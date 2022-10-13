The Los Angeles City Council member at the center of the scandal during a taped conversation in which she made racist comments about co-workers and constituents resigned on Wednesday amid growing calls for her to do so.
“Lula represents hope”: the favorite of the Brazilian presidential election sends his message in the favelas of Rio | Brazil
Thousands of favela residents and activists took to the streets of Rio to show their support for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the left-wing favorite to become Brazil’s next president.
Addressing a sea of supporters in one of Rio’s biggest favelas, the Complexo do Alemão, Lula pledged to give far-right rival Jair Bolsonaro “a beating” when the country’s biggest democracy South America will hold the second round of its presidential election at the end of October. .
“We are going to win these elections,” proclaimed the 76-year-old ex-president who narrowly missed out on an outright victory over Bolsonaro in the first round 10 days ago.
Lula, who rose from rural poverty to become Brazil’s first working-class president in 2002, said he was determined to return to power “to prove to the elites who have ruled since 1500 that once again a steelworker will fix what country”.
“The only reason I am running for president again is my belief that we can change things,” Lula told activists during an assembly at the headquarters of Voz das Comunidades, the favela media group that arranged his rare visit. “I promise you this country will change – and it will change for the better.”
Residents of more than 30 favelas had flocked to the Complexo do Alemão on Wednesday morning to defend a politician who he hopes can end Bolsonaro’s tumultuous four-year rule, during which Covid killed nearly 700,000 people and millions have been pushed into poverty.
“Lula setting foot in the favela is an act of resistance. It shows that we are not alone – that there is hope,” said Douglas Viana, a 30-year-old activist from another sprawling working-class community, Complexo da Maré. “This is a historic moment for the country. We have never seen anything on this scale,” Viana added.
Rene Silva, the founder of Voz das Comunidades, expressed his optimism about the imminent social change under Lula, who used his two presidential terms to help millions of people escape poverty and enter higher education thanks to the product of a regional commodity boom.
“Lula represents hope – hope for less hunger and less inequality. We have taken so many steps backwards during Bolsonaro’s four years in power – and it will take a long time to rebuild all of that,” said Silva, 27.
Anielle Franco, an activist whose political sister Marielle Franco was murdered in 2018, said she hoped a victory for Lula could help secure justice for her murdered brother.
“Lula symbolizes the return of the humble, the poor, the black and the northeast of the favela to the presidency – everything that we don’t have under this government,” Franco said.
Fighting a “government of hate”
Lula won the first round of elections in the Alemão region, a vast swath of red-brick housing in northern Rio with tens of thousands of residents, as well as other large favelas such as Rocinha and Maré .
But the left lost in Rio state as a whole, with Bolsonaro winning 51% of the vote to Lula’s 40.7%, and Lula stepped up his campaign here ahead of the Oct. 30 showdown with the far-right incumbent.
Carlos Lupi, a Labor party leader who helps lead Lula’s run-off campaign, said Wednesday’s event was designed to raise awareness in favelas of the urgent need for political change.
“This is the government of hate, of anger – and we must defeat it,” Lupi said as crowds swept down one of Alemão’s main thoroughfares with banners denouncing the ravaging hunger crisis. the poor of Brazil. “We need to wake up this community to the harm this government is causing them.”
Not everyone was convinced, with many residents of evangelical favelas remaining loyal to Bolsonaro, whose allies have falsely accused Lula of plotting to shut down churches.
Valmir da Silva, a 51-year-old driver, came to the Alemão rally with a towel bearing the image of Bolsonaro and his nationalist slogan: “Brazil above all, God above all”.
“He’s done more in two years than Lula in eight,” Silva said of the right-wing radical, adding, “Lula isn’t interested in the poor. He thinks only of staying in power.
Silva insisted that the crowd of Lula supporters around him did not represent the working-class neighborhood where he was born and raised. “The favela is divided,” he says.
But as young favela leaders spoke to Lula, they were united in their plea for better health care and better education – and an end to the government neglect and police brutality that plagues hundreds every year. dead, mostly black. “We are tired of dying,” local activist Alan Brum told Lula.
Buba Aguiar, an activist from a community called Acari, told the former president that the only way to defeat Bolsonaro and his far-right movement was to join the voices of the favela, where around 20% of the population live. citizens of Rio.
“There is no way to stop authoritarianism or to stop Bolsonarism, without the leaders who are here today,” Aguiar said. “Only with our help can we get Brazil back on track.”
Additional reporting by Alan Lima
theguardian
I’m “happy” to have “crossed the line”
Kanye West doesn’t give up.
Speaking to Page Six as he left the screening of Candace Owen’s new documentary on Wednesday night, West addressed all the brands that have let him down since his latest social media rants, including Adidas and JP Morgan. Chase.
“Hey, if you’re calling someone on a bad deal, that means you’re anti-Semitic. I’m glad I crossed the line on that idea so we could talk openly about things like getting canceled by a bank,” he told our photographers, before calling himself “the black man the richest in American history.
West, 45, continued to speak specifically about JP Morgan Chase but was cut off when a truck drove by. He then decided to “talk at another time”.
Earlier today, Owens herself revealed that JP Morgan Chase had given West until November to find a new banking institution to hold her multi-billion dollar company Yeezy.
“I was told that no official reason was given, but they also sent this letter to confirm that he had until the end of November to find another place where the Yeezy empire could do its accounts” , she tweeted accompanied by a photo of the notice.
The letter read: “Dear Ye, We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with [redacted name] that JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA (The Bank) has decided to terminate its banking relationship with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated entities.
JP Morgan Chase dropping West comes after he made several anti-Semitic comments over the weekend.
On Instagram, he shared a screenshot of a text conversation with Diddy, where he told her, “It’s not a game. I’m going to use you as an example to show the Jewish people who told you to call me that no one can threaten me or influence me.
He was kicked out of his account soon after.
West then took to Twitter where he posted, “I’m a little sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m gonna die a jerk 3 About JEWS Funny thing is I can’t be an anti-Semite because black people are actually Jewish too. You have toyed with me and tried to test anyone who opposes your program.
He was also kicked out of this account.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed a photo of the Duke and Duchess…
Last week, Adidas announced that its partnership with West was “under review” following the rapper’s “White Lives Matter” shirt scandal.
“After repeated efforts to resolve the situation privately, we have made the decision to submit the partnership for review,” the company said in a statement Thursday, according to CNBC.
“We will continue to co-manage the current product during this time.”
West, 45, responded to the statement on Instagram, writing, “F – K ADIDAS I AM ADIDAS ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLEN MY DESIGNS.”
In August, West began speaking out against the brand regarding his frustrations with the company, which allegedly made decisions about their collaboration without his consent.
New York Post
Buyers wonder what’s next after Banana Republic announces it will be leaving Mag Mile – NBC Chicago
After another retailer announced it would be leaving Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, managers and shoppers need to consider what it all means as the holiday season approaches.
Crain’s Chicago Business announced for the first time that Banana Republic plans to permanently close its doors this week. The clothing store joins other retailers like Macy’s, which once occupied space at Water Tower Place, and Uniqlo, which resided on the opposite corner of Pearson.
The Gap flagship store also closed recently, and all of the closures mean occupancy has continued to decline.
Aldus. Brian Hopkins, who represents Chicago’s Second Ward, says the news didn’t take him by surprise because the retailer’s lease was up.
“We weren’t really surprised,” he said. “Their lease came and they said ‘we’re not going to renew. We got out of here.
Hopkins says he’s disappointed with Banana Republic’s departure, but says he hopes the Magnificent Mile can continue to attract interest from other companies.
“We’re about 29% vacancy right now,” he said. “We stayed below 30%, but this announcement is perhaps what puts us above, and there is a psychological reference there. It is a blow for the economy, a blow for Michigan Avenue, but it’s a very desirable place. I have to be optimistic.
Buyers shared Hopkins’ sentiments.
“It’s a little disappointing to see these things (happen),” Kipp Howe said.
“It looks like the next stage of the pandemic. Online shopping (it’s big) so these flagship stores are disappearing because no one is going out,” added Natalia Kennedy.
Hopkins also cited retail theft as a challenge the commercial area must overcome, with memories still fresh of widespread looting along the Magnificent Mile during the summer of 2020.
While city officials and police have repeatedly pledged to devote more resources to tackling the crime problem, Hopkins says the concerns are still very real.
“Crime is a very big factor here. Retailers don’t like to talk and they will never admit they closed their stores because they can’t prevent inventory theft,” he said. “We know it’s a problem, and retail theft rates have gone up, and the city isn’t doing enough to combat it.”
With the holiday season and the Mag Mile Lights Festival coming up, other organizations are also hoping to participate, with Street Ambassadors out in force on Tuesday, which shoppers noticed.
“I think the city is finally getting back to normal,” Dawn Toroker said. “I feel like we give people lots of reasons to come downtown.”
NBC Chicago
College volleyball: Ohio State gets sweep, ends Gophers’ win streak
The 10th-ranked Gophers volleyball team saw its three-match win streak snapped Wednesday night as No. 6 Ohio State earned a 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 victory at Maturi Pavilion. It marked the first time the Buckeyes beat Minnesota on the road since 2007.
Emily Londot and Jenaisya Moore led the Ohio State offense with 13 and 11 kills, respectively. Their attack, paired with a defensive effort that saw Londot record five blocks, Kylie Murr tally 14 digs and the Buckeyes (10-5) hold the U to a season-low .097 hit percentage, helped Ohio state beat the Gophers for the first time since 2014.
Minnesota had won the previous 10 matches.
The Gophers (9-6) were led offensively by McKenna Wucherer and Taylor Landfair, who each finished with 10 kills. Carter Booth added eight kills, Naya Gros had seven blocks and Melanie Shaffmaster had 34 assists and 10 digs for her seventh double-double of the season.
Minnesota will look to regroup on Saturday at 3 p.m. when it faces Illinois at Maturi Pavilion.
NHL questions Lightning’s Ian Cole as part of investigation
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole was interviewed at the NHL office in New York for approximately an hour Wednesday afternoon as part of the league’s investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against him , sources told ESPN.
At the time of the interview, the person who posted a lengthy statement on Twitter saying Cole sexually assaulted and groomed her as a minor had not come forward – and the league is unable to identify the creator of the account without subpoenaing Twitter or obtaining a court order, sources said.
Cole, who signed with the Lightning as a free agent this offseason, was suspended by the team with pay “pending the results of an investigation” and missed his season opener on Tuesday. Cole denied the allegations and said in a statement that he was eager to clear his name.
We don’t know what the next steps will be. Tampa Bay’s next game is Friday at Columbus.
If Cole remains out of the roster for an extended period without the league finding evidence to substantiate the allegations, the NHL Players Association would file a grievance, sources said.
The interview with Cole was conducted by Jared Maples, the NHL’s chief security officer. Maples previously served as director of New Jersey’s Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.
Cole, 33, is entering his 13th season in the league. The allegations against Cole were made on Friday by a Twitter user who went by the name Emily Smith. In an article, Smith wrote that Cole sexually abused and groomed her for four years, starting when she was in high school.
“It’s taken me years to work up the courage to come forward and I’ve decided to speak out anonymously because I unfortunately believe it’s the only way to be fully transparent without harassment or retaliation,” she wrote.
espn
Los Angeles council member Nury Martinez resigns after racist tapes surface.
On the tape, which implicated two other council members and a powerful union leader, Martinez called council member Mike Bonin’s young black son a ‘little monkey’ and said he ‘needed a beating “for behavior she found disruptive on a parade float. .
Martinez also disparaged indigenous immigrants in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca and called Bonin, who is gay, a “little b—-“. Although council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo did not make similar racist remarks on the tape, neither spoke out against them during the phone call.
Both, like Martinez, had faced demands to resign from across town and country, including from President Biden on Tuesday through his press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre.
“The language used and tolerated during this conversation was unacceptable and appalling,” she said. Ron Herrera, the fourth participant in the appeal, resigned Monday night as head of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, a Latino-dominated political force in the city.
In a lengthy resignation statement, Martinez thanked colleagues, staff, constituents and family for his time on the board, which began in 2013 after his tenure as a member of the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education. .
“As I take time to look within and reflect,” she concluded, “I ask you to give me space and privacy.”
The taped conversation involving some of the city’s most powerful Latino officials has shaken a Latino-Black political alliance built over decades as Los Angeles has become more ethnically and racially diverse.
He also pointed to tensions that have arisen in recent years between Latinos, who make up nearly half of the city’s population but less than a third of its seats on the 15-member council, and black Americans, whose numbers and political influence have been on the decline.
The taped conversation concerned the drawing of new council district lines and efforts to bolster Latino representation, largely at the expense of black voters.
On Wednesday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) said in light of the content of the taped conversation, he would open an investigation into the city’s redistricting process, which took place late in the year. ‘last year.
De León, a former U.S. Senate candidate who ran unsuccessfully for mayor earlier this year, and Cedillo, a former labor leader and immigrant advocate, apologized for their role in the conversation.
But both continue to resist calls for their resignation, which have come from across the city and among state political leaders in Sacramento.
Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) had not specifically called on attendees to resign, but in a statement released after Martinez’s announced departure said “it’s the right decision.”
“Again, these comments have no place in our state or in our politics, and we all need to behave better to live up to the values that so many of us fight every day to protect,” Newsom said.
washingtonpost
Grand Prairie firefighters battle fire at 3-alarm apartment complex
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex just off Main Street.
The call arrived at 8:45 p.m. on October 12 at the Kensington Apartments, located in the 1900 block of Houston Street northwest of 19th Street.
Grand Prairie Police Chief Robert Fite said heavy flames and smoke were rising from the second floor when firefighters first arrived.
Teams began to evacuate the building and called the Red Cross to help displaced residents.
No reports have yet been made of any injuries and no word on the cause of the fire.
