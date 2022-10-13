Mother accidentally drives over 2-year-old daughter during school drop-off in Ramsey

Memo to Josh Boyer: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just might be running more in Sunday’s game at Miami.

Boyer is the defensive coordinator for the Dolphins. Cousins said Wednesday he wants to be regarded as more of a threat on the ground in the eyes of foes.

“It stresses defenses when they have to account that this guy may run,’’ Cousins said. “And so, I think that’s the thing to, is to put it in the defensive coordinators’ and the defensive players’ mind that he may take off here and we’ve got to account for that.”

In last Sunday’s 29-22 win over Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, Cousins ran five yards for a first down on a key third-and-five play on the game-winning drive. With the Vikings trailing 22-21, the drive culminated on a 1-yard sneak for a touchdown by Cousins with 2:26 remaining.

With that in mind, Cousins was asked if his ability to use his legs is underrated.

“I think I’m a little more capable to run than I give myself credit for or maybe than I tap into,’’ he said. “So, I’ve always gone back and said, ‘How can I be more of a runner?’ But, honestly, it’s a razor’s edge because … are you staying healthy, are you missing open people, is Justin Jefferson not getting the ball anymore because you’re running?

“As long as you’re moving the football and being effective, I don’t think you need to go hunt up those opportunities. But certainly, when they present themselves, guys are covered, it’s the right coverage to do it against, certainly you want to instinctively be ready to go take off.”

Cousins’ career rushing stats are hardly impressive. In 11 seasons, he has run for 859 yards and averaged 3.2 yards per carry, including having 23 yards and a 3.3-yard average this season. But Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Cousins can be effective running when needed.

“(He has) that ability to steal a first down here or there and keep drives alive with his legs,’’ O’Connell said. “He’s instinctive and understands how to avoid tough hits and can protect himself.”

Cousins has spoken before about former Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton encouraging him to run more. Cousins hasn’t had any recent talks with the legendary scrambler, but knows what he would hear if he did.

“He would emphasize, “Hey, take off and run,”’ Cousins said.

CONNELLY PRACTICES

Vikings linebacker Ryan Connelly, who is on the practice squad, went through his first full practice Wednesday since suffering a torn left ACL last December.

“It’s a lot more fun practicing than watching practice,’’ Connelly said. “I haven’t worn my helmet in almost 11 months.”

The previous full practice for Connelly, an Eden Prairie native, was on Dec. 7, 2021. Two days later, he was was hurt on the second-half kickoff against Pittsburgh and lost for the season.

Connelly began this season on the physically unable to perform list before being activated Oct. 5, waived Oct. 6 and signed to the practice squad Oct. 7.

“At end of the day, I’m just excited to be able to practice,’’ he said.

INJURY REPORT

All players on the active roster practiced, with edge rusher Za’Darius Smith (knee), running back Alexander Mattison (shoulder) and cornerback Akayleb Evans (concussion) being limited. Evans, hurt against Chicago, must clear the concussion protocol to play Sunday.

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who sat out last Sunday with a hamstring injury, and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., were full participants. Booth has said he will play at Miami after missing four games with a quad injury.

BRIEFLY

O’Connell is pleased with the NFL’s enhanced concussion protocols. “It’s really really important that as a league, I think it’s been really smart how they’re continuing to look at our protocols and how can we maybe even go beyond where we were already, which was a very well-thought out plan,” he said. … Running back Dalvin Cook has had games of 90, 96 and 94 yards this season in wins. “As long as we keep stacking that win column, I’ll stay right there in the 90s area,” he said. … Cousins lauded the play of center Garrett Bradbury, rated as the NFL’s No. 9 center by Pro Football Focus. “I think he’s taking another step as a player, as a leader,” he said.