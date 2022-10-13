Ja’marr Chase’s Baby Mama, Ambar Nicole, Makes A U-Turn After Claiming He Abuses Her And Calling Their Son, Uno Alexandre Chase, A B**Ch

BUENOS AIRES — Tissiana Correia rolls and struts on the floor of Nuevo Gricel, a tango club in Buenos Aires, the skirt of her printed dress going wild as she turns to kiss her partner Rodrigo Yaltone.

Correia, a 47-year-old Brazilian kinesiologist, took her first tango class in Rio de Janeiro two decades ago. She eventually came to Argentina to perfect the dance and never left.

The story continues under the ad

The story continues under the ad

After authorities here ordered one of Latin America’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns, she did what she could to keep the dance alive – taking online classes, training in his flat. Now she was thrilled to be back in a club with other dancers.

“For me, it’s life itself,” she said during a Sunday evening session at Gricel, once again teeming with tangeros. “I’m bubbling with joy.” With masks removed and social distancing rules relaxed, Argentines are returning to the capital’s tango clubs in hopes of reviving the pre-pandemic spirit of the iconic national dance. Clubs that cater to tourists are again holding shows every day.

But a full recovery is uncertain: the sector was already struggling before the pandemic. All nearly 200 of Buenos Aires milongas – tango sessions for locals – closed in 2020, over 50 for good. It is only now that tourists, the cornerstone of the tango economy, are returning to the country. Inflation, meanwhile, is skyrocketing and the economic crisis is looming.

“We are definitely back, but the industry is not on its feet yet,” said Julio Bassan, president of the Association of Milonga Organizers.

When the pandemic arrived in this South American country, the industry had no choice but to shut down. Argentinian authorities have ordered strict curfews and the tango, a dance of embraces — hugs – not amenable to social distancing.

Retired tango coach Carlos Casalini poses for a portrait in Nuevo Gricel. indefinite “Tango gave me everything, it opened up the world to me. The milonga is part of my life.— carlos casaliniretired tango coach

At Gricel, an assembly of 250 people decided in March 2020 that it was time to close.

“It was very sad to see the ballroom empty,” said owner Daniel Rezk, 76. Online courses, raffles and support from overseas enthusiasts saved the 28-year-old venue from extinction.

Despite the confinement, Argentina was among the Latin American countries hardest hit by the coronavirus. The country has reported more than 9.7 million cases, second only to Brazil, and 130,000 deaths.

The story continues under the ad

The story continues under the ad

For many porteños — Residents of Buenos Aires — milongas are more than just places to dance. They provide a community in which people of all ages and backgrounds bond. “When they reopened, for many of us it was like feeling alive again,” said Marina Amendola, 57.

Rezk described the thrill of hearing tango music again through his club’s speakers. “I said to myself, ‘This is exactly what was missing in my life! No wonder I was down for no apparent reason! ”

Amendola, who visits Gricel four nights a week, says tango helped her regain a social life when she was widowed. “I had no contact with any man other than my husband, and I certainly did not hugs with anybody,” she said. “Thanks to the tango, I was able to break through that.”

Sensual dancing, initially banned, emerged in the late 1800s among immigrants and former slaves in the poorer neighborhoods of Buenos Aires and Montevideo, Uruguay, on the banks of the Río de la Plata. It migrated in the early 1900s from bars and brothels to international recognition. It is now inscribed on UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

It is also an important industry in Argentina, employing around 10,000 people, including dancers, musicians and producers.

The lounge and tables during dinner at Madero Tango in Buenos Aires. Héctor Pilatti, the lead singer, during a tango show at Madero Tango.

LEFT: The lounge and tables during dinner at Madero Tango in Buenos Aires. RIGHT: Héctor Pilatti, the lead singer, during a tango show at Madero Tango.

When clubs closed, they resorted to other activities: delivering food, driving for Uber or selling necessities. A few pawned violins and bandoneons — instruments of the accordion family popular in the southern cone of South America.

“The pandemic has been devastating for us. Everything closed and there was no tourism,” said dancer Iván Romero. He got by teaching online. “I didn’t make any money, but at least I was able to survive.”

As damaging as the pandemic has been, a growing economic crisis portends more trouble. Annual inflation in Argentina is close to 100%; wages are not keeping pace. Many milongas, unable to raise ticket prices, struggle to pay their rents.

“It is increasingly difficult to maintain places exclusively reserved for tango,” said Bassan.

Daniel Rezk, owner of Nuevo Gricel.undefined “It’s impossible to describe what it feels like to kiss someone while dancing.”— Daniel Rezkowner of Nuevo Gricel

Prominent dancer Mora Godoy – she once taught the steps to Barack Obama – says government help is needed. “The abrupt shutdown was a smack of reality and tragedy,” she said. “We tangueros were completely adrift, without any type of support.”

The pandemic has revealed the precarious nature of the sector. According to the Federal Assembly of Tango Workers, half are informally employed.

Even with clubs reopened, bandoneonist Diego Benbassat, says playing sometimes isn’t profitable: “What you earn barely keeps you coming and going.”

The story continues under the ad

The story continues under the ad

In a small backstage box at Madero Tango, two dancers – a 22-year-old couple in tango and in life – prepare for a show. The tango plays on a small speaker while they make up. Dance mates stretch on the floor of a narrow hallway outside. They are about to perform in front of an audience of 450 people. Professional dancers perform in a tango show at Madero Tango.

For artists, tango houses can be sources of stable income. Buenos Aires is home to 15 places that attract tourists daily with Argentina’s most famous attractions: red meat, malbec red wine and tango. Madero Tango, like many other venues, has barely made it through the pandemic.

“It was a warrior economy,” said owner Cristian Caram. “We exhausted more than five years of savings, and it was still unclear if we would make it.

“It’s a profitable business as long as you don’t sink in the middle of the river. It was my nightmare. What if we don’t reach the other shore?

Cristian Caram, owner of Madero Tango. indefinite “It was a war economy. We exhausted more than five years of savings, and it was still unclear if we would make it.”— Christian Caramclub owner at Madero Tango

The tangueros are grateful that tourism is beginning to flow. In Gricel, an orchestra is set up. The night is going to be long, as milongas usually are, and Rezk is struggling to accommodate everyone.

The owner of the club came late to tango, at 60 years old. His story, he says, is proof that you are never too old to learn. “It’s impossible to describe what it feels like to kiss someone while dancing,” he said. “Tango has this little thing… it’s Argentinian. When you dance, you feel that it belongs to you. Maradona, Messi, maybe Fangio… and the tango.