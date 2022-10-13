News
Michelle Obama’s Secret Service driver charged with stalking on Vineyard
MARTHA’S VINEYARD — A US Secret Service employee and driver for former first lady Michelle Obama was charged with stalking and intimidating witnesses in a Massachusetts court on Friday, Oct. 7, according to court documents.
Douglas Vines, 53, was arraigned in Edgartown District Court, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, and has pleaded not guilty, the Edgartown District Court Clerk said. , Liza Williamson.
A police report from the Oak Bluffs Police Department filed last month says a woman told police she had been dating Vines for about two months when he said he wanted to have sex with her. her one night, but she decided she didn’t want to.
The woman said Vines then “got off the hook,” alternating between calling her and yelling at her, and texting her about how she was “playing with the wrong person,” according to the report. The woman said Vines used his position as a driver for the Obama family to intimidate her “while trying to get her to come back and have sex with him,” the report said.
According to the report, the woman said Vines told her he could “ping” her cell phone, read her texts, enter her phone, and that he had her DNA. Vines told the woman that he recorded her without her knowledge when she spoke about her citizenship status and that he would have her deported, according to the report.
The woman showed police two photos Vines sent her, including a shirtless photo of herself with one hand against her breasts and “her attention swung in another direction,” the report said.
“Vines was also threatening to release the photos he had of her and to have her deported if she turned herself in to the police,” according to the report.
In a subsequent interview with law enforcement, the woman said “he would repeatedly try to film or photograph her when they were having sex and she would tell him no,” according to another police report attached to the complaint. She said Vines had consensual nude photos, but she couldn’t remember the photo he sent her and she didn’t consent to it, according to the report. The woman “reiterated that she was distressed about the consensual and non-consensual nude photos or videos he had of her because he told her he had more and would use them against her. “, according to the report.
The woman denied that Vines ever threatened to physically harm or kill her, telling police he never hit her, “just emotionally abused her.”
A defense attorney for Vines could not be reached.
A judge issued an abuse prevention order the same day the woman reported Vines to police ordering him to stay away from her and not to contact her, according to the police report. Vines was also ordered to turn over all guns, gun licenses and gun identification cards he had, the report said. Vines turned over his service Glock 9mm pistol, three full magazines and a bullet, according to the criminal complaint.
“We have been informed of the charges against him (an investigation support officer) and the outcome of [last week’s] legal proceedings,” US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. “We have extraordinarily high ethical standards and the allegations are very concerning.
Guglielmi said Vines was placed on administrative leave, his security clearance was suspended, and “his equipment and access to any Secret Service facility or protected site has also been suspended pending criminal and administrative actions.”
Guglielmi added that Vines’ suspension “means he will be removed from President Obama’s details until the criminal component and our personal investigation is complete.”
Australian fugitive with tattoos all over his face, ‘Beast’ written on his forehead, arrested after 2 weeks on the run
An Australian man who was able to remain a fugitive for two weeks despite having a distinctive tattoo covering his entire face and the word ‘Beast’ written across his forehead was reportedly arrested on Wednesday.
Jaimes Sutton, 24, went viral across the country earlier this month after Murray River Police District in New South Wales posted a photo of the fugitive on their Facebook page asking the public to help to locate it, according to news.com.au.
“Does he have any distinguishing features? several people commented after a local news station tweeted her photo.
“Please remember to be on the lookout for a man who looks like a postage stamp…” another joked.
SOUTH CAROLINA MAN SAYS ‘WITCHES’ ORDERED HIM TO THROW DOG ON BRIDGE: POLICE
A third said: “That’s what I don’t understand about criminals and face tattoos. Don’t they know that even on the loose they HAVE to interact with the public sometimes? And that people don’t EVER forget face tattoos?”
Others felt the tattoo was a sad representation of the suspect’s self-esteem.”
CELEBRITIES WITH FACE TATTOOS: JUSTIN BIEBER, HALSEY AND MORE
“What went wrong in this guy’s life that he did this to himself. It’s really sad,” someone wrote.
The suspect also has a “game over” tattoo written on his knuckles, the outlet reported.
He also changed his Facebook profile while on the run for a selfie with half his face covered.
Sutton was wanted for missing a court date on charges related to domestic abuse and property damage.
He was eventually taken into custody at a home in Leeton, New South Wales.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Sutton was denied bail and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.
Russia’s allies abstained in UN vote, did not support Ukraine annexation
- UN members voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to condemn Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian areas.
- Only 4 countries have explicitly supported Russia. Allies in his CSTO military bloc mostly abstained.
- Russia’s invasion left it increasingly isolated, even among traditionally friendly nations.
Some of Russia’s allies abstained in a UN vote to condemn Russia for its annexation of Ukraine, leaving just four countries to vote in support of Russia as it grows increasingly isolated because of his invasion.
Only four countries – North Korea, Belarus, Syria and Nicaragua – joined Russia in voting on Wednesday against the UN General Assembly resolution, which condemned Russia’s annexation and demanded that ‘it restores the territories.
143 nations voted in favour, agreeing to condemn Russia’s annexation, while 35 abstained.
Among the abstentions were members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a post-Soviet security bloc dominated by Russia and replete with traditionally friendly countries.
Four of its six members abstained: Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Belarus and Russia itself are the last two members.
Experts say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove them away from Russia.
Paul Stronski, an expert on Russia’s relations with Central Asia at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told the Moscow Times last month: “There is growing friction between the Kremlin, its proxies and local elites in Asia central”.
Russia attempted to make Wednesday’s vote a secret ballot, which would have obscured the nations that voted with Russia. But UN members rejected the suggestion and insisted that the vote be public.
General Assembly resolutions are symbolic and will not result in any specific action in Ukraine.
Russia officially annexed the regions this month despite widespread global opposition.
He did so after holding referendums in the four regions – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – which Ukraine and Western countries dismissed as a sham.
Russia’s claim is also complicated by events on the battlefield: it does not fully control any of the four regions and has lost new territory to Ukrainian advances.
Mukesh Ambani visits Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand and donates Rs 5 Crore
After offering prayers to Badrinath, Ambani reached Kedarnath temple and offered obedience. He donated a total of Rs 5 crore to the temple committees.
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday visited Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand and donated Rs 2.5 crore to each temple committee, sources told News18.
After offering prayers to Badrinath, Ambani reached Kedarnath temple and offered obedience. He donated a total of Rs 5 crore to the temple committees.
Earlier, RIL President Mukesh Ambani in September offered prayers at the Guruvayur temple in Kerala dedicated to the Hindu god Krishna. He was accompanied by Radhika Merchant, the fiancée of his youngest son Anant Ambani. According to the temple authorities, Ambani donated a check for Rs 1.51 crore as kannika (offering) to be used for annadanam (food of devotees). He had also offered ghee to the sopanam (inner sanctum) of the temple and made offerings to the temple elephants, Chenthamarakshan and Balaraman.
In September, Ambani had also made an offering of Rs 1.5 crore to the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in nearby Tirumala. Ambani, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, along with Radhika Merchant who is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and other RIL officials had visited the venue.
After the service, Ambani handed over a check for Rs 1.5 crore to TTD’s additional managing director, A Venkata Dharma Reddy, at the shrine, an official said.
(Edited by : Sangam Sing)
First post: October 13, 2022, 2:18 PM STI
Social Security payments set to rise dramatically, explained
By STAN CHOE
NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what could be the biggest raise of their lives.
On Thursday, the US government is expected to announce the size of the percentage increase Social Security recipients will see in monthly payments this coming year. It’s virtually certain to be the biggest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with a close measure of it.
Much controversy accompanies the move, known as the cost of living adjustment or COLA. Critics say the data the government is using to set the increase does not reflect what older Americans are actually spending, and therefore the inflation they are actually feeling. The increase is also one-time, meaning recipients get the same increase regardless of where they live or how big their nest egg is.
Here’s an overview of what’s going on:
WHAT’S THE BIG DEAL?
The US government is about to announce an increase in the amount that the more than 65 million Social Security recipients will receive each month. Some estimates indicate that the increase could reach 9%.
WHAT MUST BENEFICIARIES DO TO OBTAIN IT?
Nothing.
WILL THIS BE THE BIGGEST INCREASE EVER?
No, but it’s probably the heaviest in 40 years, which is longer than the vast majority of Social Security recipients have received payments. In 1981, the increase was 11.2%.
WHEN WILL THE BIGGEST PAYOUTS START?
January. They are also permanent and compound. This means that the next year’s percentage increase, whatever it is, will be added to the new larger payment that recipients will receive after that most recent increase.
WHAT HAS BEEN THE INCREASE OVER THE LAST YEAR?
5.9%, which was itself the highest in nearly four decades.
WHAT IS THE TYPICAL INCREASE?
Since 2000, it has averaged 2.3%, with inflation remaining remarkably well under control through all sorts of economic fluctuations. During some of the most difficult years of this period, the biggest worry for the economy was actually that inflation was too low.
Since the 2008 financial crisis, the US government has announced three times a zero increase in Social Security benefits due to low inflation.
IS THE INCREASE THEREFORE TO COMPENSATE FOR INFLATION?
This is the intention. As Americans have become painfully aware over the past year, every dollar doesn’t go as far in groceries as it used to.
HAS SOCIAL SECURITY ALWAYS GIVE SUCH INCREASES?
No. The first American to receive a monthly Social Security retirement check, Ida May Fuller of Ludlow, Vermont, received the same $22.54 monthly benefit for 10 years.
Automatic annual cost-of-living adjustments did not begin for Social Security until 1975, after a law passed in 1972 requiring them.
HOW IS THE SIZE OF THE AUGMENTATION SET?
It is linked to a measure of inflation called the CPI-W index, which tracks the types of prices paid by urban wage earners and office workers.
Specifically, the increase is based on the increase in CPI-W from summer to summer.
IS THIS THE MEASURE OF INFLATION THAT EVERYONE IS FOLLOWING?
No. People usually pay more attention to a much broader measure of inflation, the CPI-U index, which covers all urban consumers. This covers 93% of the total US population.
The CPI-W, on the other hand, only covers about 29% of the US population. It has been around longer than the CPI-U, which the government only started compiling after legislation that required annual Social Security increases to be linked to inflation.
IS IT WEIRD?
Yes, and some critics have argued for years that Social Security should move to a different measure, one that relates to seniors in particular.
Another experimental index, called CPI-E, is supposed to offer a better reflection of how Americans aged 62 and older spend their money. It has historically shown higher inflation rates for older Americans than the CPI-U or CPI-W, but it hasn’t taken hold. Nor are other measures compiled by organizations outside government that hope to show how inflation specifically affects older Americans.
Recently, the CPI-E has shown somewhat softer inflation than the CPI-W or CPI-U.
WHY NOT USE ONE OF THESE OTHER INDICES?
To calculate the CPI-E, the government draws from the same survey data used to measure the broader CPI-U. But there are relatively few older households in this dataset, which means it may not be the most accurate.
All indices only give a rough approximation of what inflation really is. But the more pressing challenge may be that if the government switched to a different index, one that showed higher inflation for older Americans, Social Security would have to pay higher benefits.
That, in turn, would mean a faster drain on the Social Security trust fund, which appears to be draining in just over a decade at its current rate.
HOW IS THE AMOUNT OF SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS DETERMINED?
Through a complicated formula that takes into account several factors, including a worker’s income during their 35 highest earning years. Generally, those who have earned more money and those who wait longer to start receiving Social Security get larger benefits, up to a point.
This year, the maximum benefit allowed for someone who retired at full retirement age is $3,345 per month.
WILL RICH PEOPLE GET THE SAME SOCIAL SECURITY BOOST?
Yes. Everyone gets the same percentage increase, whether they have millions of dollars in retirement savings or are just getting by.
IF THE INCREASE IS BASED ON INFLATION IN URBAN AREAS, DO PEOPLE IN RURAL AREAS BENEFIT FROM THE SAME INCREASE?
Yes.
“COLA doesn’t take into account where you live or your actual spending habits,” said William Arnone, CEO of the National Academy of Social Insurance. “To some people, that’s an overstatement of the cost of living for, say, small towns in the Midwest compared to urban areas like New York, DC, or Chicago. Since many seniors choose to live in suburban or rural areas, some will benefit more than others from an increase of the same magnitude.
DO LARGER PAYMENTS NOW MEAN SMALLER PAYMENTS IN THE FUTURE?
The expected increase is great news for each recipient and for the businesses around them who may see more sales. But it also means the Social Security system will pay out more money sooner, which can add more pressure to its trust fund.
A year of steep inflation-driven increases won’t drain the system per se, but it’s already heading into an unsustainable future. The latest annual report from Social Security Trustees said its trust funds that pay out retirement, survivors, and disability benefits will be able to pay scheduled benefits on a timely basis until 2035. After that, the money from taxes will be enough to pay 80% of scheduled benefits.
WOULD THIS MAKE INFLATION WORSEN?
This will put more money in the hands of people who really need it, and they are very likely to use it. This will further fuel the economy, which could keep upward pressure on inflation.
The Social Security boost, however, will have less of an impact on the economy than previous stimulus packages provided by Washington, grunts in supply chains caused by global business shutdowns or other factors. which economists say are behind the worst inflation in decades.
SO EVERYTHING IS TOO GOOD?
The risk of a recession appears to be growing daily, but many economists expect inflation to decline as interest rate hikes take effect and supply chains continue to tighten. to improve.
Economists at Deutsche Bank, for example, expect inflation to rise from 8.2% last August to 7.2% in the last three months of this year. In 2023, they see it drop to 3.9% in the second half.
This is essential for many Social Security recipients. This would mean that the COLA they receive this coming year would be greater than the inflation they are feeling right now. This would help make up for the past year, where actual inflation has far exceeded the cost of living increase they achieved in January 2022.
Ja’Marr Chase’s Baby Mama, Ambar Nicole, Makes A U-Turn After Claiming He Abuses Her And Calling Their Son, Uno Alexandre Chase, A B**ch
I told you these baby mamas are full of sh-t! Yesterday, Ja’Marr Chase‘s baby mama, Ambar Nicole also made some allegations against him and even called on the NFL to kick him out for abusing her and calling their son, Uno Alexandre Chase, a b**ch.
Well, someone probably kicked some sense into her hollow skull as she has made a u-turn claiming the abuse she talked about wasn’t physical but rather mental—and that people twisted what she said. Such an idiot! Who twisted your own words?
She also added that she is keeping her pathetic life and family private. Oh, so Ambar Nicole all of a sudden wants privacy?
Side Action yesterday reported:
Ja’Marr Chase is in the news for all the wrong reasons.
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow went from being a below average deep passer his first year to an outstanding one his second year largely because of the addition of Ja’Marr Chase. Now defenses are taking that dynamic away, and we’re seeing Burrow struggle to throw downfield. Now it appears as if JaMarrr Chase has some off the field issues he’s dealing with.
Chase’s baby mama Ambar Nicole is calling out the NFL star for what she considers abuse.
“Get this abuser Jamarr out the league. I’m tried of this abuser and deadbeat abusing me and threatening me. Calling your own child a bi*ch. And having your mom threating to come to my house. You cannot call yourself a man you are in fact a horrible person.“
She also shared some text messages between the two, and made sure to tag the NFL and Chase’s employer, the Cincinnati Bengals.
She then goes on to call him out for being a narcissist.
Jamarr Chase is having a tough time getting going with the amount of attention he’s getting from defenses. Now he’s getting attention for some off the field problems he’s apparently dealing with. The Cincinnati Bengals are 2-3 and missed an opportunity to take the lead in the AFC North after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.
Here is Ambar Nicole trying hard to clarify things:
The post Ja’Marr Chase’s Baby Mama, Ambar Nicole, Makes A U-Turn After Claiming He Abuses Her And Calling Their Son, Uno Alexandre Chase, A B**ch appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Argentina’s tango industry is attempting a post-pandemic comeback
BUENOS AIRES — Tissiana Correia rolls and struts on the floor of Nuevo Gricel, a tango club in Buenos Aires, the skirt of her printed dress going wild as she turns to kiss her partner Rodrigo Yaltone.
Correia, a 47-year-old Brazilian kinesiologist, took her first tango class in Rio de Janeiro two decades ago. She eventually came to Argentina to perfect the dance and never left.
After authorities here ordered one of Latin America’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns, she did what she could to keep the dance alive – taking online classes, training in his flat. Now she was thrilled to be back in a club with other dancers.
“For me, it’s life itself,” she said during a Sunday evening session at Gricel, once again teeming with tangeros. “I’m bubbling with joy.”
With masks removed and social distancing rules relaxed, Argentines are returning to the capital’s tango clubs in hopes of reviving the pre-pandemic spirit of the iconic national dance. Clubs that cater to tourists are again holding shows every day.
But a full recovery is uncertain: the sector was already struggling before the pandemic. All nearly 200 of Buenos Aires milongas – tango sessions for locals – closed in 2020, over 50 for good. It is only now that tourists, the cornerstone of the tango economy, are returning to the country. Inflation, meanwhile, is skyrocketing and the economic crisis is looming.
“We are definitely back, but the industry is not on its feet yet,” said Julio Bassan, president of the Association of Milonga Organizers.
When the pandemic arrived in this South American country, the industry had no choice but to shut down. Argentinian authorities have ordered strict curfews and the tango, a dance of embraces — hugs – not amenable to social distancing.
At Gricel, an assembly of 250 people decided in March 2020 that it was time to close.
“It was very sad to see the ballroom empty,” said owner Daniel Rezk, 76. Online courses, raffles and support from overseas enthusiasts saved the 28-year-old venue from extinction.
Despite the confinement, Argentina was among the Latin American countries hardest hit by the coronavirus. The country has reported more than 9.7 million cases, second only to Brazil, and 130,000 deaths.
For many porteños — Residents of Buenos Aires — milongas are more than just places to dance. They provide a community in which people of all ages and backgrounds bond. “When they reopened, for many of us it was like feeling alive again,” said Marina Amendola, 57.
Rezk described the thrill of hearing tango music again through his club’s speakers.
“I said to myself, ‘This is exactly what was missing in my life! No wonder I was down for no apparent reason! ”
Amendola, who visits Gricel four nights a week, says tango helped her regain a social life when she was widowed. “I had no contact with any man other than my husband, and I certainly did not hugs with anybody,” she said. “Thanks to the tango, I was able to break through that.”
Sensual dancing, initially banned, emerged in the late 1800s among immigrants and former slaves in the poorer neighborhoods of Buenos Aires and Montevideo, Uruguay, on the banks of the Río de la Plata. It migrated in the early 1900s from bars and brothels to international recognition. It is now inscribed on UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity.
It is also an important industry in Argentina, employing around 10,000 people, including dancers, musicians and producers.
LEFT: The lounge and tables during dinner at Madero Tango in Buenos Aires. RIGHT: Héctor Pilatti, the lead singer, during a tango show at Madero Tango.
When clubs closed, they resorted to other activities: delivering food, driving for Uber or selling necessities. A few pawned violins and bandoneons — instruments of the accordion family popular in the southern cone of South America.
“The pandemic has been devastating for us. Everything closed and there was no tourism,” said dancer Iván Romero. He got by teaching online. “I didn’t make any money, but at least I was able to survive.”
As damaging as the pandemic has been, a growing economic crisis portends more trouble. Annual inflation in Argentina is close to 100%; wages are not keeping pace. Many milongas, unable to raise ticket prices, struggle to pay their rents.
“It is increasingly difficult to maintain places exclusively reserved for tango,” said Bassan.
Prominent dancer Mora Godoy – she once taught the steps to Barack Obama – says government help is needed. “The abrupt shutdown was a smack of reality and tragedy,” she said. “We tangueros were completely adrift, without any type of support.”
The pandemic has revealed the precarious nature of the sector. According to the Federal Assembly of Tango Workers, half are informally employed.
Even with clubs reopened, bandoneonist Diego Benbassat, says playing sometimes isn’t profitable: “What you earn barely keeps you coming and going.”
In a small backstage box at Madero Tango, two dancers – a 22-year-old couple in tango and in life – prepare for a show. The tango plays on a small speaker while they make up. Dance mates stretch on the floor of a narrow hallway outside. They are about to perform in front of an audience of 450 people.
For artists, tango houses can be sources of stable income. Buenos Aires is home to 15 places that attract tourists daily with Argentina’s most famous attractions: red meat, malbec red wine and tango.
Madero Tango, like many other venues, has barely made it through the pandemic.
“It was a warrior economy,” said owner Cristian Caram. “We exhausted more than five years of savings, and it was still unclear if we would make it.
“It’s a profitable business as long as you don’t sink in the middle of the river. It was my nightmare. What if we don’t reach the other shore?
The tangueros are grateful that tourism is beginning to flow. In Gricel, an orchestra is set up. The night is going to be long, as milongas usually are, and Rezk is struggling to accommodate everyone.
The owner of the club came late to tango, at 60 years old. His story, he says, is proof that you are never too old to learn. “It’s impossible to describe what it feels like to kiss someone while dancing,” he said. “Tango has this little thing… it’s Argentinian. When you dance, you feel that it belongs to you. Maradona, Messi, maybe Fangio… and the tango.
