Prime Minister Modi was greeted with ‘Sher aaya’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants in the Una of Himachal Pradesh

Una: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the inaugural run of Amb Andaura’s new Vande Bharat Express in New Delhi’s Una district. He also laid the foundation stone of the Bulk Drug Park and dedicated the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Una to the nation during his visit to Himachal Pradesh.

During the event here, the Prime Minister was greeted with slogans like ‘Modi-Modi’, ‘Sher Aaya’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

#LOOK | People shout ‘Modi-Modi, Sher Aaya’ slogans as they welcome Prime Minister Modi to the Una of Himachal Pradesh. Today in Una, Prime Minister Modi left the Vande Bharat Express train, dedicated IIIT Una to the nation and laid the foundation stone of the Bulk Drug Park. pic.twitter.com/9R8u0wAOEg — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

This is Prime Minister Modi’s ninth visit to Himachal Pradesh in the past five years. The state is ready to go to the polls later this year.

Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Modi has announced the inaugural run of Amb Andaura’s new Vande Bharat Express, Una in New Delhi. He also inspected the train cars of the Vande Bharat Express and provided an update on the onboard facilities. He inspected the engine control center of the Vande Bharat Express locomotive.

According to a statement, the introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel. Travel time between Una and New Delhi will be reduced by two hours. Connecting Amb Andaura to New Delhi, this will be the fourth Vande Bharat train to be introduced in the country and it is an advanced version over the previous ones, being much lighter and able to reach higher speeds in one shorter duration.

Vande Bharat 2.0 is equipped with more advancements and enhanced features such as achieving a speed of 0-100 kilometers per hour in just 52 seconds and a top speed of 180 kilometers per hour. The upgraded Vande Bharat Express will weigh 392 tons compared to the previous version of 430 tons. It will also have an on-demand Wi-Fi content facility.

Each coach has 32-inch screens providing passenger information and infotainment, up from 24-inch in the previous version. The Vande Bharat Express will also be environmentally friendly as the air conditioners will be 15% more energy efficient. With the clean and dust-free air cooling of the traction motor, travel will become more comfortable. A side reclining seat previously provided only to business class passengers will now be available for all classes. Executive coaches have the added feature of 180 degree rotating seats

In the new design of Vande Bharat Express, a photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system is installed in the roof mounted packaging unit (RMPU) for air purification. As recommended by the Central Scientific Instruments Organization (CSIO), Chandigarh, this system is designed and installed at both ends of the RMPU to filter and clean the air free of germs, bacteria, viruses, etc. from fresh air and return air.

The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 offers a myriad of superior, airplane-worthy travel experiences. It is equipped with state-of-the-art advanced safety features including a locally developed train collision avoidance system – KAVACH.

Bulk Drug Park and IIIT-Una

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Bulk Drug Park and dedicated the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una to the nation.

Prime Minister Modi’s clarion call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat has led the country to make rapid progress towards achieving self-reliance in multiple sectors, with support from various new government initiatives. One such key sector is Pharmaceuticals, and in order to introduce ‘Aatmanirbharta’ into this sector, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Bulk Drug Park at Haroli in Una District, which will be constructed for a cost of over Rs 1,900 crore.

The Bulk Drug Park will help reduce reliance on imported APIs. It is expected to attract investments of around Rs 10,000 crores and provide employment for over 20,000 people. This will also give a boost to economic activities in the region.

He also dedicated the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una to the nation. Its foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister in 2017. Currently, more than 530 students are pursuing their studies at this institute.

(With agency contributions)

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.