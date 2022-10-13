Ja’marr Chase’s Baby Mama, Ambar Nicole, Makes A U-Turn After Claiming He Abuses Her And Calling Their Son, Uno Alexandre Chase, A B**Ch

I told you these baby mamas are full of sh-t! Yesterday, Ja’Marr Chase‘s baby mama, Ambar Nicole also made some allegations against him and even called on the NFL to kick him out for abusing her and calling their son, Uno Alexandre Chase, a b**ch.
Well, someone probably kicked some sense into her hollow skull as she has made a u-turn claiming the abuse she talked about wasn’t physical but rather mental—and that people twisted what she said. Such an idiot! Who twisted your own words?
She also added that she is keeping her pathetic life and family private. Oh, so Ambar Nicole all of a sudden wants privacy?
Side Action yesterday reported:
Ja’Marr Chase is in the news for all the wrong reasons.
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow went from being a below average deep passer his first year to an outstanding one his second year largely because of the addition of Ja’Marr Chase. Now defenses are taking that dynamic away, and we’re seeing Burrow struggle to throw downfield. Now it appears as if JaMarrr Chase has some off the field issues he’s dealing with.
Chase’s baby mama Ambar Nicole is calling out the NFL star for what she considers abuse.
“Get this abuser Jamarr out the league. I’m tried of this abuser and deadbeat abusing me and threatening me. Calling your own child a bi*ch. And having your mom threating to come to my house. You cannot call yourself a man you are in fact a horrible person.“
She also shared some text messages between the two, and made sure to tag the NFL and Chase’s employer, the Cincinnati Bengals.
She then goes on to call him out for being a narcissist.
Jamarr Chase is having a tough time getting going with the amount of attention he’s getting from defenses. Now he’s getting attention for some off the field problems he’s apparently dealing with. The Cincinnati Bengals are 2-3 and missed an opportunity to take the lead in the AFC North after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.
Here is Ambar Nicole trying hard to clarify things:
The post Ja’Marr Chase’s Baby Mama, Ambar Nicole, Makes A U-Turn After Claiming He Abuses Her And Calling Their Son, Uno Alexandre Chase, A B**ch appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
BUENOS AIRES — Tissiana Correia rolls and struts on the floor of Nuevo Gricel, a tango club in Buenos Aires, the skirt of her printed dress going wild as she turns to kiss her partner Rodrigo Yaltone.
Correia, a 47-year-old Brazilian kinesiologist, took her first tango class in Rio de Janeiro two decades ago. She eventually came to Argentina to perfect the dance and never left.
The story continues under the ad
The story continues under the ad
After authorities here ordered one of Latin America’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns, she did what she could to keep the dance alive – taking online classes, training in his flat. Now she was thrilled to be back in a club with other dancers.
“For me, it’s life itself,” she said during a Sunday evening session at Gricel, once again teeming with tangeros. “I’m bubbling with joy.”
With masks removed and social distancing rules relaxed, Argentines are returning to the capital’s tango clubs in hopes of reviving the pre-pandemic spirit of the iconic national dance. Clubs that cater to tourists are again holding shows every day.
But a full recovery is uncertain: the sector was already struggling before the pandemic. All nearly 200 of Buenos Aires milongas – tango sessions for locals – closed in 2020, over 50 for good. It is only now that tourists, the cornerstone of the tango economy, are returning to the country. Inflation, meanwhile, is skyrocketing and the economic crisis is looming.
“We are definitely back, but the industry is not on its feet yet,” said Julio Bassan, president of the Association of Milonga Organizers.
When the pandemic arrived in this South American country, the industry had no choice but to shut down. Argentinian authorities have ordered strict curfews and the tango, a dance of embraces — hugs – not amenable to social distancing.
At Gricel, an assembly of 250 people decided in March 2020 that it was time to close.
“It was very sad to see the ballroom empty,” said owner Daniel Rezk, 76. Online courses, raffles and support from overseas enthusiasts saved the 28-year-old venue from extinction.
Despite the confinement, Argentina was among the Latin American countries hardest hit by the coronavirus. The country has reported more than 9.7 million cases, second only to Brazil, and 130,000 deaths.
The story continues under the ad
The story continues under the ad
For many porteños — Residents of Buenos Aires — milongas are more than just places to dance. They provide a community in which people of all ages and backgrounds bond. “When they reopened, for many of us it was like feeling alive again,” said Marina Amendola, 57.
Rezk described the thrill of hearing tango music again through his club’s speakers.
“I said to myself, ‘This is exactly what was missing in my life! No wonder I was down for no apparent reason! ”
Amendola, who visits Gricel four nights a week, says tango helped her regain a social life when she was widowed. “I had no contact with any man other than my husband, and I certainly did not hugs with anybody,” she said. “Thanks to the tango, I was able to break through that.”
Sensual dancing, initially banned, emerged in the late 1800s among immigrants and former slaves in the poorer neighborhoods of Buenos Aires and Montevideo, Uruguay, on the banks of the Río de la Plata. It migrated in the early 1900s from bars and brothels to international recognition. It is now inscribed on UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity.
It is also an important industry in Argentina, employing around 10,000 people, including dancers, musicians and producers.
LEFT: The lounge and tables during dinner at Madero Tango in Buenos Aires. RIGHT: Héctor Pilatti, the lead singer, during a tango show at Madero Tango.
When clubs closed, they resorted to other activities: delivering food, driving for Uber or selling necessities. A few pawned violins and bandoneons — instruments of the accordion family popular in the southern cone of South America.
“The pandemic has been devastating for us. Everything closed and there was no tourism,” said dancer Iván Romero. He got by teaching online. “I didn’t make any money, but at least I was able to survive.”
As damaging as the pandemic has been, a growing economic crisis portends more trouble. Annual inflation in Argentina is close to 100%; wages are not keeping pace. Many milongas, unable to raise ticket prices, struggle to pay their rents.
“It is increasingly difficult to maintain places exclusively reserved for tango,” said Bassan.
Prominent dancer Mora Godoy – she once taught the steps to Barack Obama – says government help is needed. “The abrupt shutdown was a smack of reality and tragedy,” she said. “We tangueros were completely adrift, without any type of support.”
The pandemic has revealed the precarious nature of the sector. According to the Federal Assembly of Tango Workers, half are informally employed.
Even with clubs reopened, bandoneonist Diego Benbassat, says playing sometimes isn’t profitable: “What you earn barely keeps you coming and going.”
The story continues under the ad
The story continues under the ad
In a small backstage box at Madero Tango, two dancers – a 22-year-old couple in tango and in life – prepare for a show. The tango plays on a small speaker while they make up. Dance mates stretch on the floor of a narrow hallway outside. They are about to perform in front of an audience of 450 people.
Professional dancers perform in a tango show at Madero Tango.
For artists, tango houses can be sources of stable income. Buenos Aires is home to 15 places that attract tourists daily with Argentina’s most famous attractions: red meat, malbec red wine and tango.
Madero Tango, like many other venues, has barely made it through the pandemic.
“It was a warrior economy,” said owner Cristian Caram. “We exhausted more than five years of savings, and it was still unclear if we would make it.
“It’s a profitable business as long as you don’t sink in the middle of the river. It was my nightmare. What if we don’t reach the other shore?
The tangueros are grateful that tourism is beginning to flow. In Gricel, an orchestra is set up. The night is going to be long, as milongas usually are, and Rezk is struggling to accommodate everyone.
The owner of the club came late to tango, at 60 years old. His story, he says, is proof that you are never too old to learn. “It’s impossible to describe what it feels like to kiss someone while dancing,” he said. “Tango has this little thing… it’s Argentinian. When you dance, you feel that it belongs to you. Maradona, Messi, maybe Fangio… and the tango.
About this story
Photo editing by Chloé Coleman. Design and development by Yutao Chen. Video editing by Alexa Juliana Ard. Editing of the story by Matthew Hay Brown. Design edited by Joe Moore. Copy edited by Susan Doyle.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC — The sheriff’s office says three dogs were stolen from the Rowan County Animal Shelter. Now they believe the same suspects stole dogs from another county.
Three pit bulls, including one named Wessie, were stolen from their kennel early Monday morning.
“It’s certainly a big concern. The staff was very attached to one in particular who had been here a little longer so it was a very shaken time for everyone,” said Maria Pannell, assistant manager of Rowan County Animal Shelter. “What happened to them when they left? Are they safe, are they in good condition? Will we get them back?
Pannell said Wessie and another dog were found safely in Davidson County and are now both back at the shelter.
Investigators told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito they arrested 19-year-old Joe Lee Jeanis on Thursday morning. He is accused of breaking into the Davidson County Animal Shelter and stealing two dogs that same morning.
The sheriff’s office believe he then drove to Salisbury, stole three dogs from the Rowan County shelter and also attempted to break into the Faithful Friends animal sanctuary just 6 miles away . Investigators said Jeanis could face charges in Rowan County.
“They found the front door had been forced open and damaged,” said John Sifford of the sheriff’s office.
Davidson County deputies said Jeanis was found at a motel in Lexington with some of the dogs. They said a 17-year-old girl was also in custody.
Parnell said they still couldn’t say for sure why anyone would do this.
“The motive is one of those things that we’ve all racked our brains about trying to figure out. But right now we just don’t know,” she said. knowing that they will be cared for again. They will be fed. They will be sheltered. We hope they will be adopted soon enough.
Investigators are still working to find a dog and bring it back to the shelter.
Channel 9 looked in our archives and found that in 2015 another dog was stolen from the Rowan County Animal Shelter. After that we are told that the establishment has added more padlocks to the outside kennels.
(WATCH BELOW: Owner of lost dog says animal shelter won’t return animal after it’s found)
Owner of lost dog says animal shelter won’t return animal after it’s found
Six-year-old Tahjir Burrowes emerged from his Florida home on October 5, wearing only a diaper and a t-shirt, and headed straight for a hurricane-flooded canal.
He suffered from the most severe form of autism and was drawn to water, his mother said. The storm had bulldozed the fence around their property, giving the boy, who was non-verbal, the brief opportunity he needed to escape undetected.
His 17-year-old brother, Tahjon, knew something was wrong as soon as he stepped out of the bathroom and couldn’t find his little brother anywhere.
He knocked on his mother’s door. “Mum, mum, mum! Tahjir is out of the house! he shouted before flying towards the door.
Their mother, Lachera Burrowes, immediately jumped in her car and drove to the canal near their home in Lehigh.
When she got there, there was silence, not a ripple in the troubled waters.
“I didn’t see anything,” she said. “Calm.”
She called the police and searched street by street. A few hours later, a detective arrived at her front door. The authorities had found his two sons: they had drowned in the canal.
In his heart, Burrowes knows that Tahjon had to step in after his little brother. The two were best friends, despite their age difference, and Tahjon knew exactly what to do to keep his brother calm and happy.
“I don’t know if one could be without the other. He couldn’t stand there and not jump in,” she said, adding that she would have done the same if she had arrived first.
A spokesperson for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deaths of the two brothers, adding that foul play was not suspected.
Burrowes thought she was doing everything she could to protect her family. Despite living paycheck to paycheck, the single mother shelled out money for a hotel in Port St. Lucie so she could evacuate with her three sons and mother. Burrowes, who works as an addiction counselor, knew Tahjir was susceptible to storms and became constipated for days after Hurricane Irma left their home in darkness in 2017, so she wanted to avoid that.
More than 130 deaths have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, according to an NBC News tally based on statements from local and state officials. This makes it Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935.
Burrowes, 44, couldn’t imagine there was still danger a week after the storm hit.
“I always try to do the right thing, and sometimes it just jumps out at you,” she said before falling silent. “I’ll be honest, I feel like I could die.”
In his happiest memories, and in many photos on Burrowes’ phone, Tahjon carries his baby brother on his back.
Tahjon stepped in, almost like a father figure, after Tahjir was diagnosed with the most severe level of autism when he was 3 years old. Although he would have turned 7 in December, Tahjir “had the spirit of an 18-month-old baby,” his mother said.
“He couldn’t talk. He couldn’t understand some things. He wasn’t clean,” she said.
Tahjon was protective of Tahjir, but also gave in to many of his demands, their mother said. Tahjon helped teach Tahjir to walk. He often puts his little brother to sleep. He accompanied his mother when she took Tahjir to therapy. They often chased each other, laughed at home.
“I have so many pictures of Tahjir in his arms, in his bed, all over him,” Burrowes said.
“Tahjon was like the best big brother in the world. Tahjon was, there are no words. I can’t,” she added as she broke down. “I really miss him.”
Now Burrowes plans to bury the brothers side by side. And even though there are days when she wants to give up, she is committed to ensuring that her surviving son, Tahjay, who was Tahjon’s twin, has a full life, a life that honors the life of his deceased brothers.
“I need him to know that we have to keep going,” Burrowes said. “My son hugged me and said, ‘I need you.’”
In their bedroom, Tahjay found the beginning of 14 stories his imaginative twin had written about superheroes and monster slayers, and he plans to one day complete the tales for his brother.
“I know I’m going to cry forever, but I have great memories,” Burrowes said. “I have more good memories than anything else.”
A lot of these baby mamas are pathetic liars with the sole aim of dragging their baby daddies into the muddy waters of social media. They are full of drama and sh-t and will do whatever it takes to paint baby daddies black in the eyes of the public.
A few weeks back, Fivio Foreign‘s brainless baby mama Jasmine Giselle hopped on Instagram live and made some damning allegations against him. Jasmine claimed that Fivio was gay and all that. She claimed she got to know Fivio was gay during their several intercourses.
According to her, Fivio would go ‘This is my d*** or give me that d***.’ instead of saying “give me that p-ssy“. Who determines what should be said during s-x? This should tell you that these baby mamas are full of sh-t.
This is what Jasmine Giselle said while smearing Fivio with sh-t:
“It was mad gay sh-t on his porn history,” Jasmine said. “This was happening for two years already…while we were f***ing…he would f*** up as in the first couple times, I was like ‘Yo, he’s just f*cking up.’ I didn’t think nothing of it. I’m saying f*** up as in…you know we talk when we f***, we talk nasty. So, instead of saying, ‘This is my p-ssy,’ he’ll say, ‘This is my d*ck or give me that d***.’ At first, I was like, ‘You know maybe because I’m saying d***, he’s saying d*** after me, probably confusing it.’ Like, I’m not thinking nothing of it, I’ve never experienced anything like that with a DM n***a…”
Now, after disgracing Fivio, she’s here apologizing for all that sh-t she smeared him with. Jasmine Giselle hopped on her Instagram Story and wrote:
i wanted to apologize to @fivioforeign 8fs for the things ive said we are a family i should have not of the went live and said those things and they were NOT TRUE! i was angry with alot of things.
It’s either Jasmine Giselle has come to her senses that Fivio is still her baby’s father and that throwing sh-t at him messes up his businesses which in turn would affect whatever money he gives to support their child or someone close to her kicked some little sense into her hollow skull.
In all your doings, avoid dramatic women because they will f*** you up in the end!
Here is the video of Jasmine Giselle smearing Fivio Foreign with sh-t a few weeks ago:
The post Fivio Foreign’s Dramatic Baby Mama, Jasmine Giselle, Apologizes For Lying That He’s Gay appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Australia is considering a request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to provide military training support against the Russian invasion.
Australia, the largest non-NATO contributor of military aid to Ukraine, has sent missiles and armored personnel carriers as well as humanitarian supplies. Australia has already imposed sweeping sanctions on Russian institutions and its political and military leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Following Russia’s deadly missile attacks in Ukraine, Australian officials said it was clear the conflict would be ‘protracted’ and the government in Canberra was ‘working on how we relate to Ukraine’ long-term”.
Since February, Australia has granted visas to approximately 9,000 Ukrainian refugees. Russia reacted by placing Australia and other European countries, the United States, Japan and South Korea on a list of “hostile countries”.
On Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that any military training authorized by the Canberra government would only take place outside the borders of Ukraine.
“We are the largest non-NATO contributor [to Ukraine]. The suggestion is not going to Ukraine,” Albanese said. “The suggestion is whether the Australians could provide training support in Europe and we will consider that, as we will consider other requests.”
The move would be backed by opposition lawmakers in Canberra. However, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton warned that any deployment of Australian forces to Ukraine would be “an act of provocation”.
In a statement on Monday, activists from the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organizations again called on Canberra to declare the “Russian government, the armed forces and the FSB, (the) secret service organization terrorist organizations under Australian law”.
Ukrainian groups took part in peace rallies in Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney this week. Protesters gather outside the Russian Embassy in Canberra on Thursday.
They want the international community to do more to stop the war.
Stefan Romaniw of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organizations said in a statement on Monday that “current sanctions [against Russia] failed to stop the massacre.