increase with this latest release of immudb which can handle millions of transactions per second and serve as a high performance alternative to blockchains and other ledger technologies,” said Dennis Zimmer, co-founder and chief technology officer at Codenotary, the primary contributor to the immudb open source project. “We are seeing rapid adoption with 15 million downloads and have more than doubled the number of GitHub stars over the past year to nearly 8,000.”
By attaining the FIPS 140-2 compliance for immudb, Codenotary ensures this immutable database is eligible for use by U.S. federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, as well as for use in regulated industries such finance and healthcare. Equally important, immudb now adds synchronous real-time replication that provides high availability, along with new software development kits (SDK) for languages such as Java, node.js, Python, Go and .NET.
Unlike other databases, immudb is built on a zero-trust model: history is preserved and can’t be changed. Data in immudb comes with cryptographic verification at every transaction to ensure there is no tampering possible. immudb can be deployed in cluster configurations on-premises or in the cloud for demanding applications that require high scalability, up to billions of transactions per day, and high availability. The support of both key-value along with SQL makes it simple to use immudb in new and existing applications. Support for Amazon’s S3 storage cloud provides immudb with virtually unlimited data storage capacity. With immudb’s Time Travel feature, organizations can travel back and forth in time and see the change history of their data.
immudb is capable of protecting sensitive data for workloads that require the utmost in security. Codenotary uses immudb to underpin its software supply chain security product. There have been more than 15 million downloads of immudb so far. Here are details in the Release Notes and the software can be downloaded here.
About immudb and Codenotary
Codenotary is the primary contributor to the immudb project, which was started by the company in 2020. Codenotary specializes in trust and integrity providing end-to-end cryptographically verifiable tracking and provenance for all data, artifacts, actions, and dependencies. Codenotary brings easy to use trust and integrity into the software lifecycle using immudb to underpin its notarization and verification product for creating Software Bill of Materials (SBOM). For more information, go to https://www.codenotary.com.
Bitcoin lost support at $18,600 and trended lower close to its yearly bottom at $17,900. The cryptocurrency managed to stop the bleeding at these levels, but the general sentiment in the markets seems to have flipped from dubious to fearful.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $18,300 with a 4% loss in the last 24 hours and a 9% loss in the past week, but it has been rebounding over the past hour. Other major cryptocurrencies followed BTC’s price into the abyss and are recording massive losses on low timeframes with Cardano and Solana showing the worst performance.
Inflation Yet To Find A Bottom, Will Bitcoin Follow?
Data from Material Indicators show a spike in selling pressure from all investors heading into the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the benchmark for inflation in the United States. This metric rose above market expectations printing an 8.2% for the month of September 2022.
As seen in the chart below, from retail to whales press down on Bitcoin pricing in a new interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed). The financial institution has been trying to slow down inflation by increasing rates and reducing its balance sheet.
However, today’s CPI print confirms that inflation is sticky and likely not peak in 2022. This reality along with positive economic growth metrics in the U.S. will provide the Fed with the support to continue hiking interest rates negatively impacting Bitcoin, the crypto market, and traditional finances.
The chart above shows the crypto market’s reaction to an aggressive monetary policy from the Fed, but legacy markets have reacted in a similar way. Commenting on BTC’s price action and inflation, an analyst for Material Indicators said:
Inflation may not have peaked, yet FED rate hikes will continue aggressively. 75 BPS baked in for Nov, 75 BPS likely for Dec TradFi and Crypto markets are Bearish AF THE BOTTOM isn’t in.
Additional data provided by Caleb Franzen indicates that the market expects another two consecutive 75 basis points (bps) hikes in the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). As a result, BTC’s price is experiencing high volatility triggered by extreme market sentiment.
Investors seem to be pricing in a hawkish Fed with fewer and fewer chances of a shift in its direction, despite the massive pressure put on global markets. At the time of writing, $17,600 remains as strong support and $20,500 as critical resistance.
If Bitcoin breaks above or below these levels, traders should expect a new low or a reclaimed in previously lost territory. This pressure on global markets will continue as long as inflation trends to the upside.
CME futures now pricing in a 95.8% chance that the Federal Reserve raises the target fed funds rate by +0.75%.
Zero chance of +50bps, with the market repricing a 4.2% chance of +100bps.
Bullish SANTOS price prediction is $22.007 to $35.94.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price might also reach $40 soon.
SANTOS bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $4.343.
In Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about SANTOS to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is $12.84 with a 24-hour trading volume of $53,638,086 at the time of writing. However, SANTOS has decreased by nearly 5.81% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) has a circulating supply of 4,550,000 SANTOS. Currently, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, MEXC, CoinW, Bitget, and Phemex.
What is Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS)?
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is the fan token for Santos FC, a Brazilian sports organization with its headquarters in Vila Belmiro, Santos. It is a BEP-20 utility token created to reinvent how football fans can support their preferred teams.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2022
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) holds the 365th position on CoinGecko right now. SANTOS price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) laid out a Horizontal Channel pattern. A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways. Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. When the price hits the top of the channel, sell your existing long position or take a short position. The difference between the other two is that a horizontal channel is characterized as having equal highs and lows.
Currently, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is in the range of $12.84. If the pattern continues, the price of SANTOS might reach the resistance levels of $14.434 and $21.349 If the trend reverses, then the price of SANTOS may fall to $9.759.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS).
Resistance Level 1 – $22.007
Resistance Level 2 – $35.941
Support Level 1 – $11.037
Support Level 2 – $7.087
Support Level 3 – $4.343
The charts show that Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, SANTOS might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $35.941.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) might plummet to almost $4.343, a bearish signal.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of SANTOS lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price lies on 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an uptrend. Currently, SANTOS has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of SANTOS at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the SANTOS is 47.24. This means that Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is nearly in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of SANTOS may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS). Currently, the ADX of SANTOS lies in the range of 27.525 and thus, it indicates a very strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of SANTOS lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is at 47.24, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of SANTOS with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price changes of BTC, ETH, and SANTOS are not moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of SANTOS is not proportional.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS)might probably attain $45 by 2023.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, SANTOS might rally to hit $53 by 2024.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2025
If Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, SANTOS would rally to hit $58.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2026
If Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, SANTOS would rally to hit $62.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2027
If Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, SANTOS would rally to hit $67.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2028
If Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, SANTOS would hit $73 in 2028.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS), it would witness major spikes. SANTOS might hit $78 by 2029.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Santos Fc Fan Token ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in SANTOS for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) might hit $89 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Santos Fc Fan Token network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for SANTOS. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) in 2022 is $35.941. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price prediction for 2022 is $4.343.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Santos Fc Fan Token ecosystem, the performance of SANTOS would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $21.84 very soon. But, it might also reach $40 if the investors believe that SANTOS is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS)?
Santos Fc Fan Token is a BEP-20 utility token created to reinvent how football fans can support their preferred teams.
2. Where can you purchase Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS)?
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, MEXC, CoinW, Bitget, and Phemex.
3. Will Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Santos Fc Fan Token platform, SANTOS has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS)?
On December 01,2021, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $21.84.
5. Is Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) a good investment in 2022?
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Santos Fc Fan Token in the past few months, SANTOS is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) reach $40?
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) will hit $40 soon.
7. What will be Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price by 2023?
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price is expected to reach $45 by 2023.
8. What will be Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price by 2024?
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS)price is expected to reach $53 by 2024.
9. What will be Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price by 2025?
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price is expected to reach $58 by 2025.
10. What will be Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price by 2026?
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price is expected to reach $62 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.