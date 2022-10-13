News
Nia Long Shares Happy Family Picture While Ime Udoku Suffers Penalty Amid His Cheating Scandal
Nia Long makes a second post after her ex-fiance Ime Udoku’s humiliating cheating scandal. However, this time, it has nothing to do with mental health but an image of herself and beautiful kids leaving her ex-lover to deal with his sh-t alone. And we are loving every bit of it.
Recently, Ime Udoka’s mistress was revealed as a 34-year-old married named Kathleen Nimmo Lynch. However, Nia does not give a damn about Ime’s troubles but living her best life with her 2 amazing kids. Nia Long at the early stages of Ime’s crappy act tried to stay by seeking counseling from their pastor together with Ime. However, she called it quit after realizing the BS of the whole cheating scandal.
Via People:
Nia Long can be seen smiling alongside sons Kez, 10. And Massai, 21, in the first photo she has posted of herself since the scandal broke.
Nia Long is enjoying time with her boys.
On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet selfie alongside her two sons, 10-year-old Kez Sunday and 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey II.
Long captioned the photo — where she smiles as she leans into Kez, who sticks his tongue out next to Massai — with a simple black heart.
The photo is the first that the Fatal Affair actress, 51, has shared of herself on Instagram since cheating allegations against fiancé Ime Udoka — whom she shares Kez with — became public.
Last week, a source told PEOPLE that the actress is focused on keeping her younger son stable amid the controversy.
“Nia’s main focus right now is her son,” the source said. “Her priority is making sure he’s okay and staying on his normal routine.”
Long and Udoka, 45, have been engaged since 2015. Udoka was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics last month following an alleged affair with a female staff member.
In her first Instagram post since the fallout from the scandal. Long shared a quote with “a tip for mental health.”
“Learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and who deserves absolutely nothing,” the post, which she captioned with a red heart emoji”.
Following the news of Udoka’s suspension in late September. After allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a female franchise staffer, PEOPLE confirm. Long issued a statement exclusively to PEOPLE.
“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Long said to PEOPLE.
“I ask that you respect my privacy as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”
Just like Nia, don’t go helping people clean their mess especially when they intentionally hurt you. Stay off and let them deal with it.
The post Nia Long Shares Happy Family Picture While Ime Udoku Suffers Penalty Amid His Cheating Scandal appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Oath Keeper says group hid weapons in hotel room in Virginia before riot
- Oath Keeper Terry Cummings has spoken to give evidence in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and four militia members.
- Cummings said he brought an AR-15 and a box of ammunition and kept it in a hotel room in Virginia.
- Cummings told the jury that the stockpile of firearms in this room rivaled what he had seen in the military.
On Wednesday, a member of the Oath Keepers told a jury that militia members gathered a cache of weapons from a Virginia hotel room the day before the Capitol riot.
Terry Cummings, an oath keeper and military veteran from Florida, took the stand on Wednesday to testify in the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes, according to CBS News. Four other members of the militia are also tried: Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins and Thomas Caldwell.
In his testimony, Cummings admitted to bringing an AR-15 assault rifle and a box of ammunition with him to Virginia as a “show of strength,” according to CBS. Cummings told the jury that he kept the gun in an Oathkeepers’ collective weapons stash in a hotel room in Virginia instead of bringing it to DC.
“I haven’t seen so many guns in one place since I was in the military,” Cummings said during his testimony, according to CBS.
Cummings’ testimony bolsters prosecutors’ allegation that oath keepers used a room at a Comfort Inn in Arlington, Va., as a weapons warehouse.
Prosecutors say the weapons stash was part of the Oath Keepers’ plan to arm a “quick reaction force,” according to NBC News. That force allegedly fought to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from former President Donald Trump to his successor, President Joe Biden, prosecutors say.
Rhodes also gave a speech ahead of the Capitol riot, saying that if Trump did not take power after the election, a “much more desperate and much bloodier war” would be waged to undo his defeat, according to Reuters.
Rhodes and the four other oath keepers on trial pleaded not guilty to the charge of seditious conspiracy, the most serious charge against the alleged Capitol rioters to date. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.
Several other oath keepers – including Brian Ulrich, Joshua James and William Todd Wilson – have pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy. Cummings has not been criminally charged in the Oath Keepers case.
The Oath Keepers initially referred to its members as defenders of the Constitution. However, the Department of Justice in July issued a series of bombshell charges against the group, alleging that some oath keepers brought explosives to the DC area on January 6, 2021 and had a “death list “of the people they were targeting. They are now known as a far-right group.
businessinsider
News
These four countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine annexations
The United Nations General Assembly voted on Wednesday to condemn Russia’s annexation of four occupied areas of Ukraine amid the ongoing war, but four countries sided with Russia in the vote.
Of the 193 UN members, 143 voted in favor of the resolution criticizing Russia’s ‘so-called illegal referendums’, with 35 abstentions, according to a update.
Syria, North Korea, Belarus and Nicaragua joined Russia as five opposing voices.
The opposition club is much the same as the five votes in March against the resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine: Syria, North Korea and Belarus joined Russia each time.
Eritrea voted against condemning the invasion in March, while Nicaragua voted against condemning annexation on Wednesday.
The now-passed resolution calls on UN member states not to recognize Russia’s annexation decision – and asks Russia to rescind its claims to Ukrainian land.
Russia took the controversial decision to hold Russian-controlled referendums and annex parts of Ukraine amid a number of battlefield setbacks, such as a counter-offensive by Ukraine which forced Russian troops to the border in some areas.
The United States and its allies worked to garner support ahead of the resolution’s vote, hoping to get at least as many upvotes as the 100 who backed a 2014 resolution against Russia’s annexation of Crimea.
The high number of votes in favor, no less than the vote earlier this year to condemn the invasion, indicates that international support for Ukraine has not lost ground as the conflict continues into its seventh month.
China, India, South Africa and Pakistan were among 35 abstentions in Wednesday’s vote.
President Biden recently held talks with the Indian Prime Minister and the South African President, as well as other foreign leaders who have not firmly joined in support for Ukraine, in an effort to strengthen their position. against Russia, according to the Washington Post.
For the latest news, weather, sports and streaming videos, head to The Hill.
yahoo
News
Prime Minister Modi was greeted with ‘Sher aaya’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants in the Una of Himachal Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Una, Himachal Pradesh
Una: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the inaugural run of Amb Andaura’s new Vande Bharat Express in New Delhi’s Una district. He also laid the foundation stone of the Bulk Drug Park and dedicated the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Una to the nation during his visit to Himachal Pradesh.
During the event here, the Prime Minister was greeted with slogans like ‘Modi-Modi’, ‘Sher Aaya’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’.
#LOOK | People shout ‘Modi-Modi, Sher Aaya’ slogans as they welcome Prime Minister Modi to the Una of Himachal Pradesh.
Today in Una, Prime Minister Modi left the Vande Bharat Express train, dedicated IIIT Una to the nation and laid the foundation stone of the Bulk Drug Park. pic.twitter.com/9R8u0wAOEg
— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022
This is Prime Minister Modi’s ninth visit to Himachal Pradesh in the past five years. The state is ready to go to the polls later this year.
Vande Bharat Express
Prime Minister Modi has announced the inaugural run of Amb Andaura’s new Vande Bharat Express, Una in New Delhi. He also inspected the train cars of the Vande Bharat Express and provided an update on the onboard facilities. He inspected the engine control center of the Vande Bharat Express locomotive.
According to a statement, the introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel. Travel time between Una and New Delhi will be reduced by two hours. Connecting Amb Andaura to New Delhi, this will be the fourth Vande Bharat train to be introduced in the country and it is an advanced version over the previous ones, being much lighter and able to reach higher speeds in one shorter duration.
Vande Bharat 2.0 is equipped with more advancements and enhanced features such as achieving a speed of 0-100 kilometers per hour in just 52 seconds and a top speed of 180 kilometers per hour. The upgraded Vande Bharat Express will weigh 392 tons compared to the previous version of 430 tons. It will also have an on-demand Wi-Fi content facility.
Each coach has 32-inch screens providing passenger information and infotainment, up from 24-inch in the previous version. The Vande Bharat Express will also be environmentally friendly as the air conditioners will be 15% more energy efficient. With the clean and dust-free air cooling of the traction motor, travel will become more comfortable. A side reclining seat previously provided only to business class passengers will now be available for all classes. Executive coaches have the added feature of 180 degree rotating seats
In the new design of Vande Bharat Express, a photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system is installed in the roof mounted packaging unit (RMPU) for air purification. As recommended by the Central Scientific Instruments Organization (CSIO), Chandigarh, this system is designed and installed at both ends of the RMPU to filter and clean the air free of germs, bacteria, viruses, etc. from fresh air and return air.
The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 offers a myriad of superior, airplane-worthy travel experiences. It is equipped with state-of-the-art advanced safety features including a locally developed train collision avoidance system – KAVACH.
Bulk Drug Park and IIIT-Una
Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Bulk Drug Park and dedicated the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una to the nation.
Prime Minister Modi’s clarion call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat has led the country to make rapid progress towards achieving self-reliance in multiple sectors, with support from various new government initiatives. One such key sector is Pharmaceuticals, and in order to introduce ‘Aatmanirbharta’ into this sector, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Bulk Drug Park at Haroli in Una District, which will be constructed for a cost of over Rs 1,900 crore.
The Bulk Drug Park will help reduce reliance on imported APIs. It is expected to attract investments of around Rs 10,000 crores and provide employment for over 20,000 people. This will also give a boost to economic activities in the region.
He also dedicated the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una to the nation. Its foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister in 2017. Currently, more than 530 students are pursuing their studies at this institute.
(With agency contributions)
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
2 Times Divorcee, Leah Messer, Splits From Her Fiancé Jaylan Mobley After 2 Months Of Engagement
After the steamy beach proposal, ‘Teen Mom’ star Leah Messer and her partner Jaylan Mobley have ended their relationship. And this is just 2 months after the public engagement. The ex-pair referred to themselves as “Two Souls, 0ne Heart”. Damn! Who’s gonna keep the ‘heart’ now that they’ve split? Haha!
The 30-year-old mother of 3 and 2 times divorcees Leah Messer and her 25-year-old partner Jaylan after all the PDA decided not to share the details of their break up but shared some lame-a** joint posts wishing each other the best. A few months from now, the exes are likely to come throwing shots at each other and recounting how toxic the relationship was. Well, you and I will always be here for the drama.
Only 2 months ago, this is how the exes shared their engagement with the public:
“Two souls, one heart It’s official!! ,” “The one 4L!! I love you to the ends of the earth! ”.
People Magazine reports:
Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are going their separate ways.
In an exclusive joint statement shared with PEOPLE, the Teen Mom star, 30, and her fiancé, 25, confirmed they have split two months after getting engaged.
“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us. We’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” they said. “So many of you have watched our love story unfold. And we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends.”
“We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together,” they continued.
In August, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Mobley had proposed to Messer on the beach during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica. The proposal came as the couple enjoyed a dinner prepared by a private chef.
“It feels amazing. I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn’t imagine myself being anywhere else,” Messer told PEOPLE at the time, with Mobley adding, “I can’t even express how I’m feeling. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her.”
Mobley also told Entertainment Tonight that he made sure to have conversations with the fathers of Messer’s daughters prior to the proposal.
Messer was previously married to Jeremy Calvert from 2012 to 2015, with whom she shares daughter Adalynn Faith. She was also previously married to Corey Simms from 2010 to 2011, with whom she shares twin daughters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace.
“Me and Corey went, we went golfing, and we actually had a discussion about it,” Mobley shared. “And he was all good with that. And I’ve also had discussions with Jeremy throughout and after, and he’s always been like. ‘Hey man, I’m just glad you’re the one that’s in my daughter’s life, as becoming that stepdad.’”
Mobley explained that upon entering Messer’s life and spending time with her daughters, he “wanted to make sure that I had a relationship with their dads.”
“That’s been amazing, too. And they’ve been all for it,” he shared. “They have been also giving me a lot of wisdom from things that they learned, and so it’s just all been kind of a working thing.”
“It feels great that we can co-parent together,” Messer added of everyone getting along.
Messer first made her relationship with Mobley Instagram official in September 2021 after sharing a PDA-filled snap together. Over the last year, they continued to provide fans with several glimpses of their relationship online.
Who is next after Jaylan? Now when y’all decide to engage in PDA, please do, just share every detail after your breakup.
Leah Messer knowing she would be trashed by her fans blocked the comment section of her breakup with Jaylan Mobley’s announcement.
The post 2 Times Divorcee, Leah Messer, Splits From Her Fiancé Jaylan Mobley After 2 Months Of Engagement appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Jan. 6 panel set to hold final hearing ahead of midterm elections
The committee’s ninth and likely final investigative hearing on Thursday, January 6, will feature new testimony and evidence, including Secret Service files and surveillance video.
The hearing, scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will not include any live witnesses, a committee aide said. And unlike previous hearings that focused on a specific aspect of the GOP plot to nullify the 2020 election and keep then-President Donald Trump in power, Thursday’s presentation will offer a broader view of what’s going on. happened before, during and after the January 6 attack. .
“Tomorrow what we’re going to do is take a step back and we’re going to look at this whole plan, the whole multi-part plan to cancel the election. We’re going to look at it in a broader context. and in a broader timeline as well,” a committee aide said in a conference call with reporters on Wednesday.
“We will place particular emphasis on the former president’s state of mind and his involvement in these events as they unfold,” the aide added. “What you’re about to see is a synthesis of some of the evidence we’ve already presented with this new, never-before-seen information to illustrate Donald Trump’s centrality to the pre-election agenda.”
The committee aide confirmed that Thursday’s hearing will feature new testimony from witnesses who have appeared in previous hearings, as well as some who have never been seen before.
New information from a treasure trove of Secret Service records – including more than a million electronic communications sent by agents before and during the insurgency – will be revealed at the hearing, an aide has confirmed. Since the panel’s last hearing in late July, the committee has also conducted interviews with new high-profile witnesses, including former Trump cabinet members Mike Pompeo and Elaine Chao; their testimony could also be presented on Thursday, although aides would not name names.
The aide did not confirm that those tuning in Thursday would see testimony from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Virginia Thomas was interviewed by the January 6 panel on September 29, where, Speaker Bennie Thompson said, she continued to insist that the 2020 election was stolen.
Unlike many other committee interviews and depositions, Thomas’s was not videotaped due to an agreement with her, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-California, recently told MSNBC. But transcripts and quotes from Thomas can still be used Thursday, Lofgren said.
The nine panel members are expected to conduct segments of the hearing. That’s a change from this summer, when each of the eight hearings featured only a few panel members at a time.
Part of the committee’s task is to issue legislative recommendations to prevent another Jan. 6 attack, and some panel members on Thursday will present persistent threats to democracy that remain.
The panel could hold another hearing when it publishes its final report by the end of the year, but Thursday’s televised meeting will be its last before the November 8 midterm elections as the committee prepares to conclude its historic and sprawling investigation, launched on the 16th months ago.
The January 6 committee conducted more than 1,000 interviews and depositions, received 10,000 submissions to the panel’s whistleblower line, and obtained countless documents and other January 6 recordings.
As part of its multimedia presentation on Thursday, the panel is also expected to feature video clips of Roger Stone — the GOP strategist and Trump confidant — from “A Storm Foretold,” a documentary that followed Stone before the Jan. 6 attack. .
“We plan to showcase what we’ve discovered working this summer,” Lofgren said on MSNBC. “I think this will shed some light on the events of [Jan. 6] and the events leading up to it, the ties between extremists and Republicans.”
“Looking back on it, it’s definitely a lot worse than I expected when we started,” the MP continued. “We all knew the president summoned the mob, whipped them, and sent them to the Capitol, but some of the other things we found out are way worse than I imagined.”
Kyle Stewart contributed.
nbcnews
News
Kari Lake Q&A Postponed After PBS Gives Hobbs Undeserved Interview
PHOENIX, AZ — The Arizona Clean Elections Commission (CEC) and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake lambasted the Arizona PBS on Wednesday for granting Secretary of State Katie Hobbs an undeserved personal interview.
The CEC set up a one-on-one interview for Lake with Arizona PBS that was supposed to take place on Wednesday instead of a debate because Hobbs refused to share the stage with her. When CEC officials learned that Arizona PBS had circumvented their decision not to grant Hobbs an interview in an identical format, CEC postponed Lake’s event, noting that it would find a partner other than PBS to his interview. In a version, the entity declared:
The move is disappointing, especially after multiple attempts by all partners involved in the production of this year’s general election debates to hold a traditional gubernatorial debate between the two candidates.
Under state law and under the direction of its commissioners, Clean Elections fulfilled its obligation to hold a question-and-answer interview for candidates who agreed to debate but whose opponent chose not to participate is how the Q&A with contestant Kari Lake scheduled for tonight on Arizona PBS came to fruition.
…
Given today’s events and the need for additional information regarding last-minute developments, the Commission will reschedule tonight’s Q&A on Arizona PBS and identify a new venue, partner and a new air date for the interview.
— AZ Clean Elections (@AZCCEC) October 12, 2022
The CEC added that PBS “has broken with [their] shared practice.
After the news broke, Lake held a last-minute press conference outside Arizona PBS at the Walter Kronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Arizona State University (ASU), where she ripped Hobbs, the university and PBS.
“Unfortunately, I’m running against a coward who’s afraid to stand on the debate stage and talk about what she wants to do for Arizona,” Lake said. “And sadly, PBS and ASU made a behind-the-scenes deal with this coward to give her some airtime she doesn’t deserve.”
“I have to remind people that we, the taxpayers, own PBS and own ASU. It is not the DNC that owns it, and what is happening here is absolutely wrong,” she added.
As the CEC voted not to grant Hobbs a one-on-one interview, Breitbart News asked Lake if she thought the Democrat’s agreement against the CEC vote made her a Holocaust denier.
.@KariLake: “[Katie Hobbs] is a coward and she is afraid that her racist past will come out and she has no answers… She is afraid to answer questions. pic.twitter.com/MpgYN5bZr9
— Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 13, 2022
“I never thought of it that way. I never thought of it that way,” Lake said with a smile. comes out and she doesn’t answer.
Breitbart News
Nia Long Shares Happy Family Picture While Ime Udoku Suffers Penalty Amid His Cheating Scandal
Oath Keeper says group hid weapons in hotel room in Virginia before riot
These four countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine annexations
Prime Minister Modi was greeted with ‘Sher aaya’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants in the Una of Himachal Pradesh
2 Times Divorcee, Leah Messer, Splits From Her Fiancé Jaylan Mobley After 2 Months Of Engagement
French Cops Use Twitter Crypto Spy To Nab NFT Suspects
Jan. 6 panel set to hold final hearing ahead of midterm elections
Kari Lake Q&A Postponed After PBS Gives Hobbs Undeserved Interview
Best Performing Crypto Gainers for the Day
T.I Drags YouTuber, Charleston White, For Disrespecting His 18-year-old Son, King Harris
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain