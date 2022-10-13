UNITED NATIONS – Western nations have engaged in intense behind-the-scenes lobbying for a UN resolution that would condemn Russia’s “illegal annexation attempt” of four Ukrainian regions and demand that Moscow immediately reverse its actions, while Syria warned against the isolation of its ally Russia.
McClymonds High school shooting hoax is one of three
Police who rushed to McClymonds High in West Oakland on Wednesday morning with a caller telling them someone on campus had shot 10 people said the whole thing was a hoax.
It was a scene that was repeated throughout the Bay Area on Wednesday.
Police rushed to at least three Bay Area schools after someone reported the same carnage. Nothing was right with either of them.
About two dozen Oakland police officers descended on campus in the 2600 block of Myrtle Street, only to determine within minutes that all was normal.
Police cleared McClymonds before a school-wide lockdown could come into full effect. Police were called around 11:20 a.m. when someone told police they were in a closet and 10 students had been shot in an adjoining room.
Police did not find a shooting scene or any injuries.
On Wednesday, as Oakland Deputy Police Chief James Beere said, “those calls (were) not organic to Oakland.” He said the police would investigate to find the caller.
In San Mateo County, sheriff’s deputies responded around 10:02 a.m. at Woodside High on Churchill Avenue to reports of a possible active shooter and searched the campus. Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jacob Trickett said in a statement that deputies found no unusual activity.
Deputies initially locked the school during the search. The lockdown was lifted after MPs confirmed the hoax.
San Jose police received a report around 10:55 a.m. that several students had been shot at Lincoln High in the 500 block of Dana Avenue. Police said they began cleaning up the school before determining the call was a hoax.
San Jose police and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said they would investigate the callers.
The FBI office in San Francisco did not immediately respond to inquiries about whether it would also investigate.
Please check for updates.
Intense lobbying ahead of UN vote on Russian annexations
The resolution to be voted on is the fourth on Ukraine since Russia invaded its smaller neighbor on February 24, and a key question for its Western supporters is how many countries will support it.
The most powerful UN Security Council, whose resolutions are legally binding, has been prevented from acting against Ukraine because of Russia’s veto power which it used on September 29 to block the conviction of the illegal attempts by Russia to annex Ukrainian territory. In contrast, the General Assembly, where there is no veto, approved three resolutions which reflect world opinion but are not legally binding.
The assembly voted 141-5 with 35 abstentions on March 2 to demand an immediate Russian ceasefire, withdrawal of all its forces, and protection of all civilians. On March 24, he voted 140 to 5 with 38 abstentions on a resolution blaming Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and calling for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of millions of civilians and homes. , schools and hospitals essential to their survival.
But the assembly voted by a much narrower margin on April 7 to suspend Russia from the main human rights body of the world body, the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, because of allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine have committed rights violations that the United States and Ukraine have called war crimes. The vote was 93 to 24 with 58 abstentions.
Western diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the vote, predict at least 110 “yes” votes for the resolution. Some noted that a 2014 resolution affirming Ukraine’s territorial integrity and outlawing the referendum that led to Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula passed by 100 votes to 11 with 58 abstentions.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland convened a virtual meeting on Tuesday with more than 160 US-based foreign diplomats representing more than 100 countries to advocate for the vote in favor of the resolution, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington.
“Neutrality does not exist,” Price said, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions “completely unacceptable.”
There was no immediate indication of a reaction from attendees, and Western diplomats said contacts were continuing on Wednesday.
The resolution is a response to the annexation Russia announced last month of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia following Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” that the Ukrainian government and the West dismissed as sham votes conducted in occupied lands amid war and displacement.
The draft resolution would declare that Moscow’s actions violate Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, are “inconsistent” with the principles of the United Nations Charter, and “have no validity under international law and do not constitute the basis for any alteration of the status of these regions”. from Ukraine.
It would also demand that Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders”.
And he would support “the de-escalation of the current situation and a peaceful resolution of the conflict through political dialogue, negotiation, mediation and other peaceful means” that respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of the Ukraine.
During Wednesday’s debate, the resolution received strong support.
Australia’s UN ambassador Mitch Fifield called Russia’s annexation attempt “an illegal and dangerous escalation” and urged all countries to back the resolution to oppose acts of aggression. Ireland’s UN ambassador Fergal Mythen said voters in the “mock” referendums in the four regions “were intimidated by the Russian military and illegitimately appointed authorities Russia”.
Cambodia’s UN ambassador Sovann Ke did not say how he would vote, but said “forcible annexation of regions of a sovereign country is a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and international laws, which is not acceptable” and urged that internationally respected borders “be fully respected.”
The South Korean ambassador to the UN, Hwang Joonkook, gave his unequivocal support “to Ukraine’s sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity”, stressing that “his own painful experiences” after the Korean War of 1950-1953 “can testify that any attempt to divide a nation in any form or method, is only the beginning of very serious and lasting problems, rather than a solution.
On the other side of the dividing line, North Korea’s ambassador to the UN, Kim Song, has supported the “self-determination” of the peoples of the four regions annexed by Russia as a right protected by the Charter of the United Nations and declared that the results must be respected.
He accused the United States and Western countries of “brutally” violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the former Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya under the “pretext” of promoting international peace and security without ever having its actions called into question by the Security Council. . And he claimed that US interference in the internal affairs of countries continues into the 21st century.
Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia on Monday denounced the debate as a one-sided exercise in pushing an anti-Russian narrative. He reiterated Russia’s claims that the referenda were valid and that Moscow is working to “protect” people in the regions from what the Kremlin sees as a hostile Ukrainian government.
Addressing the deep division between UN member countries, Nebenzia said: “Such cynicism, dangerous confrontation and polarization as we have never seen today in the history of the UN. “.
Syrian Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh echoed that view on Wednesday, accusing the General Assembly “of being blatantly manipulated by some Western countries for their own geopolitical interests.”
How CCTV Footage Led Police To Kerala’s ‘Human Sacrifice’ Killers
Hyderabad:
It was CCTV footage of Kerala’s Pattanamthitta that provided the first clue to police in the ‘human sacrifice’ case. The footage was of Padma, one of two victims of the horrific crime that shocked the country. Footage showed her climbing into a white Scorpion and later crossing a street. The man accompanying him was Muhammad Shafi, who police believe was the driving force behind the killings. The location of Padma’s mobile phone had led police to Shafi, who had enlisted massage therapist Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila for help, promising them riches after the ritual killings.
Police said the footage dated from September 26, the day Padma disappeared. The CCTV trail from roadside cameras led them to the Singh’s house in Pattanamthitta. On October 9, police came across CCTV footage from the home of their immediate neighbor, Jose Thomas. It showed the parked Scorpion and Padma entering the house.
Kochi Police Commissioner C Nagaraju told NDTV they were investigating Padma’s case and “came across two murders”.
During police questioning, the Singhs confessed to killing Padma and Roselin, who had been missing since June, police said.
Police found the chopped remains in pits around the house.
Padma, according to police, was tortured with a knife and strangled. His throat was slit and the body cut into 56 pieces and buried. Roslin was also stabbed in her private parts and killed.
Shafi had tortured and murdered Padma, according to police. Laila Singh had killed Rosalin, inserting a knife into her private parts and then slitting her throat. Bhagaval Singh cut off her breasts. Police said they were investigating the possibility of cannibalism.
Police are also investigating whether Shafi is a serial killer and whether there have been other victims. He is a psychopath and a pervert who delights in cruelty, police said.
In 2020, Shafi was charged with raping a 75-year-old woman, who suffered similar injuries to Padma and Rosalin, but survived, police said.
Shafi and the Singhs were charged with criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, murder and destruction of evidence. They were taken into custody for two weeks.
YMCA expands Minneapolis-based George Wellbeing programs to St. Paul Midway and beyond
After surviving breast cancer in 1996, Penny George was taken aback by the lack of non-clinical hospital services that might aid in her recovery. Where was the holistic healing, the massage therapy, the guided meditation and mindfulness coaching?
“I got great clinical care, but it missed the part where I was a human being,” said George, wife of former Medtronic chief executive officer Bill George, who would join her husband in efforts to elevate those types of services through the Penny George Institute for Health and Healing at Allina Health.
More recently, they’ve sought to bring many of the same kinds of offerings to everyday people outside of the hospital walls in a more preventative fashion. Discussions with the Twin Cities-based YMCA of the North network blossomed into the George Wellbeing center at the downtown Minneapolis YMCA on Nicollet Mall, which offers a series of low-cost holistic services for members and non-members alike.
Those programs — which range from massage to health coaching — have been available in Minneapolis for about four years, and are now expanding throughout the Y’s Twin Cities network, beginning with the St. Paul Midway YMCA at 1761 University Ave. W.
“It’s kind of a perfect alignment between their mission of mind, body and spirit and our family foundation’s mission, which is to foster wholeness in mind, body and spirit in community,” said Penny George. “We don’t achieve wholeness in clinical settings. Unfortunately, we’ve been led to believe that there’s a pill for every ill.”
An $8 million gift from the George Family Foundation to fund the expansion represents the first major donation in a $29 million campaign that organizers hope will make George Wellbeing the national model for the entire YMCA brand.
“We have been known as a ‘swim-and-gym,’” said Sally St. John, vice president of Whole Person Wellbeing for the YMCA of the North network. “And now we are evolving to a whole person wellbeing approach. We’re seeding an initiative.”
$15 ACUPUNCTURE IN THE MIDWAY
Earlier this month, Bill and Penny George visited the St. Paul Midway YMCA for a launch party of sorts. The Midway Y began offering walk-in acupuncture last week in an effort to promote the growing menu of George Wellbeing services at the location, which include yoga and guided meditation. Acupuncture will cost $15, with financial assistance available. No one will be turned away for inability to pay, St. John said.
And, acupuncture will be offered at five additional YMCA locations in 2023. A survey seeks public input on what other holistic services might join the menu.
“Penny would say these services traditionally have been reserved for the affluent, white community,” said Glen Gunderson, president and CEO of the YMCA of the North. “Throughout the pandemic, the conversation really expanded into more of a program or an initiative that could be delivered through partners, as well as through a physical space.”
In St. Paul, plans call for a community kitchen that will eventually host classes in healthy cooking, and other locations such as Hudson, Wis. have begun experimenting with farm-to-table style gardening to produce healthy foods for school backpack programs. The largest network-wide initiative will be digital, including a free online library geared toward healthy living, and virtual group and one-on-one health coaching, including cohorts focused on reducing anxiety, boosting immunity and other benefits.
“Not just money is a barrier, but time is a barrier,” St. John said. “Which is why we’re moving into the digital space.”
‘PROGRAMMING WHERE PEOPLE NEED IT’
Some Minneapolis-based services will roll out through camps, partnerships and special events.
On Tuesday, Paula Jimenez, Senior Director of Integrative Health and Wellbeing for the Y, used seven quartz bowls of various sizes to ring notes on the major scale, each intended to represent healing for a different area of the body. While visitors relaxed on their backs in a meditative posture, a second instructor performed reiki, a type of Japanese energy healing that involves moving hands closely above each participant without actually touching them.
Other George Wellbeing efforts have been showcased within the Fridley School District, which last year introduced community acupuncture, healthy coaching cohorts and mindfulness classes for teachers. Some services debuted at the YMCA’s Camp St. Croix “Forever Well” camp in Hudson, which enrolls seniors age 55-plus.
“The Y needs to move programming to where people need it, especially front-line workers,” St. John said.
AN AGING POPULATION
An aging population, said Penny George, isn’t just shouldering more chronic illness than in years past. It’s also shouldering more of the cost.
Minnesotans living with chronic illness paid $12,800 per year for their care in 2012, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, or nearly eight times the average spending of an insured resident without a chronic condition.
Those numbers have surely gone up in the past decade.
“Part of what has happened nationally is more and more of the cost of care is being shifted to the consumer,” Penny George said. “You can prevent these illnesses, or at the very least delay them a long time, by changing the way you live. There are healing modalities that can be more helpful that medical procedures when it comes to chronic illness.”
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday.
The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over his relentless promotion of the lie that the 2012 massacre never happened, and that the grieving families seen in news coverage were actors hired as part of a plot to take away people’s guns.
It came in a lawsuit filed by the relatives of five children and three educators killed in the mass shooting, plus an FBI agent who was among the first responders to the scene. A Texas jury in August awarded nearly $50 million to the parents of another slain child.
The Connecticut trial featured tearful testimony from parents and siblings of the victims, who told about how they were threatened and harassed for years by people who believed the lies told on Jones’ show.
Strangers showed up at their homes to record them. People hurled abusive comments on social media. Erica Lafferty, the daughter of slain Sandy Hook principal Dawn Hochsprung, testified that people mailed rape threats to her house. Mark Barden told of how conspiracy theorists had urinated on the grave of his 7-year-old son, Daniel, and threatened to dig up the coffin.
Testifying during the trial, Jones acknowledged he had been wrong about Sandy Hook. The shooting was real, he said. But both in the courtroom and on his show, he was defiant.
He called the proceedings a “kangaroo court,” mocked the judge, called the plaintiffs’ lawyer an ambulance chaser and labeled the case an affront to free speech rights. He claimed it was a conspiracy by Democrats and the media to silence him and put him out of business.
“I’ve already said ‘I’m sorry’ hundreds of times and I’m done saying I’m sorry,” he said during his testimony.
Twenty children and six adults died in the shooting on Dec. 14, 2012. The defamation trial was held at a courthouse in Waterbury, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Newtown, where the attack took place.
The lawsuit accused Jones and Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems, of using the mass killing to build his audience and make millions of dollars. Experts testified that Jones’ audience swelled when he made Sandy Hook a topic on the show, as did his revenue from product sales.
In both the Texas lawsuit and the one in Connecticut, judges found the company liable for damages by default after Jones failed to cooperate with court rules on sharing evidence, including failing to turn over records that might have showed whether Infowars had profited from knowingly spreading misinformation about mass killings.
Because he was already found liable, Jones was barred from mentioning free speech rights and other topics during his testimony.
Jones now faces a third trial, in Texas around the end of the year, in a lawsuit filed by the parents of another child killed in the shooting.
It is unclear how much of the verdicts Jones can afford to pay. During the trial in Texas, he testified he couldn’t afford any judgment over $2 million. Free Speech Systems has filed for bankruptcy protection. But an economist testified in the Texas proceeding that Jones and his company were worth as much as $270 million.
No arrests as police ID man killed in shooting in St. Paul’s Frogtown as 24-year-old
A man who died after he was shot in St. Paul on Tuesday was a 24-year-old from St. Paul, police said Wednesday.
The investigation continues into the homicide of Marcus Darnell Miller, and no one was under arrest as of Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 6:35 p.m. Tuesday and found Miller near Thomas Avenue and Grotto Street in the Frogtown neighborhood. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he died.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.
PVR shareholders approve merger with Rival INOX Leisures
New Delhi:
Multiplex operator PVR announced on Wednesday that it had received the green light from its shareholders for the proposed merger with rival Inox Leisure.
The major cinema operator called a meeting of its shareholders on Tuesday following instructions from the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The proposal passed by more than 99% of the number of valid votes cast, said the scrutineer’s report of the meeting shared by PVR.
In June this year, PVR and Inox Leisure said they had received approval to merge NSE and BSE stock exchanges.
On March 27, PVR and Inox Leisure announced the merger to create the nation’s largest multiplex chain with a network of over 1,500 screens to unlock opportunities in Tier III, IV and V cities, in addition to markets developed.
The combined entity will be named PVR INOX Ltd with the existing screens brand to continue as PVR and INOX.
New cinemas opened after the merger will be branded PVR INOX, the companies said.
Earlier, non-profit group CUTS complained to fair trade regulator CCI that the proposed merger deal would have anti-competitive effects on the cinema exhibition industry and called for a detailed investigation against the two entities. .
However, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on September 13 dismissed the complaint, saying that an entity’s apprehension of the likelihood of anti-competitive practices could not be investigated.
