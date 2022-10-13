Lakers’ Lonnie Walker gets crack in starting role – Orange County Register

LOS ANGELES — In a roster with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, it’s already easy to feel like a strange man.

Consider Lonnie Walker IV’s situation Wednesday night against Minnesota, slotted into the starting lineup alongside the Lakers’ “Big Three” and Patrick Beverley, playing a small forward despite the traditional mold of a guard.

But Walker quickly showed why coach Darvin Ham had some confidence in his ability to start, clear a floater, stop and jump for a jump shot, and speed up the transition for a layup. At 23, he was by far the youngest in the small-ball starting lineup – but with athleticism to spare he still has plenty of promise.

The bigger question is how he will hold up defensively, Ham said ahead of the game.

“Lonnie is already a very physical, athletic, young, talented player – very talented,” he said. “And so for him to be motivated by that end of the floor, we wanted to throw him in there and see what it’s like.”

Walker has come under scrutiny since the Lakers brought him on a mid-level exception, especially given his 31.4 percent 3-point shooting number last season. During training camp, he got off to a slow start due to an ankle injury that kept him out of the first two preseason games.

But Walker showed his growth potential after four years at San Antonio, and he found it invigorating to be with a group of veterans (having played on a relatively young team with the Spurs). On Wednesday morning he spoke about the first advice he received from Dennis Schränder; how he is admired how James takes care of his body; how Beverley makes him laugh when he speaks in the third person.

To fit in, ultimately, Walker knows he’ll have to prove his worth on the court.

“For me, I just try to play the right game,” he said. “If I see someone opening up, pass the ball to them. Just playing, what I learned from Spurs, having that 0.5 decision. I think he’s really starting to trust and believe in my job and what I can do. So now I’m excited to finally play with the core players and see how it goes.

RYAN BATTLING FOR LIST PLACE

In the Lakers’ first preseason win of the year at Golden State, an unlikely hero emerged: Matt Ryan, the 25-year-old forward who played just one game last season for Boston as part of a two-way contract. Despite only having a training camp contract, Ryan’s 6-on-9 3-point shooting night got a lot of people talking, including his head coach.

“I think he’s been a diamond in the rough, and he’s a very smart basketball player, he’s got a bit of strength, as well as his ability to knock him down at the perimeter,” Ham said at his press conference. pregame. “I think he’ll progress through the end of preseason, and hopefully he’ll be a long-term Laker.”

It’s a big endorsement from Ham, but Ryan — who once worked as a landscaper in a cemetery before breaking into the NBA — kept his cool. Speaking to reporters during Wednesday’s shootout, the New York native shrugged off the high stakes ahead of his final two preseason opportunities.

“It’s part of the NBA, isn’t it? It’s playing with uncertain circumstances,” he said. “And for a player like me who is unsecured and literally has nothing guaranteed, it happens every day and takes extra work. That way when the game comes I feel more ready.

The Lakers still have an open roster spot they could use on Ryan, though the luxury tax penalty would push the cost of a veteran’s minimum contract into millions of dollars. The Lakers could also keep Ryan on a two-way deal, but those spots are currently filled by Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider.

Ham replaced Ryan in the second quarter to give him a few minutes alongside regular rotation to see how he fits in (he missed his first two attempts). But Ryan said no matter what happens — or where he ends up — he plans to stay aggressive.

“It gets addicting: you just want more and more,” he said. “So I’m just looking forward to the next opportunity to continue to prove to everyone that I can shoot at a high level every night.”