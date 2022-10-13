Padres upset Dodgers in Game 2 to tie NLDS: ‘Fun win’

A the man keeps slipping through my door. Dressed in a blue hospital gown, he sports a welcoming smile and a beard dotted with gray to denote experience. The flyer it’s on poses a question: “Tired of waiting?” He also has an answer: “Simplified private treatment”.

I’ve never had a surgeon’s flop on my doormat before. Discounts for a Domino’s, yes. Misspelled flyers on the gutters, of course. But this is the first time that private hospitals have repeatedly asked if Mr. wants a scalpel in an intimate place. And when I open the Circle brochure, I find promises galore. ‘Eliminate the wait’, urges UK’s largest private hospital group, while ‘treatment is more affordable than you think’ is on top of a price list: knee replacements start at £13,250, a hysterectomy costs nearly £9,000 and tonsil removal costs “from £3,276”.

If these sums seem exaggerated, advises the leaflet, I can spread the cost with a whole series of loans. Get this titanium hip for 12 months interest free! And shopping is also easy. Why, in the middle of the paragraph above, another leaflet arrived, from a rival hospital chain. If you want to see how our NHS is privatized, now is the time to study your spam.

Perhaps you are one of more than 1 in 10 Britons awaiting routine hospital treatment. Perhaps you’ve read about the looming massive cuts to cancer care and GP appointments and wondered about the misery to come. But there are some for whom this purgatory of pain is a big deal. For those who own and run private hospitals, this represents millions in additional profits. Because when patients can no longer bear the years and the uncertainty of hoping to be treated for a hernia or a colonoscopy, they end up paying out of pocket or going into debt to see a private firm.

Look no further for an example than the letter pages of this journal. It was there, two weeks ago, that Kidlington’s Philip Wood told his own story. “I was on an 18 month waiting list for laser surgery on my prostate. Informed of the little hope of medium-term surgery, I opted for private treatment, saw a urologist within a fortnight and was operated on shortly afterwards. He describes himself as a “desperate retiree”, running out of options. There are so many like him, a whole army of recalcitrants.

A whole new clientele is emerging, more provincial and poorer than the traditional one – and defined by their desperation. London has always been the center of private medicine, but according to the latest figures Wales has seen the number of people going private more than double in the first three months of this year compared to the same period in 2019, while in Scotland it climbed 72%. Contrary to stereotypes in private medicine, they are not looking for bigger breasts or stubble bald spots. By 2022, the number of patients after hip replacement surgery has tripled, while the number one procedure is cataract removal.

This country prides itself on its public healthcare, but in the first three months of this year more than 12,000 Britons each raised thousands of pounds just to be able to see. For private healthcare companies, this means a period of prosperity. The largest listed private hospital group in the UK is Spire Healthcare, a spin-off from the Bupa group. In the first six months of 2022 it took £174million from patients paying out of their own pockets, almost as much as in the whole of 2019. Private companies watched Tory PM after Tory PM starved the fund NHS. They are prepared. As David Rowland of the Center for Health and the Public Interest puts it, “multinational investors have been betting against the NHS for years, knowing this time would come.”

All this corresponds to a pattern that keeps repeating itself in these years of austerity. Something vital in the public sector is all but squeezed out – then its ad hoc, improvised and inadequate replacement becomes the new norm. Within a decade, food banks have become an integral part of the welfare state. People in the charity sector have told me to expect the same to happen with ‘warm centres’, community centers and churches opening this winter to ensure locals don’t freeze; they will be a permanent fixture by 2030. So will paying for your own elective procedures. “Attitudes are changing,” says Spire boss Justin Ash. This is a “fundamental change”.

Whole swaths of the NHS limit patients to cataract removal in just one eye, not both, Anita Charlesworth of the Health Foundation told me. Which leaves no alternative for those who want to see, except to go private. Spire’s own analysis shows demand has soared 54% among households earning less than £40,000 a year. For a family that is already barely living, knee surgery spells financial ruin. Where do they go to collect such sums?

One answer is to follow the example of poor Americans or Indians, and beg strangers on the internet. Crowdfunding website GoFundMe told me they have noticed a big increase this year in the number of medical fundraisers in the UK, with a 31% increase from 2019 among those who mention MRI and a 127% increase in those seeking money for hip replacements.

Take a young man named Aidan, who has had a bone deformity since childhood. He is now in “unbelievable pain” and has tried everything from physiotherapy to massage to medicine (“I’ve completely used up all the meds,” he says). He needs surgery – but the doctor says there’s a long wait. Halfway through the consultation, he collapses: “I can’t wait 12 months, doc, I no longer have a quality of life.” So here he is, “out of ideas and clinging to straws”.

At the root of all this misery is an irony. All those extra thousands of pounds that people now have to spend just serve to skip the queue, as private hospitals train no doctors and employ hardly any consultants. As Philip Wood writes in his letter, the urologist he paid so much to see got his experience in the NHS. And these private hospitals are only in operation thanks to the subsidy they have received for decades from the taxpayer. During the pandemic, the sector was bailed out by then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock to the tune of at least £2billion – in return it treated a grand total of eight coronavirus cases per day.

This is the UK’s story in miniature since 1979: the public sector has been hacked while private companies are given taxpayers’ money to replace it. Pensioners and ordinary workers are being forced to pay for their own care even as their incomes decline and their costs soar. And so the social contract that holds the NHS and so many others together is being shredded.

This is the system that you and I have to endure, and for which we have to foot the bill. Yet I don’t remember seeing it advertised on a flyer.