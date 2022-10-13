Los Angeles council member Nury Martinez resigns after racist tapes surface.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Matsuno, with another (very weak) verbal intervention directed against the decline of the Yen.

Closely monitor currency movements with a strong sense of urgency

no commentary on daily currency movements

Yesterday USD/

USD/JPY is the currency pair comprising the United States dollar (symbol $, code USD) and the Japanese yen from Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed to buy one US dollar. For example, when USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, that means 1 US dollar equals 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the most traded currency in the world, while the Japanese yen is the third most traded currency in the world, resulting in an extremely liquid pair and very tight spreads, often staying within range from 0 pip to 2 pip in most markets. currency brokers. Although the USD/JPY range has traditionally not been particularly high, the lack of significant price action often associated with other JPY pairs makes it easier to trade. This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a good pip potential. Even though USD/JPY is the second most traded pair in the world, it is not as popular as one might think when it comes to retail traders. Trading USD/JPY The JPY is highly regarded as a safe-haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure after periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallout. The United States and Japan being highly developed economies, several key factors affect the value. of either currency. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. The monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan is also a determining factor in the value of each currency.



The Japanese yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan and, at the time of writing, is the third most traded currency in the world behind the US dollar and the euro. The JPY is widely used as a reserve currency and is used by traders as a safe haven currency. Originally set up in 1871, the JPY has a long history and has survived several world wars and other events. This was followed by the establishment of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in 1882 and full oversight of the JPY by the Japanese government only in 1971. Japan has historically maintained a policy of monetary intervention, which continues to this day. The BoJ also adheres to a zero to near zero interest rate policy and the Japanese government previously had a strict anti-inflation policy. Any other changes in monetary policy by the central bank are closely watched by forex traders. Also, the overnight call rate is the main short-term interbank rate. The BoJ uses the call rate to signal monetary policy changes, which in turn impact the JPY. The BoJ also buys 10- and 20-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) on a monthly basis to inject liquidity into the monetary system. The consistent yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs helps serve as a key indicator of long-term interest rates. Economic data is also very important for the JPY. The most important of these releases in Japan are Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Tankan Survey (Quarterly Survey of Business Sentiment and Expectations), International Trade, Unemployment, Industrial Production and GDP readings. money supply (M2 + CD).



Read this term jumped above its previous high of 145.80/90 where the Bank of Japan intervened.

ICYMI, here are the kinds of comments that indicate imminent intervention: