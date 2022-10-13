News
Music Mogul, Jamal Edward, Dies With An Estate Worth $0 Despite His Estimated $10 Million Net In 2014
Despite having an eminent career, paving way for artists, and having one of the most successful platforms SBTV in the UK. Jamal Edward had a rocky personal life full of drugs and alcohol abuse. To this extent, Edward passed through a drug overdose at just 31.
Aside from paving way for great talents, like Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, Stormzy, and others. Jamal was also an ambassador for Prince’s Trust, a charity foundation owned by Prince Charles. Yes, Jamal’s success and selflessness were no secret. However, with no wife and kids to spend on, Jamal, miraculously died leaving no dime for her mother, siblings, and friends in his will.
It is not clear what exactly the music mogul spent his wealth on, but to become bankrupt 2 years after writing a will with lots of properties is wild. Especially with no kids and medical conditions to spend on.
Music mogul Jamal Edwards – once seen as the most powerful music executive in the UK – tragically left no money behind in his will despite amassing an estimated $15M fortune throughout his career.
The British born producer/manager and creator of the popular urban multimedia platform SBTV is credited with boosting the careers of Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora, died with an estate worth $0.
Actually, the gross value of his estate was about $65,000 at the time of his death. But after legal fees and expenses, this plummeted to zero as the net amount.
Jamal’s mother Brenda was listed as a beneficiary of the will, along with his sister Tanisha Artman, aunt Deborah Todd and friend William McCarthy.
Jamal died at age 31 in February this year, from an apparent drug overdose. He wrote his will in February 2020.
Jamal began SBTV as a YouTube channel in 2006 where he recorded friends performing on the estate where he lived in Acton, West London.
By 2014, he had amassed an estimated fortune of approximately $10 million. From working with artists like Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, and Stormzy among others.
SB.Tv is a British music media company founded by Jamal Edwards and a small team of young people who work on web-based content. The platform was created on 2 November 2006, and its origins in urban music. Most of the content can be seen on its own YouTube channel. Or on the official SB.TV website and includes freestyle raps and music videos. SB.TV have diversified into events and have curated stages at Bestival, Wireless, Outlook and other festivals. SB.TV were also invited to film interviews with a host of leading politicians at 10 Downing Street, including the Prime Minister David Cameron. Edwards has also built a relationship with the Royal Family and first interviewed Prince Charles in 2013.
The popularity of the channel among London’s underground scene has led to features in RWD. The Observer, Time, Forbes, The Guardian, The Independent, Dazed & Confused. The Sunday Times Style magazine, Vanity Fair, Vogue and GQ while founder Jamal Edwards was on the front cover of Wired. Intelligent Life and the Emirates In-flight magazine. SB.TV also has assistant production credits from when Edwards was working as a junior runner for the BBC, and Tiger Aspect Productions. As well as joining the young persons panel at The Guardian’s new technology conference activate summit alongside Martha Lane Fox and others.
SB.TV has been credited with ‘discovering’ Ed Sheeran whose music was aired exclusively on the channel in February 201. A full year before he achieved worldwide fame.
For a black man to acquire this level of wealth and blow it on drugs and alcohol is tragic. Unfortunately, Edward is not alive to answer questions about his bankruptcy.
Some stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Here’s what you can expect during the Black Friday shopping weekend.
As Thanksgiving approaches — and the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday — major department stores are announcing their holiday hours. There are two common approaches: staying closed for the holidays or opening early for the Black Friday crowds.
Kohl’s announced Tuesday that all of its stores will be closed again on Thanksgiving Day this year, after having had success closing stores for the holidays in 2020 and 2021.
Whereas in the past, many chain stores started their Black Friday sales a day earlier, closed on Thanksgiving became popular in 2020. That’s partly because it gave retail workers, who were considered essential workers, a break during the pandemic, and also limited crowds.
Last year, Kohl’s said it saw a positive response to its 2020 Thanksgiving closure, “as well as shifting preferences for how and when customers want to shop during the holiday season.” Customers can still shop online at any time.
Target followed the trend of staying closed on Thanksgiving 2020, and in 2021 it announced that the move would become permanent. “What began as a temporary pandemic-driven measure is now our new normal – one that recognizes our ability to meet our customers’ holiday wishes during and well beyond store opening hours,” wrote Target CEO Brian Cornell in a 2021 memo to employees. obtained by the Associated Press.
Even Walmart and Best Buy, both known for their Black Friday deals, have decided to close Thanksgiving in recent years. Walmart did not announce its plans for this year, but Best Buy said it would remain closed.
While many stores are expected to continue the trend of remaining closed on Thanksgiving Day, some may remain open. Dollar General, for example, has remained open on Thanksgiving Day for the past few years.
Michaels craft stores will remain open, as will Big Lots, Bass Pro Shop, Kmart, RadioShack and others, according to TheBlackFriday.com. Grocery stores often stay open, with limited hours, for last-minute Thanksgiving dinner needs.
CBS News has contacted several major channels about their Thanksgiving hours and is awaiting a response.
Racism by LA City Council Latinos undermines political and racial progress
Some may want to see the explosive and racist rants of a handful of prominent members of the Los Angeles City Council as an unfortunate incident that will eventually fade away. They could dismiss the remarks revealed in leaked audio as isolated and confined to a few Latino leaders.
But the reality is that such biases from Latino to Latino and Latino to other racial groups are not uncommon. Call it anti-black racism, colorism, classism — it all adds up to a destructive strain that’s not so hidden in Latino culture.
As the Latin American population grows and becomes more diverse, the persistence of racism threatens to dissolve hard-won gains in Latin American political and civil rights and fracture delicately balanced coalitions with other racial groups.
This was highlighted in the conversation between former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, council members Kevin De León and Gil Cedillo, and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. , who resigned on Monday.
Martinez, the board’s first Latin chairwoman, stepped down from her leadership role on Monday and resigned her board seat on Thursday. She quit after a recording revealed she had called her colleague Mike Bonin’s then 2-year-old son, who is black, a “changuito”, Spanish for “monkey”.
“There are a lot of Nury Martinezes,” said Tanya K. Hernández, a Fordham University law professor who authored the recently published book “Racial Innocence: Unmasking Latino Anti-Black Bias and the Struggle for Equality.”
“The idea is, ‘Oh no, not us. We cannot harbor any kind of racial animosity. We need to put an end to this shield against judgment because of our Latino ancestry, as if it somehow immunizes us against the legacy of slavery,” said Hernández, who is African-American. latin.
The racist remarks extended beyond black people to the entrenched prejudices against indigenous Latinos that are pervasive in Latin America and the United States, a holdover from colonialism and a version of white supremacy.
Martinez mocked native Mexican immigrants of Oaxacan descent living in Los Angeles’ Koreatown, calling them “little, dark people.” “I don’t know where these people come from. I don’t know what village they came from [from], how they got here. … Tan feos (they are ugly),” she says in the audio recording.
None of those in the room confronted Martinez about the remarks or called them racist.
Darker-skinned Latinos face racism rooted in colloquial Spanish, in which the word used to describe them is “nigger.” It is not uncommon for families to forbid their children to marry black people or warn them not to expose themselves to the sun for fear that their complexion will become too dark.
Hernández said this kind of racism against dark-skinned people goes beyond rhetoric and has real-world implications.
“When I did research for the book…what I found was in spaces where Latinos have discretion, they are employers, workplace supervisors, landlords or apartment tenants, public housing caretakers, hotels, nightclubs, restaurants…. In all of these public places I found instances of discrimination where Latinos were the culprits, the aggressors exclusion based on African descent.
Underestimating representation issues
Council members were discussing redistricting, a process plagued by racism, discrimination and vote oppression from communities of color.
Latino growth in Los Angeles, as in other cities, has occurred in areas where black populations were dominant but declining, creating intergroup competitions for political representation.
After decades of navigating and negotiating competing interests, “to say that everything has been a bushel of roses is not fair, because there has been, in effect, competition between communities for representation, resources or the ability to influence public opinion. politics,” said Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed, who called for Martinez’s resignation.
But the behavior and actions of elected officials should not be used to define the relationship between communities, Vargas said. He and others expressed concern that the leaders’ words would sever the fragile relationships forged between racial and ethnic groups, particularly blacks and Latinos, in the city.
Council members also mocked the Community Coalition, known as CoCo, which works to end systemic racism and improve relations between blacks and Latinos in South Los Angeles.
“These conversations were about erasing black people at the expense of Latino power. And it’s totally backward – it’s black voter suppression. And Latinos should not participate in black voter suppression,” said Alberto Retana, president and CEO of the Community Coalition, who is Afro-Latino.
Although Los Angeles is nearly half Hispanic, Latinos make up less than a third of the council’s 15 districts, highlighting longstanding political tensions and concerns among Latinos about not being fairly represented. Blacks make up 9% of the city’s population and hold 20% of council seats.
While the state of California uses an independent commission to draw its federal congressional districts, the Los Angeles City Council draws its own districts. An independent commission draws lines for Los Angeles, but its maps are provided only as advisory guides, said Vargas, who has served on two advisory commissions.
The city council rejected redistricting recommendations from this redistricting round’s advisory commission and drew its own lines, he said. The commission proposed preserving three African American seats and creating a district in the San Fernando Valley where Latinos are not in the majority but are in large enough numbers to affect the election of its council member.
“But it came at the expense of making significant changes to existing Latino-majority districts in the San Fernando Valley, which at least one incumbent didn’t benefit well,” Vargas said. “It just shows how much of a difference there is between the interest of the community and the interest of the incumbents.”
In the recording, Martinez complains about the redistricting commission’s proposal to remove assets from his district. “If you’re going to talk about Latino neighborhoods, what kind of neighborhoods are you trying to create?” she asks her colleagues, frustrated. “Because you’re taking away our possessions. You’re just going to create poor Latino neighborhoods with nothing?”
Michele Siqueiros, a civic leader who is the chairman of the Campaign for College Opportunity, said the leaders “in their narrow ignorance” were focusing on South Los Angeles, where black leaders supported black coalitions and leaders and brown. Instead, she said, they should strengthen Latino leadership in the San Fernando Valley and the Port of Los Angeles area, which is home to many Latinos, many of whom are represented by white board members. .
Leading equity scholar Pedro Noguera, a professor of education at the University of Southern California, said Latino leaders should have focused on “what do we have in common? And how could we advance a political agenda that serves our interests? »
“That’s not what those politicians were thinking. They thought, ‘How can we take power away from black people?’ said Noguera, who is Afro-Latin.
Retana said, “There isn’t a single major equity fight in LA that hasn’t involved a black and brown coalition. It’s the story of victory in Los Angeles, and it’s a story that we must continue to preserve.
“They incite hatred”
In the recorded comments, Martinez, who is of Mexican descent, targeted Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, who is of Cuban descent. “F— this guy, he’s with the Blacks,” she said.
His offensive comments about Oaxaca people were reminiscent of anti-indigenous racism at the 2019 Oscars, when contestant Yalitza Aparicio, from Oaxaca, suffered parodies and rants from light-skinned Latino actors in Mexico.
The Zapotec, or indigenous people of Oaxacan descent, number approximately 200,000 in Los Angeles County, one of the largest Oaxacan communities outside of Mexico.
Hernández noted that Oaxaca is a place where there are identifiable Afro-Mexicans.
Odilia Romero, co-founder and executive director of Communidades Indigenas en Liderazgo, or Indigenous Communities in Leadership, said she and the organization had heard similar remarks in their day-to-day work and “survived”. But when they came from the elect, she was appalled.
“They incite hatred,” Romero said. “It will come with hate crimes. This will lead to our human rights violations.
Gabriel Sandoval, who was a civil rights lawyer in the Obama administration, said it was important that comments from elected officials do not undermine the work that has been done.
“The most important role for any leader in Los Angeles is to be a coalition builder,” Sandoval said. “It’s the second largest and most diverse city in the country – and that’s what is required of anyone in a position of public trust.”
Padres upset Dodgers in Game 2 to tie NLDS: ‘Fun win’
LOS ANGELES — Manny Machado homered early and added an RBI brace to Clayton Kershaw, and Jurickson Profar scored the kickoff as the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Wednesday to tie the game their NL division series in one game one piece.
The wild-card Padres beat the rival Dodgers for the first time in the playoffs. San Diego was swept 3-0 by the Dodgers in a 2020 Divisional Series and lost Game 1 of that playoff on Tuesday.
“It’s probably as back-and-forth as you’re going to see,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “A lot of drama. Fun win.
Moved from first to seventh in the batting order for game purposes, Profar anchored a single to right field in the sixth inning against reliever Brusdar Graterol, who suffered the loss. Jake Cronenworth scored for a 4-3 lead.
Cronenworth beat Blake Treinen in the eighth to give San Diego insurance, and Josh Hader earned his first four-out save since August 2020 with Milwaukee.
“This team all year, we worked hard,” Machado said.
Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Trea Turner went deep for the NL West champion Dodgers.
After a day off Thursday, the best-of-five series resumes with Game 3 on Friday in San Diego.
The teams traded one-run leads on a night when two of baseball’s elite pitchers – Kershaw and Yu Darvish of the Padres – were knocked down. Midway through the innings, it became a bullpen battle for the second game in a row.
Hader, who secured the final of the eighth, which also saw a goose appear, gave up a brace to Freeman on the right center wall in the ninth. This made Will Smith appear as the potential tie-run at home plate. But he flew to the right to end the game.
“Freeman hits an 0-2 pitch around his chin that I don’t even know how it gets,” Melvin said, “and then all of a sudden you’re one step away from getting in trouble again. “
The Dodgers’ only lead was a 2-1 advantage in the second. Baseball’s most successful team in the regular season struggled to hit in the clutch.
“There were a couple of opportunities, back to back sets, that we had the chance to push a run through to tie the game, not to mention potentially take the lead, and we couldn’t do that,” manager said Dave Roberts. “Defensively, it just wasn’t clean either.”
Machado’s brace in the third tied, and Cronenworth gave the Padres a 3-2 lead with an RBI groundout.
Turner’s homer in the bottom half tied it again.
Darvish, who picked up the win, allowed three runs and seven hits over five innings and had at least one base runner in each inning. The right-hander struck out seven and walked two.
Kershaw allowed three runs and six hits in five innings. The three-time Cy Young Award winner struck out six and eventually settled in to strike out his last nine batters.
“I definitely made mistakes that they made me pay for,” Kershaw said, “but overall I’d like to salvage some pitches, but it sure could have been worse, that’s for sure.”
In the sixth, the Dodgers made two nifty defensive plays but couldn’t stop the Padres from taking the lead.
Trent Grisham has included a defensive pick in Graterol. He charged toward the third base line, picked up the ball with his bare hands and threw a handgun at Smith, who tagged on a Wil Myers sliding headfirst to save a run. Graterol glanced at his canoe and spread his hands as if to say, “And that?”
Cody Bellinger finished the inning with a twisted over-the-shoulder grab into deep center field.
The Dodgers had a great chance to tie the game in the sixth with runners in the corners.
Muncy hit a deep right single that chased Darvish. A stunned Muncy stopped at first base, apparently thinking the ball would be caught by Juan Soto, but it went over his head near the bullpen door. Smith, who hit a field single, went third without out.
But the Dodgers couldn’t take it. Robert Suarez came in and took out Justin Turner, then Gavin Lux went on a double play to end the inning, leaving the sold-out crowd of 53,122 stunned.
The Dodgers fell short in the seventh again.
With nervous fans on their feet chanting “Let’s go, Dodgers!”, they charged the bases with two outs after an intentional walk to Freeman. But Smith flew to the center to end the threat.
Yency Almonte overpowered the Padres in the top of the seventh, with Ha-Seong Kim, Soto and Machado swinging. Tommy Kahnle took out Soto, Machado and Brandon Drury in a 1-2-3 ninth.
The Dodgers bullpen pitched four scoreless innings in a 5-3 win to open the series. The Padres relievers retired their last 14 batters in Game 1.
Heart Attack Grabs Old Lady After Receiving Lap Dance From 3 Male Strippers
While there are vast varieties of topics for trends on social media, influencers continue to pick the most ridiculous ones. In a recent stressy video posted by Nadia Cartagena, an elderly woman was seen almost breathless after 3 male strippers gave her a steamy lap dance.
In the uncomfortable video, the oldies present appear to be having mad fun by eating d*** cakes, dancing, touching, and caressing the male and female strippers before the unfortunate incident. They were on some sh-tty moves before it all came crushing.
The woman was rushed to the hospital after the strippers assisted her to regain consciousness. This could go wildly wrong if medics did not respond on time. And for what, social media likes?
An elderly woman who was having the time of her life at a party at her local senior center was captured on camera suffering an apparent heart attack. The woman collapsed as she was in the midst of a lap dance, offered by three men.
Media Take Out learned that the person who posted the video is claiming that the incident was not staged.
The incident went down in the nation of Colombia. At a senior center called Una Mano Amiga Foundation in El Prado, Cartagena, last month.
According to the person who filmed the video. She wanted to create a “viral video” – and so she invited a group of dancers to entertain the seniors. And that’s when things went terribly wrong.
The viral video started with a woman dancer wearing a bunny mask, thong, and leather boots twerking up against some of the older men before the male strippers showed off their skills to attendees.
The elderly woman, seen dressed in a two-toned blue frock, appeared to be having a blast as the trio of scantily-clad studs surrounded her.
Moments later, however, she could be seen grabbing her chest as the dancers rushed to help her. One of which gave her a drink of water before the ambulance arrived. EMS crews later rolled her away on a stretcher to a local hospital.
The event was organized by Instagram influencer Nadia Cartagena, who shared her account of what happened in a follow-up post.
“Today, I held an erotic party for older adults. And I got the biggest scare of my life because I did not expect what happened to happen. And the truth is that I am very sorry, I just wanted to give them some fun and I did not expect that situation. So I want you to comment on the situation,” Cartagena wrote in the translated message.
Old people used to be appalled by sh-ts like this but now, they just do it in front of cameras? Meanwhile, we have other oldies gymming in bikinis to get banging bodies for obvious reasons.
Here is the video of the elderly woman having mad fun with the strippers before going unconscious:
Trump lashes out angrily over his deposition order – The Denver Post
By LARRY NEUMEISTER and JILL COLVIN
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out on Wednesday, calling the country’s justice system a “broken disgrace” after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath the week next in a libel suit brought by a writer who says he raped her. in the mid 1990s.
He also called the 2019 trial of E. Jean Carroll, longtime columnist for Elle magazine, of “hoax and lie”.
The late-day blast came hours after U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan denied a request from his attorneys to delay a deposition scheduled for Oct. 19.
Kaplan is presiding over the case in which Carroll said Trump raped her in the locker room of a Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-1990s. He called the trial “completely stupid.”
“I don’t know this woman, I have no idea who she is, other than it looks like she took a picture of me many years ago, with her husband, shaking my hand on a receiving line at a celebrity charity event,” Trump said. .
“She completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of this crowded department store in New York and within minutes ‘passed out’. It’s a hoax and a lie, like all other pranks that have been played to me over the past seven years,” he said.
Then he grumbled, “Now all I have to do is endure another years of legal nonsense in order to clear my name of her and her lawyer’s false attacks on me.” This can only happen to ‘Trump’!”
Carroll is expected to be dropped off Friday.
Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s lawyer, said she was pleased with the judge’s decision and looked forward to filing new claims next month “and getting to trial with all expeditiousness” after the New York State passed the Adult Survivors Act, allowing her to sue for damages for the alleged rape without the statute of limitations preventing her from doing so.
After Trump’s statement was released, a spokesperson for Kaplan, Kaplan Hecker & Fink, said “Donald Trump’s latest statement obviously does not warrant a response.”
Trump’s legal team tried various legal tactics to delay the trial and prevent him from being questioned by Carroll’s lawyers. But Judge Kaplan wrote it was time to move on, especially given the ‘advanced age’ of Carroll, 78, and Trump, 76, and possibly other witnesses .
“Defendant should not be allowed to run time against Plaintiff’s attempt to obtain redress for what would have been a grievous wrong,” he wrote.
Carroll’s lawsuit claims Trump damaged her reputation in 2019 when he denied raping her. Trump’s legal team tried to have the lawsuit dismissed, arguing the Republican was just doing his job as president when he denied the allegations, including when he dismissed his accuser as “not my type.”
Trump doubled down on the comment in his statement on Wednesday, saying, “And, even though I’m not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type! She has no idea what day, week, month, year or decade this so-called “event” supposedly took place. The reason she doesn’t know is because it never happened and she doesn’t want to end up with details or facts that can be proven wrong.
Whether Trump will remain the defendant in the original lawsuit is a key question, because if Trump were acting within the scope of his duties as a federal employee, the US government would become the defendant in the case.
The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals last month ruled in a split decision that Trump was a federal employee when he commented on Carroll’s claims. But he asked another court in Washington to decide whether Trump’s public statements took place in the course of his employment.
Kaplan, the judge, said Trump repeatedly tried to delay the collection of evidence in the trial.
“Given his conduct thus far in this matter, Mr. Trump’s position regarding the burden of discovery is inexcusable,” he wrote. “As this Court has already observed, Mr. Trump has argued this case since it began in 2019 with the effect and probably the purpose of delaying it.”
The judge noted that the collection of evidence for the trial to go to trial was essentially complete, except for the depositions of Trump and Carroll.
“Mr. Trump made a broad discovery of the plaintiff, but produced virtually none himself,” Kaplan said. no undue burden on Mr. Trump, much less irreparable harm.”
The judge also said the deposition could be helpful when Carroll’s attorney files the new lawsuit next month.
The question of whether the rape took place is at the heart of the defamation claims, as well as the planned new trial, the judge said.
Associated Press writer Jill Colvin reported from Washington
Amber Rose Shares Requirements For Her Perfect Man After 40 Failed Relationships
After 11 failed relationships, 2 divorces, and over 20 unsuccessful flings, Amber Rose seems to be sick of not finding an ideal partner. She took to Instagram to lament her situation which is needing a rich, s-xy, and muscular man that’s also a feminist. Amber has quite a requirement, especially when it describes the very people that dumped her all this time.
The 38-year-old model has had a sh-tty ride when it comes to relationships. Apart from the relationships not lasting, one other constant thing was that all her exes are affluent and popular. However, despite these men dumping Amber Rose over and over again, she appears to idolize their kind.
In a recent post on Instagram, Amber shared the qualities of her perfect man and it matches nothing but the number of her former partners that ditched her. Like, Wiz Khalifa, Kanye West, 21 Savage, Monte Morris, Tiffany, Machine Gun Kelly, Chmerkovskiy, Terrence Ross, James Harden, and several others. And ooh, all of these men cheated on Amber!
Amber Rose wants to date but is having trouble finding her ideal man.
“Why is it so hard to find an intelligent, sexy, rich, successful, tatted gentleman,” she wrote on Instagram Story. “That also has kids, but is NOT an abusive narcissist and he’s definitely an atheist. But also a feminist… I’m not asking for much.”
Last year, Amber’s ex-partner Alexander Edwards admitted to cheating on her with at least 12 women.
“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” she wrote. “All 12 of y’all bums (The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. ‘all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to fuck him anyway I saw all the texts and DM’s.”
She added, “Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever. I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return.”
AE said monogamy is not in a man’s nature, before asking for another chance.
Who do you think will make Amber’s list this time, Nick Cannon?
Here are Amber Rose’s requirements for her perfect man: I believe she’s referring to men on planet Mars and not earth.
