Next three games could define Jets’ season, starting with Packers on Sunday
The Jets finally ended their dreadful losing streak against AFC East opponents last Sunday.
Now Gang Green will try and put that behind him and navigate a challenging stretch of games.
First on the docket is a visit to Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers. Last Sunday in London, the Packers lost to the Giants, 27-22, which snapped their three-game winning streak.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still playing well as he has thrown for 1,157 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions, but not at the MVP level fans are accustomed to seeing. Green Bay’s offense ranks ninth in the league (362.2). However, their receivers have struggled after Davante Adams departed for the Raiders during the offseason.
Defensively, the Packers’ rushing defense has not been great as they are allowed 126.4 yards per game, good for 21st in the NFL. With the way the Jets ran the ball with Breece Hall and Michael Carter during the 40-17 victory over the Dolphins, they certainly could have the same game plan against the Packers.
“We know we are going to have our hands full,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said during his press conference on Monday. “The Jets are a team that I know pretty well and just to see how much they are improved — they have a lot of young talent on that football team.
“I think they are doing a really good job with those guys. We know it is going to be a physical game. This is a team that has handled adversity very well just in terms of their ability to grind out some tough wins. I think it was evident in that Cleveland game, as it was a great display of resilience.
“We are going to have our hands full as our guys not only have to get our bodies back to play but our minds right.”
Sunday will begin a pivotal stretch of games for the Jets. After visiting Green Bay, they will visit the Broncos before coming back home to play the Patriots on Oct. 30. Then Gang Green will host the Bills on Nov. 6 before its bye week.
If the playoffs started today, the Jets would be the No. 5 seed and that would mean a rematch against the Baltimore Ravens, who defeated them 24-9 in Week 1.
Obviously, there are 13 more weeks in the season and the Jets have 12 more games to prove they belong in the playoff discussion. After some pundits believed the Jets could begin the year 0-5, they sit at 3-2 and in second place in the AFC East.
Outside of the Bills and the Chiefs, the AFC appears to be up for grabs. The Titans, who would be the No. 3 seed in the AFC, have the exact same record as the Ravens, Jets, Dolphins and Chargers.
As for the Jets, the most challenging part of their schedule will be over after the game against the Packers. After their bye week, the Green and White will only play three teams (Vikings, Bills and Dolphins) that currently have a record above .500.
Last month, Jets coach Robert Saleh spoke about taking receipts on people who mock or don’t believe in his team. If this is a different Jets football team from the last 12 seasons, they must take advantage of a lighter schedule.
If the Jets can handle business, then they might find themselves in the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
“What we’ve accomplished is winning three games out of 17,” Saleh said. “We’ve got a long way to go to establish ourselves as a team.
“If you want to be a team that’s great, then winning is, you put it in the back shelf and you just keep on moving. We’ve got a big one with Green Bay and we’re going to have a big one the next week and a big one after that.
“The ability to compartmentalize or to push, enjoy the win until noon today and then move on right to Green Bay in terms of taking care of your body and preparing yourself the way you need to. That’s what championship teams do.
“We’ve got a long way to go before we can ever prove that, and to do that, you’ve got to create consistency. It’s awesome that we’ve been able to get off to the start we have, but at the same time, it doesn’t mean anything because it all starts over every week.”
6 things we learned from the Chicago Bulls preseason, including Ayo Dosunmu earning the starting PG role and Dalen Terry pushing for minutes
The Chicago Bulls capped a 3-1 preseason Tuesday, playing four games that offered a glimpse at the regular season.
Preseason results always need to be consumed with a grain of salt: Billy Donovan started a different lineup in every game, and key opponents such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić didn’t play.
But the preseason still offered a look at what’s working — and what isn’t — for the Bulls. Here are six things we learned from the preseason.
1. Ayo Dosunmu will start at point guard
After Dosunmu started all four preseason games, Billy Donovan’s answer on whether the Morgan Park and Illinois product won the point guard spot was fairly set: “Basically, yes.”
Dosunmu, 22, is set to fill in for Lonzo Ball until the point guard returns from a lingering left knee injury. Dosunmu averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in preseason, going 6-for-11 on 3-pointers.
While Dosunmu was reliable at the position last season, he struggled with the physical and mental rookie wall in the final month. His main tasks will be improving confidence in making on-ball decisions and sustaining his pace through the season.
2. Patrick Williams’ Bulls future is still uncertain
The preseason only threw more doubt about the role of the third-year power forward, who continues to struggle asserting himself.
Javonte Green made a strong bid to usurp Williams’ position in the starting lineup after stepping in at power forward last season. Green brings a different skill set to the position, but his ability to guard larger players and crush dunks in transition and in the paint stands out against Williams’ timidity.
Williams, 21, used the final preseason game to show that he can match Green’s rim aggression, throwing down three thunderous dunks. But he hasn’t been able to muster the same energy when factored in to the starting lineup with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.
3. Zach LaVine is healthy — but not himself
LaVine spent the summer recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, which limited his typical summer training — especially five-on-five scrimmages.
The layoff was visible in LaVine’s comfort throughout the preseason. Although he looked more confident than he did in the final half of last season, LaVine’s decision making with the ball lacked its typical precision. He turned the ball over 10 times while registering only nine assists in three games before sitting out the final preseason game.
This likely was a result of needing to sweep away cobwebs with a few scrimmages, but LaVine’s passing will be a key component for the Bulls offense — especially without Ball. The quicker LaVine can regain comfort, the better the Bulls will be for it.
4. Nikola Vučević looks comfortable
The center didn’t share the same discomfort as LaVine in the preseason, playing all four games and voicing his confidence in his fitness. Vučević struggled last season when the Bulls became overly reliant on his corner 3-point shooting. The preseason showed the Bulls are eager to work Vučević into the post for more opportunities with his back to the basket.
Vučević made seven 3-pointers on 50% shooting and fared just as well in the paint, where he shot 68% in averaging 14.8 points and 9.5 rebounds. The increased activity in the paint also set up the center to connect with LaVine and Dosunmu in the two-man game and facilitate more effective ball movement from side to side.
Failing to find the right role for Vučević was a key detractor last season. If the Bulls have found an effective groove, the center could take a step up.
5. Rookie Dalen Terry will push for minutes
Donovan entered the preseason prepared for Terry to take a slow entry into the NBA. But after showing out in the preseason, the 20-year-old rookie has proved he’s ready to push for as many minutes as possible.
Terry’s work on his shooting over the summer was evident — he averaged 6.5 points on 55% shooting — but he especially excelled in assisting teammates and pushing a faster pace in transition. He didn’t appear to miss a beat against the elevated speed and skill of the NBA, particularly on the defensive end.
Although he likely will remain a deep rotational player, Terry did enough in the preseason to earn minutes with the first team much sooner.
6. The Bulls still can push the pace without Lonzo Ball
One of the biggest questions for the Bulls to start the season is how to maintain a fast pace in transition without Ball, who typically supplied the team with highlight-worthy, full-court passes to spark breakaways.
But the Bulls showcased an ability to supplement this pace even without Ball. Alex Caruso and Goran Dragić are capable guards in transition, and Terry added to the fast pace as well. But even bigs such as Vučević and Andre Drummond were actively pushing the pace in the final three preseason games.
If the Bulls can sustain this, they’ll be better fit to replicate the up-tempo offense that served them well at the start of last season.
Ravens vs. Giants scouting report for Week 6: Who has the edge?
The Ravens righted their unsteady ship when Justin Tucker booted a 43-yard field goal to snatch a 19-17 victory from the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, they’ll travel to face the New York Giants, who have surprised everyone with a 4-1 start. The Ravens are road favorites, but how do they match up against a team on the rise?
Ravens passing game vs. Giants pass defense
Lamar Jackson misfired on several big-strike opportunities and struggled against five- and six-man rushes in the Ravens’ Week 5 win over the Bengals. His performance against pressure — Jackson punished blitzes better than any quarterback in the league through the first three weeks — will be a central plot against a Giants defense called by former Ravens coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. To no one’s surprise, the Giants have jumped from 16th in the league in blitz rate last season to first with Martindale at the controls. They do not simply rely on sending extra men after the quarterback; they have a talented front led by monstrous nose tackle Dexter Lawrence (three sacks, eight quarterback hits) and outside linebacker Oshane Ximines. They could get defensive lineman Leonard Williams back from a sprained MCL this week. They will present a significant test for the Ravens’ offensive line, which is rounding back to form with Ronnie Stanley at left tackle.
Stanley played just one-third of the snaps against Cincinnati as he rotated with Patrick Mekari but looked nimble and strong in his first game action since the 2021 opener. Jackson also hopes to have No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman (22.1 yards per catch) as a target after Bateman missed the Bengals game because of a foot injury he suffered the previous week. He did not practice Wednesday. In his absence, Jackson leaned heavily on tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Devin Duvernay, who combined for 143 yards on 13 catches while everyone else on the team combined for 31 yards on six catches. For all their talent up front, the Giants rank 24th in pass-defense efficiency, according to Football Outsiders, a result of their struggles covering tight ends and No. 1 receivers. Their safeties and linebackers are ripe to be attacked in the middle of the field.
EDGE: Ravens
Giants passing game vs. Ravens pass defense
The Giants rank 31st in passing yards per game, and quarterback Daniel Jones has thrown just three touchdown passes, but he does not have a lot to work with. Richie James leads the wide receivers with 17 catches on 22 targets, but he’s not a big-play threat. Neither is David Sills V. The Giants hope to have 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney (hamstring) back this week, and rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger (10 catches on 12 targets) has been a bright spot. We know running back Saquon Barkley is the Giants’ best offensive player; he’s also their most prolific receiver. The Ravens will have to tackle well to prevent his short catches from becoming double-digit gains.
How will defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald approach the Giants a week after he used a persistent two-deep zone to prevent big plays from the Bengals’ talented wide receivers? The strategy worked as Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow connected on just one pass of more than 20 yards. But Burrow nearly nicked the Ravens to death on a go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. The Ravens will be without their top safety, Marcus Williams, who dislocated his wrist against the Bengals, and will call on little-used Geno Stone and rookie Kyle Hamilton to fill the void. Starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters have covered well and have combined to force four of the Ravens’ league-high 11 takeaways. Linebacker Patrick Queen has performed unevenly in coverage, but his interception against the Bengals highlighted his best all-around game of the season. Meanwhile, recent addition Jason Pierre-Paul gave the pass rush a boost with a sack and two passes defended. The Ravens are suddenly optimistic about their outside linebacker room with Justin Houston (groin), Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and David Ojabo (Achilles) all potentially nearing returns, but that projected depth is probably a few weeks from manifesting. For now, Pierre-Paul and Odafe Oweh will go at a Giants offensive line that’s mediocre (15 sacks allowed) beyond outstanding left tackle Andrew Thomas.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens running game vs. Giants run defense
The Ravens ran for 155 yards on 28 attempts against the Bengals and are averaging 5.4 yards per carry on the season. With Justice Hill (hamstring) injured, they used Duvernay to give their ground game an early jolt and turned to Kenyan Drake for some important late-game carries. J.K. Dobbins gained 44 yards on eight carries, including a spectacular run on which he wiggled out of a larger defender’s grasp at the line of scrimmage. The Bengals actually did a good job corralling Jackson for most of the game, but he was still the Ravens’ go-to runner when they had to score in the last two minutes. His 374 rushing yards lead the team by more than 200, and he’s averaging 7.6 yards per attempt.
The Giants rank 21st in run-defense efficiency, according to Football Outsiders and have allowed opponents to average 5 yards per carry. The Dallas Cowboys mauled them for 176 yards on 30 carries in their one loss of the season. A returning Leonard Williams would boost New York’s front seven, but linebacker Tae Crowder and former Ravens defensive tackle Justin Ellis have hurt Martindale’s defense with subpar work against the run.
EDGE: Ravens
Giants running game vs. Ravens run defense
This is strength against weakness. The Giants, with the sublime Barkley at full strength, rank second in rushing yards per game and fourth in yards per carry. Barkley is on pace for more than 1,800 rushing yards and is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Jones is a devastating complement, averaging almost 50 rushing yards per game and 5.6 yards per carry. He’s not Jackson, but his designed runs are a major part of head coach Brian Daboll’s offense. In their Week 5 win over the Green Bay Packers, the Giants went to the option in the red zone, snapping the ball directly to Barkley on a few key downs.
The Ravens, on the other hand, have sunk to a surprising 26th in run-defense efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. They allowed the Bengals, who had not been efficient on the ground, to run for 101 yards on 21 carries, and they could not stuff Joe Mixon on that crucial fourth-quarter touchdown drive. They need more consistency from linebackers Queen and Josh Bynes, and defensive tackles Broderick Washington and Travis Jones have yet to show they can fill Michael Pierce’s shoes.
EDGE: Giants
Ravens special teams vs. Giants special teams
The Ravens easily rank first in special-teams efficiency, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA. All-Pro Justin Tucker showed why he’s the best kicker ever against the Bengals, making all four of his field-goal attempts, including a 58-yarder in the third quarter and the 43-yard game-winner. Duvernay is the league’s most dangerous returner, averaging 13.5 yards on punts and 36.6 yards on kickoffs.
The Giants rank 19th in special-teams DVOA. Kicker Graham Gano has made 11 of 13 field-goal attempts, including all four of his tries from beyond 50 yards. But they have not gotten much from their return game, with James handling punts and Gary Brightwell handling kickoffs.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens intangibles vs. Giants intangibles
The Ravens shared a sigh of relief after they came back in the last two minutes to beat the Bengals. The win gave them an early advantage in the AFC North, and they know they need to build on it over the next few weeks. They have won both their road games by double-digit margins and will face an opponent that played in London last weekend.
Jet lag aside, the Giants are loving life under their first-year coach, Daboll, a sharp offensive mind who has them playing to their strengths. Martindale won’t say it, but he would surely enjoy shutting down the team that moved on from him after last season. If the Giants needed any more motivation, they’re significant home underdogs against a team with a worse record.
EDGE: Ravens
Prediction
There are two essential plots here: Will Jackson punish Martindale’s blitzes and will Barkley and Jones run all over a soft Baltimore run defense? These will make for compelling football, but the Ravens have more paths to victory and will not let this become a trap game against an opponent that played in London last Sunday. Ravens 27, Giants 19
Column: Charles Leno, the former Chicago Bears left tackle, has emerged as a leader after a fresh start with the Washington Commanders
Even the most hardcore Chicago Bears fan would be challenged to name the 12 left guards who started alongside Charles Leno Jr. during the 93 consecutive starts he made for the team at left tackle.
Getting more than six in a quiz would be a good score. Nine or more would be deserving of an A.
The list: Matt Slauson, Vladimir Ducasse, Patrick Omameh, Josh Sitton, Eric Kush, Tom Compton, Cody Whitehair, Bradley Sowell, James Daniels, Ted Larsen, Rashaad Coward and Arlington Hambright between Week 4 of the 2015 season and the end of 2020.
Amid the nearly constant turnover the Bears had everywhere else on the line, Leno was a mainstay spanning the John Fox and Matt Nagy regimes, a seventh-round draft pick in 2014 who turned into a valuable performer as the team never poured huge resources into a premium position.
When general manager Ryan Pace made a run at Trent Williams in free agency in March 2021, Leno figured his position could be tenuous. The Bears’ bid fell short when the San Francisco 49ers re-signed Williams to a record-setting contract. Leno then figured he was OK, especially knowing there was a good chance the team would attempt to trade up in Round 1 for a shot at a quarterback.
“When they made a run at Trent, I remember being with my wife,’” Leno said. “I said, ’Oh, that sucks. That means they’re looking to replace me.’ I didn’t want to accept it. Then they drafted a tackle (Teven Jenkins) in the second round. ‘Oh, OK, that could be the replacement right there,’ but once they went with another tackle in the fifth round (Larry Borom), that’s when I knew something has got to be up.
“That being said, I called people in the organization and they told me, ‘No, you’re fine. You’re safe. You’re on a one-year contract, and we’re not going to be able to pay you next year. These are just going to be your backups, and we want you to help groom them.’ They told me that and within less than 24 hours, I was being told by my agent I was being cut.”
Leno, 31, landed in Washington, signing a one-year contract with the Commanders and settling in quickly at left tackle. He allowed a hit on quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick that ended the veteran’s season in the opener but played well throughout last season, earning a three-year, $37 million contract. He has maintained that level of play on a line that has struggled on the interior protecting quarterback Carson Wentz, who has been sacked 20 times, the third most in the NFL.
The Bears in 2021 signed veteran Jason Peters to play left tackle and this season have rookie fifth-round pick Braxton Jones on the blind side. Jones’ future remains unknown, but the Bears are interested in seeing him develop. While Leno isn’t the left tackle of the future for the Commanders, he has been a stabilizing influence in the locker room, allowing the organization to invest elsewhere. He was voted a captain this season.
“Charles has played very well,” Commanders coach Ron Rivera said. “Plus he’s a leader. He handles the players very well. They look up to him. He came and quickly assimilated himself and he actually challenged a couple of guys and he showed some really serious leadership. It was the kind of stuff you hope for from a veteran guy and it really has taken off.
“That is really cool because when your teammates see that and respond to it, it’s a great thing. He’s so professional the way he handles that, and some of the young guys have learned from him. He’s been really good that way.”
It’s not going to be just another game for Leno on Thursday night at Soldier Field. His wife, Jen, is from Chicago, and her family is still here. He remains entrenched in the community doing charitable work he began early in his career.
“I’m going to be completely honest: It will be emotional,” he said,. “I spent seven years there. How can I be naive to say it’s not? I would be lying to myself. It’s going to be a different game. I need to focus on my job, and once it’s over, it’s going to be exciting. Going against some guys I practiced against, going to see some brother I was blocking with, like Cody (Whitehair). I’m looking forward to it. Can’t wait.”
Leno had some rough moments during the 2019 season but rebounded in 2020 and thought he played well enough to remain part of the Bears’ future. Consistent turnover elsewhere on the line took a toll. It’s not an excuse but a reality when realizing continuity is something all good lines require for steady improvement.
“Guys got shuffled in,” Leno said. “I had five offensive line coaches in Chicago, five offensive coordinators and a countless number of quarterbacks and guards I played next to. I think I was doing something right. It’s just hard to succeed with stuff like that going. If I was able to be there for that long, I think I did a pretty damn good job.”
When some veterans are cut, especially post-draft, they find a landing spot and then quickly shuffle out of the league. Leno was able to become rooted with the Commanders, so perhaps change was best for him.
“Leaving a place like Chicago, a place I called home for seven years, I thought I was going to finish my career there,” Leno said. “It didn’t work out that way. That could have been it for me. One-year deal, I would have been done after (last) year and it would have been over. It’s all about how you respond.”
It was a whirlwind for his family. They moved with two young girls — Carsynn (now 2) and Oaklynn (now 1) — and Jen became pregnant late in the season. They added a third girl — Jordynn — over the summer.
Those are dynamics that cannot be overlooked when a veteran is trying to settle in with a new franchise.
“(Jen) keeps me levelheaded when I am too down and when I’m too high,” Leno said. “That is definitely something that has to be taken into consideration. A partner is either going to help you grow or fail. If your partner isn’t helping you get better, are they really helping you at all? That’s one thing my wife does. Whatever it takes. The sacrifices she made so I can continue to play this game is huge. If I didn’t have that, I don’t know where I would be.”
Scouting report
Terry McLaurin, Commanders wide receiver
Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.
McLaurin, 6-foot, 210 pounds, was drafted in the third round out of Ohio State in 2019, the 12th receiver selected in his class, three picks after the Bears chose running back David Montgomery.
McLaurin, 27, had 919 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie and put together consecutive 1,000-yard seasons after that to earn a three-year, $68.2 million extension in July. He has 19 receptions for 326 yards (17.2 average) and one touchdown this season and 11 100-yard games in 51 career starts with a carousel of quarterbacks throwing him the ball.
“He’s detailed and savvy as a route runner,” the scout said. “McLaurin has good top-end speed in terms of the stopwatch, but I don’t look him as a blazer or a vertical-stretch option in their offense. I think of him as an intermediate route runner who is excellent at setting up and manipulating coverage and finding soft zones on in-breaking routes. He can win isolation routes outside the numbers. If there is someone you want to compare his game to, I think it’s like Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers.
“McLaurin is a possession-type receiver who has enough top-end speed to be schemed as a vertical target when they want to do that. But he’s probably a 1-B when you’re talking about elite wide receivers. There are only a few 1-As in the NFL, the Davante Adamses, Tyreek Hills and Cooper Kupps. He’s not in that tier but he is a really high 1-B in my mind. He can be a downfield threat in Scott Turner’s offense. Those skinny posts they throw are caught between 12 and 15 yards, and he can take off when he gets one of those. They have talent around him at the skill positions and a quarterback in Carson Wentz who is more than willing to attack tight windows and attack the third level of the defense.”
Former NBA player Ben Gordon posts bail and is arrested hours later in Manhattan – The Denver Post
Former NBA player Ben Gordon was released on bail after an alleged violent incident at LaGuardia airport, only to be re-arrested hours later.
The former gunman was first handcuffed at Queens airport around 7.45pm on Monday after punching his child in the face with a clenched fist, sources said.
Gordon, 39, reportedly resisted arrest when Port Authority officers attempted to arrest him.
During the scuffle, two officers were lightly injured, police said.
Gordon, 39, was charged with breaching his son’s protective order, as well as assault and resisting arrest.
After the incident, the 10-year-old boy, escorted by an aunt who was also at the door, was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital for treatment.
Gordon, whose last known address was in Chicago, was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court and held on $50,000 cash bond or $20,000 bail.
He was transported to Rikers Island to await his next court date, but was released on bail and released on Wednesday, records show.
A few hours later, he was arrested again.
The ex-baller was taken into custody at Harlem’s 32nd Precinct Police Station for a 2020 robbery, police said.
Gordon got into a fight with a 22-year-old friend at a house on W. 131st St. near Fredrick Douglass Blvd. in Harlem on March 12, 2020, cops said.
The 6ft 3in basketball star allegedly grabbed the woman’s phone and smashed it to the ground.
The woman claimed Gordon elbowed her in the eye, causing her pain and bruising.
He was charged with robbery for the 2020 incident, police said.
‘Very similar, but very different’: How Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald compares to Don Martindale
Over the final few weeks of what would be his final season in Baltimore, Don “Wink” Martindale, always good for a quote, found himself talking about TV and movies. Maybe it was because they were better than anything his injury-depleted Ravens defense was putting on tape, maybe it was because he figured everyone needed a laugh, but every other week or so, the coordinator would drop a pop-culture reference from out of nowhere.
Before the Ravens’ Week 15 loss to the Packers, Martindale compared Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams to Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. After the Ravens’ Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, which they’d entered with over two dozen players on either injured reserve or the reserve/COVID-19 list, Martindale joked, “I don’t know if we’re playing football or the ‘Squid Games,’” referring to Netflix’s popular show that features contestants competing in children’s games with deadly stakes.
And before the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ultimately his last game in charge of the Ravens’ defense, he thought of a comedian who finds humor in brutal honesty.
“It’s been quite a season; we could probably write a book about it,” he said in early January. “It’s like a Larry David episode.”
On Sunday, when Martindale welcomes the Ravens (3-2) to MetLife Stadium, the jaunty theme song for David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” wouldn’t seem too out of place. On one sideline: Martindale, restoring the New York Giants’ defense to respectability with a ragtag group of players and an unflinching commitment to pressure. On the other: John Harbaugh, the coach who replaced him this offseason with Mike Macdonald, a former defensive assistant under Martindale, still searching for the success that his predecessor regularly enjoyed.
On the line: a chance for a marquee win, and a whole lot of pride. As far as storylines go, it’s pretty, pretty good.
“Wink is a great coach, a great guy. Love him,” Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who played under Martindale for two seasons, said Wednesday. “He’s definitely going to have the troops riled up. I know this means something to him; it’s only natural. … When you go somewhere else, and you come back or get to face your old team, it definitely just gives you a little bit more of an edge. So I know this was circled on the calendar, and it’s going to be a big game.”
The Ravens’ decision to fire Martindale in January, with a year still remaining on his contract, was surprising, even to those around the facility. Harbaugh had questioned Martindale’s aggressive play-calling after a Week 13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers — “You go to the well too many times,” he said, referring to Martindale’s “Cover 0″ blitz schemes, “and they get you” — and the defense had struggled mightily amid injuries and illness.
But before bottoming out last season, finishing a franchise-worst 28th in Football Outsiders’ efficiency rankings and last in the NFL in pass defense, Martindale’s defenses had been consistently among the league’s best, a rarity in a high-variance era. From 2018 to 2020, the Ravens ranked in the top 10 in overall efficiency each year and led the NFL in scoring average (18.2 points per game allowed) and total defense (307.8 yards per game). They also tied for first in defensive touchdowns (12).
In the statement the Ravens released announcing Martindale’s departure, Harbaugh praised Martindale’s “major” contributions to the team’s defense as a position coach and coordinator. But Harbaugh said it was the “right time” to “move forward in separate directions.” On Wednesday, he said he had “nothing but respect and love” for Martindale, who joined Harbaugh’s staff in 2012 and was promoted to coordinator six years later.
“I know how much he loves Wink personally,” owner Steve Bisciotti said at the NFL owners’ meetings in March, acknowledging his own surprise at the move. “When he called me to tell me that he was going to make the change, I was shocked — and I mean, as an owner, not as a fan. I was just like, ‘Wow. OK.’ When things get stale and you want to change, it’s very hard for John to come to that conclusion.”
Harbaugh did not have to search far for Martindale’s replacement. Macdonald had joined the Ravens’ staff as an intern in 2014 and worked his way up to defensive backs coach by 2017. He was coming off a celebrated turnaround of Michigan’s defense in his first year as a college coordinator. When Macdonald, then only 34, was introduced in January as the NFL’s youngest defensive coordinator, he acknowledged that he and Martindale “see a lot of things the same.”
But over the Ravens’ offseason and erratic first five games, Macdonald has distinguished himself from Martindale — and not just with his buttoned-up news conferences and close-cropped haircuts. Ravens defenders have raved about Macdonald’s approach to teaching his defense, how he expects players to be interchangeable and how easy he makes it to learn.
In theory, Macdonald’s defense might be closer to Martindale’s than any other in the NFL. Ravens inside linebacker A.J. Klein, who spent a couple of days on the Giants’ practice squad, last week called them “the same defensive system.”
But in practice, their approaches on game day, at least early this season, have varied greatly. According to Pro Football Reference, the surprising Giants (4-1) lead the NFL in blitz rate (43.4%) under Martindale, a perch the Ravens occupied in Martindale’s first three years as the coordinator in Baltimore. Under Macdonald, the Ravens this season rank 21st (24.4%).
As part of their more conservative approach, the Ravens have played more zone coverage this season. According to The 33rd Team, opposing quarterbacks have faced zone looks on at least twice as many drop-backs as they have faced man-to-man looks in every Ravens game this season. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was blitzed just three times and saw just four man-coverage snaps in Cincinnati’s loss Sunday to the Ravens, an approach that at times seemed anathema to Martindale.
Other tweaks have been subtler. According to Sports Info Solutions, the Ravens have run a “Cover 0″ blitz — no deep safeties, man coverage across the board — just six times this season. That’s as many as Martindale sent after Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in last year’s season opener.
With fewer defenders committed up front, Macdonald has diversified the Ravens’ looks in the back. On Sunday, the defense appeared to shift into a “Tampa 2″ coverage shell, in which a linebacker or more central defensive back drops into a deep-middle zone, at least twice. Inside linebacker Patrick Queen estimated Wednesday that the Ravens had called a Tampa 2 play maybe three times in the previous two seasons.
Macdonald’s also relied more on two-high-safety looks, joining a wave of coordinators around the NFL willing to sacrifice some integrity in their run fits for improved security against downfield passing plays.
“It’s just less stuff that we’ve got to worry about on our plate,” Queen said. “I think it’s more, ‘We can try to stop this, but if we get something else, then just play ball.’ As far as Wink, it was like trying to find a key for everything, trying to find a way to stop every play.” He called the two defenses “very, very similar, but very different at the same time.”
“When you have carryover, you’re still” reinventing your schemes, Harbaugh said Wednesday. “You’re not just throwing the same playbook out there. You just can’t do that in this league and last.”
Slowly but surely, Macdonald and the Ravens are finding their footing. Despite injuries in their secondary (cornerback Kyle Fuller and safety Marcus Williams) and along their front (defensive tackle Michael Pierce and outside linebacker Justin Houston), the defense enters Week 6 having held the Buffalo Bills and Bengals well below their typical output. After ranking 21st in defensive efficiency after Week 2, the Ravens are up to 14th overall, according to Football Outsiders, buoyed by one of the NFL’s best takeaway rates.
Macdonald last week acknowledged that, in his review of the defense’s film, he’d found plays where he regretted not putting players in better positions. But in the locker room, his public support hasn’t wavered. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said last week that Macdonald’s play calls have been “perfect,” spoiled occasionally by poor execution or miscommunication. Change, the Ravens believe, has been for the better.
“We have a new defensive coordinator, some new pieces to the puzzle, a lot of the guys that haven’t been here long,” Campbell said Sunday. “Not that I have any excuses or whatever, but we should get better with time. That’s just how it goes. The more we do it together, the better we’ll be.”
3 things we heard from the Chicago Bears, including Justin Fields’ breathing exercises and Roquan Smith’s take on roughing-the-passer penalties
The Chicago Bears held their second straight walk-through Tuesday as they prepare to face the Washington Commanders on Thursday night at Soldier Field.
Bears coordinators, quarterback Justin Fields and linebacker Roquan Smith spoke with reporters at Halas Hall. Here are three things we heard.
1. Justin Fields has been working on in-game breathing to help him stay calm.
Fields talked to reporters Sunday and again Tuesday about the comfort he felt in the second half of the Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He finished 15-for-21 for 208 yards and a touchdown and had eight carries for 47 yards.
Part of it, he said, is playing within his own rhythm.
“It came with time, to be honest with you,” he said Tuesday. “It just came with mistakes. Like I said after the game on Sunday, last year I felt like I had to speed myself up or be crazy pumped up just because everybody else is. But playing quarterback, the more you can stay calm, the more you can stay relaxed, the better you’ll play.”
Fields added that he tries to maintain the calm he has when throwing routes on air while in the game.
“Of course you’re going to have to move in the pocket … when D-linemen come and stuff like that,” he said. “But as much as possible you just want to stay calm and stay in that rhythm that you have in routes on air when there’s not a rush.”
Fields said the Bears have a yoga instructor who helped him with breathing exercises, which he uses between plays to help him stay calm. He said he worked on the exercises the last two weeks.
“Just doing that automatically keeps me more calm in the pocket and really just during the game,” he said. “I don’t even like doing pregame speeches because I feel like I’m so much calmer than everybody else. When the defensive guys are all juiced up, ready to go, I just try to stay chill the whole time.”
2. Jaylon Johnson could be trending toward a return.
The Bears had to give injury report estimations for the second straight day because they didn’t hold a full practice, and they estimated Johnson would have practiced in full.
It’s a good time for the cornerback to return from a three-game absence due to a quadriceps injury.
After the Bears allowed Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson to make 12 catches for 154 yards Sunday, they face a Commanders wide receiver corps with several productive players: Curtis Samuel (32 catches, 281 yards, two touchdowns), Terry McLaurin (19 catches, 326 yards, one touchdown) and Jahan Dotson (12 catches, 152 yards, four touchdowns). Dotson, however, is recovering from a hamstring injury and hasn’t practiced this week.
Smith said Johnson’s return could be “big.”
“I wish we’d have had him last week, but that’s over with now,” Smith said. “It’ll be a great opportunity for him to get back out there. We have some pretty good receivers coming in. … That’s the strength of their team — receivers.
“Having him back out there, it’ll be a great opportunity to show the world what he can do, too, on ‘Thursday Night Football.’ A lot of people don’t respect him, so it’ll be a great opportunity for him to show that. I’m rooting him on. I know he’s going to make some big plays coming back.”
Wide receiver N’Keal Harry was listed as limited after the Bears took him off injured reserve Monday following ankle surgery. The Bears placed linebacker Matt Adams on IR with a calf injury.
3. Roquan Smith agreed with a lot of NFL fans about ‘bad’ roughing-the-passer calls in Week 5.
NFL officials are under scrutiny this week for questionable roughing-the-passer penalties on attempted sacks of Tom Brady and Derek Carr.
The latter came Monday night when Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones stripped Carr of the football and had it in his possession but landed on the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback.
“Personally, not even being biased of any team, I think (they) were some bad calls,” Smith said. “Those refs were in tough positions so they were forced to make some tough calls, but I definitely don’t agree with some of them.
“I think the Carr one was worse. Come on, I’ve never seen a guy called with the ball in his hands for roughing the passer. You know what I mean?”
