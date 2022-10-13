A Trump employee tipped off federal agents about moving boxes of documents to Mar-a-Lago at the specific direction of the former president, according to people familiar with the investigation, who say the witness’s account – combined with security camera footage – offers key evidence of Donald Trump’s behavior as investigators sought the return of classified documents.
News
Mar-a-Lago witness tells FBI that boxes were moved at Trump’s direction
The witness description and images described to The Washington Post offer the most direct account yet of Trump’s actions and instructions leading up to the FBI’s Aug. 8 search of the Florida residence and private club, in which officers were looking for evidence of potential crimes, including obstruction, destruction of government records, or mishandling of classified information.
People familiar with the investigation said officers had taken testimony indicating that after Trump’s advisers received a subpoena in May for all classified documents remaining at Mar-a-Lago, Trump told people to move boxes to his residence on the property. This description of events was corroborated by security camera footage, which showed people moving the boxes, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.
Spokespersons for the Justice Department and FBI declined to comment.
Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich declined to answer detailed questions for this article. “The Biden administration has weaponized law enforcement and fabricated a documentary hoax in a desperate attempt to retain political power,” Budowich said in a statement. “All other presidents have been given time and deference regarding the administration of documents, as the president has the ultimate authority to classify records and what documents should be classified.”
Budowich accused the Justice Department of a “continuing effort to leak misleading and false information to partisan allies in Fake News”, and said it “is nothing more than dangerous political interference and unequal justice”. Simply put, it’s not American.
Inside Trump’s White House, classified documents are routinely mishandled, former aides say
The employee who worked at Mar-a-Lago is cooperating with the Justice Department and has been interviewed multiple times by federal agents, according to people familiar with the situation, who declined to identify the worker.
During the first interview, these people said, the witness denied handling sensitive documents or boxes that might contain such documents. As they gathered the evidence, officers decided to re-examine the witness, and the witness’s story changed dramatically, these people said. In the second interview, the witness described moving boxes at Trump’s request.
The witness is now considered a key part of Mar-a-Lago’s investigation, the people said, offering details of the former president’s alleged actions and instructions to his subordinates that may have been an attempt to thwart federal officials’ demands for the return of classified records. and government documents.
Several witnesses told the FBI they had tried to convince Trump to cooperate with the National Archives and Records Administration and the Department of Justice as those agencies had been seeking the return of sensitive or historical government documents for months, people said. close to the situation.
But pleas from advisers and lawyers who pushed Trump to turn over the documents fell on deaf ears with Trump, those people said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. Trump grew angry this spring after the House Oversight Committee launched an investigation, telling his aides they had “screwed up” the situation, according to people who heard his comments. “These are my documents,” Trump said, according to an aide who spoke to him.
Details shared with The Post reveal two key parts of the criminal investigation that until now had been shrouded in secrecy: an account from a witness who worked for and took instructions from Trump, and how the footage Mar-a-Lago security guards played an important role in substantiating the testimonies.
Together, this evidence helped convince the FBI and the Justice Department to request the court-authorized search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, office and storage room, which resulted in the seizure of 103 documents marked classified and had not been turned over to the government in response to the May subpoena. Some of the documents detail top-secret US operations so closely watched that many top national security officials are kept in the dark about them. The August 8 search also returned about 11,000 documents not marked as classified.
The eventual failure or refusal to return classified documents in response to the subpoena is at the heart of the Justice Department’s Mar-a-Lago investigation, which is one of several high-profile ongoing investigations. involving Trump. The former president remains the most influential figure in the Republican Party and is open about running for the White House again in 2024.
In Trump’s orbit, there have been months of dueling accusations and theories about who might be cooperating with the feds. Some of the former president’s closest aides continued to work with Trump even as they saw FBI agents showing up at their homes to question them and serve subpoenas.
The status of the main investigations involving Donald Trump
Within the Justice Department and the FBI, the witness’s account has remained a closely guarded secret as agents continue to gather evidence in the high-stakes investigation. In addition to wanting to keep the information they have gathered so far secret, people familiar with the situation have said, authorities are also concerned that if or when the identity of the witness becomes public, that person could be harassed or threatened. by Trump supporters.
In a Supreme Court filing on Tuesday, Justice Department lawyers appeared to allude to testimony and video footage when they wrote, “The FBI discovered evidence that the response to the grand jury subpoena was incomplete, that additional classified material likely remained at Mar-a-Lago, and that efforts likely were made to impede investigation.”
Since the August 8 search, Trump has offered a number of public defenses as to why documents with classified marks remained at Mar-a-Lago – saying he declassified the secret documents, suggesting the FBI filed evidence during the search and suggesting that as a former president he may have been entitled to retain classified documents. National security law experts have overwhelmingly dismissed the claims, saying they range from outlandish to absurd.
Among the items seized at Mar-a-Lago: Document on nuclear capabilities of a foreign government
National Archives officials began demanding the return of documents last year, after they came to believe that some presidential documents from the Trump administration — such as letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — were missing and possibly in Trump’s possession.
After months of back and forth, Trump agreed in January to hand over 15 boxes of materials. When archivists reviewed the material, they found 184 documents marked classified, including 25 marked top secret, which were scattered in the boxes in no particular order, according to court documents.
This discovery suggested to authorities that Trump had not turned over all classified documents in his possession. In May, a grand jury subpoena demanded the return of classified documents with a wide variety of markings, including a category used for nuclear weapons secrets.
In response to that subpoena, Trump advisers met with government agents and prosecutors at Mar-a-Lago in early June, handing them a sealed envelope containing 38 other classified documents, including 17 marked top secret, documents show. judicial. According to government documents, Trump’s representatives claimed at the meeting that a diligent search had been conducted for all classified club documents.
That meeting, which included a tour of the storage room where Trump advisers said relevant boxes of documents were kept, did not satisfy investigators, who were not allowed to inspect the boxes they were seen in the storage room, according to government court documents.
The Trump team first said the Mar-a-Lago boxes were just clippings
Five days later, a senior Justice Department official, Jay Bratt, wrote to Trump’s lawyers reminding them that Mar-a-Lago “does not include an authorized secure location for the storage of classified information.” . Bratt wrote that it appears the classified documents “have not been handled appropriately or stored in an appropriate location.”
“As a result, we ask that the room in Mar-a-Lago where the documents had been stored be secured and that all boxes that have been moved from the White House to Mar-a-Lago (along with all other items in this room) be kept in this room in their current state until further notice.
Officers continued to gather evidence that Trump was apparently not complying with government requests or subpoena requests. After extensive deliberations, aware that it would be highly unusual for federal agents to search the home of a former president, they decided to seek a judge’s approval to do so.
This August 8 search revealed, in a few hours, 103 documents marked classified, including 18 marked top secret, according to court documents. The cache included at least one document describing a foreign country’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities.
washingtonpost
News
Gophers basketball’s Katie Borowicz still dealing with leg issue
Gophers basketball guard Katie Borowicz started school early, graduating from Roseau High School early and joining the team for the second half of the 2020-21 season. Yet she’s really still just a freshman. On paper, anyway.
Borowicz missed all of last season after surgery to repair an injury to the back of her skull that was putting pressure on her spine, ultimately causing nerve damage that resulted in tingling, numbness and weakness in her legs.
Doctors alleviated the issue to the point where she could begin practicing without contact in February, and she has full clearance to play this season. But the issue hasn’t been completely resolved.
Asked Wednesday during Big Ten media days at Target Center how long she has felt fully healthy, the point guard smiled and said, “Uh, three weeks.”
“It’s continuous. I’m dealing with it,” she added. “I’m doing some temperature therapy and stuff. So, I hope it stays that way. But for three weeks it’s been great.”
Borowicz, who averaged 3.9 points and 2 assists in 14 games in 2020-21, said she’ll likely have to manage the issue but won’t do it with a set schedule.
“I’m just approaching it like, ‘If my body feels great, I feel great. It’s go-time,’ ” she said. “No predetermined stuff. I’m just going to go where my body feels.”
DECISION COMING
The Gophers men’s basketball program will learn early next week if one of the nation’s best big-man prospects will join Minnesota next year.
Dennis Evans, a 7-foot-1 center from Riverside, Calif., reportedly will make his college decision Monday on his Instagram page. His two finalists are Minnesota and Texas Christian.
A four-star prospect per 247 Sports’ composite rankings, visited the U and TCU in September. The No. 31 overall prospect in the country, he’s considered an imposing rim protector with the tools to grow offensively. He played on the AAU circuit for Team Inland with Gophers freshman Jaden Henley of Ontario, Calif.
The Gophers have one commitment for the 2023 recruiting class: 4-star guard Cameron Christie of Rolling Meadows, Ill.
DIFFICULT BALANCE
The Gophers women lost incoming freshman Niamya Holloway to a season-ending knee injury during summer practice. The men’s team lost forwards Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen to knee injuries this summer, as well — for the second straight season.
Out east, UConn superstar Paige Beuckers of Hopkins had her season ended before it began by a knee injury, as well.
NCAA Division I coaches have more time available to coach their teams, but they’re struggling with ways to keep their players healthy, Whalen said Wednesday.
“That’s probably what coaches are talking about the most this summer, finding that balance of getting your players ready and keeping them healthy,” she said.
The coach said her team is spending more time scrimmaging a team of volunteers this season and will get this entire weekend off. On Tuesday, she said, the team practiced for one hour.
“When I was playing, that would have been unheard of,” she said.
WRONG BALL
Gophers forward Jamison Battle, a preseason all-Big Ten pick, attended a Twins game this summer but didn’t bring a glove. Maybe he should have. The 6-foot-7 swingman had a foul ball hit right to him.
“I dropped it,” he said.
Sitting in the Delta Club mezzanine with a friend, Battle was right in the path of a hard liner fouled off by a right-handed hitter.
“Reached out — it was my right hand. You know the right hand’s not as strong as the left hand,” he said. “But I remember it hitting. I was with my buddy, and I knew that night we were going to have an opportunity, and I missed it.”
Told he’d get another chance someday, Battle said, “I hope, I hope.”
BRIEFLY
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren presented Whalen with a basketball, painted by a local artist, to commemorate her September induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. “Everything Kevin does is first class,” she said.
News
Biden’s national security plan identifies Russia as imminent danger, China as long-term threat
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden released his first national security strategy plan Wednesday, outlining how the United States would “effectively compete” with China in the years to come, “while constraining a dangerous Russia.”
The 42-page document was originally due to be released last December, but was delayed when it became clear that Russia was preparing for military action in Ukraine.
Ten months later, both the Russian military and its economy have been significantly weakened by the disastrous invasion, a new reality that has been reflected in Biden’s strategy.
“Russia and [China] pose different challenges,” Biden wrote. “Russia poses an immediate threat to the free and open international system, recklessly flouting the basic laws of international order today, as its brutal war of aggression has shown. against Ukraine.”
“The PRC, on the other hand, is the only contender with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological might to advance that goal,” he wrote. president, using the acronym People’s Republic. from China.
Biden wrote that the United States will engage in strategic competition with China, while “advancing on priorities that require us to work together,” such as global health and climate change.
Every new administration is required to publish a national security strategy, but the document functions more as an ambitious expression of a president’s values than a blueprint for military plans.
Overall, Biden wrote that his administration would prioritize three things: boosting America’s domestic industrial and high-tech sectors; strengthen global alliances and coalitions like NATO, and make investments to “modernize and strengthen our military”.
In light of America’s urgent and continued involvement in Russia’s war in Ukraine, Biden’s strategy to counter Russia has taken on a pragmatic note.
Damage to the Russian military from the protracted conflict “will likely increase Moscow’s reliance on nuclear weapons in its military planning,” Biden wrote. The United States “will not allow” Russia to achieve its objectives through the use or threat of nuclear weapons, the president wrote, but he did not specify how the United States would do this.
In addition to maintaining and increasing its current military support for Ukraine, “we renew our focus on building our collective resilience against shared threats from Russia, including asymmetric threats” against U.S. infrastructure and democracy. American, Biden wrote.
Globally, Biden wrote that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine had “profoundly diminished Russia’s status vis-à-vis China and other Asian powers such as India and Japan.”
And while Russia poses a regional threat to Europe and a threat to global markets, Biden wrote, the Kremlin “lacks the capabilities across the PRC spectrum.”
cnbc
News
St. Paul man convicted of murder in killing of former Central High basketball star
A jury has convicted one of two men charged in the fatal shooting of Dion Lamarr Ford Jr., a former high school and college basketball star killed during a robbery attempt outside a convenience store on St. Paul’s North End in March.
D’Angelo Semaj Dampier, 19, of St. Paul, was found guilty last week of second-degree murder with intent, second-degree murder without intent-while committing a felony, aiding an offender by being an accomplice after the fact and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by an ineligible person.
The trial began Sept. 26, and jurors deliberated for approximately three and a half hours before reaching a verdict on Oct. 4. Dampier is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 7.
Dampier’s 22-year-old brother, Xavion Tyrece Bell, who prosecutors say shot Ford, has pending charges of second-degree murder with intent-not premeditated and second-degree murder without intent-while committing a felony. A jury trial is scheduled to begin April 3.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
Surveillance video showed Bell attempt to rob Ford as he left the Maryland Supermarket at Maryland Avenue and Arundel Street around 9:15 p.m. March 31, according to prosecutors.
Ford, who had a permit to carry a handgun, then shot Bell. He fell to the ground and fired repeatedly at Ford, a criminal complaint alleges.
Ford suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Bell was critically injured with a gunshot wound to his back.
Bell declined to give a statement to police.
Ford graduated from St. Paul’s Central High School in 2019. He was an all-conference basketball player who went on to play at Lake Region State College in North Dakota, Casper College in Wyoming and North Dakota State College of Science.
Dampier, who was arrested April 4, told investigators that he and another person dropped Bell off at the Maryland Supermarket to grab some food. He heard gunshots and “had a gut feeling that Bell was in danger,” according to the complaint against Dampier.
Investigators asked Dampier what he did when he saw Ford shoot his brother and he responded, “Right hand to God, I’m not going to lie — no reason to lie. I shot back,” according to the complaint. He said he hadn’t struck Ford.
Dampier initially said he fired five to six times, and then said he fired until his handgun’s magazine was empty.
He said he didn’t know Ford and didn’t think Bell did, either.
He also said he took home the guns that he and Bell used, but he didn’t know where they ended up. Police carried out a search warrant at Dampier’s residence along Como Avenue and found a backpack that contained several handgun magazines and loose rounds of various calibers.
Dampier is not eligible to possess firearms or ammunition because of an adjudication when he was a juvenile for robbery, the complaint said.
News
Big Ten men’s basketball: Talent is there for Gophers, experience is not
Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson likes the players he has on his team this fall. He’s just not sure how his nascent program will be able to compete in a deep Big Ten Conference that sent nine teams to the NCAA tournament last season.
Johnson’s first team, comprised almost exclusively of transfer players, almost always played well in 2021-22, starting the season 10-1 overall, 1-1 in the Big Ten after a victory at Michigan on Dec. 11.
In the end, though, the Gophers just didn’t have enough horses to push them consistently into the win column and the team finished 13-17 overall after struggling through the Big Ten season.
With his first big freshman class in camp, a big-time transfer in Dawson Garcia, and Jamison Battle back to lead the team, Johnson was asked Wednesday at Big Ten media days if he now has the talent to go from consistently playing well to consistently winning.
“I think in time,” he said from a back hallway at Target Center. “This year, we’ll be incredibly young, so you’ve got that inexperience factor. I do like our young talent. We’ve got some good pieces, and some players that are Big Ten players and Big Ten bodies. But I do think there will be, especially early, a little bit of a growth pattern. It kind of is what it is.”
Battle, a 6-foot-7 wing from Robbinsdale who averaged 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds last season after transferring back home, was named preseason all-Big Ten by a panel of coaches and media members. That was the only preseason recognition for the Gophers, who will open their regular season Nov. 7 against Western Michigan at Williams Arena.
Battle, however, is excited about a team that adds big-time talent like 6-11 forward Dawson Garcia of Savage, who played well at Marquette and North Carolina before joining Minnesota, and freshman Pharrel Payne of Cottage Grove.
The trick will be adjusting to college basketball and/or the Big Ten quickly, just like Battle did last season after transferring from George Washington, where he averaged 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 47 games. His acclimation to the Big Ten was a pleasant surprise for Johnson, who had recruited Battle when he was an assistant to his predecessor Richard Pitino, and later as an assistant at Xavier.
“It’s a credit to him,” Johnson said. “The competitor in him just kind of rose to the moment. All the hard work and preparation he put in, he applied.”
Battle said he always believed in his preparation.
“I’m not going to come out here and say that I knew I was going to do this,” he said, “but I think it’s just coming back to, I think, one thing that I really emphasize when I play basketball — trusting your work.”
He wasn’t done after last season. Since then, Battle has changed his diet and lost 17 pounds.
“This is the best I’ve felt defensively in my whole career,” he said. “I feel like I’m jumping at a high level. It’s just those little things that help you change your game, and changing your diet is something that helps immensely.”
He’s likely to miss teammate Payton Willis, who averaged 15.5 points and a team-high 4.3 assists after transferring back to the U for his senior season. When Battle wasn’t hitting, Willis was. Someone will have to pick up that slack, maybe Garcia — just from a different spot.
Garcia averaged a team-high 13 points and 6.6 rebounds for Marquette before moving to North Carolina, where he put up 9 points and 5.5 boards in 16 games before returning to Minnesota to help his family as it battled COVID. In August, he received an NCAA hardship waiver that allows him to play this season.
“Dawson’s a very talented player,” Johnson said. “I didn’t want him to feel like he had to put on the Superman cape, but Dawson is up for the challenge and is more than capable of being a guy that can help with our scoring.”
Minnesota suffered two big blows early when big bodies Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen were lost for the season because of summer knee injuries. The pair was sidelined all of last season for the same reasons. Johnson has 11 scholarship players available to play, and assumes he’ll play all of them “at some point, I would imagine. How much is to be determined.”
Even with Fox and Ihnen out, the Gophers will be bigger in the front court. It’s the experience that will be thin. But Battle said he likes what he has seen in practice. Proven transfer guards Ta’lon Cooper (Moorhead State) and Ta’lon Cooper (Dartmouth) will get the big early minutes in the backcourt.
He used the word “special” to describe his teammates so much on Wednesday that he caught himself.
“I’m saying a lot that it’s special,” he said, “but I’m just excited to talk about these guys.”
News
State settles with Andersen Corp. over discrimination claim
Andersen Corp. is settling a discrimination claim alleging the company withdrew a job offer after learning of an applicant’s disability, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced on Wednesday.
The settlement requires the Bayport-based window and door manufacturer to pay a former job applicant a year’s worth of wages and work to build a more inclusive workplace for people with disabilities, according to a press release.
The agreement requires Andersen Corporation to pay the former applicant $41,000. The person’s name and the nature of his disability were not released.
“This single instance from 2019 is not reflective of our policies, practices or procedures then or now,” Andersen’s Senior Director of Communications Eliza Chlebeck said in a statement. “If an inadvertent gap in our practices is identified, we take immediate action to address the concern and improve our practices to ensure every individual … is treated fairly and equitably.”
According to the department’s findings, Andersen withdrew a 2019 job offer to the applicant at their Bayport production facility, saying he could not safely operate a forklift. However, operating a forklift was not an essential function of the job, and the department found that the applicant could safely operate a forklift, as confirmed by his doctor.
The department found that Andersen’s justification for rescinding the job offer was false and that the company declined to hire the applicant because of his disability, in violation of the Minnesota Human Rights Act.
“Minnesota is not in the business of excluding people from jobs because of their disability,” Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said in the release. “The state’s civil rights law requires employers to have inclusive hiring practices which help employers recruit applicants and foster a stronger workforce.”
In addition to monetary settlement, the agreement requires Anderson to audit all manufacturing positions so that they accurately reflect the actual job functions of each role, create and enforce a policy so applicants can appeal a decision to rescind a job offer, and provide all employees with anti-discrimination training, in hopes that future discrimination can be prevented. Andersen has more than 13,000 employees across North America.
News
MN Supreme Court overturns felony conviction in bathroom recording of Bloomington teen
The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the felony conviction of a Bloomington man who used his cell phone to record a 15-year-old boy using a public bathroom.
On a 4-3 decision, the justices found the felony statute does not apply to the case because prosecutors could not prove the defendant knew his target was under 18.
According to the ruling, the boy was using a bathroom at a Bloomington fitness center in September 2018 when he noticed a cell phone pointing at him through a gap in an adjacent stall.
He told an employee, who found 37-year-old Edgar Galvan-Contreras inside the stall and confronted him. Galvan-Contreras denied involvement, but police later discovered his phone had a video of a young male pulling up his underwear in a bathroom stall.
STATUTE AT ISSUE
Hennepin County prosecutors charged Galvan-Contreras with felony interfering with privacy. The crime typically is a gross misdemeanor, but it’s elevated to a felony punishable up to two years in prison when the victim is under 18.
The statute at issue says the felony applies in cases where the defendant interfered with the privacy of “a minor under the age of 18, knowing or having reason to know that the minor is present.”
Galvan-Contreras’ attorney tried to have the charge dismissed before trial, arguing the statutory language requires that the defendant knew at the time of the recording that the victim was a minor.
Despite an interview with police in which Galvan-Contreras reportedly said the victim “didn’t look like a man … I noticed right away that he was a kid,” prosecutors acknowledged they would be unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant knew his target was under 18.
However, the prosecutors argued the statute didn’t require proving that. They said Galvan-Contreras simply had to know that the victim – who also turned out to be a minor – was present during the recording.
Hennepin County Judge Jay Quam agreed with the prosecution and went on to convict the defendant after a court trial in September 2019, sentencing Galvan-Contreras to 30 days of electronic home monitoring.
Galvan-Contreras appealed, but the Court of Appeals last year sided with the prosecution.
The Supreme Court, however, overturned the conviction and ordered the felony charge dismissed.
The statute’s “plain language … requires the State to prove that the defendant knew or had reason to know the person secretly recorded is a minor,” Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea wrote for the majority.
DISSENT
The three dissenting justices – Anne McKeig, Margaret Chutich and Paul Thissen – disagreed with both interpretations of the statute, landing on a third that would apply in cases where the defendant knows or believes a minor is present and the victim in fact turns out to be a minor.
Under their reading, a defendant who intends to record an adult but mistakenly records a minor would be guilty of a gross misdemeanor, not a felony.
The three justices wanted to allow prosecutors to retry Galvan-Contreras with a felony under that third interpretation of the statute, rather than dismissing the case.
But the four justices in the majority said that would be inappropriate because prosecutors already conceded they have no felony case if their interpretation is wrong.
Prosecutors for the city of Bloomington did not immediately respond to questions Wednesday about whether they would pursue a gross misdemeanor case against Galvan-Contreras.
Mar-a-Lago witness tells FBI that boxes were moved at Trump’s direction
CORRECTING and REPLACING Eclipse Raises $15M For Customizable Solana Virtual Machine Layer 2 Technology
Gophers basketball’s Katie Borowicz still dealing with leg issue
Biden’s national security plan identifies Russia as imminent danger, China as long-term threat
St. Paul man convicted of murder in killing of former Central High basketball star
Total Crypto Market Cap Meltdown
Big Ten men’s basketball: Talent is there for Gophers, experience is not
State settles with Andersen Corp. over discrimination claim
MN Supreme Court overturns felony conviction in bathroom recording of Bloomington teen
Dogecoin Must Do This One Thing For Price To Hit $0.1, Here Is Why?
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain