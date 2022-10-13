Travis Gienger no longer weighs his pumpkins before a contest.
News
Missing Russian detainees get ‘worthless’ war pardons
Russian detainees who were snatched from prison to fight in Ukraine have started receiving their promised “pardons” for taking part in the war, but legal experts say the supposed pardons are actually bogus.
The news comes as Russia’s war effort has become increasingly deranged this week as prison recruitment tactics have seemingly become the new official modus operandi. The Wagner Group, a Kremlin-linked private military force led by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, had been visiting prisons across Russia for weeks to entice convicted murderers, thieves and even a cannibal to join the war against the ‘Ukraine.
The Russian Defense Ministry, after suffering a series of battlefield defeats in recent weeks, then decided to throw its hat in the ring and create its own “special forces unit” made up of detainees from some of the same prisons that Wagner had targeted, according to investigative outlet iStories.
The new unit, called “Storm”, would offer inmates the same terms as Wagner: a six-month contract, payment and a pardon.
But propaganda footage shared by a media group linked to Wagner founder Prigozhin has raised suspicions that the pardons may not be entirely legitimate. In the video published by RIA FAN, several released detainees receive medals for their military service.
At least three of four people pictured in a hospital in Luhansk have parts missing from their limbs.
“With the blood and sweat of a soldier, you have earned this pardon. Nobody gave it to you, nobody brought it. You earned it yourself. Precisely for participating in battles and showing heroism,” a man off-screen can be heard telling the men.
The men look less enthusiastic when presented with what is described as a certificate of achievement from the Russian Defense Ministry, a commemorative Wagner token and certificates confirming their pardon.
Stanislav Bogdanov, one of the men interviewed in the propaganda video, proudly noted that he was “grateful” to Wagner for helping him find his purpose in life.
“Maybe I was created for something else, and not just to serve a sentence and sit there all my life,” he said.
Bogdanov admitted that he had no military experience before enlisting with Wagner. But he was exactly the kind of recruit Prigozhin would have sought: a convicted murderer (convicted of murder with “extreme brutality”).
Bogdanov bludgeoned a judge to death in 2012 using an iron poker and dumbbells. He was sentenced to 23 years in a maximum security prison and had only served 10 when Wagner’s recruiters released him to help kill civilians in Ukraine.
Now that he has avoided serving the remaining 13 years, Bogdanov told the propaganda outlet he felt like he had been given a “second” chance at life.
But it seems he and the other inmates were duped.
“Some, nobody hands over the papers and the medals of the condemned, saying [two of them] that these are certificates of grace. And the [others] that these are release certificates. But they look like worthless scraps of paper with someone’s stamp on them,” said Olga Romanova, head of Rus Sidyashchaya (Russia Behind Bars), a human rights group that works closely with detained.
Romanova noted in a statement on Telegram on Wednesday that the process of issuing pardons is much more complicated than simply handing out pieces of paper.
“Only the president can pardon, and this procedure is complicated and begins with the pardon commissions of the regional public chambers… The regional public chambers have not examined anything, no appeal for pardon. So what kind of papers are given to convicts – who knows,” she wrote.
Gulagu.net, another human rights group specializing in the treatment of detainees, called the propaganda video evidence of “the fusion of the mafia and the Russian state” and noted that pardons were apparently “backdated”.
Learn more about The Daily Beast.
Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals straight to your inbox. Register now.
Stay informed and get unlimited access to The Daily Beast’s unrivaled reports. Subscribe now.
yahoo
News
Kanye or Oprah for President? Celebrities reflect on the 2024 presidential elections.
Liz Cheney
Perhaps the most prominent anti-Trumper in the GOP, Cheney is now actively considering a 2024 presidential bid.
Cheney’s potential pursuit for the nation’s highest office follows her loss to Trump-backed opponent Harriet Hageman in Wyoming’s Republican congressional primary.
In an interview with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie, the soon-to-depart Wyoming congresswoman said, “I won’t be making any announcements here this morning, but it’s something I’m thinking about and will make a decision in the coming months. .”
She added: “I will do whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office.”
Speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival in September, Cheney did not respond directly to questions about whether she would run for president, but reiterated that she would do “whatever it takes to make sure Donald Trump is nowhere near the Oval Office.” and that she would no longer be a Republican if Trump secured the party’s nomination in 2024.
“I’m going to make sure Donald Trump, make sure he’s not the nominee,” Cheney said. “And if he’s the nominee, I won’t be a Republican.”
Just hours after his loss, Insider reported that Cheney had converted his congressional campaign committee to a political action committee — a move that will give him greater freedom to raise and spend money to advance his agenda. Politics. She calls it “The Big Task”.
Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is at war with many of her Republican Party colleagues as she serves as deputy chairman of the US House Jan. 6 Select Committee, which is investigating Trump .
In her concession speech, Cheney remarked that she could easily have won the primary had she followed Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election.
“Two years ago, I won that primary with 73% of the vote. I could easily have done the same thing again. The way was clear, but I would have had to accept President Trump’s lie about the election of 2020,” she said. said.
Cheney was beaten by a margin of 37.4 percentage points.
If Cheney runs for president as a Republican, she will likely face stiff opposition from several others: Trump, DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, as well as several other notable Republicans. Moreover, his ability to pique the interest of diehard voters in the Republican presidential primary would be inherently limited — as his defeat in his own congressional primary showed.
Therefore, there is always the possibility – although Cheney has not publicly indicated this – that she will leave the Republican Party altogether and seek political fortunes with another party or as an independent, where she could potentially appeal to a wider range of the electorate.
businessinsider
News
Shooting death in southern Jefferson County is being investigated as a homicide
A homicide investigation is ongoing after a fatal shooting in Jefferson County.
Deputies are responding to a report of a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of S. Depew St. The condition of the victim is unknown; no suspicious information is available at this time. This is initial information about the incident and updates will be posted here as they become available. pic.twitter.com/vkHTGxxVWb
—Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) October 12, 2022
The shooting occurred in the Bear Valley area in the 3600 block of South Depew Street, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday.
Deputies are looking for two suspects who were seen running south from the scene of the shooting.
This story will be updated.
denverpost
News
Texas teen Johnathan Serrano goes viral on TikTok for making squeaky noises while swallowing dog toy
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A teenager turns what could have been serious business into something hilarious after becoming a squeaky human toy, making the ER and the internet laugh.
The incident that went viral on TikTok happened when 13-year-old Johnathan Serrano told ABC News’ Lionel Moise that he accidentally swallowed a dog toy when he was bothering his mother instead of getting ready for a camping trip, landing him in the ER.
“He wasn’t ready yet and he was sitting there annoying me with this dog toy and so I get this two-litre bottle and I’m like, ‘Johnathan, I’m going to hit you if you don’t stop’ , “said Serrano’s mother. “When I go to grab it, it’s empty, and it bends down and swallows it (the toy).”
The white whistle from the dog toy ended up in the teens esophagus. Serrano said that whenever he tried to speak or laugh, he made a squeaky noise.
He has become a laughing sensation on TikTok, even for doctors at the hospital.
“He was, like, the king of the hospital,” Serrano’s mother told ABC. “All the doctors and nurses were going there and saying, ‘Hey, can you make some noise for us?
The sound effects made for some hilarious moments, but Serrano knew this was serious business.
“I was worried that the dog toy would move into a position where the air wouldn’t pass,” Serrano said.
ER doctors put him to sleep and used a scope to retrieve the toy. The 13-year-old said he learned the lesson.
The prank caused him to miss his camping trip, but he says there’s an upside to going viral.
“Everyone calls me cute *in the comments, so I like that,” he said.
RELATED: ‘If I’m Missing, I’m Gay’: Madonna’s Latest TikTok Video Has The Internet Talking
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Preview: What’s expected for Thursday’s pivotal U.S. CPI report
Expect big market moves on Thursday.
In a taste of what’s to come, US stocks are down about 10% since the last CPI report a month ago. In it, inflation rose to 8.3% year-on-year versus 8.1% expected. The core reading was also warm at 0.6% m/m vs. +0.3% expected.
Moments after the report, USD/JPY surged to 144.05 from 142.00. It continued higher to 145.90 before the Japanese government intervened to cap it. Even with that, it’s up to 146.98 today.
A similarly sized failure could easily result in an equally large reaction. Here are the consensus numbers:
- Inflation y/y +8.1%
- m/m +0.2%
- Core CPI 6.5% y/y
- Core m/m +0.5%
The data will be released alongside the weekly jobless claims figures, which will also be notable but certainly not the main driver of the market.
A month ago, traders were caught leaning towards a low number on the way to a Fed pivot. When he instead surprised on the upside, market participants were offside. This is fresh in the minds of market participants and I suspect even bulls will want to see the numbers before they act.
On the other hand, a material surprise on the upside (let’s call it 0.2 pp on the months) would trigger a higher Fed terminal rate. As other global central banks are set to take a break, this is creating widening rate differentials in favor of the US dollar.
Ultimately, I think it’s a business where you go where the data takes you. A low reading could lead to upward compression while a high reading could trigger a disorderly breakdown in stocks that is fueling strong selling in AUD/USD, NZD/USD and GBP/USD.
If the numbers are in line with the consensus, I expect some relief for equities and USD selling.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Why European teams are so much better than the USWNT now
[Insert LOUD AUDIBLE SIGH here]
What a week and a half for women’s football.
It began with the distressing and infuriating revelations of systemic abuse and misconduct in the NWSL in Sally Yates’ report early last week. Then there was a well-deserved spark of joy in the electrifying atmosphere of a sold-out Wembley in the United States. the women’s national team played England. Now the streak is over with back-to-back defeats for the USWNT in Europe – a 2-1 loss to England and a 2-0 loss to Spain.
That 2-0 loss on Tuesday came against a Spanish side that was short of 15 key players due to a fight with their federation, by the way, and the USWNT’s performance was simply put:
poo negligent. On top of that, add this stat: The last time the American women lost two games in a row with the opposition scoring multiple goals was in 2001. So? Welp, that’s downright depressing.
It does, however, give you a glimpse of the remarkable American dominance in women’s soccer over the past few decades. The double loss was only the third time the USWNT has lost consecutive games in the past 20 years. And as much as I hate to say it to American diehards, that dominance was based on a global soccer ecosystem that didn’t care much about women’s soccer when millions of girls here in the United States had the opportunity to play — Thank you Title IX.
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)
We knew that once the world understood how great (and profitable) women’s soccer is, the future of Team USA would be complicated (read: challenged). What we are seeing in Europe with women’s football is actually long overdue – European leagues and clubs are investing in women and their teams. They are finally watering this garden that we always knew would bloom.
Raise your hand if you’re surprised that when a thoughtful investment was put into professional women’s football, these players were able to play all year, meaning they got fitter/faster/better, and the teams started winning, and the people started showing up to the games, and the sponsors started liking what they saw in that passionate and committed fanbase, and the TV networks started to broadcast the games on TV – not in the middle of the night. (No former players or women raised their hands, by the way.) And so more people started watching, and the ratings started to go up, and more sponsors wanted to get involved, and more girls started playing and getting better, and then FIFA was like, ‘Well, why haven’t we supported women all this time?’ Just kidding about that last part – FIFA never thought that.
These players have become so good that a Spanish B side – missing 15 of their best players – had no problem dismantling the defending World Cup champions. The professionalization of women’s football in Europe has created national teams that have become a real challenge for the United States. This is the new reality, and they will only get better. FACTS (as my children say).
Of course, there are plenty of excuses we can cite for Team USA’s poor performance in defeats to England and Spain: The end of a long professional season; the many key players missing from the American side (harder to discuss when Spain are missing 15 of their stars); the emotional, mental and physical toll of the Sally Yates report; Team USA’s continued transition to a younger generation of players…
But, for the most part, I think we’re just beginning to see how good is it Europe has become. Honestly, I thought it would happen a lot faster, but I’m grateful we’re finally here. And not only European teams have improved, they are not afraid of the mighty USA – that’s clear. (Just wait for Brazil and South America to understand – admittedly, it takes way too long, but be careful when it happens).
And because of that, Team USA is going to look at those stats and those performances and know they absolutely have to be better. Here is what stood out to me:
• Against England, the USWNT had their lowest possession since 2016, at just 31%, and I saw one stat that blew my mind: England dominated the midfield battle completing 616 passes against 260 for the USWNT.
• Our ESPN Stats & Info also reported that after the Spain match, “USWNT did not finish a through ball for the third game in a row.” (Yes, I double-checked that one with the stats team).
• Team USA also completed just 57% of their passes in the final third against Spain, their lowest percentage all year, according to ESPN SIG.
In both matches, the United States had no of them shoot to the net. And beyond the poor stats, they just weren’t creating chances, seemed lethargic, and most concerning to me, were playing without joy. Dare I say it? It reminded me of the Olympics. (A look at some more stats helps you understand why: against Spain, the USWNT had their first half without a shot on target since losing to Canada in the semi-finals of the Olympics last year. .)
No, I’m not panicking, but there are only nine months left until the Women’s World Cup is hot. The USWNT’s game just isn’t sharp enough, aggressive enough, confident enough, or sassy enough. I don’t think US coach Vlatko Andonovski has time to look at many more players, and he needs to start agreeing on a roster (if they can stay healthy enough to do so).
So what about a formation change to help Andi Sullivan defensively? Perhaps it’s Lindsey Horan deeper alongside Sullivan to give the United States a double pivot to grow offensively and provide defensive cover. Maybe it’s the midfielder playing in a diamond or pinched box and going with a 4-4-2. You still have that flank space for the outside backs to push forward, but more support in the center to build and control possession against better teams. Perhaps he’s a five-man defender with full-backs flying forward as the Spanish side deployed so successfully against the Americans.
Now is the time to try changes in formations. Now is the time to get that American swagger and joy back, and make this team the best in the world – because this team has it in it to be the best in the world. But it is not enough to say that the United States simply did not have the players available. It is not enough to say that the United States was just a little flat.
These two games were a gift as they revealed the need to make some changes in formation and mentality. And maybe one day the team will be grateful (well, at least grateful) for that two-game swing in Europe. Because sometimes a good slap is the fastest way to get back up.
espn
News
2,560-pound pumpkin from Minnesota breaks US record for heaviest
That moment came Monday as Gienger stood on a stage in Half Moon Bay, Calif., for the 49th Safeway Pumpkin Weigh-Off World Championship, also known as the Super Bowl of Competitive Pumpkin Growing. A forklift with a harness wrapped around Maverick slowly dropped him onto a scale large enough to weigh dozens of people at once.
Gienger already knew that Maverick was the biggest pumpkin of the 10 contestants — at least by volume — because it was the last to face the scale, as required by contest rules. But that didn’t guarantee anything, because a visibly smaller gourd could still be denser, Gienger, 42, told The Washington Post.
He watched carefully as the red numbers on the digital scale moved until they stopped: 2,560 pounds. Cheers and applause erupted from the crowd. The dimensions of “Maverick” did not lie. Gienger took home the title of heaviest pumpkin, a prize of $23,000 – $9 a pound – and a national record 6 pounds. This year marked Gienger’s second appearance in this competition and his second victory; in 2020 his 2350 lbs also won.
Nebraska man breaks record for floating in a pumpkin, officials say
Raising a giant pumpkin is all about the little things.
Gienger, who grew up in a family of horticulturists and raised his first large pumpkin as a teenager, watched Maverick closely from April – when he first planted the seed – until early October.
Every day, Gienger fertilized his soil and checked the roots to make sure Maverick wasn’t crushing them. A pumpkin is about 98% water. The more roots it has, the more water it can soak up and the faster it can grow.
Watering was also part of his care. He turned on his sprinklers 12 times a day to hydrate “Maverick,” which took in about 200 gallons of water a day.
And Gienger had to watch the weather closely. In the event of heavy rain, Maverick had to be covered in plastic so as not to drown. If it was too sunny, Gienger had to shade the fruit to cool it and prevent it from ripening too soon. Extreme weather conditions could also burn or rot “Maverick”.
Gienger must also consider Minnesota’s cold snaps. “This year we had to put plastic over this gigantic plant to keep it from freezing,” Gienger told the Post.
A car-sized pumpkin would have won the “Super Bowl” of pumpkin growing. There was just one little thing wrong.
Gienger watched “Maverick’s” rapid growth with amazement. He regularly took pictures of his now 15-month-old daughter on or next to the squash, informally measuring her growth with that of the pumpkin. He regularly took his measurements to get an idea of his weight. Gienger has a formula for this and does not keep a record of measurements. “It’s all in my head,” he said.
On October 8, a group of family and friends arrived in his garden to put straps around Maverick and use a forklift to place it on a pallet with foam and finally put it in a dumpster. garbage that would travel more than 2,000 miles attached to a trailer. .
Once a giant pumpkin is detached from the ground, it can shed several pounds before it hits the scale. Maverick was covered in wet blankets to keep him hydrated by the time he arrived at Half Moon Bay. Even though Maverick lost weight in transit, he still got the win.
It is now in Half Moon Bay for display. Gienger doesn’t know where Maverick will go next, but he’s already gotten calls asking him to take Maverick to New York or bring him back to the “Halloween Capital of the World” for Anoka’s Halloween Parade.
“This thing will have a great life,” he said.
{“props”:{“pageProps”:{“globalContent”:{“_id”:”3E4CDKHUAFEU7DO5UKARMMOJLA”,”additional_properties”:{“audio_article”:{“enabled”:true,”type”:”automated”,”automated”:{“generate”:true,”voices”:[“AVA”,”MATTHEW”],”manifest_url”:” seconds”,”first_display_date”:”2022-10-12T17:48:48.880Z”},”canonical_url”:”/nation/2022/10/12/pumpkin-growing-record-minnesota-travis-gienger/”,”comments”:{“allow_comments”:true,”display_comments”:true,”moderation_required”:false},”content_elements”:[{“_id”:”LRSUAIUCVJDFPOYQ42Y7L45XYA”,”additional_properties”:{“keywords”:[],”media_size”:”medium”},”credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:” Travis Gienger “}]},”credits_caption_display”:”Travis Gienger, a horticulture teacher from Anoka, Minn., spent 180 days growing “Maverick.” ( Travis Gienger /Travis Gienger)”,”distributor”:{“category”:”handout”},”height”:3000,”image_type”:”photograph”,”taxonomy”:{},”type”:”image”,”url”:” Gienger no longer weighs his pumpkins before a contest.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:1},{“_id”:”NECRJYVBLRBZDLH4KLLEQNT6FM”,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”The horticulture teacher, who has grown over 100 giant pumpkins in Anoka, Minn., says it takes all the fun away. He’s also convinced it prevents the gourd from ballooning.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:2},{“_id”:”IDOXYXEP5NEA5OALGO4NTOODCM”,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”So for 180 days — the length of time it takes him to raise a giant pumpkin — Gienger did not place “Maverick,” his latest squash, on a scale.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:3},{“_id”:”A4EIZBMATBC4LMD6JZXDHIMX24″,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”That time came Monday as Gienger stood on a stage in Half Moon Bay, Calif., for the u003ca href=” target=_blanku003e49th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Offu003c/au003e, also known as the Super Bowl of competitive pumpkin growing. A forklift with a harness wrapped around Maverick slowly dropped it on a scale large enough to weigh dozens of people at once.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:4},{“_id”:”3JAXXGBA7BAV7DX7DUUEKOFKF4″,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”Gienger already knew Maverick was the largest pumpkin of the 10 contestants — at least by volume — because it was the last one to face the scale, as contest rules mandate. But that did not guarantee anything, since a visibly smaller gourd could always be denser, Gienger, 42, told The Washington Post.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:5},{“_id”:”TGJJTTWEXBGZRMCBKPA3VVOBWM”,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”He watched closely as the red numbers on the digital scale moved until they came to a halt: 2,560 pounds. Cheers and claps erupted from the crowd. “Maverick’s” dimensions had not lied. Gienger took home the title of heaviest pumpkin, a prize of $23,000 — $9 per pound — and u003ca href=” target=_blanku003ea national recordu003c/au003e by 6 pounds. This year marked Gienger’s second time entering this competition and his second victory; in 2020 his 2,350-pounder also won.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:6},{“_id”:”EZMBVH2A6FHPLMZXZBXVVXDN44″,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”Nebraska man squashes record for floating in a pumpkin, officials say”,”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:” a giant pumpkin is all about the little things.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:8},{“_id”:”4FCOCKQ2P5CQ3OKXZNCCG2UEAE”,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”Gienger, who grew up in a family of horticulturists and raised his first big pumpkin when he was a teenager, kept a close watch on Maverick from April — when he first planted the seed — until early October.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:9},{“_id”:”ZZ442UABSRB4JNII6OSB4DGB5A”,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”Every day, Gienger fertilized its soil and checked the roots to make sure Maverick was not squashing them. A pumpkin is about 98 percent water. The more roots it has, the more water it can soak and the fastest it can grow.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:10},{“_id”:”5VOTL5EQ4JAN3PIAHLAT6HYRQU”,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”Watering was also a big part of its care. He turned on his sprinklers 12 times a day to hydrate “Maverick,” which soaked up about 200 gallons of water daily.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:11},{“_id”:”Z45EKD3MYFDNLKGT2OFVVETV2E”,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”And Gienger had to keep a close eye on the weather. If heavy rain came through, Maverick had to be covered in plastic so it would not drown. If it was too sunny, Gienger had to shade the fruit to cool it off and prevent it from maturing too early. Extreme weather could also burn or rot “Maverick.””,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:12},{“_id”:”RRJNKGBG5BACDBRNBVGYVN3HZI”,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”Gienger also has to take into account Minnesota’s cold falls. “This year we had to put plastic on top of this ginormous plant to keep it from freezing,” Gienger told The Post.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:13},{“_id”:”OWEIWDUXWVFOVHYEX2PKKIAHSE”,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”A car-sized pumpkin would have won the ‘Super Bowl’ of pumpkin growing. There was just one tiny thing wrong.”,”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:” watched “Maverick’s” rapid growth with amazement. He took regular pictures of his now 15-month-old daughter atop or beside the squash, informally measuring her growth with the pumpkin’s. He took its dimensions regularly to have an idea of how much it might weigh. Gienger has a formula for this and does not keep a record of measurements. “It’s all in my head,” he said.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:15},{“_id”:”PPH47F4NLZFZFCPIHSTSRCH4LQ”,”additional_properties”:{“keywords”:[],”media_size”:”medium”},”credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:” Travis Gienger “}]},”credits_caption_display”:”Friends and family helped Travis Gienger lift his giant pumpkin from his backyard to transport it to California for the contest. ( Travis Gienger /Travis Gienger)”,”distributor”:{“category”:”handout”},”height”:3000,”image_type”:”photograph”,”taxonomy”:{},”type”:”image”,”url”:” Oct. 8, a group of family members and friends arrived at his backyard to put straps around Maverick and use a forklift to place it on a pallet with foam and eventually drop it into a dumpster that would travel over 2,000 miles attached to a trailer.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:17},{“_id”:”EVJXOOPTX5FVNAHY7WOS4DT7QI”,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”Once a giant pumpkin is detached from the soil, it can lose several pounds before it reaches the scale. Maverick was covered with wet blankets to keep it hydrated by the time it arrived at Half Moon Bay. Even if Maverick lost some weight in transit, it still took home the victory.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:18},{“_id”:”M2XTRF3Y3BC5BLTCDPQWASVHHQ”,”raw_oembed”:{“_id”:”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1665599015667,”comments”:[]},”author_name”:”Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off”,”author_url”:” id=”fb-root”u003eu003c/divu003enu003cscript async=”1″ defer=”1″ crossorigin=”anonymous” src=” nonce=”yYR54PBU”u003eu003c/scriptu003eu003cdiv class=”fb-post” data-href=” data-width=”552″u003eu003cblockquote cite=” class=”fb-xfbml-parse-ignore”u003eu003cpu003eTravis and his family celebrating their new record-breaking pumpkin. We are over the moon for you Travis; we know it wasnu0026#039;t easy.u003c/pu003ePosted by u003ca href=” World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Offu003c/au003e onu0026nbsp;u003ca href=”u003eMonday, October 10, 2022u003c/au003eu003c/blockquoteu003eu003c/divu003e”,”provider_name”:”Facebook”,”provider_url”:” now sits in Half Moon Bay for display. Gienger is unsure where Maverick will go next, but he has already received calls asking to take Maverick to New York or to bring it home to the “Halloween capital of the world” for Anoka’s Halloween parade.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:20},{“_id”:”3DPWMWBSCZEPVA35LL3LWUBLPQ”,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”“This thing will have a great life,” he said.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:21}],”content_restrictions”:{“content_code”:”default”},”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”salcedoa”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”salcedoa”,”affiliations”:”National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Investigative Reporters and Editors “,”author_type”:”Staff writer”,”awards”:[],”bio”:”Andrea Salcedo is a general assignment reporter for The Washington Post. She joined The Post in 2020 as a reporter on the Morning Mix team, The Post’s overnight desk. Previously, she covered breaking news and features for the New York Times metro desk. “,”bio_page”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/people/andrea-salcedo/”,”books”:[],”byline”:”Andrea Salcedo”,”contributor”:false,”custom_washpost_desk_name_1″:”Live News (GA, Morning Mix, Hubs)”,”custom_washpost_desk_name_2″:”Morning Mix”,”education”:[{“name”:”Columbia College Chicago, BA in Journalism”},{“name”:”Columbia University, MS in Investigative Journalism”}],”email”:”[email protected]”,”employeeID”:”000271468″,”expertise”:”General Assignment Reporter “,”firstName”:”Andrea”,”follow-author”:true,”fuzzy_match”:false,”image”:” Writer”,”languages”:”Spanish, French”,”lastName”:”Salcedo”,”last_updated_date”:”2022-10-06T20:35:42.362Z”,”linkedin”:” D.C.”,”longBio”:”Andrea Salcedo is a general assignment reporter for The Washington Post. She was previously a reporter on The Post’s Morning Mix team, The Post’s overnight desk. Before joining The Post in 2020, she covered breaking news and features for the New York Times metro desk. “,”native_app_rendering”:false,”networkID”:”salcedoa”,”newsDesk”:”Live News (GA, Morning Mix, Hubs)”,”newsJobCategory”:”Reporter”,”podcasts”:[],”role”:”Staff writer”,”secondLastName”:””,”slug”:”andrea-salcedo”,”status”:”Active”,”subDesk”:”Morning Mix”,”subDeskHead”:”Gina Harkins”,”twitter”:”@andreapsalcedo”,”workerType”:”Employee”}},”description”:”Andrea Salcedo is a general assignment reporter for The Washington Post. She joined The Post in 2020 as a reporter on the Morning Mix team, The Post’s overnight desk. Previously, she covered breaking news and features for the New York Times metro desk. “,”image”:{“url”:” Salcedo”,”org”:”Washington, D.C.”,”slug”:”andrea-salcedo”,”socialLinks”:[{“deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”site”:”twitter”,”url”:”@andreapsalcedo”},{“deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”site”:”linkedin”,”url”:”https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrea-salcedo/”}],”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”@andreapsalcedo”},{“site”:”linkedin”,”url”:”https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrea-salcedo/”}],”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/people/andrea-salcedo/”,”version”:”0.5.8″}]},”copyright”:”The Washington Post”,”description”:{“basic”:”Travis Gienger’s “Maverick” weighed in at 2,560 pounds, breaking the U.S. record. He says growing a giant pumpkin is all about the little things.”},”display_date”:”2022-10-12T17:48:48.880Z”,”first_publish_date”:”2022-10-12T17:48:49.680Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Pumpkin-grower’s champion gourd weighs nearly as much as a Prius”,”meta_title”:”A 2,560 pound pumpkin from Minnesota breaks US record for heaviest”},”kicker”:””,”label”:{“basic”:{“display”:true,”text”:”National”,”url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/”},”transparency”:{“display”:true,”text”:”News”,”url”:””}},”label_display”:{“basic”:{“text”:”National”,”url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/”},”transparency”:{“text”:””,”url”:””}},”language”:”en”,”last_updated_date”:”2022-10-12T18:33:19.710Z”,”owner”:{“name”:”the-washington-post”},”planning”:{“story_length”:{“word_count_actual”:682}},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”LRSUAIUCVJDFPOYQ42Y7L45XYA”,”added”:false,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:”D7NXUJOTTFC2FK4VGKDII7WDDM”,”categoryFilter”:”attributed”,”comments”:[],”editors_pick”:false,”fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/photo/resize/X3CRmMlusshRwvX6sLCCT44rHao=/arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost/public/LRSUAIUCVJDFPOYQ42Y7L45XYA.jpg”,”galleries”:[],”image_orientation”:”horizontal”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”iptc”:{“populated”:true},”iptc_source”:”Travis Gienger”,”keywords”:[],”largeResizeUrl”:”/photo/resize/wjJ5VI31TDtAEDANZ7mb8e9BazI=/1440×0/arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost/public/LRSUAIUCVJDFPOYQ42Y7L45XYA.jpg”,”last_published_date”:”2022-10-11T19:40:04Z”,”manuallySelectedTime”:0,”mark_for_print”:{“eligible”:true,”failed”:false},”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”originalName”:”Pumpkin 1.jpg”,”originalUrl”:” TIME USE ONLY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO SALES. NO TRADES. “,”version”:1,”workflow_privileges”:{“crop”:{“allowed”:true,”reason”:null},”delete_photo”:{“allowed”:true,”reason”:null},”initial_publish”:{“allowed”:true,”reason”:null},”mark_editors_pick”:{“allowed”:true,”reason”:null},”mark_on_hold”:{“allowed”:false,”reason”:null},”modify_binary_metadata”:{“allowed”:false,”reason”:null},”modify_caption”:{“allowed”:true,”reason”:null},”publish”:{“allowed”:true,”reason”:null},”role_name”:null,”secondary_publish”:{“allowed”:true,”reason”:null},”set_restricted”:{“allowed”:true,”reason”:null},”unpublish”:{“allowed”:true,”reason”:null},”workflow_enabled”:false}},”address”:{},”caption”:””,”caption_display”:”Travis Gienger, a horticulture teacher from Anoka, Minn., spent 180 days growing “Maverick.””,”copyright”:”Travis Gienger”,”created_date”:”2022-10-11T19:39:53Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Travis Gienger”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“byline”:”Travis Gienger (custom credit)”,”name”:” Travis Gienger “,”type”:”author”}]},”credits_caption_display”:”Travis Gienger, a horticulture teacher from Anoka, Minn., spent 180 days growing “Maverick.” ( Travis Gienger /Travis Gienger)”,”credits_display”:”( Travis Gienger /Travis Gienger)”,”displayDate”:”2022-10-11T19:39:53Z”,”displayDateLabel”:”UPLOADED ON”,”distributor”:{“category”:”handout”,”mode”:”custom”,”name”:”handout”},”height”:3000,”image_type”:”photograph”,”keywords”:””,”last_updated_date”:”2022-10-11T19:40:05Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”washpost”,”sponsored”:false},”source”:{“edit_url”:”https://washpost.arcpublishing.com/photo/LRSUAIUCVJDFPOYQ42Y7L45XYA”,”name”:”handout”,”source_type”:”handout”,”system”:”Anglerfish”},”status”:”Approved”,”syndication”:{“search”:true},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”tooltip”:{“categoryFilter”:”attributed”,”creditName”:”Travis Gienger”,”displayDate”:”2022-10-11″,”imageBy”:”Photo by”,”locality”:null,”photographer”:” Travis Gienger “,”title”:null,”usage_instructions”:”ONE TIME USE ONLY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO SALES. NO TRADES. “},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.com/public/LRSUAIUCVJDFPOYQ42Y7L45XYA.jpg”,”version”:”0.10.4″,”width”:4000}},”publish_date”:”2022-10-12T18:33:19.757Z”,”related_content”:{“basic”:[]},”secondary_nav”:{“name”:”National”,”section”:”/national”,”url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/?itid=sn_national_title”,”children”:[{“name”:”Climate u0026 Environment”,”url”:” Security”,”url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/?itid=sn_national_6/”},{“name”:”Obituaries”,”url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/?itid=sn_national_7/”},{“name”:”Science”,”url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/science/?itid=sn_national_8/”},{“name”:”Abortion”,”url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/abortion/?itid=sn_national_9/”}]},”source”:{“name”:”washpost”,”source_type”:”staff”,”system”:”ellipsis”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”subtype”:”default”,”syndication”:{“search”:true},”taxonomy”:{“additional_properties”:{“parent_site_primaries”:[]},”auxiliaries”:[],”keywords”:[],”named_entities”:[],”primary_section”:{“_id”:”/national”,”_website”:”washpost”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“Video”:{“video_ad_zone”:”wpni.video.national”},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“/national”],”commercial_node”:”/national”,”default_content”:”prism://prism.query/site-articles-only,/nationalu0026limit=20″,”tracking_node”:”/national”},”_comments_config”:{“comments_config”:{“comment_system”:”coral”,”comment_system_date”:”2017-11-17T08:00″,”includetabs”:”true”,”markersfeatured”:”featured_comment”}},”_id”:”/national”,”_website”:”washpost”,”ancestors”:{“ClassicApp”:[],”ClassicAppAZ”:[“/”],”ClassicAppBar”:[],”ClassicAppTablet”:[],”Ellipsis”:[],”Goldfish”:[“/”],”TestNavDoNotUse”:[],”WebNav”:[],”WebNavBar”:[],”WebSked”:[],”default”:[],”secondary-nav”:[“/”]},”hss”:{“active_season”:null},”inactive”:false,”name”:”National”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”National”},”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“ClassicAppAZ”:1020,”Ellipsis”:1006,”Goldfish”:1006,”WebNav”:1025,”default”:1010,”secondary-nav”:1072},”parent”:{“ClassicApp”:null,”ClassicAppAZ”:”/”,”ClassicAppBar”:null,”ClassicAppTablet”:null,”Ellipsis”:”/”,”Goldfish”:”/”,”TestNavDoNotUse”:null,”WebNav”:”/”,”WebNavBar”:null,”WebSked”:null,”default”:”/”,”secondary-nav”:”/”},”site”:{“archives_url”:[],”native_app_rendering”:null,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:”/national/”,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”The Washington Post’s national news coverage. Get the latest national news, featuring national security, science and the courts. Read breaking national news headlines from across the U.S.”,”site_keywords”:”Washington Post national news headlines,News headlines, us news,national news,nation news,top us news,us news report,us news latest,the nation news,national headlines,breaking us news,national us news,us headlines,us news today,breaking national news,current us news,national news headlines,current national news,us news stories”,”site_tagline”:null,”site_theme”:”normal”,”site_title”:”National”,”site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/”,”site_url_section”:”nation”,”tracking_site_node”:”/national”},”site_topper”:{“custom_links”:[“Climate u0026 Environment^ Security^https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/”,”Obituaries^https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/”,”Science^https://www.washingtonpost.com/science/”],”custom_links_highlight”:null,”display_social_links”:null,”secondary_nav_alternate_section_to_use”:”/national”,”secondary_nav_instead_of_custom_links”:”true”,”site_background_image”:null,”site_logo_image”:null,”social_link_display_order”:null},”social”:{“archives”:null,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/washingtonpost”,”instagram”:null,”rss”:”http://feeds.washingtonpost.com/rss/national”,”twitter”:”https://twitter.com/washingtonpost”},”story_list”:{“display_social_share_buttons”:”true”,”social_share_buttons”:null,”story_list_content”:{}},”syndication”:{“apple_news_sections”:[“National”,”Top Stories”],”paywall”:”Free”}}},”description”:”The Washington Post’s national news coverage. Get the latest national news, featuring national security, science and the courts. Read breaking national news headlines from across the U.S.”,”name”:”National”,”parent”:{“default”:”/”},”parent_id”:”/”,”path”:”/national”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},”primary_site”:{“_id”:”/national”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“Video”:{“video_ad_zone”:”wpni.video.national”},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“/national”],”commercial_node”:”/national”,”default_content”:”prism://prism.query/site-articles-only,/nationalu0026limit=20″,”tracking_node”:”/national”},”_comments_config”:{“comments_config”:{“comment_system”:”coral”,”comment_system_date”:”2017-11-17T08:00″,”includetabs”:”true”,”markersfeatured”:”featured_comment”}},”_id”:”/national”,”hss”:{“active_season”:null},”inactive”:false,”name”:”National”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”National”},”node_type”:”section”,”order”:1010,”parent”:”/”,”site”:{“archives_url”:[],”native_app_rendering”:null,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:”/national/”,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”The Washington Post’s national news coverage. Get the latest national news, featuring national security, science and the courts. Read breaking national news headlines from across the U.S.”,”site_keywords”:”Washington Post national news headlines,News headlines, us news,national news,nation news,top us news,us news report,us news latest,the nation news,national headlines,breaking us news,national us news,us headlines,us news today,breaking national news,current us news,national news headlines,current national news,us news stories”,”site_tagline”:null,”site_theme”:”normal”,”site_title”:”National”,”site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/”,”site_url_section”:”nation”,”tracking_site_node”:”/national”},”site_topper”:{“custom_links”:[“Climate u0026 Environment^ Security^https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/”,”Obituaries^https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/”,”Science^https://www.washingtonpost.com/science/”],”custom_links_highlight”:null,”display_social_links”:null,”secondary_nav_alternate_section_to_use”:”/national”,”secondary_nav_instead_of_custom_links”:”true”,”site_background_image”:null,”site_logo_image”:null,”social_link_display_order”:null},”social”:{“archives”:null,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/washingtonpost”,”instagram”:null,”rss”:”http://feeds.washingtonpost.com/rss/national”,”twitter”:”https://twitter.com/washingtonpost”},”story_list”:{“display_social_share_buttons”:”true”,”social_share_buttons”:null,”story_list_content”:{}},”syndication”:{“apple_news_sections”:[“National”,”Top Stories”],”paywall”:”Free”}}},”description”:”The Washington Post’s national news coverage. Get the latest national news, featuring national security, science and the courts. Read breaking national news headlines from across the U.S.”,”name”:”National”,”parent_id”:”/”,”path”:”/national”,”type”:”site”,”version”:”0.5.8″},”sections”:[{“_id”:”/national”,”_website”:”washpost”,”_website_section_id”:”washpost./national”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“Video”:{“video_ad_zone”:”wpni.video.national”},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“/national”],”commercial_node”:”/national”,”default_content”:”prism://prism.query/site-articles-only,/nationalu0026limit=20″,”tracking_node”:”/national”},”_comments_config”:{“comments_config”:{“comment_system”:”coral”,”comment_system_date”:”2017-11-17T08:00″,”includetabs”:”true”,”markersfeatured”:”featured_comment”}},”_id”:”/national”,”_website”:”washpost”,”ancestors”:{“ClassicApp”:[],”ClassicAppAZ”:[“/”],”ClassicAppBar”:[],”ClassicAppTablet”:[],”Ellipsis”:[],”Goldfish”:[“/”],”TestNavDoNotUse”:[],”WebNav”:[],”WebNavBar”:[],”WebSked”:[],”default”:[],”secondary-nav”:[“/”]},”hss”:{“active_season”:null},”inactive”:false,”name”:”National”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”National”},”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“ClassicAppAZ”:1020,”Ellipsis”:1006,”Goldfish”:1006,”WebNav”:1025,”default”:1010,”secondary-nav”:1072},”parent”:{“ClassicApp”:null,”ClassicAppAZ”:”/”,”ClassicAppBar”:null,”ClassicAppTablet”:null,”Ellipsis”:”/”,”Goldfish”:”/”,”TestNavDoNotUse”:null,”WebNav”:”/”,”WebNavBar”:null,”WebSked”:null,”default”:”/”,”secondary-nav”:”/”},”site”:{“archives_url”:[],”native_app_rendering”:null,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:”/national/”,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”The Washington Post’s national news coverage. Get the latest national news, featuring national security, science and the courts. Read breaking national news headlines from across the U.S.”,”site_keywords”:”Washington Post national news headlines,News headlines, us news,national news,nation news,top us news,us news report,us news latest,the nation news,national headlines,breaking us news,national us news,us headlines,us news today,breaking national news,current us news,national news headlines,current national news,us news stories”,”site_tagline”:null,”site_theme”:”normal”,”site_title”:”National”,”site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/”,”site_url_section”:”nation”,”tracking_site_node”:”/national”},”site_topper”:{“custom_links”:[“Climate u0026 Environment^ Security^https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/”,”Obituaries^https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/”,”Science^https://www.washingtonpost.com/science/”],”custom_links_highlight”:null,”display_social_links”:null,”secondary_nav_alternate_section_to_use”:”/national”,”secondary_nav_instead_of_custom_links”:”true”,”site_background_image”:null,”site_logo_image”:null,”social_link_display_order”:null},”social”:{“archives”:null,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/washingtonpost”,”instagram”:null,”rss”:”http://feeds.washingtonpost.com/rss/national”,”twitter”:”https://twitter.com/washingtonpost”},”story_list”:{“display_social_share_buttons”:”true”,”social_share_buttons”:null,”story_list_content”:{}},”syndication”:{“apple_news_sections”:[“National”,”Top Stories”],”paywall”:”Free”}}},”description”:”The Washington Post’s national news coverage. Get the latest national news, featuring national security, science and the courts. Read breaking national news headlines from across the U.S.”,”name”:”National”,”parent”:{“default”:”/”},”parent_id”:”/”,”path”:”/national”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”seo_keywords”:[“partner-exclude”],”sites”:[{“_id”:”/national”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“Video”:{“video_ad_zone”:”wpni.video.national”},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“/national”],”commercial_node”:”/national”,”default_content”:”prism://prism.query/site-articles-only,/nationalu0026limit=20″,”tracking_node”:”/national”},”_comments_config”:{“comments_config”:{“comment_system”:”coral”,”comment_system_date”:”2017-11-17T08:00″,”includetabs”:”true”,”markersfeatured”:”featured_comment”}},”_id”:”/national”,”hss”:{“active_season”:null},”inactive”:false,”name”:”National”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”National”},”node_type”:”section”,”order”:1010,”parent”:”/”,”site”:{“archives_url”:[],”native_app_rendering”:null,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:”/national/”,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”The Washington Post’s national news coverage. Get the latest national news, featuring national security, science and the courts. Read breaking national news headlines from across the U.S.”,”site_keywords”:”Washington Post national news headlines,News headlines, us news,national news,nation news,top us news,us news report,us news latest,the nation news,national headlines,breaking us news,national us news,us headlines,us news today,breaking national news,current us news,national news headlines,current national news,us news stories”,”site_tagline”:null,”site_theme”:”normal”,”site_title”:”National”,”site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/”,”site_url_section”:”nation”,”tracking_site_node”:”/national”},”site_topper”:{“custom_links”:[“Climate u0026 Environment^ Security^https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/”,”Obituaries^https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/”,”Science^https://www.washingtonpost.com/science/”],”custom_links_highlight”:null,”display_social_links”:null,”secondary_nav_alternate_section_to_use”:”/national”,”secondary_nav_instead_of_custom_links”:”true”,”site_background_image”:null,”site_logo_image”:null,”social_link_display_order”:null},”social”:{“archives”:null,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/washingtonpost”,”instagram”:null,”rss”:”http://feeds.washingtonpost.com/rss/national”,”twitter”:”https://twitter.com/washingtonpost”},”story_list”:{“display_social_share_buttons”:”true”,”social_share_buttons”:null,”story_list_content”:{}},”syndication”:{“apple_news_sections”:[“National”,”Top Stories”],”paywall”:”Free”}}},”description”:”The Washington Post’s national news coverage. Get the latest national news, featuring national security, science and the courts. Read breaking national news headlines from across the U.S.”,”name”:”National”,”parent_id”:”/”,”path”:”/national”,”type”:”site”,”version”:”0.5.8″}],”tags”:[{“additional_properties”:{“ellipsis_managed”:true},”description”:”The story-has-edit-branch tag specifies that this story has both an edit and a default branch”,”slug”:”story-has-edit-branch”,”text”:”story-has-edit-branch”},{“description”:”Send this to methode before it publishes.”,”slug”:”methode-draft”,”text”:”methode-draft”},{“additional_properties”:{“ellipsis_managed”:true},”description”:”The template that was used to create this story”,”slug”:”created-from-template-id-CPXDC2P3LFHMVBYLARBBIWNBRA”,”text”:”Created from Template ID CPXDC2P3LFHMVBYLARBBIWNBRA”},{“additional_properties”:{“ellipsis_managed”:true},”slug”:”audio-article”,”text”:”audio-article”}],”topics”:[]},”tracking”:{“author”:”Andrea Salcedo”,”author_desk”:”live news (ga, morning mix, hubs)”,”author_id”:”salcedoa”,”author_name”:”andrea salcedo”,”author_subdesk”:”morning mix”,”author_type”:”staff writer”,”blog_name”:null,”channel”:”wp – national”,”column_name”:null,”commercial_node”:”/national”,”content_category”:”National”,”content_id”:”3E4CDKHUAFEU7DO5UKARMMOJLA”,”content_topics”:”National”,”content_type”:”article”,”headline”:”Pumpkin-grower’s champion gourd weighs nearly as much as a Prius”,”hierarchy”:”national|article”,”in_url_headline”:”pumpkin-growing-record-minnesota-travis-gienger”,”news_or_commercial”:”News”,”page_name”:”national:article – 3E4CDKHUAFEU7DO5UKARMMOJLA – 20221012 – pumpkin-growing-record-minnesota-travis-gienger”,”post_id”:”3E4CDKHUAFEU7DO5UKARMMOJLA”,”section”:”national”,”show_ads”:true,”source”:null,”subsection”:”national”},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“washpost”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/national”,”_website”:”washpost”,”_website_section_id”:”washpost./national”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“Video”:{“video_ad_zone”:”wpni.video.national”},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“/national”],”commercial_node”:”/national”,”default_content”:”prism://prism.query/site-articles-only,/nationalu0026limit=20″,”tracking_node”:”/national”},”_comments_config”:{“comments_config”:{“comment_system”:”coral”,”comment_system_date”:”2017-11-17T08:00″,”includetabs”:”true”,”markersfeatured”:”featured_comment”}},”_id”:”/national”,”_website”:”washpost”,”ancestors”:{“ClassicApp”:[],”ClassicAppAZ”:[“/”],”ClassicAppBar”:[],”ClassicAppTablet”:[],”Ellipsis”:[],”Goldfish”:[“/”],”TestNavDoNotUse”:[],”WebNav”:[],”WebNavBar”:[],”WebSked”:[],”default”:[],”secondary-nav”:[“/”]},”hss”:{“active_season”:null},”inactive”:false,”name”:”National”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”National”},”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“ClassicAppAZ”:1020,”Ellipsis”:1006,”Goldfish”:1006,”WebNav”:1025,”default”:1010,”secondary-nav”:1072},”parent”:{“ClassicApp”:null,”ClassicAppAZ”:”/”,”ClassicAppBar”:null,”ClassicAppTablet”:null,”Ellipsis”:”/”,”Goldfish”:”/”,”TestNavDoNotUse”:null,”WebNav”:”/”,”WebNavBar”:null,”WebSked”:null,”default”:”/”,”secondary-nav”:”/”},”site”:{“archives_url”:[],”native_app_rendering”:null,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:”/national/”,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”The Washington Post’s national news coverage. Get the latest national news, featuring national security, science and the courts. Read breaking national news headlines from across the U.S.”,”site_keywords”:”Washington Post national news headlines,News headlines, us news,national news,nation news,top us news,us news report,us news latest,the nation news,national headlines,breaking us news,national us news,us headlines,us news today,breaking national news,current us news,national news headlines,current national news,us news stories”,”site_tagline”:null,”site_theme”:”normal”,”site_title”:”National”,”site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/”,”site_url_section”:”nation”,”tracking_site_node”:”/national”},”site_topper”:{“custom_links”:[“Climate u0026 Environment^ Security^https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/”,”Obituaries^https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/”,”Science^https://www.washingtonpost.com/science/”],”custom_links_highlight”:null,”display_social_links”:null,”secondary_nav_alternate_section_to_use”:”/national”,”secondary_nav_instead_of_custom_links”:”true”,”site_background_image”:null,”site_logo_image”:null,”social_link_display_order”:null},”social”:{“archives”:null,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/washingtonpost”,”instagram”:null,”rss”:”http://feeds.washingtonpost.com/rss/national”,”twitter”:”https://twitter.com/washingtonpost”},”story_list”:{“display_social_share_buttons”:”true”,”social_share_buttons”:null,”story_list_content”:{}},”syndication”:{“apple_news_sections”:[“National”,”Top Stories”],”paywall”:”Free”}}},”description”:”The Washington Post’s national news coverage. Get the latest national news, featuring national security, science and the courts. Read breaking national news headlines from across the U.S.”,”name”:”National”,”parent”:{“default”:”/”},”parent_id”:”/”,”path”:”/national”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},”website_url”:”/nation/2022/10/12/pumpkin-growing-record-minnesota-travis-gienger/”}}},”contentState”:{“{“source”:”clavis”,”query”:{“canonicalUrl”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2022/10/12/pumpkin-growing-record-minnesota-travis-gienger/”}}”:{“auxIds”:[“rcisc”,”r1zb8″,”r66hu”,”r5zn0″,”rdad5″,”r71iv”,”ruvaj”,”rddr6″,”r71he”,”r2qkj”,”rqlce”,”ryiid”,”r8kl5″,”rxz1s”,”ravxh”,”riv2l”,”rxggv”,”r06y6″,”r6x7c”,”rzhm0″,”re12n”,”rh5hz”,”r2lez”,”r0yv2″,”r7cju”,”rtrxk”,”rqy2y”,”rf3mi”,”reddk”,”rhjj5″,”rpkxx”,”rqqn2″,”rycv4″,”rc0os”,”rtsv0″,”ra4e3″,”ryq7t”,”ru0hj”,”rk4hi”,”r2ob4″,”rjls7″,”rpsbt”,”rnryg”,”rojxy”,”rs47a”,”ren01″,”r4fvv”,”r30iy”,”r6iq7″,”rl0sk”,”rhwg4″,”r35cx”,”rsqg7″,”rv1j0″,”ru1jm”,”re1to”,”ryx8n”,”r8euu”,”r03o4″,”rjl3v”,”rkpsc”,”r0tke”,”r02mg”,”rm3lz”,”rjuyh”,”r35ap”,”rz25l”,”rhug5″,”rsmxd”,”rp9h4″,”rzaj9″,”r13g1″,”rw037″,”r3bxp”,”r8ehi”,”rsjjy”,”rra4x”,”rhfzk”,”rqs5o”,”r4t4y”,”r35lh”,”rmsh6″,”r2x21″,”rxvz3″,”rfpua”,”rj2ns”,”rfz4c”,”rq574″,”rd7v3″,”r2qxu”,”raoi5″,”rk7m0″,”ra7me”,”r1fne”,”rjev2″,”ratb5″,”r5hej”,”rhll0″,”ad6gm”,”a1ios”,”arug0″,”awzsm”,”ayc54″],”auxNames”:[“Client List: Becton Dickinson KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”CLIENT LIST: Nomura KWs 2021 – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Johnson u0026 Johnson KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Tito’s KW List – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Bed Bath u0026 Beyond KWs – EXCLUDE ALL”,”P+ The Offer KW List – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Exxon Mobil – INCLUDES ANY”,”Client List: USAA KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: T. Rowe Price KWs – INCLUDES ANY”,”Client List: Microsoft KWs 2 – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Google PG KWs – INCLUDES ANY”,”Client List: Discover Card KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”T. Rowe Price KWs – INCLUDES ANY”,”Ford/Lincoln KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,” HBO KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Kyndryl KW List – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Amazon Custom 2.7.22 (BDM + EDM Content)”,” CLIENT LIST: ATu0026T KWs 2021 – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Navy Federal Credit Union NFCU KWs 2 – EXCLUDES ALL – 12.23.20″,”Client List: Mercedes EQS KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Capital One (One Tech) KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Louis Vuitton KW List – INCLUDES ANY”,”United Airlines KW List – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Diageo – Johnnie Walker KWs – INCLUDES ANY”,”Super Bowl Content”,”FlexForm KW List – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Facebook KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”ExxonMobil 03312021 KWs – INCLUDES ALL”,”Boeing KWs 2021 – EXCLUDE ALL “,”Client List: Morgan Stanley KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Apple Marcom KWs – INCLUDES ANY”,”Client List: Organon KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Verizon KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,” CLIENT LIST: ATu0026T KWs 2022 – EXCLUDES ALL – NEW”,”Client List: Amex KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Optum KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Hulu KW List – EXCLUDES ALL”,”CLIENT LIST: GOLDMAN SACHS SEC KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”WaPo: Combined Disaster Keyword List – INCLUDES ANY”,”Synchrony Financial KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Mastercard KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Beto for Texas KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”LV Queen 2022 Neg KW List – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Inpixon KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Amazon KWs – EXCLUDE ALL “,”WaPo: Natural Disaster Keyword List – INCLUDES ANY”,”Client List: Ukraine-Russia (Apple News) KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Hermes KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Showtime KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Ronald McDonald House KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Apple TV+ KW – INCLUDES ANY”,”Client Neg KW List: Omega KWs – INCLUDES ANY”,”P+ Halo KW List – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Marcus Goldman Sachs Neg KW List – EXCLUDES ALL”,”PMI KWs 2021 – INCLUDES ANY”,”Capital One KWs 2 – EXCLUDES ALL – 1.4.21″,”GEICO KWs – INCLUDES ANY_4.26.21″,”Client List: IBM KWs ALTERNATE Watson – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Citibank KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Citibank KWs 2021 – EXCLUDES ALL”,”SAP KW List – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: IBM KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Purina KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Fidelity Investments KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Turbo Tax KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”CME KW List 2022 – EXCLUDES ALL “,”Bank of America KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”B2_Holiday_legacyaux_o3u”,”BP KWs – INCLUDES ANY”,”National Instruments KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Intel KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,” Client List: ATu0026T Digital Divide – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Samsung 2021 KWs – EXCLUDE ALL”,”Google PG Competitor KWs – EXCLUDES ALL “,”B2_Positive News_legacyaux_hlt”,”Client List: GEICO KWs”,”Client KWs : FBI”,”Client List: KPMG KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Navy Federal Credit Union NFCU KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Novo Nordisk KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Siemens KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Porsche KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Cisco KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Capital Concerts KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: ATu0026T ALT KWs – INCLUDES ANY”,”Mercedes KWs – INCLUDES ANY”,”FX Excludes All Disney”,”Client List: Boeing KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Aetna KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Google KWs – INCLUDES ALL”,”Philip Morris KWs – INCLUDES ANY “,”Dupixent neg kws – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Bank of America Merrill Lynch KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”CME KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Eli Lily KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Chase KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”Client List: Office Depot KWs – INCLUDES ANY”,”Client List: ETrade KWs – EXCLUDES ALL”,”human interest”,”consumer goods”,”economy, business and finance”,”science and technology”,”food”],”topicIds”:[“ad6gm”,”a1ios”,”arug0″,”awzsm”,”ayc54″],”topicNames”:[“human interest”,”consumer goods”,”economy, business and finance”,”science and technology”,”food”],”keywords”:[]},”{“source”:”contextual-targeting”,”query”:{“canonicalUrl”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2022/10/12/pumpkin-growing-record-minnesota-travis-gienger/”}}”:{“active_keys”:[{“key”:”se”,”values”:[]}]},”{“source”:”powa-manifest”}”:{“PTVENV”:”v/4.1.18″,”VAENV”:”v/1.17.9″,”WC2ENV”:”v/1.2.0″,”powaDrive”:false},”{“source”:”counterpoint”,”query”:{“canonical_url”:”/nation/2022/10/12/pumpkin-growing-record-minnesota-travis-gienger/”}}”:[],”{“source”:”site-homepage”}”:{“site”:{“additional_info”:{“hp_subscribe_nav_text”:””,”hp_subscribe_sections_text”:”Subscribe”,”subscribe_nav_text”:”Subscribe”,”subscribe_sections_text”:”Subscribe”,”hp_gift_nav_show”:”false”,”hp_gift_nav_show_sub”:”false”,”hp_gift_url_genesis”:”/acquisition/?p=g_v”,”hp_gift_nav_text”:”Give a year for $9.99″,”gift_url_genesis”:”/acquisition/?p=g_v”,”gift_nav_text”:”Give a year for $9.99″,”gift_nav_show”:”false”,”gift_nav_show_sub”:”false”}}},”{“source”:”site-menu”,”query”:{“hierarchy”:”WebNav”}}”:{“children”:[{“_id”:”/homepage”,”name”:”Home Page”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Page”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/topics/abortion”,”name”:”Abortion”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Ruling”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/entertainment”,”name”:”Arts u0026 Entertainment”,”site”:{“site_url”:” u0026 Entertainment”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/entertainment/books”,”name”:”Book World”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Culture”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Culture”}},{“_id”:”/entertainment/theater-dance”,”name”:”Theater u0026 Dance”,”site”:{“site_url”:” u0026 Dance”}},{“_id”:”/entertainment/tv”,”name”:”TV”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/entertainment/tv/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”TV”}}]},{“_id”:”/business”,”name”:”Business”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Business”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/business/cryptocurrency”,”name”:”Cryptocurrency”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/cryptocurrency/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Cryptocurrency”}},{“_id”:”/us-policy/economic-policy”,”name”:”Economic Policy”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Policy”}},{“_id”:”/business/economy”,”name”:”Economy”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Care”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Care”}},{“_id”:”/business/markets”,”name”:”Markets”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Finance”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Finance”}},{“_id”:”/realestate”,”name”:”Real Estate”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Estate”}},{“_id”:”/business/on-small-business”,”name”:”Small Business”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Business”}}]},{“_id”:”/lifestyle/carolyn-hax”,”name”:”Carolyn Hax”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Hax”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/classifieds”,”name”:”Classifieds”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/classifieds/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Classifieds”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/climate-environment”,”name”:”Climate u0026 Environment”,”site”:{“site_url”:” u0026 Environment”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/climate-environment/climate-solutions”,”name”:”Climate Solutions”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Solutions”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/topics/coronavirus”,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/coronavirus/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Coronavirus”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/topics/coronavirus/living”,”name”:”Coronavirus Living”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Your Life”}}]},{“_id”:”/crosswords”,”name”:”Crosswords”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/crossword-puzzles/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Crosswords”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/crosswords/daily”,”name”:”Daily Crossword”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Mini Meta Crossword”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Mini (+Weekly Meta)”}},{“_id”:”/crosswords/sunday”,”name”:”Sunday Crossword”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Crossword”}},{“_id”:”/crosswords/merl-reagle”,”name”:”Classic Crosswords”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Music Meta”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Meta”}}]},{“_id”:”/local”,”name”:”D.C., Md. u0026 Va.”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Md. u0026 Va.”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/local/dc”,”name”:”The District”,”site”:{“site_url”:” District”}},{“_id”:”/local/maryland”,”name”:”Maryland”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Crime u0026 Public Safety”,”site”:{“site_url”:” u0026 Public Safety”}},{“_id”:”/local/education”,”name”:”Local Education”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Out Guide”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Out Guide”}},{“_id”:”/entertainment/restaurants”,”name”:”Restaurants u0026 Bars”,”site”:{“site_url”:” u0026 Bars”}},{“_id”:”/local/traffic-commuting”,”name”:”Local Transportation”,”site”:{“site_url”:”http://www.washingtonpost.com/local/traffic-commuting/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Transportation”}}]},{“_id”:”/education”,”name”:”Education”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Education”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/education/higher-education”,”name”:”Higher Education”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Education”}}]},{“_id”:”/lifestyle/food”,”name”:”Food”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/food/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Food”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/lifestyle/food/voraciously”,”name”:”Voraciously”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/voraciously/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Voraciously”}}]},{“_id”:”/gender-identity”,”name”:”Gender u0026 Identity”,”site”:{“site_url”:” u0026 Identity”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/columns/about-us”,”name”:”About US”,”site”:{“site_url”:” US”}},{“_id”:”/topics/floyd-protests”,”name”:”Race and Reckoning”,”site”:{“site_url”:” u0026 Reckoning”}}]},{“_id”:”/health”,”name”:”Health”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Health”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/health/medical-mysteries”,”name”:”Medical Mysteries”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Mysteries”}}]},{“_id”:”/history”,”name”:”History”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/history/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”History”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/opinions/made-by-history”,”name”:”Made by History”,”site”:{“site_url”:” by History”}},{“_id”:”/local/retropolis”,”name”:”Retropolis”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/retropolis/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Retropolis”}}]},{“_id”:”/immigration”,”name”:”Immigration”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/immigration/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Immigration”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/national/investigations”,”name”:”Investigations”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/investigations/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Investigations”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/topics/january-6-capitol-riot”,”name”:”The January 6 insurrection”,”site”:{“site_url”:” 6 Insurrection”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/jobs”,”name”:”Jobs”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://jobs.washingtonpost.com/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Jobs”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/lifestyle”,”name”:”Lifestyle”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Lifestyle”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/lifestyle/advice”,”name”:”Advice”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/advice/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Advice”}},{“_id”:”/lifestyle/fashion”,”name”:”Fashion”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/fashion/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Fashion”}},{“_id”:”/lifestyle/home-garden”,”name”:”Home u0026 Garden”,”site”:{“site_url”:” u0026 Garden”}},{“_id”:”/lifestyle/inspired-life”,”name”:”Inspired Life”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Life”}},{“_id”:”/lifestyle/kidspost”,”name”:”KidsPost”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Washington Post Magazine”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/magazine/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Magazine”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/lifestyle/media”,”name”:”Media”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/media/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Media”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/national/morning-mix”,”name”:”Morning Mix”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Mix”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/national”,”name”:”National”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”National”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/national-security”,”name”:”National Security”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Security”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/national-security/foreign-policy”,”name”:”Foreign Policy”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Policy”}},{“_id”:”/national-security/intelligence”,”name”:”Intelligence”,”site”:{“site_url”:” u0026 Alerts”,”site”:{“site_url”:” u0026 Alerts”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/local/obituaries”,”name”:”Obituaries”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Obituaries”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/opinions”,”name”:”Opinions”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Opinions”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/opinions/the-posts-view”,”name”:”The Post’s View”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Post’s View”}},{“_id”:”/opinions/cartoons”,”name”:”Editorial Cartoons”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Cartoons”}},{“_id”:”/opinions/global-opinions”,”name”:”Global Opinions”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Opinions”}},{“_id”:”/opinions/local-opinions”,”name”:”Local Opinions”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Opinions”}},{“_id”:”/opinions/letters-to-the-editor”,”name”:”Letters to the Editor”,”site”:{“site_url”:” to the Editor”}},{“_id”:”/opinions/the-opinions-essay”,”name”:”The Opinions Essay”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Opinions Essay”}},{“_id”:”/opinions/plum-line”,”name”:”The Plum Line”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Plum Line”}},{“_id”:”/opinions/voices-across-america”,”name”:”Voices Across America”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Across America”}},{“_id”:”/opinions/compost”,”name”:”Alexandra Petri”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Petri”}},{“_id”:”/opinions/right-turn”,”name”:”Jennifer Rubin”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Rubin”}},{“_id”:”/opinions/erik-wemple”,”name”:”Erik Wemple”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Wemple”}}]},{“_id”:”/opinions/outlook”,”name”:”Outlook”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Outlook”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/photography”,”name”:”Photography”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/photography/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Photography”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/photography/in-sight”,”name”:”In Sight”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Sight”}}]},{“_id”:”/podcasts”,”name”:”Podcasts”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/podcasts/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Podcasts”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/politics”,”name”:”Politics”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Politics”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/politics/courts-law”,”name”:”Courts u0026 Law”,”site”:{“site_url”:” u0026 Law”}},{“_id”:”/politics/fact-checker”,”name”:”Fact Checker”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Checker”}},{“_id”:”/politics/the-fix”,”name”:”The Fix”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Fix”}},{“_id”:”/politics/powerpost”,”name”:”The 202s”,”site”:{“site_url”:” 202s”}},{“_id”:”/topics/biden-transfer”,”name”:”The Biden Administration”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Biden Administration”}},{“_id”:”/politics/monkey-cage”,”name”:”Monkey Cage”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Cage”}},{“_id”:”/politics/polling”,”name”:”Polling”,”site”:{“site_url”:” House”,”site”:{“site_url”:” House”}}]},{“_id”:”/entertainment/puzzles-and-games”,”name”:”Puzzles u0026 Games”,”site”:{“site_url”:” u0026 Games”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/entertainment/comics”,”name”:”Comics”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Elizabeth II”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Elizabeth II”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/live-chats”,”name”:”Reader Qu0026As”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Qu0026As”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/religion”,”name”:”Religion”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/religion/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Religion”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/science”,”name”:”Science”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/science/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Science”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/science/animals”,”name”:”Animals”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/animals/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Animals”}}]},{“_id”:”/sports”,”name”:”Sports”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Sports”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/sports/nfl”,”name”:”NFL”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/nfl/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”NFL”}},{“_id”:”/sports/mlb”,”name”:”MLB”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/mlb/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”MLB”}},{“_id”:”/sports/nba”,”name”:”NBA”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/nba/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”NBA”}},{“_id”:”/sports/wnba”,”name”:”WNBA”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/wnba/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”WNBA”}},{“_id”:”/sports/nhl”,”name”:”NHL”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/nhl/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”NHL”}},{“_id”:”/sports/boxing-mma”,”name”:”Boxing u0026 MMA”,”site”:{“site_url”:” u0026 MMA”}},{“_id”:”/sports/colleges”,”name”:”College Sports”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Sports”}},{“_id”:”/sports/golf”,”name”:”Golf”,”site”:{“site_url”:” School Sports”,”site”:{“site_url”:” School Sports”}},{“_id”:”/sports/olympics”,”name”:”Olympics”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/olympics/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Olympics”}},{“_id”:”/sports/soccer”,”name”:”Soccer”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/soccer/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Soccer”}},{“_id”:”/sports/tennis”,”name”:”Tennis”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/tennis/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Tennis”}}]},{“_id”:”/technology”,”name”:”Technology”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/technology/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Tech”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/transportation”,”name”:”Transportation”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/transportation/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Transportation”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/travel”,”name”:”By The Way – Travel”,”site”:{“site_url”:” By The Way”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/sports/launcher”,”name”:”Video Games”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Games: Launcher”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/video”,”name”:”Video”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/video/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Video”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/video/top-news”,”name”:”Top News Video”,”site”:{“site_url”:” News”}},{“_id”:”/video/business”,”name”:”Business Video”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Video”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Video”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Video”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Video”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Video”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Video”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Video”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Video”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Video”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Post Live”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Post Live”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/local/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/weather/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Weather”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/wellbeing”,”name”:”Well+Being”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/wellbeing/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Well+Being”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/world”,”name”:”World”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”World”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/world/africa”,”name”:”Africa”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/africa/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Africa”}},{“_id”:”/world/americas”,”name”:”Americas”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/americas/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Americas”}},{“_id”:”/world/asia-pacific”,”name”:”Asia”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/asia-pacific/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Asia”}},{“_id”:”/world/europe”,”name”:”Europe”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/europe/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Europe”}},{“_id”:”/world/middle-east”,”name”:”Middle East”,”site”:{“site_url”:” East”}}]},{“_id”:”/brandconnect”,”name”:”WP Creative Group”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Creative Group”},”children”:[]}]},”{“source”:”site-menu”,”query”:{“hierarchy”:”WebNavFeatured”}}”:{“children”:[{“_id”:”/homepage”,”name”:”Home Page”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Page”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/politics”,”name”:”Politics”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Politics”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/elections/midterms-2022″,”name”:”Midterm Elections 2022″,”site”:{“site_url”:” Elections 2022″}},{“_id”:”/politics/courts-law”,”name”:”Courts u0026 Law”,”site”:{“site_url”:” u0026 Law”}},{“_id”:”/politics/fact-checker”,”name”:”Fact Checker”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Checker”}},{“_id”:”/politics/the-fix”,”name”:”The Fix”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Fix”}},{“_id”:”/politics/powerpost”,”name”:”The 202s”,”site”:{“site_url”:” 202s”}},{“_id”:”/topics/biden-transfer”,”name”:”The Biden Administration”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Biden Administration”}},{“_id”:”/politics/monkey-cage”,”name”:”Monkey Cage”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Cage”}},{“_id”:”/politics/polling”,”name”:”Polling”,”site”:{“site_url”:” House”,”site”:{“site_url”:” House”}}]},{“_id”:”/opinions”,”name”:”Opinions”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Opinions”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/opinions/the-posts-view”,”name”:”The Post’s View”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Post’s View”}},{“_id”:”/opinions/cartoons”,”name”:”Editorial Cartoons”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Cartoons”}},{“_id”:”/opinions/global-opinions”,”name”:”Global Opinions”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Opinions”}},{“_id”:”/opinions/local-opinions”,”name”:”Local Opinions”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Opinions”}},{“_id”:”/opinions/letters-to-the-editor”,”name”:”Letters to the Editor”,”site”:{“site_url”:” to the Editor”}},{“_id”:”/opinions/the-opinions-essay”,”name”:”The Opinions Essay”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Opinions Essay”}},{“_id”:”/opinions/plum-line”,”name”:”The Plum Line”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Plum Line”}},{“_id”:”/opinions/voices-across-america”,”name”:”Voices Across America”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Across America”}},{“_id”:”/opinions/compost”,”name”:”Alexandra Petri”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Petri”}},{“_id”:”/opinions/right-turn”,”name”:”Jennifer Rubin”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Rubin”}},{“_id”:”/opinions/erik-wemple”,”name”:”Erik Wemple”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Wemple”}}]},{“_id”:”/topics/ukraine-russia”,”name”:”War in Ukraine”,”site”:{“site_url”:” in Ukraine”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/national/investigations”,”name”:”Investigations”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/investigations/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Investigations”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/national/investigations/policing-in-america”,”name”:”Policing in America”,”site”:{“site_url”:” in America”}}]},{“_id”:”/wellbeing”,”name”:”Well+Being”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/wellbeing/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Well+Being”},”children”:[]},{“_id”:”/technology”,”name”:”Technology”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/technology/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Tech”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/technology/consumer-tech”,”name”:”Help Desk”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Desk”}},{“_id”:”/technology/future-of-transportation”,”name”:”Future of Transportation”,”site”:{“site_url”:” of Transportation”}},{“_id”:”/technology/innovations”,”name”:”Innovations”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Culture”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Culture”}},{“_id”:”/technology/space”,”name”:”Space”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Policy”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Policy”}},{“_id”:”/technology/video-gaming”,”name”:”Video Gaming”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Gaming”}}]},{“_id”:”/lifestyle”,”name”:”Lifestyle”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Lifestyle”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/lifestyle/advice”,”name”:”Advice”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/advice/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Advice”}},{“_id”:”/lifestyle/fashion”,”name”:”Fashion”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/fashion/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Fashion”}},{“_id”:”/lifestyle/home-garden”,”name”:”Home u0026 Garden”,”site”:{“site_url”:” u0026 Garden”}},{“_id”:”/lifestyle/inspired-life”,”name”:”Inspired Life”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Life”}},{“_id”:”/lifestyle/kidspost”,”name”:”KidsPost”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/kidspost/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”KidsPost”}},{“_id”:”/lifestyle/on-parenting”,”name”:”Parenting”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/on-parenting/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Parenting”}},{“_id”:”/lifestyle/travel”,”name”:”Travel”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/travel/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Travel”}}]},{“_id”:”/world”,”name”:”World”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”World”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/world/africa”,”name”:”Africa”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/africa/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Africa”}},{“_id”:”/world/americas”,”name”:”Americas”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/americas/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Americas”}},{“_id”:”/world/asia-pacific”,”name”:”Asia”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/asia-pacific/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Asia”}},{“_id”:”/world/europe”,”name”:”Europe”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/europe/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Europe”}},{“_id”:”/world/middle-east”,”name”:”Middle East”,”site”:{“site_url”:” East”}}]},{“_id”:”/local”,”name”:”D.C., Md. u0026 Va.”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Md. u0026 Va.”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/local/dc”,”name”:”The District”,”site”:{“site_url”:” District”}},{“_id”:”/local/maryland”,”name”:”Maryland”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Crime u0026 Public Safety”,”site”:{“site_url”:” u0026 Public Safety”}},{“_id”:”/local/education”,”name”:”Local Education”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Out Guide”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Out Guide”}},{“_id”:”/entertainment/restaurants”,”name”:”Restaurants u0026 Bars”,”site”:{“site_url”:” u0026 Bars”}},{“_id”:”/local/traffic-commuting”,”name”:”Local Transportation”,”site”:{“site_url”:”http://www.washingtonpost.com/local/traffic-commuting/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Transportation”}}]},{“_id”:”/sports”,”name”:”Sports”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Sports”},”children”:[{“_id”:”/sports/nfl”,”name”:”NFL”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/nfl/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”NFL”}},{“_id”:”/sports/mlb”,”name”:”MLB”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/mlb/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”MLB”}},{“_id”:”/sports/nba”,”name”:”NBA”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/nba/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”NBA”}},{“_id”:”/sports/wnba”,”name”:”WNBA”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/wnba/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”WNBA”}},{“_id”:”/sports/nhl”,”name”:”NHL”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/nhl/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”NHL”}},{“_id”:”/sports/boxing-mma”,”name”:”Boxing u0026 MMA”,”site”:{“site_url”:” u0026 MMA”}},{“_id”:”/sports/colleges”,”name”:”College Sports”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Sports”}},{“_id”:”/sports/golf”,”name”:”Golf”,”site”:{“site_url”:” School Sports”,”site”:{“site_url”:” School Sports”}},{“_id”:”/sports/olympics”,”name”:”Olympics”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/olympics/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Olympics”}},{“_id”:”/sports/soccer”,”name”:”Soccer”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/soccer/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Soccer”}},{“_id”:”/sports/tennis”,”name”:”Tennis”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/tennis/”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Tennis”}}]}]},”{“source”:”site-account-sidebar”}”:{“children”:[{“_id”:”/account-sidebar/my-post”,”name”:”My Post”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Stories”,”site”:{“site_url”:” Settings”,”site”:{“site_url”:” u0026 Billing”,”site”:{“site_url”:” u0026 Alerts”,”site”:{“site_url”:” subscriptions”,”site”:{“site_url”:” us”,”site”:{“site_url”:”https://helpcenter.washingtonpost.com/hc/en-us”}}]},”{“source”:”luf-recirculation”,”query”:{“live_limit”:5,”section”:”politics”}}”:{“items”:[{“_id”:”3JGANQ7L5FH7ZORDXQ4FZZ7LIM”,”headlines”:{“apple_news”:””,”basic”:”Post Politics Now: Biden heads west with eye on boosting fellow Democrats”,”meta_title”:”Biden heads west with eye on boosting fellow Democrats”,”mobile”:””,”native”:””,”print”:””,”tablet”:””,”url”:”biden-west-colorado-monument-bennet”,”web”:””},”canonical_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/10/12/biden-west-colorado-monument-bennet/”,”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[{“description”:”postpoliticsnow”,”slug”:”postpoliticsnow”,”text”:”postpoliticsnow”},{“additional_properties”:{“ellipsis_managed”:true},”description”:”The story-has-edit-branch tag specifies that this story has both an edit and a default branch”,”slug”:”story-has-edit-branch”,”text”:”story-has-edit-branch”},{“additional_properties”:{“ellipsis_managed”:true},”description”:”The template that was used to create this story”,”slug”:”created-from-template-id-3E3KABLAI5A7TEFSDZQWYUAQNA”,”text”:”Created from Template ID 3E3KABLAI5A7TEFSDZQWYUAQNA”},{“additional_properties”:{“ellipsis_managed”:true},”description”:”coverage-active”,”slug”:”coverage-active”,”text”:”coverage-active”}]},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“url”:” President Joe Biden Summit on Fire Prevention and Control”}},”content_elements”:[{“_id”:”KK5NMZC4MRHXFJ27NBET4MCDDY”,”display_date”:”2022-10-12T18:03:23.917Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Noted: White House highlights coming increase in Social Security check amounts”}},{“_id”:”VLJBEM5SNVDYTIZMKZATCWZENI”,”display_date”:”2022-10-12T17:48:09.411Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”The latest: Trump attacks Mitt Romney and Evan McMullin, says they lack ‘Utah values’”}},{“_id”:”PW5PWHAP7RHZDFI5X5EMXIYVEA”,”display_date”:”2022-10-12T17:36:29.835Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Noted: Mexican president criticizes Texas Gov. Abbott’s handling of migrants”}},{“_id”:”SFK4QZCHEVEE7BMORZN7OL4KQU”,”display_date”:”2022-10-12T16:54:34.069Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”The latest: Judge tosses DOJ bid to compel Steve Wynn to register as China agent”}},{“_id”:”XH26HG5HJJBNFBQQR6DZCGGPUQ”,”display_date”:”2022-10-12T16:35:44.232Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”On our radar: Judge hears GOP states’ suit to block Biden student debt-relief plan”}}]}]},”{“source”:”for-you-content-pack-api”,”query”:{“env”:”prod”,”order”:”contextual”,”section”:”national”}}”:{“status”:”SUCCESS”,”state”:”1″,”orderedBy”:”CONTEXTUAL”,”contentPacks”:[{“id”:”CP-1″,”image”:” Dives”,”subHeading”:”Make time for stories that embrace nuance and complexity. Some will break your heart, others will enlighten you.”,”articles”:[{“id”:”SQJJP72ZCFHEDO3R2LKUD2SUKI”,”url”:” Trump lawyer Michael Cohen: I ‘don’t believe that Donald is actually going to run in 2024.’”,”image”:” Will Happen to America if Trump Wins Again? Experts Helped Us Game It Out.”,”image”:” Schultz’s fight to stop a Starbucks barista uprising”,”image”:” Change”,”subHeading”:”Reporting on Earth’s changing climate and the people trying to find solutions to one of the biggest challenges of our era.”,”articles”:[{“id”:””,”url”:” trade panel calls for restrictions on imported solar cells — which Trump could soon implement”,”image”:” people in the world’: Minn. family of five found dead in apparent murder-suicide”,”image”:” public’s interest in climate change is waning”,”image”:” Download”,”subHeading”:”Stay up to date on the news from Silicon Valley, and how to take back control of your data and devices.”,”articles”:[{“id”:”KHLPYGSCCJG5ZB7JPVY43I54JY”,”url”:” Zuckerberg’s $1,500 headset, the metaverse is still out of reach”,”image”:” Tech Support: Everything you should fix on a senior’s phone”,”image”:” antisemitic tweet could be a preview of social media’s future”,”image”:” for Real Life”,”subHeading”:”Advice for the relationships in your life and how to boost your own well-being.”,”articles”:[{“id”:”QN47XNJ5LFETPEHTU2OPEIYEVY”,”url”:” Elaine: I’m burnt out and ready to change careers. How do I figure out what’s next?”,”image”:” Manners: Friends kept commenting on my stuff during a move”,”image”:” Hax: He got a new bod, new car, and now wants a new divorce”,”image”:” DMV Guide”,”subHeading”:”Whether you’re a lifelong resident of D.C. or you just moved here, we’ve got you covered.”,”articles”:[{“id”:”NR7JWUKHXNCTNELUKSQIREGUVU”,”url”:” George’s juvenile curfew enforcement will extend to end of year”,”image”:” Porzingis leaves Wizards’ preseason win early with ankle sprain”,”image”:” Carl Hagelin undergoes hip surgery, is out indefinitely “,”image”:” Recipes”,”subHeading”:”Looking for inspiration? Try these recipes to prepare dishes with confidence.”,”articles”:[{“id”:”V7CTSZUZFRDUFAM3YSAJZ3QI6A”,”url”:” to make a classic, double-decker club sandwich “,”image”:” reader tips for saving money on cooking and grocery shopping”,”image”:” fried rice recipes for fast, flavorful meals”,”image”:” Travel Enthusiast”,”subHeading”:”Travel news, guides and tips for anyone looking to get away.”,”articles”:[{“id”:”IQKWFMP3MBDZ3BM4XJZVM45NAI”,”url”:” scenic train routes to see peak fall colors”,”image”:” and beach as you work? Portugal is latest with digital-nomad visa.”,”image”:” Costa Rica vacations that check every travel style “,”image”:” Culture of Media”,”subHeading”:”Sometimes the news is the story. Follow our team of columnists and reporters who write about the media.”,”articles”:[{“id”:”DWITEN34UFFCHBKZO43CUQNQ34″,”url”:” a Las Vegas newsroom set out to solve a colleague’s killing”,”image”:” want to know: Can we use your disaster photo, please?”,”image”:” Onion files Supreme Court amicus brief defending the right to parody”,”image”:” Stories”,”subHeading”:”Tired of reading? Stories that explain the news through charts, maps, photography and videos.”,”articles”:[{“id”:”634b6339-faee-4b5a-8d14-b62c83fd15c4″,”url”:” explosions rock central Kyiv”,”image”:” scene after a ‘massive strike’ across Ukraine”,”image”:” Russian occupation Izyum woman survived torture, rape”,”image”:” Vibes”,”subHeading”:”If you’re looking for levity, look no further. Stories that brim with optimism.”,”articles”:[{“id”:”T3D7W25XVJGUFARUEW4NXPKC64″,”url”:” kids ride a ‘bike bus’ to school. Residents line the streets and cheer.”,”image”:” cities turned parks into orchards where anyone can pick for free “,”image”:” started his career as a ramp agent. Now he’s a pilot.”,”image”:” Global”,”subHeading”:”Essential reporting and analysis from correspondents around the world.”,”articles”:[{“id”:”2AATD7Y3UBBYJKOHHSI2SYGPXM”,”url”:” leveled a Venezuelan town. Critics blame government neglect.”,”image”:” scrambles to avert cracks in pro-Ukraine coalition”,”image”:” military ‘exhausted,’ Putin’s judgment ‘flawed,’ U.K. spy chief says”,”image”:” Briefing”,”subHeading”:”Don’t miss reporting and analysis from the Hill and the White House.”,”articles”:[{“id”:”BRYNZSAWERACTP4XET2VIK5KOE”,”url”:” just murder living in a red state”,”image”:” McCarthy’s rage at Trump over Jan. 6 signals danger ahead”,”image”:” Trump’s legal expenses consumed GOP donor money”,”image”:” Post’s View”,”subHeading”:”Opinions from the Washington Post Editorial Board.”,”articles”:[{“id”:”L6QZJ2KWKFDL5LB4HWF2JM3MWE”,”url”:” to fix America’s broken child-care industry”,”image”:” winter pandemic wave is looming. Get the booster.”,”image”:” new leader takes on brazen fare evasion”,”image”:”https://arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.com/public/C6EL6PBQEJNY7U6D3KGI6QXJ5M.jpg”}]}]}},”requestUri”:”/nation/2022/10/12/pumpkin-growing-record-minnesota-travis-gienger/?itid=hp_latest-headlinesu0026variant=d846d44221ecba95″,”outputType”:”default”}},”page”:”/[…all]”,”query”:{“itid”:”hp_latest-headlines”,”variant”:”d846d44221ecba95″,”all”:[“nation”,”2022″,”10″,”12″,”pumpkin-growing-record-minnesota-travis-gienger”]},”buildId”:”[email protected]”,”runtimeConfig”:{“CLIENT_SIDE_API_DOMAIN”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/prism”,”SERVER_SIDE_API_DOMAIN”:”https://prism-proxy.wpit.nile.works”,”CONTENT_SOURCE”:”prism-content-api”,”environment”:”prod”,”buildId”:”[email protected]”,”DEBUG_DATADOG”:false,”prismEnv”:”prod”},”isFallback”:false,”dynamicIds”:[40569,10869,14772,64725,61730,19662,7282,68517,62141],”gip”:true,”scriptLoader”:[]}
washingtonpost
Missing Russian detainees get ‘worthless’ war pardons
Kanye or Oprah for President? Celebrities reflect on the 2024 presidential elections.
Bitcoin Boredom Causes Trading Volume To Dive 38% From September Highs
Shooting death in southern Jefferson County is being investigated as a homicide
Texas teen Johnathan Serrano goes viral on TikTok for making squeaky noises while swallowing dog toy
Preview: What’s expected for Thursday’s pivotal U.S. CPI report
Why European teams are so much better than the USWNT now
Sovryn Raises $5.4 Million to Accelerate Building a Global Financial Ecosystem￼
2,560-pound pumpkin from Minnesota breaks US record for heaviest
FBI offered British spy Christopher Steele $1 MILLION to back up now-debunked case
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click