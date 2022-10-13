News
Obi Toppin’s dunks are worth more than two points – The Denver Post
INDIANAPOLIS – There are different schools of thought, often divided by generations. Showmanship or showboating? Insulting or funny? Exhilarating or reckless?
There’s Mark Bavaro’s way of crossing the goal line and passing the ball to the referee. Then there’s Deion Sanders, who scored a touchdown and finished with a “Primetime Dance.”
It’s different in basketball, but part of that applies to Obi Toppin. If he’s on a breakaway — which happens quite often in his limited minutes, especially against Wednesday’s opponent, the Pacers — Toppin tends to show it off.
Kawhi Leonard or Tim Duncan secures both points with an uneventful one-handed dunk. Toppin puts the ball between his legs in the air.
“I just want the two points. But the thing is, he’s a great finisher. I want him to be himself,” Thibodeau said. “He plays with emotion. The value of a dunk is quite high when you look at (the effectiveness of the shot). So I think the more he dunks, the better. I’m not for all the crazy stuff, but he’s good, and I don’t want to take his gift away from him.
Toppin first crossed his legs for a dunk last season at Indiana, before winning his Slam Dunk title on All-Star weekend. He converted all of his dunks between the legs during games, although last week’s attempt turned dicey because Pacers guard TJ McConnell snuck behind and nearly pushed the ball away.
The crowd enjoys the show, as do Toppin’s teammates, lending credence to the idea that such dunks increase adrenaline and home-field advantage. Good opponents might be motivated by revenge. Bad teams, like the Pacers, get deflated.
“It’s two points that go on the scoreboard, but it’s a lot more than that,” Toppin said. “There’s a lot more energy that’s built around that.”
Still, Toppin understands there has to be more to his game than just dunking. It’s his calling card in the NBA, but playing time and longevity depend on other skills.
“I’m not going to dunk for the rest of my life. Vince Carter can still dunk but I don’t think he’s doing the same things he was 10 or 15 years ago,” Toppin said. “You just have to adapt. Once you get older, being able to shoot, being able to do little things that will help your team win. It won’t always be dunks.
Meanwhile, Toppin, who was often benched as a rookie after defensive mistakes, learned not to look to Thibodeau for dunk approval.
“I practiced not looking at Thibs anymore. Because every time I watch Thibs, I get in my head,” Toppin said. “So I just got back into defense and I’m glad it came in.”
MSG MONEYMAKER
The Knicks have eclipsed the LA Lakers as the top-selling team on StubHub this season, the box office revealed this week.
It’s the first time in five years that the Lakers haven’t topped the StubHub list.
The Nets placed seventh.
The most “requested” game this season, according to StubHub, is Golden State at the Knicks on Dec. 20 for Steph Curry’s annual trip to MSG. Although the Knicks have lost more games than any other NBA franchise since 2000, they are still among the most valuable in the league due to their location above Penn Station.
In related news, Mayor Adams recently said he was “open” to relocating MSG as the city renovates Penn Station. Owner James Dolan’s business license expires next year, but he has shown no desire to move.
“The Penn Station project is crucial. I think this area is ripe for housing, is ripe for real investment,” Mayor Adams said last month. “And if that matches Madison Square Garden moving to another location, maybe we’ll help the Knicks win.” So we should be willing to speak with Mr. Dolan and see how this fits into the overall scheme of this area.
()
Rebecca Brenner: How I nurtured my trans nonbinary child’s path — and learned to grow with him
Two years ago, my then 7-year-old and I were having a date night when I jokingly asked, “Any deep, dark secrets you want to share with me?” E was quiet for a moment, then said, “You know, how when it’s piano recital time, and me and B always get to pick out a dress? Well, what I really want is a tuxedo.”
The thought of E in a bow tie and jacket made me smile, so I instantly said yes, and E was excited in a way that made me take notice. Before that night together, he was somehow getting dimmer, more internal. Voice barely a whisper. Always close to my legs. But, over the next few months, when he made other requests — to wear boy swim shorts instead of last year’s one piece as well as boxer briefs to bed, to use the boy’s restroom — and we said yes, E grew brighter. That’s the only way to describe it. Eyes bright. Smile wide.
Behind the scenes, though, I set out swiftly to educate myself, my husband, Allan, and my older daughter B, on how best we could support him.
It was the pandemic’s beginning, and we had the freedom to deepen our understanding of the difference between biological sex and gender; learn the differences between trans nonbinary, gender fluid and queer; and read up on the beautiful, long history of trans and nonbinary people throughout history.
We learned incredible stories from India, Pakistan and America, where they were healers and shamans in their communities. And we discovered our country’s long history of trans educators and activists such as Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, Sylvia Rivera and Marsha P. Johnson.
My husband and I began to follow educators online like artist Alok Vaid-Menon, Jonathan Van Ness of the “Queer Eye” television show and TikTok creator Jeffrey Marsh. We listened to their stories, believed their lived experiences. Their posts were and continue to be daily lessons in generosity and kindness, teaching the public about what it means to be trans nonbinary, an ally and a compassionate human.
We learned that using E’s chosen pronouns reduced depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation. So, several months later, on our next date night when I asked E again, “Anything you want me to know?” And he shared, “Sometimes I feel like a girl, but sometimes I also feel like a boy. Could you call me a boy?” I knew the only answer was, “Of course, Bug!” squeezed him tight, while he shimmered.
From the moment E shared his pronouns with us, it felt like a celebration — that, first and foremost, he trusted us. He felt safe enough to tell us how he was feeling. And then, that incredible brightness, beaming into every room he entered. It was clear: When we respected E’s pronouns, he shined.
Still, navigating the world outside our bubble proves challenging. Multiple well-intending friends whisper-warn at the park, grocery store and parties not to give E meds or rush into surgeries. I kindly yet clearly explain parents are not giving irreversible medication or surgeries to their children, that young children cannot have gender-affirming surgeries, and that delaying puberty with hormonal care allows trans nonbinary kids more time to discover who they are. Parents are not rushing children to become trans nonbinary. It’s the opposite — most parents I know are worried that their kids will be bullied and harmed if they come out as trans nonbinary.
Transgender youth make up only 1.4% of the U.S. population. And there is not an overuse of hormonal care or gender-affirming surgeries. A 2020 study published in the National Library of Medicine surveyed more than 20,000 trans adults ages 18 to 36, and 16.9% of them said that they had wanted pubertal suppression as youths. Only 2.5% of the participants ultimately received such hormone treatment. As for surgeries, another study found 25% of trans nonbinary people report having surgeries as adults. Of that percentage, their regret rate is only 1%.
Then, there are the neighbors who say it’s a trend — that liberal parents are making their kids trans. I have to remind myself to pause, breathe deep, find the ground beneath me, then clearly explain that parents are not telling young kids that they could be trans nonbinary. What parents like me are doing is allowing for curiosity when their child bravely shares that their gender doesn’t match their sex assigned at birth.
I share with these friends and neighbors that this year, states filed hundreds of anti-LGBTQ bills, most targeting trans people. Here in Utah, where we live, a ban on trans kids from sports teams passed before a judge reversed it, only delaying the ban. I tell them about tattletale laws — such as doctors reporting young people receiving puberty-blocking drugs to the authorities — and how I sometimes wake up at night scared that allowing E to be himself fully may come with accusations from strangers, leading to having to defend my family.
On a recent weekend, at the farmers market, E pointed out two pins –one said, “I love my trans kid,” and another, “I love my trans sibling.” I purchased them, and B and I put them on. E held my hand sparkling.
Some people have warned, “What if E changes his mind?”
My answer is always: “He can change his mind as much as he wants. That is what being gender fluid is.” I hope E continues to change his mind — to be curious, explore, grow, shift and change. I hope E always feels free to be who he is, shine in this new and glorious way, and know that I am in his corner, no matter what.
Rebecca Brenner is a writer based in Park City, Utah. She wrote this column for the Los Angeles Times.
Testing a Tik Tok recipe: Char sui chicken banh mi
There’s nothing like a great hand-held snack when you’ve got the munchies but also don’t want to spend a lot of time fooling around in the kitchen.
Fresh and full of savory goodness, this simple sandwich made with pantry Asian ingredients can’t help but hit the spot. It’s a TikTok take on the famed Vietnamese street snack typically made with tender slices of barbecued pork. Only here, roasted chicken thigh, marinated in a sticky, spicy-sweet mix of soy, hoisin sauce and honey, kissed with Chinese five-spice powder, is tucked under the pickled vegetables.
@nishcooks
Banh Mi (Char Siu Chicken) 🍃 you could use pork but chicken is easier and you should stay ready with the chicken💯 #cooking #fyp #foryou #foryoupage
♬ original sound – Joshuah Nishi
I couldn’t find daikon radish — a long, crispy white radish with a mild taste — so I substituted regular red radish. I also used bagged shredded carrots as a shortcut. Sliced cucumber, spicy jalapeno and fresh cilantro add a light and crunchy finish.
Be sure to hollow out each baguette after cutting it open on one side (you want it to be able to hinge open, like a book). That will make the sandwich easier to stuff. Also essential: toasting the loaves in the oven for a few minutes before making the sandwiches, to ensure that signature crunch.
For added spice, add a little sriracha to the mayo before slathering.
CHAR SIU CHICKEN BANH MI
For chicken
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 tablespoon ketchup
- 1 tablespoon dark sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon Chinese 5-spice powder
- 6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
For vegetables
- 4 ounces carrots, peeled
- 4 ounces daikon radish, peeled
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1/2 cup rice vinegar
For banh mi
- 4 6-inch baguettes
- Mayonnaise, for slathering bread
- Thinly sliced cucumber, for garnish
- Thinly sliced jalapeno pepper, for garnish
- Cilantro sprigs, for garnish
Make the char siu chicken: In a medium bowl, mix garlic, hoisin, soy sauce, honey, ketchup, sesame oil and 5-spice powder. Set aside about 1/4 cup of the finished sauce in another small bowl.
Trim any fat off chicken thighs. Score the underside of the chicken by making shallow, crisscross cuts on the thickest part of the thighs and press flat, so chicken is roughly the same thickness all over.
Add chicken to marinade and toss to coat. Marinate for 20 minutes at room temperature or up to overnight, covered, in the fridge.
Make the pickled veggies: Cut carrot and daikon into matchsticks and transfer to small bowl. Add sugar and salt and massage it all together. Stir in rice vinegar and 1/4 cup water. Let pickles sit at least 20 minutes or up to overnight, covered, in fridge.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a sheet pan with foil or parchment paper.
Put chicken on prepared pan and bake until the chicken is completely cooked through and the marinade is starting to caramelize, 20 to 35 minutes, depending on size of thighs.
Remove from oven and slather with the reserved char siu sauce. Let chicken rest for 5 minutes so the sauce thickens from the residual heat, then thinly slice or chop into bite-sized pieces.
Prepare banh mi: While oven is still warm from chicken, stick in the rolls to warm up. Remove after 5 minutes.
Split the toasted rolls horizontally in half, but not all the way through. Scoop some of the crumb out from the middle of the bread to be able to add more filling to the sandwich.
Spread each roll with mayo all over the inside. Add 1/4 of the chicken to the bottom of each roll and top with cucumber, pickled veggies, jalapeno and cilantro. Close up and serve right away,
Makes 4 sandwiches.
— Adapted from “As Cooked on TikTok” (Clarkson Potter, 2022, $20)
A Russian armored vehicle exploded after inexplicably driving over clearly visible landmines
A Russian armored vehicle inexplicably drove straight into a clearly visible mine and immediately exploded in the latest example of Putin’s forces’ incompetence.
Aerial footage shows the MT-LB vehicle slowly heading towards TM-62 anti-tank mines scattered along a Ukrainian road without appearing to notice the explosive devices.
As soon as it comes into contact with the mine, a huge ball of fire erupts, tearing the armored vehicle apart and catapulting the debris into the sky in a cloud of smoke.
Aerial footage shows the MT-LB vehicle slowly heading towards the scattered TM-62 anti-tank mines
As soon as it comes into contact with the mine, a huge fireball erupts, tearing the armored vehicle apart
Predictably, the vehicle was shattered in the latest example of the sheer incompetence of Putin’s forces
The shocked driver is then seen sitting on the scorched earth, looking around in bewilderment next to the smoking wreckage.
He then packs his things and walks away with his cock between his legs after the embarrassing episode.
Retired soldier Mark Hertling said of the footage: “Armour-piercing mines are usually buried. Drivers of armored vehicles are not supposed to see them.
“If you ‘see’ them, you have to ‘move’ or ‘avoid’ them. Trained soldiers should not drive over it.
“It reinforces the point: Russian soldiers are not well trained.”
The MT-LB is an amphibious Soviet armored fighting vehicle in use since the 1950s.
The shocked driver is then seen sitting on the scorched earth looking around in bewilderment next to the smoking wreckage
He then packs his things and walks away with his cock between his legs after the embarrassing episode
The MT-LB is an amphibious Soviet armored fighting vehicle used since the 1950s
It can carry three crew members in the front and 11 passengers in the back or cargo of up to 2,000 kg.
Putin continues to take damaging blows to his war effort, with huge losses to infantry and equipment in his botched invasion.
Yesterday, Ukrainian troops shot down four Russian helicopters today in just 18 minutes.
The Ministry of Defense and the Kyiv Air Force both confirmed the plane’s downing on their social media pages, celebrating a “productive, Ukrainian-style morning”.
The helicopters – believed to be Soviet-era KA-52 models – were shot down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units in southern Ukraine, where Kyiv forces made gains on illegally occupied territory by Russian forces.
The Ministry of Defense and the Kyiv Air Force both confirmed the plane’s downing on their social media pages, celebrating a “productive, Ukrainian-style morning”. Pictured: An illustration released Wednesday by the Kyiv Ministry of Defense announcing the strikes
According to the army, units were targeting two other helicopters in the area around the same time, so the number of planes destroyed could even increase.
‘From 8:40 a.m. to 8:58 a.m. on October 12, in southern Ukraine, Air Force anti-aircraft missile units destroyed at least four enemy attack helicopters (probably Ka-52) , which provided fire support to the ground occupation troops in the southern direction,” the Air Force said in a message on its Telegram channel.
“According to preliminary data, a helicopter fell on the territory liberated from militants, the rest – behind the [Russian] First line.
“Combat work has been carried out on two more helicopters, so there is a high probability that the number of confirmed downed helicopters will increase! Glory to Ukraine! Death to the racist occupiers! the post added.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense celebrated the destruction of the KA-52 “Alligators” – a two-seat variant of the Soviet-era KA-50.
‘Productive morning, Ukrainian style. Today, in just 18 minutes, #UAarmy servicemen shot down 4 Russian helicopters that were spoiling the beautiful autumn skies in southern Ukraine,” the post read.
‘No place for alligators here. The local climate is hostile to them,” he added.
According to the latest estimates from the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Russia had already lost 235 helicopters before all four were destroyed today.
The helicopters, believed to be Soviet-era KA-52 models, were shot down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units in southern Ukraine, where Kyiv forces made gains on Russian territory previously busy. Pictured: A Russian Ka-52 combat helicopter is seen on the ground after a forced landing outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday February 24, 2022 (file photo)
In addition, it states that Russia lost 63,380 men, 2,505 tanks, 5,181 armored fighting vehicles, 1,507 artillery units, 355 multiple rocket launcher systems, 182 air defense systems, 268 combat aircraft , 1,129 drones, 315 cruise missiles, 15 warships, 3,927 motor vehicles. and tank trucks, and 136 units of special equipment.
In response to the heavy beatings and explosion at the Crimean Bridge on Saturday, Putin unleashed a furious bombardment on Ukraine, firing Iranian-made suicide drones into the capital early in the day.
The strike in Kyiv sent rescuers rushing to the scene as residents woke up to air raid sirens for the fourth morning in a row after Russia’s major assault across the country earlier this week.
Kyiv Regional Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike occurred in the vicinity of the capital. It was not yet clear whether there had been any casualties.
Deputy head of the presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on Telegram that “critical infrastructure” in the region had been affected, without giving details on which.
A view of a damaged tank after the recapture of the village of Mala Komyshuvakha by Ukrainian forces
Rescuers work at the site of a building damaged by a Russian military strike, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues in Mykolaiv
In the southern city of Mykolaiv, nighttime shelling destroyed a five-storey building as fighting continued along Ukraine’s southern front.
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych said the top two floors of the building were completely destroyed in one fell swoop and the rest of the building lay in ruins. There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.
Early morning attacks on Ukraine’s southern front have become a daily occurrence in Russia’s war as forces in Kyiv push a counteroffensive aimed at retaking territory occupied by Moscow.
Attacks on Kyiv had become rare before the capital was hit at least four times in massive strikes on Monday, which killed at least 19 people and injured more than 100 across the country.
Western leaders pledged this week to send more weapons to Ukraine, including air defense systems and weapons Kyiv has said are essential to defeating invading Russian forces.
Britain has said it will provide missiles for NASAM’s advanced anti-aircraft systems that the Pentagon plans to send to Ukraine in the coming weeks. It is also sending hundreds of additional aerial drones for intelligence gathering and logistical support, as well as 18 additional howitzer artillery guns.
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said “these weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies against attack and bolster its overall missile defense alongside the US NASAMS.”
The systems, which Kyiv has long wanted, will provide medium and long-range defense against missile attacks.
The offer comes as NATO defense ministers meet in Brussels, aiming to help bolster Ukraine’s air defenses after Monday’s widespread Russian assault.
Ukraine’s military said this week that its current air defenses had shot down dozens of incoming Russian missiles and Shahed-136 drones, the so-called kamikaze drones that have played an increasingly deadly role in the war.
Farhad Manjoo: In the battle with robots, human workers are winning
Why do I still have a job?
It’s a question readers ask me often, but I mean it more universally: Why do so many of us still have jobs?
It’s 2022, and computers keep stunning us with their achievements. Artificial intelligence systems are writing, drawing, creating videos, diagnosing diseases, dreaming up new molecules for medicine and doing much else to make their parents very proud. Yet somehow we sacks of meat — though prone to exhaustion, distraction, injury and sometimes spectacular error — remain in high demand.
How did this happen? Weren’t humans supposed to have been replaced by now — or at least severely undermined by the indefatigable go-getter robots who were said to be gunning for our jobs?
I’ve been thinking about this a lot recently. In part it’s because I was among the worriers — I started warning about the coming robotic threat to human employment in 2011. As the decade progressed and artificial intelligence systems began to surpass even their inventors’ expectations, evidence for the danger seemed to pile up. In 2013, a study by an Oxford economist and an AI scientist estimated that 47% of jobs are “at risk” of being replaced by computers. In 2017, the McKinsey Global Institute estimated that automation could displace hundreds of millions of workers by 2030, and global economic leaders were discussing what to do about the “robocalypse.” In the 2020 campaign, AI’s threat to employment became a topic of presidential debates.
Even then, predictions of robot dominance were not quite panning out, but the pandemic and its aftermath ought to radically shift our thinking. Now, as central bankers around the world are rushing to cool labor markets and tame inflation, a few economic and technological truths have become evident.
First, humans have been underestimated. It turns out that we (well, many of us) are really amazing at what we do, and for the foreseeable future we are likely to prove indispensable across a range of industries, especially column-writing. Computers, meanwhile, have been overestimated. Though machines can look indomitable in demonstrations, in the real world AI has turned out to be a poorer replacement for humans than its boosters have prophesied.
What’s more, the entire project of pitting AI against people is beginning to look pretty silly, because the likeliest outcome is what has pretty much always happened when humans acquire new technologies — the technology augments our capabilities rather than replaces us. Is “this time different,” as many Cassandras took to warning over the past few years? It’s looking like not. Decades from now I suspect we’ll have seen that artificial intelligence and people are like peanut butter and jelly: better together.
It was a recent paper by Michael Handel, a sociologist at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, that helped me clarify the picture. Handel has been studying the relationship between technology and jobs for decades, and he’s been skeptical of the claim that technology is advancing faster than human workers can adapt to the changes. In the recent analysis, he examined long-term employment trends across more than two dozen job categories that technologists have warned were particularly vulnerable to automation. Among these were financial advisers, translators, lawyers, doctors, fast-food workers, retail workers, truck drivers, journalists and, poetically, computer programmers.
His upshot: Humans are pretty handily winning the job market. Job categories that a few years ago were said to be doomed by AI are doing just fine. The data show “little support” for “the idea of a general acceleration of job loss or a structural break with trends predating the AI revolution,” Handel writes.
Consider radiologists, high-paid medical doctors who undergo years of specialty training to diagnose diseases through imaging procedures like X-rays and MRIs. As a matter of technology, what radiologists do looks highly susceptible to automation. Machine learning systems have made computers very good at this sort of task; if you feed a computer enough chest X-rays showing diseases, for instance, it can learn to diagnose those conditions — often faster and with accuracy rivaling or exceeding that of human doctors.
Such developments once provoked alarm in the field. In 2016, an article in The Journal of the American College of Radiology warned that machine learning “could end radiology as a thriving speciality.” The same year, Geoffrey Hinton, one of the originators of machine learning, said that “people should stop training radiologists now” because it was “completely obvious that within five years deep learning is going to be better than radiologists.”
Hinton later added that it could take 10 years, so he may still prove correct — but Handel points out that the numbers aren’t looking good for him. Rather than dying as an occupation, radiology has seen steady growth; between 2000 and 2019, the number of radiologists whose main activity was patient care grew by an average of about 15% per decade, Handel found. Some in the field are even worried about a looming shortage of radiologists that will result in longer turnaround times for imaging diagnoses.
How did radiologists survive the AI invasion? In a 2019 paper in the journal Radiology Artificial Intelligence, Curtis Langlotz, a radiologist at Stanford, offered a few reasons. One is that humans still routinely outperform machines — even if computers can get very good at spotting certain kind of diseases, they may lack data to diagnose rarer conditions that human experts with experience can easily spot. Radiologists are also adaptable; technological advances (like CT scans and MRIs) have been common in the field, and one of the primary jobs of a human radiologist is to understand and protect patients against the shortcomings of technologies used in the practice. Other experts have pointed to the complications of the health care industry — questions about insurance, liability, patient comfort, ethics and business consolidation may be just as important to the rollout of a new technology as its technical performance.
Langlotz concluded that “Will AI replace radiologists?” is “the wrong question.” Instead, he wrote, “The right answer is: Radiologists who use AI will replace radiologists who don’t.”
Similar trends have played out in lots of other jobs thought to vulnerable to AI. Will truck drivers be outmoded by self-driving trucks? Perhaps someday, but as The New York Times’ AI reporter Cade Metz recently pointed out, the technology is perpetually just a few years away from being ready and is “a long way from the moment trucks can drive anywhere on their own.” No wonder, then, the end of the road for truck drivers is nowhere near — the government projects that the number of truck-driving jobs will grow over the next decade.
How about fast-food workers, who were said to be replaceable by robotic food-prep machines and self-ordering kiosks? They’re safe too, Chris Kempczinski, the CEO of McDonald’s, said in an earnings call this summer. Even with a shortage of fast-food workers, robots “may be great for garnering headlines” but are simply “not practical for the vast majority of restaurants,” he said.
It’s possible, even likely, that all of these systems will improve. But there’s no evidence it will happen overnight, or quickly enough to result in catastrophic job losses in the short term.
“I don’t want to minimize the pain and adjustment costs for people who are impacted by technological change,” Handel told me. “But when you look at it, you just don’t see a lot — you just don’t see anything as much as being claimed.”
Fuel shortage: what route does gasoline take to get to our cars? – Economy
More than 30% of stations are still in difficulty, with a lack of one or more fuels, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, published Wednesday evening. To find the causes of this shortage, you have to trace the entire chain, which includes refineries, oil depots and transport. Here is the path of the fuel, starting from the oil field and arriving at the tank of your car.
1 The oil field
The starting point is very often in Africa or in a Gulf country, France not being known for its large oil production. Indeed, only 0.7 million tonnes of oil were extracted in France in 2020, or 1% of national consumption, according to the Ministry of Ecological Transition. So you have to find it elsewhere. Among our favorite importers in 2021 according to INSEE data: the countries of Africa (37%), the former USSR (22.7%) and the Middle East (14.7%).
2 Transport by boat to the ports
Once the raw material has been extracted, it must be transported to France, almost exclusively by boat. Crude oil travels on tankers with a capacity not exceeding 300,000 tons. Two ports concentrate the overwhelming majority of shipments: Le Havre (43.7%) and Marseille (43.5%).
3 Refineries
Once in port, the crude oil is transported to the eight refineries in France (including one in Martinique). The seven sites in mainland France are located in Donges (Loire-Atlantique/TotalEnergies), Gravenchon (Seine-Maritime/Esso-ExxonMobil), Gonfreville-L’Orcher (Seine-Maritime/TotalEnergies), Feyzin (Rhône/TotalEnergies), Lavera (Bouches-du-Rhône/Petroineos), Fos-sur-Mer (Bouches-du-Rhône/Esso-ExxonMobil) and La Mède (Bouches-du-Rhône/TotalEnergies). The latter only produces agro-fuels.
In detail, TotalEnergies owns 54% of refining capacity in France, Esso 29%, Petroineos 16% and Sara, which owns the refinery in Martinique, 1%. It is at this stage that there is a first sticking point, with the refineries of TotalEnergies and Esso-ExxonMobil blocked for several days.
4 Transport to storage depots
Once passed through the refinery, the finished product goes to one of the 200 storage sites in France, each with a capacity of 400 m³ to more than one million m³ for the largest. 60% of the fuel is transported by a network of underground pipelines (more than 6,000 km), the rest by trucks, by train or by sea. The other blocking point is at this stage, with in particular a strike from the Dunkirk oil depot (North), since September 26.
These deposits must nevertheless constitute strategic stocks (three months of reserves) which can be released at any time by the State. This is precisely what was done from Sunday. “These deliveries are coming gradually,” promised Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.
5 Direction fuel pump
This is the last step: the transport of fuel to the 10,500 service stations in France, almost half of which are managed by large retailers. Oil companies use tank trucks to collect fuel from oil depots. But with the strikes, some of them wait a long time, which leads to supply problems and the queues seen at service stations in recent days.
Nikola Jovic has been asked to play big by the Heat, so rookie is stepping up to the challenge
There is no pretense from Erik Spoelstra when it comes to Nikola Jovic.
While it might not have been the same “Who?” reaction many offered on draft night, the Miami Heat coach admittedly needed to get himself up to speed regarding the 19-year-old prospect selected at No. 27 out of Serbia in June.
So Spoelstra listened, learned, and has found himself impressed with how spot on that intel has been from the team’s scouting department.
One element, in particular, already has come to NBA fruition.
“The first thing that jumped out when the scouts had us watch edits on him, I literally had never even heard of him, and it was his passing,” Spoelstra said, with the Heat closing out their preseason Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans at FTX Arena. “He was a ballhandling, passing three-man previously in Europe.”
Another encouraging aspect has been the rebounding of the 6-foot-11 big man.
“I mean he rebounded pretty well over there,” Spoelstra said. “You just don’t know analytically if that translates to the NBA. So I was just kind of open to seeing that.”
Spoelstra then opened a window into how patience has proven particularly prudent.
To a degree, Spoelstra said, the Heat set up Jovic to fail during summer league.
But it was out of those struggles that Jovic may now find a place in the Heat’s rotation sooner than anticipated.
“He never played the four or the five,” Spoelstra said, with Jovic confirming, as the Heat’s scouts noted, that he was almost exclusively a wing in Europe. “So I think that was part of his struggle in summer league, obviously playing a new game and a new environment and everything, but he was also playing two positions that he never even played before.
“But his passing, and just in general for me, I think any young player that knows how to pass and is a willing passer is super unique. All these players coming up, nobody’s really looking to pass. They’re looking to score, looking to put points on the board. I think it’s just a really interesting skill set, when people can see the floor, can see two plays ahead. And he had a lot of that as a young player playing in an adult men’s professional league, he was developing a lot of those habits. So we’re playing him a little bit more as a passing big, which fits right into his skill set.”
Typically, Spoelstra refuses to put a player in a box. But the Heat are loaded on the wing with NBA-proven depth. In the power rotation, this is not quite the case.
So Jovic has stepped up by stepping inside.
“I feel like I’m just playing,” he said. “I don’t feel like I’m playing like center and stuff. I don’t think it looks like it. I’m more outside than inside of the paint on offense. But on defense, I’m more inside, just because of bigger guys. I’m just trying to play the game, and that’s what we try to do, where everybody is positionless. We can do all the things.”
But now the passing angles are different, as the adjustments continue.
“I was more of an outside passer from the pick-and-roll stuff than from the low-post passing,” he said of his time in Europe. “I feel really comfortable there. But our team is doing great stuff with cutting and stuff. It’s easy to find them.
“And now playing five, that’s what Coach wants, so I’m doing what he wants.”
Typically, such finesse-oriented big men had been labeled as “unicorns.” But the NBA now has had so many in recent years in the Kristaps Porzingis mold that they hardly stand as exceptions.
With that comes the expectation to quickly adapt. To this point, that has been the case.
“He’s a quick learner,” Spoelstra said. “So he picks up things faster than I probably anticipated for a kid his age. He’s diligent. He works at it, in pre-practice, after practice, watches film. He takes accountability for his mistakes and he just doesn’t often make the same mistake twice in a row.
“But I think that’s some of the intel that we’ve got from our scouts, that he’s a smart player.”
