Pvr Shareholders Approve Merger With Rival Inox Leisures

Russian detainees who were snatched from prison to fight in Ukraine have started receiving their promised “pardons” for taking part in the war, but legal experts say the supposed pardons are actually bogus.

The news comes as Russia’s war effort has become increasingly deranged this week as prison recruitment tactics have seemingly become the new official modus operandi. The Wagner Group, a Kremlin-linked private military force led by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, had been visiting prisons across Russia for weeks to entice convicted murderers, thieves and even a cannibal to join the war against the ‘Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry, after suffering a series of battlefield defeats in recent weeks, then decided to throw its hat in the ring and create its own “special forces unit” made up of detainees from some of the same prisons that Wagner had targeted, according to investigative outlet iStories.

The new unit, called “Storm”, would offer inmates the same terms as Wagner: a six-month contract, payment and a pardon.

But propaganda footage shared by a media group linked to Wagner founder Prigozhin has raised suspicions that the pardons may not be entirely legitimate. In the video published by RIA FAN, several released detainees receive medals for their military service.

At least three of four people pictured in a hospital in Luhansk have parts missing from their limbs.

“With the blood and sweat of a soldier, you have earned this pardon. Nobody gave it to you, nobody brought it. You earned it yourself. Precisely for participating in battles and showing heroism,” a man off-screen can be heard telling the men.

The men look less enthusiastic when presented with what is described as a certificate of achievement from the Russian Defense Ministry, a commemorative Wagner token and certificates confirming their pardon.

Stanislav Bogdanov, one of the men interviewed in the propaganda video, proudly noted that he was “grateful” to Wagner for helping him find his purpose in life.

“Maybe I was created for something else, and not just to serve a sentence and sit there all my life,” he said.

Bogdanov admitted that he had no military experience before enlisting with Wagner. But he was exactly the kind of recruit Prigozhin would have sought: a convicted murderer (convicted of murder with “extreme brutality”).

Bogdanov bludgeoned a judge to death in 2012 using an iron poker and dumbbells. He was sentenced to 23 years in a maximum security prison and had only served 10 when Wagner’s recruiters released him to help kill civilians in Ukraine.

Now that he has avoided serving the remaining 13 years, Bogdanov told the propaganda outlet he felt like he had been given a “second” chance at life.

But it seems he and the other inmates were duped.

“Some, nobody hands over the papers and the medals of the condemned, saying [two of them] that these are certificates of grace. And the [others] that these are release certificates. But they look like worthless scraps of paper with someone’s stamp on them,” said Olga Romanova, head of Rus Sidyashchaya (Russia Behind Bars), a human rights group that works closely with detained.

Romanova noted in a statement on Telegram on Wednesday that the process of issuing pardons is much more complicated than simply handing out pieces of paper.

“Only the president can pardon, and this procedure is complicated and begins with the pardon commissions of the regional public chambers… The regional public chambers have not examined anything, no appeal for pardon. So what kind of papers are given to convicts – who knows,” she wrote.

Gulagu.net, another human rights group specializing in the treatment of detainees, called the propaganda video evidence of “the fusion of the mafia and the Russian state” and noted that pardons were apparently “backdated”.

