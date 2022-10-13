John Elway impressed with early success of Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell, says it was ‘nip and tuck’ on him getting Broncos’ job

Hall of fame quarterback and Denver Broncos consultant John Elway lauded the early success of first-year Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell on Wednesday and said the Broncos gave much consideration to hiring him earlier this year to be their coach.

The Broncos interviewed O’Connell, then the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator, on Jan. 20, 2022 before they named Nathaniel Hackett as head coach on Jan. 28. O’Connell, who was then tied up with the Rams in the playoffs, was named Minnesota’s coach on Feb. 16, shortly after the Rams won the Super Bowl.

In an interview Wednesday with the Pioneer Press, Elway discussed several topics. He was asked his thoughts about O’Connell leading the Vikings to a 4-1 start entering Sunday’s game at Miami.

“We interviewed him last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me that he’s having good success up there,” Elway said. “He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go. So I was glad to see that he got an opportunity, and I’m glad to see he’s having the success he’s having because he gave a great interview with us.”

The decision to hire Hackett, who has the Broncos off to a 2-3 start, was made by Broncos second-year general manager George Paton, who previously was an assistant general manager for the Vikings. Elway, who starred as a Broncos quarterback from 1983-98 and led them to two Super Bowl wins, had been the team president but relinquished control when Paton arrived before last season. His role now is to serve as a consultant to Paton.

Elway said O’Connell, a former NFL quarterback who spent the past two seasons under Rams head coach Sean McVay, has implemented in Minnesota much of what he learned in Los Angeles.

“I think the system coming out from in L.A., being with the Rams, and what he learned out there, obviously he’s taken that, and I’m sure he’s putting in his own wrinkles to it,” Elway said. “But I think he’s grown up under a great base of coaching, especially offensive-minded coaches, to where he’s now taken it up there, and obviously it’s working for (quarterback) Kirk (Cousins). That’s the key thing.”

O’Connell, 37, said Wednesday he interviewed with the Houston Texans in addition to the Vikings and the Broncos for head-coaching jobs. He said he “never got to officially interview” with the Jacksonville Jaguars before they filled their position with Doug Peterson.

“It was a great group,” O’Connell said of his interview with the Broncos. “It was actually my first kind of in-person interview (to be a head coach), and a lot of former Vikings folks were in the interview room with George and Kelly (Kleine, Denver’s executive director of football operations) and some of those folks in the room. It was a great first interview for me because it was a lot of football, a lot of culture and team-building, and really set the tone for me to feel great about the rest of the process, which led to me being to where I ultimately feel like I belong.”

O’Connell said he was “very thankful” the Broncos considered him for the job, and he appreciated the opportunity to meet Elway, whom he grew up admiring.

“Anytime you get a chance to talk to a guy like John Elway, one of my childhood idols and heroes, and hear him say some nice things like that, that’s really great,” O’Connell said. “I think that organization and everything they’re doing to go win is on the up and up, for sure.”