Polygon Draws Strength From Gaming Space
Games use thousands of polygons to run well. As for the blockchain gaming community, they’re now using Polygon. Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, recently tweeted evidence of the company’s leadership in the blockchain gaming industry.
“Just look at the growth of gaming users on @0xPolygon. Growth is “ORDERS OF MAGNITUDE” bigger than any other chain ecosystem! And now #zkEVM! Lets keep building lads! Onwards!” Nailwal tweeted.
As of earlier this month, Polygon has also released its zkEVM upgrade, which is beneficial to the ETH and MATIC communities. Polygon revealed this system in July. There will be no interruptions in service when scaling on the chain thanks to the update.
Even with all of these improvements, MATIC still has a terrible performance record after seven days. According to Coingecko, the market has had a price loss of 10.4 percent, which may indicate a lack of investor confidence and widespread bearishness.
If the developed downturn persists, do these developments warrant a bullish stance from MATIC?
Crimson In All Places
According to statistics from CryptoQuant, MATIC’s exchange reserve has declined by 17.77% over the previous week, indicating a decrease in overall selling pressure as more people purchase and hold the coin. However, the data reveal a different tale. A bloodier one.
Image: TradingView
Since Nailwal’s tweet on October 11, the price of MATIC has declined 2.81 percent from the previous trading day. Despite the fact that MATIC is arguably on the low, the prior lows were met with resistance from the bulls, resulting in several pullbacks.
The CMF and momentum indicators displayed positive uptrends throughout these pullbacks. A strong trading day may occur if this cycle of decline and pullback persists.
Possible Reversal To The Upside
The previous decline was supported by the $0.7286 support line. Bulls should defend this support line to increase the likelihood of a bullish price reversal. On a larger scale, the price movement of MATIC exhibits a triangle climbing pattern.
However, the bearish structure that has emerged will be difficult for bulls to overcome. However, bulls can capitalize on the market’s optimism as a result of the decreased exchange reserves.
The 20-day and 50-day Simple Moving Averages have already completed a bullish crossover and are moving to resist and make a bullish reversal more difficult. However, a bullish reversal is likely to occur if the price rebounds above the $0.7286 support line and the 150-day simple moving average.
MATIC market cap at $6.6 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from The Daily Hodl, Chart: TradingView.com Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.
immudb First Immutable Open Source Database to be FedRAMP Compliant
Supports FIPS security requirements, and adds synchronous replication for high availability deployments, gains 10 times faster performance
HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#codenotary—immudb, the only immutable enterprise-scale database with cryptographic verification, today added FIPS 140-2 compliant cryptography support, meeting Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) requirements, as well as a huge performance boost and synchronous replication – providing high availability.
FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.
“We’ve achieved a 1080% performance increase with this latest release of immudb which can handle millions of transactions per second and serve as a high performance alternative to blockchains and other ledger technologies,” said Dennis Zimmer, co-founder and chief technology officer at Codenotary, the primary contributor to the immudb open source project. “We are seeing rapid adoption with 15 million downloads and have more than doubled the number of GitHub stars over the past year to nearly 8,000.”
By attaining the FIPS 140-2 compliance for immudb, Codenotary ensures this immutable database is eligible for use by U.S. federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, as well as for use in regulated industries such finance and healthcare. Equally important, immudb now adds synchronous real-time replication that provides high availability, along with new software development kits (SDK) for languages such as Java, node.js, Python, Go and .NET.
Unlike other databases, immudb is built on a zero-trust model: history is preserved and can’t be changed. Data in immudb comes with cryptographic verification at every transaction to ensure there is no tampering possible. immudb can be deployed in cluster configurations on-premises or in the cloud for demanding applications that require high scalability, up to billions of transactions per day, and high availability. The support of both key-value along with SQL makes it simple to use immudb in new and existing applications. Support for Amazon’s S3 storage cloud provides immudb with virtually unlimited data storage capacity. With immudb’s Time Travel feature, organizations can travel back and forth in time and see the change history of their data.
immudb is capable of protecting sensitive data for workloads that require the utmost in security. Codenotary uses immudb to underpin its software supply chain security product. There have been more than 15 million downloads of immudb so far. Here are details in the Release Notes and the software can be downloaded here.
About immudb and Codenotary
Codenotary is the primary contributor to the immudb project, which was started by the company in 2020. Codenotary specializes in trust and integrity providing end-to-end cryptographically verifiable tracking and provenance for all data, artifacts, actions, and dependencies. Codenotary brings easy to use trust and integrity into the software lifecycle using immudb to underpin its notarization and verification product for creating Software Bill of Materials (SBOM). For more information, go to https://www.codenotary.com.
CPI Crushes Bitcoin Price Down To $17,900, New Lows Imminent?
Bitcoin lost support at $18,600 and trended lower close to its yearly bottom at $17,900. The cryptocurrency managed to stop the bleeding at these levels, but the general sentiment in the markets seems to have flipped from dubious to fearful.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $18,300 with a 4% loss in the last 24 hours and a 9% loss in the past week, but it has been rebounding over the past hour. Other major cryptocurrencies followed BTC’s price into the abyss and are recording massive losses on low timeframes with Cardano and Solana showing the worst performance.
Inflation Yet To Find A Bottom, Will Bitcoin Follow?
Data from Material Indicators show a spike in selling pressure from all investors heading into the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the benchmark for inflation in the United States. This metric rose above market expectations printing an 8.2% for the month of September 2022.
As seen in the chart below, from retail to whales press down on Bitcoin pricing in a new interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed). The financial institution has been trying to slow down inflation by increasing rates and reducing its balance sheet.
However, today’s CPI print confirms that inflation is sticky and likely not peak in 2022. This reality along with positive economic growth metrics in the U.S. will provide the Fed with the support to continue hiking interest rates negatively impacting Bitcoin, the crypto market, and traditional finances.
The chart above shows the crypto market’s reaction to an aggressive monetary policy from the Fed, but legacy markets have reacted in a similar way. Commenting on BTC’s price action and inflation, an analyst for Material Indicators said:
Inflation may not have peaked, yet FED rate hikes will continue aggressively. 75 BPS baked in for Nov, 75 BPS likely for Dec TradFi and Crypto markets are Bearish AF THE BOTTOM isn’t in.
Additional data provided by Caleb Franzen indicates that the market expects another two consecutive 75 basis points (bps) hikes in the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). As a result, BTC’s price is experiencing high volatility triggered by extreme market sentiment.
Investors seem to be pricing in a hawkish Fed with fewer and fewer chances of a shift in its direction, despite the massive pressure put on global markets. At the time of writing, $17,600 remains as strong support and $20,500 as critical resistance.
If Bitcoin breaks above or below these levels, traders should expect a new low or a reclaimed in previously lost territory. This pressure on global markets will continue as long as inflation trends to the upside.
CME futures now pricing in a 95.8% chance that the Federal Reserve raises the target fed funds rate by +0.75%.
Zero chance of +50bps, with the market repricing a 4.2% chance of +100bps.
Core CPI continues to accelerate, indicating that underlying measures of inflation are hot. pic.twitter.com/CqKKebjRR9
— Caleb Franzen (@CalebFranzen) October 13, 2022
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2022 — Will SANTOS Hit $40 Soon?￼
- Bullish SANTOS price prediction is $22.007 to $35.94.
- Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price might also reach $40 soon.
- SANTOS bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $4.343.
In Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about SANTOS to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is $12.84 with a 24-hour trading volume of $53,638,086 at the time of writing. However, SANTOS has decreased by nearly 5.81% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) has a circulating supply of 4,550,000 SANTOS. Currently, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, MEXC, CoinW, Bitget, and Phemex.
What is Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS)?
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is the fan token for Santos FC, a Brazilian sports organization with its headquarters in Vila Belmiro, Santos. It is a BEP-20 utility token created to reinvent how football fans can support their preferred teams.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2022
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) holds the 365th position on CoinGecko right now. SANTOS price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) laid out a Horizontal Channel pattern. A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways. Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. When the price hits the top of the channel, sell your existing long position or take a short position. The difference between the other two is that a horizontal channel is characterized as having equal highs and lows.
Currently, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is in the range of $12.84. If the pattern continues, the price of SANTOS might reach the resistance levels of $14.434 and $21.349 If the trend reverses, then the price of SANTOS may fall to $9.759.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS).
- Resistance Level 1 – $22.007
- Resistance Level 2 – $35.941
- Support Level 1 – $11.037
- Support Level 2 – $7.087
- Support Level 3 – $4.343
The charts show that Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, SANTOS might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $35.941.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) might plummet to almost $4.343, a bearish signal.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of SANTOS lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price lies on 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an uptrend. Currently, SANTOS has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of SANTOS at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the SANTOS is 47.24. This means that Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is nearly in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of SANTOS may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS). Currently, the ADX of SANTOS lies in the range of 27.525 and thus, it indicates a very strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of SANTOS lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is at 47.24, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of SANTOS with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price changes of BTC, ETH, and SANTOS are not moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of SANTOS is not proportional.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) might probably attain $45 by 2023.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, SANTOS might rally to hit $53 by 2024.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2025
If Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, SANTOS would rally to hit $58.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2026
If Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, SANTOS would rally to hit $62.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2027
If Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, SANTOS would rally to hit $67.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2028
If Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, SANTOS would hit $73 in 2028.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS), it would witness major spikes. SANTOS might hit $78 by 2029.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Santos Fc Fan Token ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in SANTOS for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) might hit $89 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Santos Fc Fan Token network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for SANTOS. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) in 2022 is $35.941. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price prediction for 2022 is $4.343.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Santos Fc Fan Token ecosystem, the performance of SANTOS would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $21.84 very soon. But, it might also reach $40 if the investors believe that SANTOS is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
Santos Fc Fan Token is a BEP-20 utility token created to reinvent how football fans can support their preferred teams.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, MEXC, CoinW, Bitget, and Phemex.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Santos Fc Fan Token platform, SANTOS has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On December 01,2021, Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $21.84.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Santos Fc Fan Token in the past few months, SANTOS is considered a good investment in 2022.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) will hit $40 soon.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price is expected to reach $45 by 2023.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price is expected to reach $53 by 2024.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price is expected to reach $58 by 2025.
Santos Fc Fan Token (SANTOS) price is expected to reach $62 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Financial Services and Stablecoin Veteran David Puth Joins Intersection Crypto Ventures as Co-Managing Partner
Former Centre Consortium, J.P. Morgan, and State Street Executive to Co-Lead New Crypto Investment Fund
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intersection Crypto Ventures (“ICV”) the venture investment platform associated with Intersection Growth Partners (“IGP” or “Intersection”), a leading executive search firm focused on crypto and web3, today announced that David Puth has joined as Co-Managing Partner. The firm also announced it will be launching their second fund, ICV II.
David brings three decades of experience overseeing global financial institutions, including as CEO of the Centre Consortium, the body that oversees the USDC stablecoin ($51bn market cap), Executive Committee member at JPMorgan Chase, and Head of Global Markets at State Street. David is currently a Senior Advisor to Circle. In his new role at ICV, David will lead sourcing, evaluation, execution, and management of investment opportunities alongside Co-Managing Partner Scott Fletcher.
ICV has raised $100m to date and primarily invests in the companies for which IGP helps build the leadership teams. The Intersection team began investing capital in its clients in 2019 as a means of deepening alignment and strengthening its partnerships and to date have invested in pioneering projects and protocols including Circle, Anchorage Digital, TRM Labs and Forte, among others. The launch of ICV II will enable the Intersection team to continue to support clients with both financial and human capital, while seeking to give ICV Limited Partners access to sought-after investment opportunities.
“David is a highly respected financial services and crypto leader with a track record of building and managing complex global businesses,” said Fletcher. “His 30 years of operating experience in both TradFi and crypto will be invaluable to both ICV and our portfolio companies. We are thrilled to welcome David to the Intersection team.”
ICV Chief Operating Officer, Catherine Muller, added, “While we believe the investment opportunity in crypto and web3 is immense, access to the best deals remains extremely difficult. IGP recruits leadership teams for many of the most prominent organizations, and, as a result, ICV is viewed as a truly valued-added investor. We have had the privilege of backing and building many visionary teams and look forward to continuing to do so on an even greater scale going forward.”
“Intersection is not only a dominant executive search business in crypto and web3, but also an investor in some of the most exciting companies in the space,” said Puth. “I am thrilled to join the firm and build on this phenomenal foundation and look forward to providing financial and operational support to projects and protocols that are shaping the new economy.”
David Puth Biography
David Puth brings three decades of experience overseeing global financial institutions. In addition to serving as Co-Managing Partner of ICV, he is a Senior Advisor to Circle.
Most recently, David served as Chief Executive Officer of the Centre Consortium, an open-source project founded by Coinbase and Circle to provide governance standards for USD Coin (USDC), where he grew the consortium’s membership to include fintech firms, banks, and other financial services firms and worked with local and global regulators to support the introduction of new digital currencies built on Centre standards. Prior to joining Centre Consortium, David served as Chief Executive Officer of CLS Group, a designated Systemically Important Financial Market Utility and the world’s leading provider of risk management and operational solutions to the global foreign exchange market, supporting over $1.7 trillion in transactions per day. Previously, he served as Head of Global Markets and the senior-most member of the Operating Committee for State Street for over three years, and before that was Head of Currencies Commodities and Emerging Markets and a member of the Executive Committee at JPMorgan Chase for over nineteen years, leading these firms’ FX, interest rate derivatives, commodities, and emerging markets businesses.
David has served in several advisory capacities as well as on the boards of directors of derivatives marketplace CME Group, financial services firm ICAP, technology-based intelligence provider Whitney Strategic Services, and technology-based data security company Kelvin Zero. He is a graduate of Tufts University with Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.
About Intersection Crypto Ventures
Intersection Crypto Ventures (ICV) is the venture investment platform associated with Intersection Growth Partners, a leading executive search firm focused on crypto and web3. The Intersection team has been investing in its clients – such as Circle, Anchorage Digital, TRM Labs and Forte – and has raised $100 million to date. ICV is a multi-stage investor across verticals, including gaming, infrastructure, stablecoins, DeFi, and others.
About Intersection Growth Partners
Founded in 2018 by Scott Fletcher, Elizabeth Anderson and Hugh Norton-Smith, Intersection Growth Partners is a boutique executive search firm with a focus on crypto and web3. IGP builds leadership teams on behalf of the most interesting operating companies, protocols and investors in the space.
The Energy Industry Pivots Toward New Levels of Efficiency With a Proven Smart Contracts Solution
This exciting new development has significantly improved administrative Procure to Pay workflow processes between transacting entities. It has been pioneered by industry consortium Blockchain for Energy and its members Worley and Chevron.
HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Blockchain—Blockchain for Energy (B4E) has announced that it will shortly go to market with its new Smart Contracts solutions. These solutions, which allow for increased speed and high levels of efficiency, have been developed by Worley in collaboration with B4E and Chevron.
“Blockchain for Energy members Worley and Chevron were instrumental in the concepting, development and testing of these solutions which clearly demonstrates the strength and ability of our collaboration and signals the start of the great things yet to come. Working in collaboration with our members is what we do best,” said Rebecca Hofmann, CEO, Blockchain for Energy.
B4E’s inclusive approach and holistic view on technologies enables it to create the right solution at the right time. In addition, its vision to build a private permissioned blockchain network allows it to share these solutions and ideas across its membership base for the benefit of the entire industry.
Driving Smart Contract solutions and delivering undisputed results.
Smart contracts are programs stored on a blockchain which run when conditions or criteria are met. They are used to automate the execution of terms and conditions of a paper contract so that all participants can immediately see the outcome, without any party’s involvement or loss of time. They can also automate workflows, by acknowledging an action and then triggering the next action when certain conditions are met.
In realizing the potential of this technology, Blockchain for Energy and its members quickly went to work on determining best practices and use cases for the industry at large. Their focus fell on the manual nature of the Procure to Pay workflow that involved Work Order approvals, Timesheet approvals, and Invoicing. This solution looked to resolve issues around industry practices that were creating inflated costs and delays in payments and to create proven, secure, solutions that provided an immediate demonstration of their value.
A pilot was conducted under the B4E Smart Contracts Program between B4E members Chevron and Worley. From the generated data, B4E were able to develop a project which took paper contracts and automated them into digital Smart Contracts to be run on Blockchain technology. This solution, when applied to the Procure to Pay process, realized greater transparency and a more seamless way of working between the contractual parties thus saving time and money.
“Smart Contracts, combined with blockchain and other technologies, opens up opportunities to stop reworking the same old legacy systems and to truly transform the way we do back-end processes. This makes them seamless and more transparent with minimal human intervention and eliminates rework and reconciliations. Worley has been an outstanding partner and their focus on leveraging digital innovation and improving efficiencies between clients and vendors became the driving force to achieve this important milestone.” Raquel Clement – Chairperson of the Board, Blockchain for Energy (Chevron).
The pilot resulted in a 60% reduction in processing of timesheet approvals and an 80% reduction in turnaround time. This pilot also provided complete transparency to all transacting parties reducing the probability of disputes and simplifying their resolution. It was coded by Worley and was run on a BaaS (Blockchain as a Service) platform called Strato which was hosted by B4E vendor BlockApps.
From the proven results generated, B4E and its members now plan to go to market with standard industry grade Smart Contract templates to ease adoption and scaling for members and the industry at large. B4E will start with the Procure to Pay elements and move to other types of digital contracts beyond Procure to Pay as the need arises.
“Having partnered with Chevron on the pilot, we see very real potential for smart contracts to revolutionize the way companies transact and contract with each other in the energy industry and we look forward to driving this innovation in collaboration with B4E.” Vishal Mehta, Board Member B4E, (Worley).
Charting a course for a cleaner and more efficient digital energy future.
By using a mix of technologies to deliver industry-wide standards and solutions, B4E seek to help our members understand and realize the many new opportunities emerging in our industry. B4E is working to develop and deploy innovative, value-added solutions, modernizing the way business is done. In doing this, they seek to optimize cost, increase efficiency, and promote industry growth and choices for the future. Drawing on knowledge from some of the most experienced industry leaders, the consortium’s work will lead to enhanced innovation and drive the necessary change as we transition into a new digital era.
Through collaboration, industry consensus, and proactive development of new technologies, B4E and its members are creating a technology mix to ensure a smooth transition to a low-carbon environment. Current B4E members include Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Devon Energy, ExxonMobil, Pioneer Natural Resources, Repsol, Schlumberger, API, and Worley.
About Blockchain for Energy
Utilizing the benefits of blockchain technology, the Blockchain for Energy (B4E) consortium provides its members with forward thinking learnings and solutions for the energy industry. We collaboratively drive digital transformation towards Web3 by providing members with opportunities to accelerate their digitalization journey. We seek to resolve, reinvent, and transform the industry’s ways of working through collective synergies. Blockchain for Energy is a safe venue to create transformational change – for the energy industry – by the energy industry.
About Worley
By offering a wide range of services and scope of expertise, Worley works with clients at every stage of their project; from initial concepts to enhancing assets. Worley delivers projects and provides engineering, construction, and procurement prowess to the chemicals, power, and mining and minerals sectors.
Spielworks Onboards Stillfront Co-founder to Spearhead BizDev and Expand Its Web3 Reach
Stillfront and Starbreeze Studios Co-Founder Nicklas Dunham will leverage his more than 20 years’ experience in traditional gaming to expand the blockchain gaming company’s partner network as Chief Commercial Officer
BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spielworks (https://www.spielworks.com/), a leading blockchain startup specializing in gaming, welcomes Nicklas Dunham to its team as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Having built his reputation as a serial entrepreneur in the gaming industry, Dunham will target some of the most prominent enterprises in mainstream gaming to build, grow, and nurture Spielworks’s reach, as well as create new opportunities for collaboration with traditional gaming titles.
In the last 20+ years, Dunham has founded and worked with many of Sweden’s household names in gaming, such as Stillfront, Starbreeze, and GRIN. His portfolio includes titles like The Darkness, Chronicles of Riddick, and Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter for Xbox, Playstation, and PC. Having worked across most of the gaming platforms and business models, Dunham brings his deep understanding of the industry to lead Spielworks’s business development and bolster the company’s effort to pioneer Web3 gaming.
Spielworks has built one of the fastest-growing blockchain gaming ecosystems in the market, featuring more than 3 million sign ups and 65,000 daily users. The ecosystem incorporates its multi-chain non-custodial Wombat App, crypto rewards platform Womplay featuring 40 AA and AAA supported titles, and Top 20 NFT staking game Wombat Dungeon Master counting more than 1 million staked NFTs.
“As Web3 gaming gains traction, a lot of traditional gaming folks are starting to realize this is where the innovation is at, and that means it’s shaping the future of the broader gaming industry,” says Adrian Krion, CEO of Spielworks. “Spielworks has pioneered blockchain gaming from the beginning, and we’re proud to welcome such a well-regarded traditional gaming innovator to expand our reach and bridge traditional gaming with Web3.”
“This is an entirely new frontier, and I’m excited about all the discoveries and impact we will make together with the rest of the Spielworks team,” says Dunham. “There is still a lot to figure out, but I hope to bring the right sense of direction to our partner-making efforts and get everyone in the gaming world as passionate as we are about what Web3 brings to the table.”
About Spielworks
With its headquarters located in Berlin, Spielworks was founded in 2018 by Swen E. Hallasch and Adrian Krion. Spielworks brings the benefits of blockchain to mass-market gaming: True ownership of digital assets, secure handling of tokens and comfortable interaction with exceptional blockchain games. Powered by its WOMBAT utility token, the ecosystem incorporates its multi-chain non-custodial Wombat App, crypto rewards platform Womplay featuring 40 AA and AAA supported titles, and Top 20 NFT staking game Wombat Dungeon Master counting more than 1 million staked NFTs. For more information, visit https://wombat.app.
