Travis Gienger no longer weighs his pumpkins before a contest.
Preview: What’s expected for Thursday’s pivotal U.S. CPI report
Expect big market moves on Thursday.
In a taste of what’s to come, US stocks are down about 10% since the last CPI report a month ago. In it, inflation rose to 8.3% year-on-year versus 8.1% expected. The core reading was also warm at 0.6% m/m vs. +0.3% expected.
Moments after the report, USD/JPY surged to 144.05 from 142.00. It continued higher to 145.90 before the Japanese government intervened to cap it. Even with that, it’s up to 146.98 today.
A similarly sized failure could easily result in an equally large reaction. Here are the consensus numbers:
- Inflation y/y +8.1%
- m/m +0.2%
- Core CPI 6.5% y/y
- Core m/m +0.5%
The data will be released alongside the weekly jobless claims figures, which will also be notable but certainly not the main driver of the market.
A month ago, traders were caught leaning towards a low number on the way to a Fed pivot. When he instead surprised on the upside, market participants were offside. This is fresh in the minds of market participants and I suspect even bulls will want to see the numbers before they act.
On the other hand, a material surprise on the upside (let’s call it 0.2 pp on the months) would trigger a higher Fed terminal rate. As other global central banks are set to take a break, this is creating widening rate differentials in favor of the US dollar.
Ultimately, I think it’s a business where you go where the data takes you. A low reading could lead to upward compression while a high reading could trigger a disorderly breakdown in stocks that is fueling strong selling in AUD/USD, NZD/USD and GBP/USD.
If the numbers are in line with the consensus, I expect some relief for equities and USD selling.
Why European teams are so much better than the USWNT now
[Insert LOUD AUDIBLE SIGH here]
What a week and a half for women’s football.
It began with the distressing and infuriating revelations of systemic abuse and misconduct in the NWSL in Sally Yates’ report early last week. Then there was a well-deserved spark of joy in the electrifying atmosphere of a sold-out Wembley in the United States. the women’s national team played England. Now the streak is over with back-to-back defeats for the USWNT in Europe – a 2-1 loss to England and a 2-0 loss to Spain.
That 2-0 loss on Tuesday came against a Spanish side that was short of 15 key players due to a fight with their federation, by the way, and the USWNT’s performance was simply put:
poo negligent. On top of that, add this stat: The last time the American women lost two games in a row with the opposition scoring multiple goals was in 2001. So? Welp, that’s downright depressing.
It does, however, give you a glimpse of the remarkable American dominance in women’s soccer over the past few decades. The double loss was only the third time the USWNT has lost consecutive games in the past 20 years. And as much as I hate to say it to American diehards, that dominance was based on a global soccer ecosystem that didn’t care much about women’s soccer when millions of girls here in the United States had the opportunity to play — Thank you Title IX.
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)
We knew that once the world understood how great (and profitable) women’s soccer is, the future of Team USA would be complicated (read: challenged). What we are seeing in Europe with women’s football is actually long overdue – European leagues and clubs are investing in women and their teams. They are finally watering this garden that we always knew would bloom.
Raise your hand if you’re surprised that when a thoughtful investment was put into professional women’s football, these players were able to play all year, meaning they got fitter/faster/better, and the teams started winning, and the people started showing up to the games, and the sponsors started liking what they saw in that passionate and committed fanbase, and the TV networks started to broadcast the games on TV – not in the middle of the night. (No former players or women raised their hands, by the way.) And so more people started watching, and the ratings started to go up, and more sponsors wanted to get involved, and more girls started playing and getting better, and then FIFA was like, ‘Well, why haven’t we supported women all this time?’ Just kidding about that last part – FIFA never thought that.
These players have become so good that a Spanish B side – missing 15 of their best players – had no problem dismantling the defending World Cup champions. The professionalization of women’s football in Europe has created national teams that have become a real challenge for the United States. This is the new reality, and they will only get better. FACTS (as my children say).
Of course, there are plenty of excuses we can cite for Team USA’s poor performance in defeats to England and Spain: The end of a long professional season; the many key players missing from the American side (harder to discuss when Spain are missing 15 of their stars); the emotional, mental and physical toll of the Sally Yates report; Team USA’s continued transition to a younger generation of players…
But, for the most part, I think we’re just beginning to see how good is it Europe has become. Honestly, I thought it would happen a lot faster, but I’m grateful we’re finally here. And not only European teams have improved, they are not afraid of the mighty USA – that’s clear. (Just wait for Brazil and South America to understand – admittedly, it takes way too long, but be careful when it happens).
And because of that, Team USA is going to look at those stats and those performances and know they absolutely have to be better. Here is what stood out to me:
• Against England, the USWNT had their lowest possession since 2016, at just 31%, and I saw one stat that blew my mind: England dominated the midfield battle completing 616 passes against 260 for the USWNT.
• Our ESPN Stats & Info also reported that after the Spain match, “USWNT did not finish a through ball for the third game in a row.” (Yes, I double-checked that one with the stats team).
• Team USA also completed just 57% of their passes in the final third against Spain, their lowest percentage all year, according to ESPN SIG.
In both matches, the United States had no of them shoot to the net. And beyond the poor stats, they just weren’t creating chances, seemed lethargic, and most concerning to me, were playing without joy. Dare I say it? It reminded me of the Olympics. (A look at some more stats helps you understand why: against Spain, the USWNT had their first half without a shot on target since losing to Canada in the semi-finals of the Olympics last year. .)
No, I’m not panicking, but there are only nine months left until the Women’s World Cup is hot. The USWNT’s game just isn’t sharp enough, aggressive enough, confident enough, or sassy enough. I don’t think US coach Vlatko Andonovski has time to look at many more players, and he needs to start agreeing on a roster (if they can stay healthy enough to do so).
So what about a formation change to help Andi Sullivan defensively? Perhaps it’s Lindsey Horan deeper alongside Sullivan to give the United States a double pivot to grow offensively and provide defensive cover. Maybe it’s the midfielder playing in a diamond or pinched box and going with a 4-4-2. You still have that flank space for the outside backs to push forward, but more support in the center to build and control possession against better teams. Perhaps he’s a five-man defender with full-backs flying forward as the Spanish side deployed so successfully against the Americans.
Now is the time to try changes in formations. Now is the time to get that American swagger and joy back, and make this team the best in the world – because this team has it in it to be the best in the world. But it is not enough to say that the United States simply did not have the players available. It is not enough to say that the United States was just a little flat.
These two games were a gift as they revealed the need to make some changes in formation and mentality. And maybe one day the team will be grateful (well, at least grateful) for that two-game swing in Europe. Because sometimes a good slap is the fastest way to get back up.
2,560-pound pumpkin from Minnesota breaks US record for heaviest
That moment came Monday as Gienger stood on a stage in Half Moon Bay, Calif., for the 49th Safeway Pumpkin Weigh-Off World Championship, also known as the Super Bowl of Competitive Pumpkin Growing. A forklift with a harness wrapped around Maverick slowly dropped him onto a scale large enough to weigh dozens of people at once.
Gienger already knew that Maverick was the biggest pumpkin of the 10 contestants — at least by volume — because it was the last to face the scale, as required by contest rules. But that didn’t guarantee anything, because a visibly smaller gourd could still be denser, Gienger, 42, told The Washington Post.
He watched carefully as the red numbers on the digital scale moved until they stopped: 2,560 pounds. Cheers and applause erupted from the crowd. The dimensions of “Maverick” did not lie. Gienger took home the title of heaviest pumpkin, a prize of $23,000 – $9 a pound – and a national record 6 pounds. This year marked Gienger’s second appearance in this competition and his second victory; in 2020 his 2350 lbs also won.
Nebraska man breaks record for floating in a pumpkin, officials say
Raising a giant pumpkin is all about the little things.
Gienger, who grew up in a family of horticulturists and raised his first large pumpkin as a teenager, watched Maverick closely from April – when he first planted the seed – until early October.
Every day, Gienger fertilized his soil and checked the roots to make sure Maverick wasn’t crushing them. A pumpkin is about 98% water. The more roots it has, the more water it can soak up and the faster it can grow.
Watering was also part of his care. He turned on his sprinklers 12 times a day to hydrate “Maverick,” which took in about 200 gallons of water a day.
And Gienger had to watch the weather closely. In the event of heavy rain, Maverick had to be covered in plastic so as not to drown. If it was too sunny, Gienger had to shade the fruit to cool it and prevent it from ripening too soon. Extreme weather conditions could also burn or rot “Maverick”.
Gienger must also consider Minnesota’s cold snaps. “This year we had to put plastic over this gigantic plant to keep it from freezing,” Gienger told the Post.
A car-sized pumpkin would have won the “Super Bowl” of pumpkin growing. There was just one little thing wrong.
Gienger watched “Maverick’s” rapid growth with amazement. He regularly took pictures of his now 15-month-old daughter on or next to the squash, informally measuring her growth with that of the pumpkin. He regularly took his measurements to get an idea of his weight. Gienger has a formula for this and does not keep a record of measurements. “It’s all in my head,” he said.
On October 8, a group of family and friends arrived in his garden to put straps around Maverick and use a forklift to place it on a pallet with foam and finally put it in a dumpster. garbage that would travel more than 2,000 miles attached to a trailer. .
Once a giant pumpkin is detached from the ground, it can shed several pounds before it hits the scale. Maverick was covered in wet blankets to keep him hydrated by the time he arrived at Half Moon Bay. Even though Maverick lost weight in transit, he still got the win.
It is now in Half Moon Bay for display. Gienger doesn’t know where Maverick will go next, but he’s already gotten calls asking him to take Maverick to New York or bring him back to the “Halloween Capital of the World” for Anoka’s Halloween Parade.
“This thing will have a great life,” he said.
He’s also convinced it prevents the gourd from ballooning.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:2},{“_id”:”IDOXYXEP5NEA5OALGO4NTOODCM”,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”So for 180 days — the length of time it takes him to raise a giant pumpkin — Gienger did not place “Maverick,” his latest squash, on a scale.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:3},{“_id”:”A4EIZBMATBC4LMD6JZXDHIMX24″,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”That time came Monday as Gienger stood on a stage in Half Moon Bay, Calif., for the u003ca href=” target=_blanku003e49th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Offu003c/au003e, also known as the Super Bowl of competitive pumpkin growing. A forklift with a harness wrapped around Maverick slowly dropped it on a scale large enough to weigh dozens of people at once.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:4},{“_id”:”3JAXXGBA7BAV7DX7DUUEKOFKF4″,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”Gienger already knew Maverick was the largest pumpkin of the 10 contestants — at least by volume — because it was the last one to face the scale, as contest rules mandate. But that did not guarantee anything, since a visibly smaller gourd could always be denser, Gienger, 42, told The Washington Post.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:5},{“_id”:”TGJJTTWEXBGZRMCBKPA3VVOBWM”,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”He watched closely as the red numbers on the digital scale moved until they came to a halt: 2,560 pounds. Cheers and claps erupted from the crowd. “Maverick’s” dimensions had not lied. Gienger took home the title of heaviest pumpkin, a prize of $23,000 — $9 per pound — and u003ca href=” target=_blanku003ea national recordu003c/au003e by 6 pounds. This year marked Gienger’s second time entering this competition and his second victory; in 2020 his 2,350-pounder also won.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:6},{“_id”:”EZMBVH2A6FHPLMZXZBXVVXDN44″,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”Nebraska man squashes record for floating in a pumpkin, officials say”,”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:” a giant pumpkin is all about the little things.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:8},{“_id”:”4FCOCKQ2P5CQ3OKXZNCCG2UEAE”,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”Gienger, who grew up in a family of horticulturists and raised his first big pumpkin when he was a teenager, kept a close watch on Maverick from April — when he first planted the seed — until early October.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:9},{“_id”:”ZZ442UABSRB4JNII6OSB4DGB5A”,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”Every day, Gienger fertilized its soil and checked the roots to make sure Maverick was not squashing them. A pumpkin is about 98 percent water. The more roots it has, the more water it can soak and the fastest it can grow.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:10},{“_id”:”5VOTL5EQ4JAN3PIAHLAT6HYRQU”,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”Watering was also a big part of its care. He turned on his sprinklers 12 times a day to hydrate “Maverick,” which soaked up about 200 gallons of water daily.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:11},{“_id”:”Z45EKD3MYFDNLKGT2OFVVETV2E”,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”And Gienger had to keep a close eye on the weather. If heavy rain came through, Maverick had to be covered in plastic so it would not drown. If it was too sunny, Gienger had to shade the fruit to cool it off and prevent it from maturing too early. Extreme weather could also burn or rot “Maverick.””,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:12},{“_id”:”RRJNKGBG5BACDBRNBVGYVN3HZI”,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”Gienger also has to take into account Minnesota’s cold falls. “This year we had to put plastic on top of this ginormous plant to keep it from freezing,” Gienger told The Post.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:13},{“_id”:”OWEIWDUXWVFOVHYEX2PKKIAHSE”,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”A car-sized pumpkin would have won the ‘Super Bowl’ of pumpkin growing. There was just one tiny thing wrong.”,”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:” watched “Maverick’s” rapid growth with amazement. He took regular pictures of his now 15-month-old daughter atop or beside the squash, informally measuring her growth with the pumpkin’s. He took its dimensions regularly to have an idea of how much it might weigh. Gienger has a formula for this and does not keep a record of measurements. “It’s all in my head,” he said.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:15},{“_id”:”PPH47F4NLZFZFCPIHSTSRCH4LQ”,”additional_properties”:{“keywords”:[],”media_size”:”medium”},”credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:” Travis Gienger “}]},”credits_caption_display”:”Friends and family helped Travis Gienger lift his giant pumpkin from his backyard to transport it to California for the contest. ( Travis Gienger /Travis Gienger)”,”distributor”:{“category”:”handout”},”height”:3000,”image_type”:”photograph”,”taxonomy”:{},”type”:”image”,”url”:” Oct. 8, a group of family members and friends arrived at his backyard to put straps around Maverick and use a forklift to place it on a pallet with foam and eventually drop it into a dumpster that would travel over 2,000 miles attached to a trailer.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:17},{“_id”:”EVJXOOPTX5FVNAHY7WOS4DT7QI”,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”Once a giant pumpkin is detached from the soil, it can lose several pounds before it reaches the scale. Maverick was covered with wet blankets to keep it hydrated by the time it arrived at Half Moon Bay. Even if Maverick lost some weight in transit, it still took home the victory.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:18},{“_id”:”M2XTRF3Y3BC5BLTCDPQWASVHHQ”,”raw_oembed”:{“_id”:”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1665599015667,”comments”:[]},”author_name”:”Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off”,”author_url”:” id=”fb-root”u003eu003c/divu003enu003cscript async=”1″ defer=”1″ crossorigin=”anonymous” src=” nonce=”yYR54PBU”u003eu003c/scriptu003eu003cdiv class=”fb-post” data-href=” data-width=”552″u003eu003cblockquote cite=” class=”fb-xfbml-parse-ignore”u003eu003cpu003eTravis and his family celebrating their new record-breaking pumpkin. We are over the moon for you Travis; we know it wasnu0026#039;t easy.u003c/pu003ePosted by u003ca href=” World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Offu003c/au003e onu0026nbsp;u003ca href=”u003eMonday, October 10, 2022u003c/au003eu003c/blockquoteu003eu003c/divu003e”,”provider_name”:”Facebook”,”provider_url”:” now sits in Half Moon Bay for display. Gienger is unsure where Maverick will go next, but he has already received calls asking to take Maverick to New York or to bring it home to the “Halloween capital of the world” for Anoka’s Halloween parade.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:20},{“_id”:”3DPWMWBSCZEPVA35LL3LWUBLPQ”,”additional_properties”:{},”content”:”“This thing will have a great life,” he said.”,”type”:”text”,”originalIdx”:21}],”content_restrictions”:{“content_code”:”default”},”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”salcedoa”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”salcedoa”,”affiliations”:”National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Investigative Reporters and Editors “,”author_type”:”Staff writer”,”awards”:[],”bio”:”Andrea Salcedo is a general assignment reporter for The Washington Post. She joined The Post in 2020 as a reporter on the Morning Mix team, The Post’s overnight desk. Previously, she covered breaking news and features for the New York Times metro desk. “,”bio_page”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/people/andrea-salcedo/”,”books”:[],”byline”:”Andrea Salcedo”,”contributor”:false,”custom_washpost_desk_name_1″:”Live News (GA, Morning Mix, Hubs)”,”custom_washpost_desk_name_2″:”Morning Mix”,”education”:[{“name”:”Columbia College Chicago, BA in Journalism”},{“name”:”Columbia University, MS in Investigative Journalism”}],”email”:”[email protected]”,”employeeID”:”000271468″,”expertise”:”General Assignment Reporter “,”firstName”:”Andrea”,”follow-author”:true,”fuzzy_match”:false,”image”:” Writer”,”languages”:”Spanish, French”,”lastName”:”Salcedo”,”last_updated_date”:”2022-10-06T20:35:42.362Z”,”linkedin”:” D.C.”,”longBio”:”Andrea Salcedo is a general assignment reporter for The Washington Post. She was previously a reporter on The Post’s Morning Mix team, The Post’s overnight desk. Before joining The Post in 2020, she covered breaking news and features for the New York Times metro desk. “,”native_app_rendering”:false,”networkID”:”salcedoa”,”newsDesk”:”Live News (GA, Morning Mix, Hubs)”,”newsJobCategory”:”Reporter”,”podcasts”:[],”role”:”Staff writer”,”secondLastName”:””,”slug”:”andrea-salcedo”,”status”:”Active”,”subDesk”:”Morning Mix”,”subDeskHead”:”Gina Harkins”,”twitter”:”@andreapsalcedo”,”workerType”:”Employee”}},”description”:”Andrea Salcedo is a general assignment reporter for The Washington Post. She joined The Post in 2020 as a reporter on the Morning Mix team, The Post’s overnight desk. Previously, she covered breaking news and features for the New York Times metro desk. “,”image”:{“url”:” Salcedo”,”org”:”Washington, D.C.”,”slug”:”andrea-salcedo”,”socialLinks”:[{“deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”site”:”twitter”,”url”:”@andreapsalcedo”},{“deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”site”:”linkedin”,”url”:”https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrea-salcedo/”}],”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”@andreapsalcedo”},{“site”:”linkedin”,”url”:”https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrea-salcedo/”}],”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/people/andrea-salcedo/”,”version”:”0.5.8″}]},”copyright”:”The Washington Post”,”description”:{“basic”:”Travis Gienger’s “Maverick” weighed in at 2,560 pounds, breaking the U.S. record. He says growing a giant pumpkin is all about the little things.”},”display_date”:”2022-10-12T17:48:48.880Z”,”first_publish_date”:”2022-10-12T17:48:49.680Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Pumpkin-grower’s champion gourd weighs nearly as much as a Prius”,”meta_title”:”A 2,560 pound pumpkin from Minnesota breaks US record for heaviest”},”kicker”:””,”label”:{“basic”:{“display”:true,”text”:”National”,”url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/”},”transparency”:{“display”:true,”text”:”News”,”url”:””}},”label_display”:{“basic”:{“text”:”National”,”url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/”},”transparency”:{“text”:””,”url”:””}},”language”:”en”,”last_updated_date”:”2022-10-12T18:33:19.710Z”,”owner”:{“name”:”the-washington-post”},”planning”:{“story_length”:{“word_count_actual”:682}},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”LRSUAIUCVJDFPOYQ42Y7L45XYA”,”added”:false,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:”D7NXUJOTTFC2FK4VGKDII7WDDM”,”categoryFilter”:”attributed”,”comments”:[],”editors_pick”:false,”fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/photo/resize/X3CRmMlusshRwvX6sLCCT44rHao=/arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost/public/LRSUAIUCVJDFPOYQ42Y7L45XYA.jpg”,”galleries”:[],”image_orientation”:”horizontal”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”iptc”:{“populated”:true},”iptc_source”:”Travis Gienger”,”keywords”:[],”largeResizeUrl”:”/photo/resize/wjJ5VI31TDtAEDANZ7mb8e9BazI=/1440×0/arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost/public/LRSUAIUCVJDFPOYQ42Y7L45XYA.jpg”,”last_published_date”:”2022-10-11T19:40:04Z”,”manuallySelectedTime”:0,”mark_for_print”:{“eligible”:true,”failed”:false},”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”originalName”:”Pumpkin 1.jpg”,”originalUrl”:” TIME USE ONLY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO SALES. NO TRADES. “,”version”:1,”workflow_privileges”:{“crop”:{“allowed”:true,”reason”:null},”delete_photo”:{“allowed”:true,”reason”:null},”initial_publish”:{“allowed”:true,”reason”:null},”mark_editors_pick”:{“allowed”:true,”reason”:null},”mark_on_hold”:{“allowed”:false,”reason”:null},”modify_binary_metadata”:{“allowed”:false,”reason”:null},”modify_caption”:{“allowed”:true,”reason”:null},”publish”:{“allowed”:true,”reason”:null},”role_name”:null,”secondary_publish”:{“allowed”:true,”reason”:null},”set_restricted”:{“allowed”:true,”reason”:null},”unpublish”:{“allowed”:true,”reason”:null},”workflow_enabled”:false}},”address”:{},”caption”:””,”caption_display”:”Travis Gienger, a horticulture teacher from Anoka, Minn., spent 180 days growing “Maverick.””,”copyright”:”Travis Gienger”,”created_date”:”2022-10-11T19:39:53Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Travis Gienger”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“byline”:”Travis Gienger (custom credit)”,”name”:” Travis Gienger “,”type”:”author”}]},”credits_caption_display”:”Travis Gienger, a horticulture teacher from Anoka, Minn., spent 180 days growing “Maverick.” ( Travis Gienger /Travis Gienger)”,”credits_display”:”( Travis Gienger /Travis Gienger)”,”displayDate”:”2022-10-11T19:39:53Z”,”displayDateLabel”:”UPLOADED ON”,”distributor”:{“category”:”handout”,”mode”:”custom”,”name”:”handout”},”height”:3000,”image_type”:”photograph”,”keywords”:””,”last_updated_date”:”2022-10-11T19:40:05Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”washpost”,”sponsored”:false},”source”:{“edit_url”:”https://washpost.arcpublishing.com/photo/LRSUAIUCVJDFPOYQ42Y7L45XYA”,”name”:”handout”,”source_type”:”handout”,”system”:”Anglerfish”},”status”:”Approved”,”syndication”:{“search”:true},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”tooltip”:{“categoryFilter”:”attributed”,”creditName”:”Travis Gienger”,”displayDate”:”2022-10-11″,”imageBy”:”Photo by”,”locality”:null,”photographer”:” Travis Gienger “,”title”:null,”usage_instructions”:”ONE TIME USE ONLY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO SALES. NO TRADES. “},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.com/public/LRSUAIUCVJDFPOYQ42Y7L45XYA.jpg”,”version”:”0.10.4″,”width”:4000}},”publish_date”:”2022-10-12T18:33:19.757Z”,”related_content”:{“basic”:[]},”secondary_nav”:{“name”:”National”,”section”:”/national”,”url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/?itid=sn_national_title”,”children”:[{“name”:”Climate u0026 Environment”,”url”:” Security”,”url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/?itid=sn_national_6/”},{“name”:”Obituaries”,”url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/?itid=sn_national_7/”},{“name”:”Science”,”url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/science/?itid=sn_national_8/”},{“name”:”Abortion”,”url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/abortion/?itid=sn_national_9/”}]},”source”:{“name”:”washpost”,”source_type”:”staff”,”system”:”ellipsis”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”subtype”:”default”,”syndication”:{“search”:true},”taxonomy”:{“additional_properties”:{“parent_site_primaries”:[]},”auxiliaries”:[],”keywords”:[],”named_entities”:[],”primary_section”:{“_id”:”/national”,”_website”:”washpost”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“Video”:{“video_ad_zone”:”wpni.video.national”},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“/national”],”commercial_node”:”/national”,”default_content”:”prism://prism.query/site-articles-only,/nationalu0026limit=20″,”tracking_node”:”/national”},”_comments_config”:{“comments_config”:{“comment_system”:”coral”,”comment_system_date”:”2017-11-17T08:00″,”includetabs”:”true”,”markersfeatured”:”featured_comment”}},”_id”:”/national”,”_website”:”washpost”,”ancestors”:{“ClassicApp”:[],”ClassicAppAZ”:[“/”],”ClassicAppBar”:[],”ClassicAppTablet”:[],”Ellipsis”:[],”Goldfish”:[“/”],”TestNavDoNotUse”:[],”WebNav”:[],”WebNavBar”:[],”WebSked”:[],”default”:[],”secondary-nav”:[“/”]},”hss”:{“active_season”:null},”inactive”:false,”name”:”National”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”National”},”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“ClassicAppAZ”:1020,”Ellipsis”:1006,”Goldfish”:1006,”WebNav”:1025,”default”:1010,”secondary-nav”:1072},”parent”:{“ClassicApp”:null,”ClassicAppAZ”:”/”,”ClassicAppBar”:null,”ClassicAppTablet”:null,”Ellipsis”:”/”,”Goldfish”:”/”,”TestNavDoNotUse”:null,”WebNav”:”/”,”WebNavBar”:null,”WebSked”:null,”default”:”/”,”secondary-nav”:”/”},”site”:{“archives_url”:[],”native_app_rendering”:null,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:”/national/”,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”The Washington Post’s national news coverage. Get the latest national news, featuring national security, science and the courts. Read breaking national news headlines from across the U.S.”,”site_keywords”:”Washington Post national news headlines,News headlines, us news,national news,nation news,top us news,us news report,us news latest,the nation news,national headlines,breaking us news,national us news,us headlines,us news today,breaking national news,current us news,national news headlines,current national news,us news stories”,”site_tagline”:null,”site_theme”:”normal”,”site_title”:”National”,”site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/”,”site_url_section”:”nation”,”tracking_site_node”:”/national”},”site_topper”:{“custom_links”:[“Climate u0026 Environment^ Security^https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/”,”Obituaries^https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/”,”Science^https://www.washingtonpost.com/science/”],”custom_links_highlight”:null,”display_social_links”:null,”secondary_nav_alternate_section_to_use”:”/national”,”secondary_nav_instead_of_custom_links”:”true”,”site_background_image”:null,”site_logo_image”:null,”social_link_display_order”:null},”social”:{“archives”:null,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/washingtonpost”,”instagram”:null,”rss”:”http://feeds.washingtonpost.com/rss/national”,”twitter”:”https://twitter.com/washingtonpost”},”story_list”:{“display_social_share_buttons”:”true”,”social_share_buttons”:null,”story_list_content”:{}},”syndication”:{“apple_news_sections”:[“National”,”Top Stories”],”paywall”:”Free”}}},”description”:”The Washington Post’s national news coverage. Get the latest national news, featuring national security, science and the courts. Read breaking national news headlines from across the U.S.”,”name”:”National”,”parent”:{“default”:”/”},”parent_id”:”/”,”path”:”/national”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},”primary_site”:{“_id”:”/national”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“Video”:{“video_ad_zone”:”wpni.video.national”},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“/national”],”commercial_node”:”/national”,”default_content”:”prism://prism.query/site-articles-only,/nationalu0026limit=20″,”tracking_node”:”/national”},”_comments_config”:{“comments_config”:{“comment_system”:”coral”,”comment_system_date”:”2017-11-17T08:00″,”includetabs”:”true”,”markersfeatured”:”featured_comment”}},”_id”:”/national”,”hss”:{“active_season”:null},”inactive”:false,”name”:”National”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”National”},”node_type”:”section”,”order”:1010,”parent”:”/”,”site”:{“archives_url”:[],”native_app_rendering”:null,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:”/national/”,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”The Washington Post’s national news coverage. Get the latest national news, featuring national security, science and the courts. Read breaking national news headlines from across the U.S.”,”site_keywords”:”Washington Post national news headlines,News headlines, us news,national news,nation news,top us news,us news report,us news latest,the nation news,national headlines,breaking us news,national us news,us headlines,us news today,breaking national news,current us news,national news headlines,current national news,us news stories”,”site_tagline”:null,”site_theme”:”normal”,”site_title”:”National”,”site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/”,”site_url_section”:”nation”,”tracking_site_node”:”/national”},”site_topper”:{“custom_links”:[“Climate u0026 Environment^ Security^https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/”,”Obituaries^https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/”,”Science^https://www.washingtonpost.com/science/”],”custom_links_highlight”:null,”display_social_links”:null,”secondary_nav_alternate_section_to_use”:”/national”,”secondary_nav_instead_of_custom_links”:”true”,”site_background_image”:null,”site_logo_image”:null,”social_link_display_order”:null},”social”:{“archives”:null,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/washingtonpost”,”instagram”:null,”rss”:”http://feeds.washingtonpost.com/rss/national”,”twitter”:”https://twitter.com/washingtonpost”},”story_list”:{“display_social_share_buttons”:”true”,”social_share_buttons”:null,”story_list_content”:{}},”syndication”:{“apple_news_sections”:[“National”,”Top Stories”],”paywall”:”Free”}}},”description”:”The Washington Post’s national news coverage. Get the latest national news, featuring national security, science and the courts. Read breaking national news headlines from across the U.S.”,”name”:”National”,”parent_id”:”/”,”path”:”/national”,”type”:”site”,”version”:”0.5.8″},”sections”:[{“_id”:”/national”,”_website”:”washpost”,”_website_section_id”:”washpost./national”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“Video”:{“video_ad_zone”:”wpni.video.national”},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“/national”],”commercial_node”:”/national”,”default_content”:”prism://prism.query/site-articles-only,/nationalu0026limit=20″,”tracking_node”:”/national”},”_comments_config”:{“comments_config”:{“comment_system”:”coral”,”comment_system_date”:”2017-11-17T08:00″,”includetabs”:”true”,”markersfeatured”:”featured_comment”}},”_id”:”/national”,”_website”:”washpost”,”ancestors”:{“ClassicApp”:[],”ClassicAppAZ”:[“/”],”ClassicAppBar”:[],”ClassicAppTablet”:[],”Ellipsis”:[],”Goldfish”:[“/”],”TestNavDoNotUse”:[],”WebNav”:[],”WebNavBar”:[],”WebSked”:[],”default”:[],”secondary-nav”:[“/”]},”hss”:{“active_season”:null},”inactive”:false,”name”:”National”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”National”},”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“ClassicAppAZ”:1020,”Ellipsis”:1006,”Goldfish”:1006,”WebNav”:1025,”default”:1010,”secondary-nav”:1072},”parent”:{“ClassicApp”:null,”ClassicAppAZ”:”/”,”ClassicAppBar”:null,”ClassicAppTablet”:null,”Ellipsis”:”/”,”Goldfish”:”/”,”TestNavDoNotUse”:null,”WebNav”:”/”,”WebNavBar”:null,”WebSked”:null,”default”:”/”,”secondary-nav”:”/”},”site”:{“archives_url”:[],”native_app_rendering”:null,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:”/national/”,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”The Washington Post’s national news coverage. Get the latest national news, featuring national security, science and the courts. Read breaking national news headlines from across the U.S.”,”site_keywords”:”Washington Post national news headlines,News headlines, us news,national news,nation news,top us news,us news report,us news latest,the nation news,national headlines,breaking us news,national us news,us headlines,us news today,breaking national news,current us news,national news headlines,current national news,us news stories”,”site_tagline”:null,”site_theme”:”normal”,”site_title”:”National”,”site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/”,”site_url_section”:”nation”,”tracking_site_node”:”/national”},”site_topper”:{“custom_links”:[“Climate u0026 Environment^ Security^https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/”,”Obituaries^https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/”,”Science^https://www.washingtonpost.com/science/”],”custom_links_highlight”:null,”display_social_links”:null,”secondary_nav_alternate_section_to_use”:”/national”,”secondary_nav_instead_of_custom_links”:”true”,”site_background_image”:null,”site_logo_image”:null,”social_link_display_order”:null},”social”:{“archives”:null,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/washingtonpost”,”instagram”:null,”rss”:”http://feeds.washingtonpost.com/rss/national”,”twitter”:”https://twitter.com/washingtonpost”},”story_list”:{“display_social_share_buttons”:”true”,”social_share_buttons”:null,”story_list_content”:{}},”syndication”:{“apple_news_sections”:[“National”,”Top Stories”],”paywall”:”Free”}}},”description”:”The Washington Post’s national news coverage. Get the latest national news, featuring national security, science and the courts. Read breaking national news headlines from across the U.S.”,”name”:”National”,”parent”:{“default”:”/”},”parent_id”:”/”,”path”:”/national”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”seo_keywords”:[“partner-exclude”],”sites”:[{“_id”:”/national”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“Video”:{“video_ad_zone”:”wpni.video.national”},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“/national”],”commercial_node”:”/national”,”default_content”:”prism://prism.query/site-articles-only,/nationalu0026limit=20″,”tracking_node”:”/national”},”_comments_config”:{“comments_config”:{“comment_system”:”coral”,”comment_system_date”:”2017-11-17T08:00″,”includetabs”:”true”,”markersfeatured”:”featured_comment”}},”_id”:”/national”,”hss”:{“active_season”:null},”inactive”:false,”name”:”National”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”National”},”node_type”:”section”,”order”:1010,”parent”:”/”,”site”:{“archives_url”:[],”native_app_rendering”:null,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:”/national/”,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”The Washington Post’s national news coverage. Get the latest national news, featuring national security, science and the courts. Read breaking national news headlines from across the U.S.”,”site_keywords”:”Washington Post national news headlines,News headlines, us news,national news,nation news,top us news,us news report,us news latest,the nation news,national headlines,breaking us news,national us news,us headlines,us news today,breaking national news,current us news,national news headlines,current national news,us news stories”,”site_tagline”:null,”site_theme”:”normal”,”site_title”:”National”,”site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/”,”site_url_section”:”nation”,”tracking_site_node”:”/national”},”site_topper”:{“custom_links”:[“Climate u0026 Environment^ Security^https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/”,”Obituaries^https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/”,”Science^https://www.washingtonpost.com/science/”],”custom_links_highlight”:null,”display_social_links”:null,”secondary_nav_alternate_section_to_use”:”/national”,”secondary_nav_instead_of_custom_links”:”true”,”site_background_image”:null,”site_logo_image”:null,”social_link_display_order”:null},”social”:{“archives”:null,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/washingtonpost”,”instagram”:null,”rss”:”http://feeds.washingtonpost.com/rss/national”,”twitter”:”https://twitter.com/washingtonpost”},”story_list”:{“display_social_share_buttons”:”true”,”social_share_buttons”:null,”story_list_content”:{}},”syndication”:{“apple_news_sections”:[“National”,”Top Stories”],”paywall”:”Free”}}},”description”:”The Washington Post’s national news coverage. Get the latest national news, featuring national security, science and the courts. Read breaking national news headlines from across the U.S.”,”name”:”National”,”parent_id”:”/”,”path”:”/national”,”type”:”site”,”version”:”0.5.8″}],”tags”:[{“additional_properties”:{“ellipsis_managed”:true},”description”:”The story-has-edit-branch tag specifies that this story has both an edit and a default branch”,”slug”:”story-has-edit-branch”,”text”:”story-has-edit-branch”},{“description”:”Send this to methode before it publishes.”,”slug”:”methode-draft”,”text”:”methode-draft”},{“additional_properties”:{“ellipsis_managed”:true},”description”:”The template that was used to create this story”,”slug”:”created-from-template-id-CPXDC2P3LFHMVBYLARBBIWNBRA”,”text”:”Created from Template ID CPXDC2P3LFHMVBYLARBBIWNBRA”},{“additional_properties”:{“ellipsis_managed”:true},”slug”:”audio-article”,”text”:”audio-article”}],”topics”:[]},”tracking”:{“author”:”Andrea Salcedo”,”author_desk”:”live news (ga, morning mix, hubs)”,”author_id”:”salcedoa”,”author_name”:”andrea salcedo”,”author_subdesk”:”morning mix”,”author_type”:”staff writer”,”blog_name”:null,”channel”:”wp – national”,”column_name”:null,”commercial_node”:”/national”,”content_category”:”National”,”content_id”:”3E4CDKHUAFEU7DO5UKARMMOJLA”,”content_topics”:”National”,”content_type”:”article”,”headline”:”Pumpkin-grower’s champion gourd weighs nearly as much as a Prius”,”hierarchy”:”national|article”,”in_url_headline”:”pumpkin-growing-record-minnesota-travis-gienger”,”news_or_commercial”:”News”,”page_name”:”national:article – 3E4CDKHUAFEU7DO5UKARMMOJLA – 20221012 – pumpkin-growing-record-minnesota-travis-gienger”,”post_id”:”3E4CDKHUAFEU7DO5UKARMMOJLA”,”section”:”national”,”show_ads”:true,”source”:null,”subsection”:”national”},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“washpost”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/national”,”_website”:”washpost”,”_website_section_id”:”washpost./national”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“Video”:{“video_ad_zone”:”wpni.video.national”},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“/national”],”commercial_node”:”/national”,”default_content”:”prism://prism.query/site-articles-only,/nationalu0026limit=20″,”tracking_node”:”/national”},”_comments_config”:{“comments_config”:{“comment_system”:”coral”,”comment_system_date”:”2017-11-17T08:00″,”includetabs”:”true”,”markersfeatured”:”featured_comment”}},”_id”:”/national”,”_website”:”washpost”,”ancestors”:{“ClassicApp”:[],”ClassicAppAZ”:[“/”],”ClassicAppBar”:[],”ClassicAppTablet”:[],”Ellipsis”:[],”Goldfish”:[“/”],”TestNavDoNotUse”:[],”WebNav”:[],”WebNavBar”:[],”WebSked”:[],”default”:[],”secondary-nav”:[“/”]},”hss”:{“active_season”:null},”inactive”:false,”name”:”National”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”National”},”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“ClassicAppAZ”:1020,”Ellipsis”:1006,”Goldfish”:1006,”WebNav”:1025,”default”:1010,”secondary-nav”:1072},”parent”:{“ClassicApp”:null,”ClassicAppAZ”:”/”,”ClassicAppBar”:null,”ClassicAppTablet”:null,”Ellipsis”:”/”,”Goldfish”:”/”,”TestNavDoNotUse”:null,”WebNav”:”/”,”WebNavBar”:null,”WebSked”:null,”default”:”/”,”secondary-nav”:”/”},”site”:{“archives_url”:[],”native_app_rendering”:null,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:”/national/”,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”The Washington Post’s national news coverage. Get the latest national news, featuring national security, science and the courts. Read breaking national news headlines from across the U.S.”,”site_keywords”:”Washington Post national news headlines,News headlines, us news,national news,nation news,top us news,us news report,us news latest,the nation news,national headlines,breaking us news,national us news,us headlines,us news today,breaking national news,current us news,national news headlines,current national news,us news stories”,”site_tagline”:null,”site_theme”:”normal”,”site_title”:”National”,”site_url”:”https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/”,”site_url_section”:”nation”,”tracking_site_node”:”/national”},”site_topper”:{“custom_links”:[“Climate u0026 Environment^ Security^https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/”,”Obituaries^https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/”,”Science^https://www.washingtonpost.com/science/”],”custom_links_highlight”:null,”display_social_links”:null,”secondary_nav_alternate_section_to_use”:”/national”,”secondary_nav_instead_of_custom_links”:”true”,”site_background_image”:null,”site_logo_image”:null,”social_link_display_order”:null},”social”:{“archives”:null,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/washingtonpost”,”instagram”:null,”rss”:”http://feeds.washingtonpost.com/rss/national”,”twitter”:”https://twitter.com/washingtonpost”},”story_list”:{“display_social_share_buttons”:”true”,”social_share_buttons”:null,”story_list_content”:{}},”syndication”:{“apple_news_sections”:[“National”,”Top Stories”],”paywall”:”Free”}}},”description”:”The Washington Post’s national news coverage. Get the latest national news, featuring national security, science and the courts. FBI offered British spy Christopher Steele $1 MILLION to back up now-debunked case
The FBI has offered British spy Christopher Steele $1 million in cash to prove salacious allegations in its infamous “Dirty Dossier” about Donald Trump, a senior bureau analyst said in federal court on Tuesday.
Supervising FBI analyst Brian Auten said the bureau made the offer in 2016 at a meeting in the UK – but did not hand over the money because Steele could not back up the evidence .
At the time, agents were seeking to verify claims that the Kremlin had incriminating videos showing Trump engaging in sexual activity in a Moscow hotel and allegations that he was in contact with Russian officials before the election. general.
There were also salacious claims that Steele was inducted by Democrats during the 2016 presidential campaign and the claims in the filing have since been debunked.
Steele authored the 35-page document, which alleged the Kremlin colluded with Trump’s presidential campaign, in 2016 after his private intelligence firm Orbis Business Intelligence was hired by a law firm representing Democrats.
Among other things, the “golden shower” dossier claimed that Russian security services could blackmail the president-elect with allegations that he paid prostitutes to urinate on a bed in which Barack and Michelle Obama had formerly slept.
The revelation of the substantial financial inducement offered came during the trial of Russian analyst Igor Danchenko, one of Steele’s top sources, who is accused of lying to the FBI when questioned about his information.
He was charged with five counts of making false statements to the FBI about the case. Prosecutors told the court Danchenko fabricated one of his own sources and concealed the identity of another when questioned by the bureau.
Former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele has compiled the infamous dossier of documents on Donald Trump and the then-candidate’s ties to Russia. An FBI supervisory agent said Steele was offered $1 million to back up his information, but was unable to do so.
Special Counsel John Durham, who was appointed by Trump, is pursuing the case in the courtroom in Alexandria, Virginia.
Auten said information from the Steele dossier was used to support a surveillance warrant against Trump campaign official Carter Page.
When questioned by Durham, Auten said the dossier was used to bolster the surveillance enforcement even though the FBI could not corroborate his claims.
Auten (pictured) testified that information from the Steele dossier was used to support a surveillance warrant against Trump campaign official Carter Page, even though the information could not be corroborated.
Auten said the FBI checked with other government agencies to see if they corroborated, but nothing came back.
Auten and other FBI agents even met Steele in the UK in 2016 and offered him up to $1 million if he could substantiate the allegations in the dossier, but none were provided.
Durham’s years-long investigation has resulted in only one conviction – FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith for tampering with an email used to justify the surveillance. The trial of Hillary Clinton’s campaign lawyer, Michael Sussmann, ended in an acquittal.
Steele, a former MI6 intelligence officer, compiled the dossier as a series of dispatches. He had been a paid FBI informant.
Prosecutors said Danchenko, a Virginia-based Russian analyst and researcher, fabricated one source and hid another source of information as the FBI raced in the weeks leading up to the 2016 election to confirm information in the dossier. They accuse him of lying to the FBI when questioned about the information he provided.
They also pointed to an area of harm — the FBI relied in part on information from the dossier to obtain phone and email surveillance warrants from former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page, a citizen American.
They were investigating an alleged conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia – in an investigation that would make headlines.
“These lies mattered,” prosecutor Michael Keilty said, as the FBI presented inaccurate information to a foreign intelligence oversight court.
Page has never been charged with a crime.
Prosecutors say Danchenko lied when he told officers he got information from Sergei Millian, who had been head of the Russian-American Chamber of Commerce. But they said there was no evidence the two ever spoke to each other and pointed to phone records.
“This case is about protecting the functions and integrity of our institutions,” Keilty added.
Prosecutors said Danchenko, a Virginia-based Russian analyst and researcher, fabricated one source and hid another source from the FBI. He is the third person to be charged by Special Counsel John Durham and is seen entering court on Tuesday
Testimony from an FBI official did not support Donald Trump’s repeated claim that the Russia investigation was based on the dossier
“This case is about protecting the function and integrity of our government institutions,” Durham said.
Durham prosecutors focused on the treatment of Page, an area that has long been a focus of concern for Trump and congressional Republicans, and which featured in a damning report by the Justice Department’s IG.
Danchenko’s lawyer countered that his client had told the truth and that the FBI asked him vague questions during their 2016 meeting.
At one point, Durham asked Auten why the DOJ opened its investigation into Russia in the summer of 2016.
But his response flies in the face of Trump’s repeated assertion that the investigation was based on the dirty record.
Instead, his response pointed to the origin of the investigation, which has been repeatedly reported: a drunken encounter at a hotel bar in May 2016 between Trump’s foreign campaign adviser George Papadopoulos and an Australian diplomat, after the aide said the Kremlin had dirt on Hillary. Clinton. The diplomat provided the information to the United States
Tom Brady and Kim Clijsters are the latest to invest in the pickleball team
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and four-time major tennis champion Kim Clijsters were announced Wednesday as part of an ownership group for an expansion Major League Pickleball team.
Brady and Clijsters are part of a group led by Knighthead Capital Management.
“Of course I am excited about this investment opportunity,” Clijsters said in a statement. “But what excites me most about becoming an MLP owner is that I can help shape the future of pickleball, a sport that I love, with great people – who also happen to be certain of my best friends. I’m thrilled to help showcase professional pickleball and impact the sport through my experience gained at the highest levels of professional tennis.”
Brady and Clijsters are the latest big names to invest in MLP. LeBron James was announced last month as the owner of another expansion team, along with Maverick Carter, Draymond Green and Kevin Love, and Drew Brees and James Blake are also investors.
The league, which was founded in 2021, will grow from its current 12 teams to 16 in 2023, and double its annual events to six. MLP said prize money is expected to top $2 million next season.
The 2022 MLP season wraps up this weekend in Columbus, Ohio.
News
Trump must sit to be deposed in defamation lawsuit
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will have to answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit brought by a writer who claims he raped her in the mid-1990s, said Wednesday a judge.
U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan denied a request by Trump’s attorneys to delay scheduled testimony. The deposition is now scheduled for October 19.
The decision came amid a lawsuit filed by longtime Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, who claims Trump raped her in the dressing room of an upscale Manhattan department store. Trump denied it. Carroll is expected to be dropped off Friday.
Trump attorney Alina Habba said in a statement, “We look forward to formally establishing that this matter is, and always has been, entirely without merit.”
Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, said she was pleased with the decision and looked forward to filing the new claims next month “and getting to trial with all expeditiousness.”
Trump’s legal team tried various legal tactics to delay the trial and prevent him from being questioned by Carroll’s attorneys, but Judge Kaplan wrote it was time to move on, especially considering given the “advanced age” of Carroll, 78, and Trump, 76. , and possibly other witnesses.
“Defendant should not be allowed to run time against Plaintiff’s attempt to obtain redress for what would have been a grievous wrong,” he wrote.
Carroll’s lawsuit claims Trump damaged her reputation in 2019 when he denied raping her. Trump’s legal team tried to crush the lawsuit, arguing the Republican was just doing his job as president when he denied the allegations, including when he dismissed his accuser as “not my type.”
This is a key question because if Trump was acting within the scope of his duties as a federal employee, the US government would become the defendant in the case.
The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals last month ruled in a split decision that Trump was a federal employee when he commented on Carroll’s claims. But he asked another court in Washington to decide whether Trump’s public statements took place in the course of his employment.
Kaplan, the judge, said Trump repeatedly tried to delay the collection of evidence in the trial.
“Given his conduct thus far in this matter, Mr. Trump’s position regarding the burden of discovery is inexcusable,” he wrote. “As this Court has already observed, Mr. Trump has argued this case since it began in 2019 with the effect and probably the purpose of delaying it.”
The judge noted that the collection of evidence for the trial to go to trial was essentially complete, except for the depositions of Trump and Carroll.
“Mr. Trump made a broad discovery of the plaintiff, but produced virtually none himself,” Kaplan said. no undue burden on Mr. Trump, much less irreparable harm.”
The judge also said the deposition could come in handy when Carroll’s attorney files a new lawsuit next month under New York’s revival law, the Adult Survivors Act, allowing him to sue for damages- interests for the alleged rape without the statute of limitations blocking it.
The question of whether the rape took place is at the heart of the defamation claims, as well as the planned new trial, the judge said.
US clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
The U.S. on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave.
Tweaked boosters rolled out for Americans 12 and older last month, doses modified to target today’s most common and contagious omicron relative. While there wasn’t a big rush, federal health officials are urging that people seek the extra protection ahead of holiday gatherings.
Now the Food and Drug Administration has given a green light for elementary school-age kids to get the updated booster doses, too — one made by Pfizer for 5- to 11-year-olds, and a version from rival Moderna for those as young as 6.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends how vaccines are used, also signed off.
Americans may be tired of repeated calls to get boosted against COVID-19 but experts say the updated shots have an advantage: They contain half the recipe that targeted the original coronavirus strain and half protection against the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions.
These combination or “bivalent” boosters are designed to broaden immune defenses so that people are better protected against serious illness whether they encounter an omicron relative in the coming months — or a different mutant that’s more like the original virus.
“We want to have the best of both worlds,” Pfizer’s Dr. Bill Gruber, a pediatrician, told The Associated Press. He hopes the updated shots will “re-energize interest in protecting children for the winter.”
The updated boosters are “extremely important” for keeping kids healthy and in school, said Dr. Jason Newland, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Washington University in St. Louis.
Parents should know “there is no concern from the safety perspective with the bivalent vaccines, whether Moderna or Pfizer,” Newland added.
Only people who’ve gotten their initial vaccinations — with any of the original-formula versions — qualify for an updated booster. That means about three-fourths of Americans 12 and older are eligible. As of last weekend, only at least 13 million had gotten an updated booster, White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha estimated Tuesday.
To pediatricians’ chagrin, getting children their first vaccinations has been tougher. Less than a third of 5- to 11-year-olds have had their two primary doses and thus would qualify for the new booster.
This age group will get kid-size doses of the new omicron-targeting booster — and they can receive it at least two months after their last dose, whether that was their primary vaccination series or an earlier booster, the FDA said.
“Vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent the severe consequences of COVID-19,” Dr. Peter Marks, FDA’s vaccine chief, said in a statement.
While children tend to get less seriously ill than adults, “as the various waves of COVID-19 have occurred, more children have gotten sick with the disease and have been hospitalized,” Marks said.
For the updated booster made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, 5- to 11-year-olds would get a third of the dose that anyone 12 and older already receives. Pfizer said it could ship up to 6 million kid-sized doses within a week of authorization, in addition to ongoing shipments of adult-sized doses.
Until now, Moderna’s updated booster was cleared only for adults. FDA just expanded that adult bivalent dosage to 12- to 17-year-olds, and authorized half the dose for kids ages 6 to 11.
As for even younger tots, first vaccinations didn’t open for the under-5 age group until mid-June — and it will be several more months before regulators decide if they’ll also need a booster using the updated recipe.
Exactly how much protection does an updated COVID-19 booster shot offer? That’s hard to know. Pfizer and Moderna are starting studies in young children.
But the FDA cleared the COVID-19 booster tweaks without requiring human test results — just like it approves yearly changes to flu vaccines. That’s partly because both companies already had studied experimental shots tweaked to target prior COVID-19 variants, including an earlier omicron version, and found they safely revved up virus-fighting antibodies.
“It’s clearly a better vaccine, an important upgrade from what we had before,” Jha said earlier this week.
Jha urged adults to get their updated shot in October — like they get flu vaccinations — or at least well before holiday gatherings with high-risk family and friends. People who’ve recently had COVID-19 still need the booster but can wait about three months, he added.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
