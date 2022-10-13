News
N.D. high court orders judge to reconsider block on statewide abortion ban
FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Supreme Court ordered a lower court judge to reconsider his decision to prevent the state’s abortion ban from taking effect pending the outcome of a clinic’s legal challenge.
The state Supreme Court late Tuesday ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh the clinic’s chances of succeeding in reconsidering whether his decision to temporarily halt enforcement of the ban was correct.
The Red River Women’s Clinic, the state’s only abortion clinic, argues that the state’s constitution grants the right to abortion.
Romanick last month denied a request to lift his stay of a law banning abortion while the clinic’s challenge is pending. In declining to weigh in on the clinic’s chances of winning the lawsuit, Romanick wrote that doing so “would essentially have the court determine the final validity of the parties’ claims.” That question, he said, was better addressed at a trial or in response to a motion for summary judgment.
It was the second time the judge blocked the so-called trigger law, which had been set to take effect at the end of August.
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley certified a July 28 closing date a few days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. But Romanick rejected that date based on a technical issue involving the timing of the ban, after which Wrigley argued that the judge hadn’t sufficiently considered whether the clinic’s lawsuit would succeed.
The high court said in its ruling Tuesday that Romanick should “determine the substantial probability of succeeding on the merits and then to determine whether the injunction remains appropriate based on all the factors.”
Romanick is required to respond by Oct. 17.
Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School, said Wednesday’s order from the high court is no surprise.
“This is entirely, if not embarrassingly, predictable,” Turley said. “Judge Romanick’s opinion was notably disconnected from the governing standard on preliminary injunctions. It was strikingly improvisational and the Supreme Court is ordering the court to return to the more scripted standard for such applications.”
Bismarck attorney Jesse Walstad, who has appeared before Romanick on several occasions, said Romanick’s decision to delay enforcement of the ban is meant to ensure that all sides have a “full and fair opportunity” to make their arguments.
“So when you’ve got a case such as this with constitutional gravity, you don’t want to rush to a decision,” Walstad said. “You want to make the right decision the first time and that takes a little bit of time because you don’t want in this sort of case to make the timeline so important in the absence of the stay.”
Meetra Mehdizadeh, an attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is helping the clinic with the suit, did not comment directly on the state Supreme Court’s ruling but said Romanick has “already recognized the devastating harms” that would come with the trigger ban.
“North Dakotans undoubtedly deserve the ability to make personal decisions about their own bodies and lives, and providers should not be afraid to do their jobs in caring for their patients,” Mehdizadeh said in a statement.
The clinic is pursuing its legal challenge even though it closed its Fargo location in August and opened a clinic in neighboring Moorhead, Minn., where abortion remains legal.
When Romanick blocked the law from taking effect, he acknowledged that the clinic had moved but noted that doctors and hospitals would still be affected by the statute.
The law would make abortion illegal except in cases of rape or incest or when the life of the mother is in danger — any of which would have to be proven in court. Otherwise, a doctor who performs an abortion would face a felony charge.
News
Easterseals receive $1 million from state budget to build autism center for severe behavior – Orange County Register
A $1 million infusion from the state is helping Easterseals Southern California launch the development of more services for children with autism who develop serious behaviors that can isolate them in school and in the community.
The money was secured with the help of Assemblyman Steven Choi and will launch a fundraising campaign by the Irvine-headquartered Easterseals to raise an additional $6-7million to open a new installation in Orange County and significantly expand its Serious Behavior Services Program.
Currently, the program can help about 18 or so children, working intensively with them for several months at a time to address serious behaviors, such as “repeated and sudden episodes of impulsive, aggressive, violent behavior or verbal outbursts of anger” which can develop and leads to the isolation of children and their families.
Working with children in a more neutral environment such as the planned new state-of-the-art centre, with all the equipment, safety measures and furniture, can help develop the tools and strategies to help children be more independent or perhaps be back to a classroom, said Dr. Paula Pompa-Craven, clinical director for Easterseals.
Easterseals is Southern California’s largest provider of autism services, helping more than 13,000 children and their families annually.
In 2020, when he absorbed the outpatient program from the Center for Behavioral Sciences, he began to work more with children exhibiting the most severe behaviors.
Pompa-Craven said Easterseals discovered, working with the most knowledgeable staff in the CBS program, how many “individuals fall through the cracks due to the severity of their behaviors,” and there were no not really any other center-based program available like this. in California.
“Families had to go out of state to get these intensive behavioral services,” she said, adding that Easterseals wants to expand its offerings with more crisis intervention, research, training for professionals and resources for families.
With a new building, Pompa-Craven said Easterseals could start helping more than 100 children at a time, likely creating as many jobs.
And once fundraising is successful for a new building, she said a program would be self-sustaining because it would be covered by most health insurance.
“It’s such a necessary service,” Pompa-Craven said. “The challenge is the start.”
California Daily Newspapers
News
Mother accidentally drives over 2-year-old daughter during school drop-off in Ramsey
A 2-year-old girl who managed to open the back door of her mother’s SUV was accidentally run over Wednesday morning in Ramsey, the Anoka County sheriff’s office said.
Authorities said that about 9:14 a.m., a woman dropping off her children at Brookside Elementary School in Ramsey had another child in the vehicle when the girl opened the rear door and fell under the SUV. The woman began to drive away and ran over the child before stopping.
The toddler was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital and was in stable condition Wednesday night.
No further information was disclosed by the sheriff’s office, which is investigating the incident along with the Ramsey police department.
News
Last Russo-Ukrainian War: What We Know on Day 232 of the Invasion | Ukraine
The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to condemn Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine while 35 nations abstained, including China, India, South Africa and Pakistan. The resolution ‘condemns the organization by the Russian Federation of so-called referendums within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine’ and the ‘illegal annexation attempt’ announced last month of four regions by the Russian president Vladimir Poutine.
A Russian nuclear strike would “almost certainly” trigger a “physical response” from Ukraine’s allies and potentially from NATO, a senior NATO official said. Any use of nuclear weapons by Moscow would have “unprecedented consequences” for Russia, the official was quoted as saying by Reuters.
The United States will have to deter two major nuclear powers for the first time, the Biden administration has warned. Washington’s new National Security Strategy (NSS) paints China as the most capable long-term competitor, but Russia as the most immediate and disruptive threat, underscoring its nuclear stance on Ukraine. “Russia’s conventional military will have been weakened, which will likely increase Moscow’s reliance on nuclear weapons in its military planning,” the strategic plan says.
Putin will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in what should be a “very interesting” meeting in Kazakhstan on Thursday, where the Turkish leader could come up with ideas for peace in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.
On Wednesday, the Ukrainian army boasted of territorial gains near the strategically vital southern city of Kherson. Five settlements in Beryslav district, northeast of Kherson region – Novovasylivka, Novogrygorivka, Nova Kamyanka, Tryfonivka, Chervone – were reportedly captured from Russian forces during the day.
NATO allies have delivered new air defense systems following recent Russian missile attacks across the country. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov welcomed the arrival of the first of four Iris-T defense systems from Germany and the “accelerated” delivery of the sophisticated National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (Nasams) of the United States. France has pledged radar and air defense systems in the coming weeks while Canada has said it will provide artillery shells and winter clothing and Britain has pledged to do donation of Amraam anti-aircraft missiles capable of shooting down cruise missiles.
External power was restored at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, according to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Rafael Grossi had earlier warned that the loss of offsite power to the facility, Europe’s largest, was “deeply worrying”.
Ukrainians reduce their electricity consumption during peak hours to avoid blackouts. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on citizens and businesses to reduce electricity consumption by 25% from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. “It’s a necessity and it’s our contribution to victory. After all, it’s up to each of us how we spend this winter,” he said.
European Commission to present plans next week to mitigate soaring energy costs. Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson told reporters on Wednesday that the commission would present a proposal for joint gas purchases by 2023. By harnessing the bloc’s collective buying power, she said, the EU could “prevent member states from outbidding each other on the market” and therefore “drive up” prices.
Putin said Russia was ready to resume gas supplies through a Nord Stream 2 pipeline link that remains operational. The ball was in the EU’s court over whether it wanted the gas supplied through the pipeline, Putin said in an address to the Russian Energy Week international forum.
The head of Russian state gas monopoly supplier Gazprom has warned Europe of the consequences of giving up Russian gas. There is “no guarantee” that Europe will survive the winter based on its current gas storage capacity, Alexei Miller said, adding that the gas in German underground storage would be enough for between two and two and a half months.
theguardian
News
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins willing to look for more opportunities to run within reason
Memo to Josh Boyer: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just might be running more in Sunday’s game at Miami.
Boyer is the defensive coordinator for the Dolphins. Cousins said Wednesday he wants to be regarded as more of a threat on the ground in the eyes of foes.
“It stresses defenses when they have to account that this guy may run,’’ Cousins said. “And so, I think that’s the thing to, is to put it in the defensive coordinators’ and the defensive players’ mind that he may take off here and we’ve got to account for that.”
In last Sunday’s 29-22 win over Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, Cousins ran five yards for a first down on a key third-and-five play on the game-winning drive. With the Vikings trailing 22-21, the drive culminated on a 1-yard sneak for a touchdown by Cousins with 2:26 remaining.
With that in mind, Cousins was asked if his ability to use his legs is underrated.
“I think I’m a little more capable to run than I give myself credit for or maybe than I tap into,’’ he said. “So, I’ve always gone back and said, ‘How can I be more of a runner?’ But, honestly, it’s a razor’s edge because … are you staying healthy, are you missing open people, is Justin Jefferson not getting the ball anymore because you’re running?
“As long as you’re moving the football and being effective, I don’t think you need to go hunt up those opportunities. But certainly, when they present themselves, guys are covered, it’s the right coverage to do it against, certainly you want to instinctively be ready to go take off.”
Cousins’ career rushing stats are hardly impressive. In 11 seasons, he has run for 859 yards and averaged 3.2 yards per carry, including having 23 yards and a 3.3-yard average this season. But Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Cousins can be effective running when needed.
“(He has) that ability to steal a first down here or there and keep drives alive with his legs,’’ O’Connell said. “He’s instinctive and understands how to avoid tough hits and can protect himself.”
Cousins has spoken before about former Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton encouraging him to run more. Cousins hasn’t had any recent talks with the legendary scrambler, but knows what he would hear if he did.
“He would emphasize, “Hey, take off and run,”’ Cousins said.
CONNELLY PRACTICES
Vikings linebacker Ryan Connelly, who is on the practice squad, went through his first full practice Wednesday since suffering a torn left ACL last December.
“It’s a lot more fun practicing than watching practice,’’ Connelly said. “I haven’t worn my helmet in almost 11 months.”
The previous full practice for Connelly, an Eden Prairie native, was on Dec. 7, 2021. Two days later, he was was hurt on the second-half kickoff against Pittsburgh and lost for the season.
Connelly began this season on the physically unable to perform list before being activated Oct. 5, waived Oct. 6 and signed to the practice squad Oct. 7.
“At end of the day, I’m just excited to be able to practice,’’ he said.
INJURY REPORT
All players on the active roster practiced, with edge rusher Za’Darius Smith (knee), running back Alexander Mattison (shoulder) and cornerback Akayleb Evans (concussion) being limited. Evans, hurt against Chicago, must clear the concussion protocol to play Sunday.
Wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who sat out last Sunday with a hamstring injury, and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., were full participants. Booth has said he will play at Miami after missing four games with a quad injury.
BRIEFLY
O’Connell is pleased with the NFL’s enhanced concussion protocols. “It’s really really important that as a league, I think it’s been really smart how they’re continuing to look at our protocols and how can we maybe even go beyond where we were already, which was a very well-thought out plan,” he said. … Running back Dalvin Cook has had games of 90, 96 and 94 yards this season in wins. “As long as we keep stacking that win column, I’ll stay right there in the 90s area,” he said. … Cousins lauded the play of center Garrett Bradbury, rated as the NFL’s No. 9 center by Pro Football Focus. “I think he’s taking another step as a player, as a leader,” he said.
News
University of Minnesota professor among 25 winners of ‘genius grants’
Professors at the University of Minnesota and the University of Wisconsin are among this year’s 25 winners of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s prestigious fellowships known as “genius grants” that honor discipline-bending and society-changing people whose work offers inspiration and insight.
The Chicago-based foundation announced Wednesday that it increased the “no strings attached” award amount each honoree receives from $625,000 to $800,000 over five years. Fellows do not need to report back to the foundation about how they spend the money.
“I hope that they will continue with their courage and provocation to inspire us to new places of understanding and inspiration,” said Marlies Carruth, director of the MacArthur fellows program.
The University of Minnesota professor is Steven Ruggles, 67, of Minneapolis, a historical demographer who built and maintains the most extensive database of population statistics in the world.
He is a professor of history and population studies and the director of the U’s Institute for Social Research and Data Innovation.
The University of Wisconsin professor is Monica Kim, 44, of Madison, a historian of U.S. foreign policy whose archival research in multiple languages and original interviews reveal unstated motivations and policy goals.
She is an associate professor of history and the chair in U.S. international and diplomatic history.
Among the other recipients were a specialist in plastic waste management, artists, musicians, computer scientists and a poet-ornithologist who advocates for Black people.
The foundation selects fellows through a multi-stage process where anonymous reviewers nominate and vet potential candidates, usually over the course of years, with the intent of recognizing people who are exceptionally creative in their work. The fellows are not involved in their selection and receive a phone call out of the blue, Carruth said.
The MacArthur Foundation reported an endowment of $9.4 billion at the end of 2021 and said it paid out $273 million in grants and impact investments that year. Its fellows program represented $15.6 million of those 2021 grants, the foundation said.
News
4 students and 1 teacher injured after fire in high school chemistry class
Four students and a teacher were injured after a fire broke out during chemistry class at a Virginia high school, officials said.
A possible chemistry classroom fire was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Dinwiddie County High School in Dinwiddie, about 40 miles south of Richmond, fire officials said.
Three students who suffered burns in the blaze were airlifted to a Richmond hospital, including one by air medical helicopter, Dinwiddie Fire & EMS said. A fourth student was treated at the scene for a minor burn, and a teacher was later transported to a local hospital, also with a burn, the department confirmed.
The conditions of the hospitalized victims are not available at this time, firefighters said.
“The exact chain of events leading up to the fire remains under investigation,” Dinwiddie Fire said. & EMS said in a statement.
The fire occurred during a protest and was limited to the classroom, according to Dinwiddie County Public Schools.
“The fire alarm was sounded and all students were immediately evacuated from the building to their designated safety areas,” the district said in a statement.
Fire crews responded to the school within minutes of the emergency call, by which time the fire had been extinguished and all students and staff evacuated from the building, firefighters confirmed.
The students were discharged before noon and will stay home on Thursday for distance learning. Students will be able to return to the school building on Friday and support services will be available, the district said.
ABC News
N.D. high court orders judge to reconsider block on statewide abortion ban
Easterseals receive $1 million from state budget to build autism center for severe behavior – Orange County Register
Mother accidentally drives over 2-year-old daughter during school drop-off in Ramsey
Last Russo-Ukrainian War: What We Know on Day 232 of the Invasion | Ukraine
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins willing to look for more opportunities to run within reason
University of Minnesota professor among 25 winners of ‘genius grants’
4 students and 1 teacher injured after fire in high school chemistry class
Australia October Inflation Expectations Survey: 5.4% (previously 5.4)
Dolphins’ Skylar Thompson hopes to extend Vikings’ abysmal record against backup quarterbacks
Rich young professionals fleeing New York
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain