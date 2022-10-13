Minneapolis Area Realtors association acknowledges a history of perpetuating racial bias in housing

A Minneapolis organization representing more than 9,000 Realtors publicly apologized Wednesday for a history of discriminating against people of color and creating barriers that made it difficult for them to own homes.

Along with reading the apology at a news conference, the Minneapolis Area Realtors association also announced policy changes to help prevent further discrimination.

The 2022 president of the association, Denise Mazone, read the written apology drafted by a task force. She was introduced as the first black president in the organization’s 135-year history.

“To be specific, we must acknowledge and apologize for the hand the Minneapolis Area Realtors Association had in creating one of the most significant racial disparities in housing gaps in the nation — particularly for Black Minnesotans,” Mazone said.

The association set up a system “to effectively lock folks out of opportunity based on race, for generations. Decades later, that system works largely as intended, and we are ashamed of our part in it. We were on the wrong side of history,” she said.

The written apology stated that since it peaked in the 1950s, the percentage of Black Minnesotans owning homes has dropped significantly — from 46 percent to 25 percent.

“We also know that real estate is one of the biggest wealth-building opportunities there is — by building barriers to it, we also built into the broader systemic oppression of people of color.”

In addition to the apology, the association is going to make “significant shifts” that “prioritize education around institutionalized racism in real estate, and support for opportunities for people of color,” Mazone said.

“We are committed to dismantling the harmful systems we helped build, and to working toward a day where fair housing is truly guaranteed for all. We hope you’ll join us.”

Two other association members spoke about the four initial policy changes the association is making.

The first two will deal with education, said Jackie Berry, board director and chair of the diversity, equity and inclusion committee. The association’s new-member orientation will now include education “intended to reduce racial disparities in homeownership.”

The association will also remove language from purchase agreements that show if the buyer received a grant, bond or other loan assistance program for mortgage financing because this negatively affects racial equity.

Pat Paulson, the 2022 board director who also served on the 2021 government affairs committee, spoke about the last two policy changes.

One states that the state association will recommend that their national counterpart, the National Association of Realtors board of directors, adopt a standing policy to help support development of a federal down payment assistance program for first-time and first-generation homebuyers to “close racial homeownership gaps across the country.”

The last policy change will expand financial support of the Pathway to Achievement program for people of color who are aspiring to be Realtors, he said.