Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump’s ‘staggering betrayal’
By LISA MASCARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON (AP) — A defeated Donald Trump “pulled out all the stops” as president to overturn the 2020 election, the chairman of the House Jan. 6 Committee said Thursday, focusing on fresh evidence from the Secret Service about the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The 10th public session, likely to be the panel’s last public hearing before the November midterm elections, was delving into Trump’s “state of mind,” said Chairman Bennie Thompson as he described a Trump “multi-part plan” to overturn the election.
Trump’s “staggering betrayal of his oath” led to an “attack on a pillar of our democracy,” Thompson said. “It is still hard to believe.”
The committee is starting to sum up its findings that Republican Trump, after losing the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. The result was the mob storming of the Capitol.
Thursday’s hearing opened at a mostly empty Capitol complex, with most lawmakers at home campaigning for reelection. Several people who were among the thousands around the Capitol on Jan. 6 are now running for congressional office, some with Trump’s backing. Police officers who fought the mob filled the hearing room’s front row.
The session will serve as a closing argument for the panel’s two Republican lawmakers, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who have essentially been shunned by Trump and their party and will not be returning in the new Congress. Cheney lost her primary election, and Kinzinger decided not to run.
Another committee member, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a retired Naval commander, is in a tough reelection bid against state Sen. Jen Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot.
The panel was expected to share information from its recent interviews — including testimony from Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She was in contact with the White House during the run-up to Jan. 6.
Fresh information about the movements of then-Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 and was rushed to safety, is also expected, according to a person familiar with the committee’s planning who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and requested anonymity.
For weeks the panel has been in talks with the U.S. Secret Service after issuing a subpoena to produce missing text messages from that day. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson described being told by a White House aide about Trump angrily lunging at the driver of his presidential SUV and demanding to be taken from his rally to the Capitol as the mob formed on Jan. 6.
Some in the Secret Service have disputed Hutchinson’s account of the events, but it is unclear if the missing texts that the agency has said were deleted during a technology upgrade will ever be recovered. The hearing was expected to reveal fresh details from a massive trove of documents and other evidence provided by the Secret Service.
The committee also planned to show new video footage it received from the Secret Service of the rally on the White House Ellipse. Trump spoke there before encouraging his armed supporters to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell.”
The Secret Service has turned over 1.5 million pages of documents and surveillance video to the committee, according to agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
The committee, having conducted more than 1,500 interviews and obtained countless documents, has produced a sweeping probe of Trump’s activities from his defeat in the November election to the Capitol attack.
“He has used this big lie to destabilize our democracy,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-N.Y., who was a young House staff member during the Richard Nixon impeachment inquiry in 1974. “When did that idea occur to him and what did he know while he was doing that?”
This week’s hearing is to be the final presentation from lawmakers before the midterm elections. But staff members say the investigation continues.
The Jan. 6 committee has been meeting for more than a year, set up by the House after Republican senators blocked the formation of an outside panel similar to the 9/11 commission set up after the 2001 terrorist attacks. Even after the launch of its high-profile public hearings last summer, the Jan. 6 committee continued to gather evidence and interviews.
Under committee rules, the Jan. 6 panel is to produce a report of its findings, likely in December. The committee will dissolve 30 days after publication of that report, and with the new Congress in January.
House Republicans are expected to drop the Jan. 6 probe and turn to other investigations if they win control after midterm elections, primarily focusing on Biden, his family and his administration.
At least five people died in the Jan. 6 attack and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by Capitol Police.
Police engaged in often bloody, hand-to-hand combat, as Trump’s supporters pushed past barricades, stormed the Capitol and roamed the halls, sending lawmakers fleeing for safety and temporarily disrupting the joint session of Congress certifying Biden’s election.
More than 850 people have been charged by the Justice Department in the Capitol attack, some receiving lengthy prison sentences for their roles. Several leaders and associates of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with sedition.
Trump faces various state and federal investigations over his actions in the election and its aftermath.
Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders: Everything you need to know about the Week 6 game before tonight’s kickoff
The 2-3 Chicago Bears are back at home to play the the 1-4 Washington Commanders at Soldier Field in a Week 6 matchup. Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (7:15 p.m., Prime/Fox-Ch. 32).
Get the Bears latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts
Injury news
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will return to the lineup after missing three games with a quadriceps injury. His presence should boost a young secondary that had early trouble with Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson on Sunday.
Along with Johnson’s return, wide receiver N’Keal Harry practiced in full Wednesday after missing the first five weeks of the season following ankle surgery. Harry does not have an injury designation, meaning he’s healthy enough to play, but offensive coordinator Luke Getsy indicated Harry might still have a ways to go before he’s a big offensive contributor, given his limited practice time with quarterback Justin Fields.
Safety Dane Cruikshank, who has been out with a hamstring injury, is listed as questionable.
For the Commanders, wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), tight end Logan Thomas (calf), cornerback William Jackson III (back), offensive lineman Sam Cosmi (finger), running back Jonathan Williams (knee) and safety Percy Butler (quadriceps) were ruled out.
- 5 things to watch in the Bears-Commanders game — plus our Week 6 predictions
- Column: Charles Leno was a mainstay on the Bears offensive line. Now, he’s emerged as a leader on the Commanders.
- Bears Q&A with Brad Biggs: Are they ‘tanking’ this season? What role will N’Keal Harry play? What about a deal at the trade deadline?
- Take a look back at a century of Bears uniforms, including 97 years of orange and blue (and 3 of red and gold)
‘Prime’ time
Prime has all of the league’s Thursday night games — the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package. Amazon partnered with the league to stream 11 Thursday night games since 2017, but it took over the entire package from Fox Sports this year.
For local viewers, it’s a little easier if you aren’t a Prime subscriber. The Bears-Commanders game will be shown on Fox-32 starting at 7:15 p.m. You also can listen to the game on WBBM-AM 780 and WCFS-FM 105.9.
Read the full story here.
Progress on defense?
Entering Week 6, only the Seattle Seahawks (82) have allowed more first-half points than the Bears and Arizona Cardinals (80 each). As a result, the Bears (2-3) have trailed at halftime in all five games.
When Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins pushed ahead for a 1-yard run with 2 minutes, 26 seconds remaining Sunday, it was the first touchdown the Bears allowed in the second half this season. They have allowed 12 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.
“If I knew the answer, I’d tell you,” linebacker Nicholas Morrow said of the drastic difference. “We’ve just got to come out earlier and execute at a higher rate. I don’t know if there is any true answer to it because it’s not a different set of players on the field in the second half than it is in the first. It’s the same players, same coaching staff. We’ve got to figure it out.”
Read the full story here.
Progress on offense?
“Tons of progress? I don’t like using those adjectives that are extreme,” Getsy said. “I’m just not that type of person. But, no, there has been progress. And we’re sticking to the plan.”
Step by step, the Bears remain persistent with their offensive evolution while resisting any urges to skip too far ahead or land on any exaggerated conclusions.
“Your goal is to just have progress all year,” Fields said. “Progress takes patience.”
Read the full story here.
- Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts: Justin Fields’ Week 5 performance is no breakthrough — but it’s clear evidence of improvement
Latest news from Arlington Heights
A conceptual site plan for the Bears’ proposed redevelopment for a stadium and a residential and entertainment district in Arlington Heights got a mixed reception from village trustees at a Committee of the Whole meeting.
Trustees at the Committee of the Whole meeting were concerned about the density of the proposed transit-oriented development, why there was not yet a stadium rendering available and about whether the proposed development would hurt Arlington Heights’ current downtown area.
Read the full story here.
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field for Arlington Heights? Here’s what to know.
()
High school football: Week 7 predictions
Mahtomedi (5-1) at Simley (6-0), 7 p.m.
Friday marks the final game of a brutal three-game run that has seen the Zephyrs take on Spring Lake Park, St. Thomas Academy and Simley. The Cadets handed Mahtomedi its first “L” of the year last week. For Simley, a Class 4A power, running the Class 5A Zephyrs’ loss total to two would be quite a feat that would undeniably establish the Spartans as state title contenders. Our pick: Mahtomedi 24, Simley 20
Concordia Academy (5-1) at St. Agnes (5-1), 7 p.m. at Hamline
A Twin City Blue subdistrict title is on the line with two teams currently tied atop the standings with Providence Academy square off for supremacy. The Beacons are in the midst of an impressive resurgent season, but St. Agnes has re-established itself as a dominant force after a surprising Week 1 loss to Spectrum. Our pick: St. Agnes 30, Concordia Academy 21
Eagan (3-3) at Burnsville (3-3), 7 p.m.
An important game for seeding purposes, Eagan does seem to be rising at the right time of the season. A program amid a slow ascension under the guidance of head coach Nick Johnson, the Wildcats’ uptick could hit a bit of a crescendo with a late-season move above .500 on the season. Our pick: Eagan 31, Burnsville 23
Prior Lake (4-2) at Rosemount (6-0), 7 p.m.
Already armed with wins over Lakeville South and Eden Prairie, it’s a mystery as to what Rosemount, currently ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, would need to do to ascend to the state’s top spot. Perhaps yet another marquee win over a quality opponent would get the job done? Who’s to say at this point. Our pick: Rosemount 20, Prior Lake 14
Minnetonka (4-2) at Centennial (4-2), 7 p.m.
Another year, another underrated Centennial team sitting at a quiet 4-2. The Cougars’ losses are a 24-17 defeat at the hands of top-ranked Maple Grove and a 29-28 Week 1 loss to Stillwater, another undefeated team that currently sits at No. 3 in the rankings. This much is consistently true of Mike Diggins’ Centennial teams: They’ll rack up regular-season wins and be incredibly tough outs come playoff time. Our pick: Centennial 13, Minnetonka 10
Watch: Jan. 6 committee hearing livestream
The House Jan. 6 committee is holding what is likely its last public hearing before the November midterm elections.
The Thursday afternoon hearing is the 10th public hearing by the panel investigating the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. It’s expected to delve into President Donald Trump’s state of mind in the time surrounding the attack.
Watch a livestream of the hearing here.
Staff picks for Week 6 of 2022 NFL season: Patriots vs. Browns, Bills vs. Chiefs, Cowboys vs. Eagles and more
Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 6:
Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer (43-36-1 overall, 8-8 last week): Bears
Childs Walker (48-31-1 overall, 11-5 last week): Bears
Ryan McFadden (43-36-1 overall, 10-6 last week): Commanders
Mike Preston (41-38-1 overall, 8-8 last week): Bears
Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Saints
Childs Walker: Bengals
Ryan McFadden: Bengals
Mike Preston: Saints
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Jaguars
Childs Walker: Colts
Ryan McFadden: Colts
Mike Preston: Colts
Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Vikings
Childs Walker: Vikings
Ryan McFadden: Vikings
Mike Preston: Vikings
New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Browns
Childs Walker: Patriots
Ryan McFadden: Browns
Mike Preston: Browns
New York Jets at Green Bay Packers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Packers
Childs Walker: Packers
Ryan McFadden: Packers
Mike Preston: Packers
San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: 49ers
Childs Walker: 49ers
Ryan McFadden: 49ers
Mike Preston: 49ers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Buccaneers
Childs Walker: Buccaneers
Ryan McFadden: Buccaneers
Mike Preston: Buccaneers
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Seahawks
Childs Walker: Seahawks
Ryan McFadden: Seahawks
Mike Preston: Seahawks
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Rams
Childs Walker: Rams
Ryan McFadden: Rams
Mike Preston: Rams
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Chiefs
Childs Walker: Bills
Ryan McFadden: Bills
Mike Preston: Bills
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Eagles
Childs Walker: Eagles
Ryan McFadden: Eagles
Mike Preston: Eagles
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (Monday, 8:15 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Chargers
Childs Walker: Chargers
Ryan McFadden: Chargers
Mike Preston: Chargers
()
Jets enjoying early success but the job is far from complete
There are no homecoming games in NFL, but the Jets were once considered an easy matchup for opposing teams.
That has not been the case through five games as Gang Green sits at 3-2 and second in the AFC East heading into its matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Despite their early season success, Jets head coach Robert Saleh says he wants his team to enjoy what they’ve accomplished so far but understands the job is far from done.
“I think confidence is contagious,” Saleh said. “I think our guys have deserved the right to feel good about themselves, but at the same time this league is very humbling, and it’ll take it away from you in a heartbeat. We still haven’t done anything yet.
“I think we’d be remiss not to reflect and appreciate what we’ve been able to accomplish to this point, but at the same time, you have to remind yourself you’re still nothing in the grand scheme of things. Only one team in the league is happy at the end of the year, and the goal is to get to that point every year but to do that, you’ve got to take it one week at a time and stay focused on the moment and attack those moments.
“I love our group, I’ve said it before, I feel like our locker room, a lot of internally driven individuals who just want to be their absolute best every single day. I feel like our group just wants to come out and play and just have fun, so it’s a fun group to be around and we’re still going to have our ups and downs, I mean there’s a lot of football left this season, but just got to take it one day at a time.”
Saleh has said that this is not the same Jets team that fans have become accustomed to seeing during previous years. He even said he is taking receipts from people who constantly mock him and his team.
The Jets players have responded well to the receipts comment as they have won two straight and three of their last four games. The return of Zach Wilson after he missed the first three games because of a bone bruise and a meniscus injury has also helped them find their identity.
Wilson’s play during the last five quarters has been some of his best in a Jets uniform. During the fourth quarter against the Steelers, Wilson completed 10 of 12 passes for 128 yards and threw a touchdown pass in the Green and White’s 24-20 comeback victory against the Steelers. He followed that up with a 14 of 21 for 210 yards performance in the 40-17 stomping of the Dolphins.
“He’s more comfortable,” Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said about Wilson. “He’s more comfortable with the league and the speed of it and more comfortable with the offense and his teammates.
“He went in that mindset in the fourth quarter against the Steelers. I don’t think he put anyone on his back, executed and threw to open receivers and receivers did a tremendous job of getting separation and the line, particularly in that fourth quarter against the Steelers protected as well as they did all game.
“I thought he went out and just played good quarterback in the fourth quarter, and I thought it carried over in the fourth quarter in this last game. He did a lot of good things and as an offense, we left a lot on the field. But the guys executed enough to get it done.”
Now the Jets will look to carry that momentum over to their next game against a Packers team that is also 3-2 but feels like they’ve underachieved. Green Bay is coming off a 27-22 loss to the Giants in London.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat out Wednesday’s practice due to a thumb injury that he suffered on the final hit of the game against the Giants. However, coach Matt LaFleur said he didn’t have “much concern” about Rodgers’ availability for Sunday.
In five games this season, Rodgers has thrown for 1,157 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. While he is 3-0 during his career against the Jets, Rodgers has a QBR (total quarterback ranking) of 44.6, which is the lowest in his career through five games.
“To be the best, you have to play the best,” Corey Davis said about Rodgers. “They’re a great team and obviously Aaron Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer.
“He’s done a few things in his career, so we have to be on top of our game to do what we have to do to get this win.”
()
