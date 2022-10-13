Residents urged to protect themselves against hydrogen sulfide from sewage treatment plant

CROCKETT – County health officials continue to urge residents who live near a sewage treatment plant to take precautions after tests conducted earlier this week continued to show high levels of nearby hydrogen sulfide.

After a persistent operational problem at the Crockett Wastewater Treatment Plant, 1801 Dowrelio Drive, led to complaints from residents about foul odors, the area’s Air Quality Management District de la Baie conducted tests that revealed gas levels strong enough to affect the health of those exposed. for long periods.

On Tuesday, a team from the department’s hazardous materials division found a one-hour reading of 0.045 parts per million near Port and Ceres streets, just east of Interstate 80 near the plant, exceeding the average one-hour reading of the district on Friday from . 036 parts per million near the factory. The initial test led the county health department to issue an advisory, followed by an update on Wednesday.

Division staff made 40 indoor air filters available to nearby schools John Swett High and Carquinez Middle, where testing by hazardous materials division staff on Tuesday found one-hour average readings of 0.0031 and 0.0015 parts per million, respectively.

Readings should fluctuate depending on proximity to the plant and weather conditions. However, residents who suffer from persistent or severe conditions from exposure to hydrogen sulfide — a smell often compared to rotten eggs or sewage — have been urged to seek medical attention or avoid the area altogether.

County health staff noted that the plant treats wastewater from the community and refinery C&H Sugar, which owns the property and operates the refinery through a contractor. In a statement Wednesday, a C&H Sugar vice president said the contractor, Inframark, would complete cleaning more than 1,300 air diffusers in one of the plant’s three process reactors Wednesday morning, the other reactors to follow.

New, larger motors will be added to upgrade the blowers to help diffuser aeration, and additional input is due from a third-party expert, the company said. “Inframark expects the odor to stop within seven to 10 days as the microorganisms have time to digest. Residents should notice odors dissipating sooner,” the statement said.

The Crockett Improvement Association will hold a public meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss the plant’s issues at the Crockett Community Center, 850 Pomona Ave. District air quality staff members met to discuss the plant on Wednesday evening, and a spokeswoman said additional district monitoring on Wednesday found “an exceedance of the standard of a hour (hydrogen sulphide) near the fence of the property”.

The spokeswoman also said inspectors have been on site since the plant’s problems began a few weeks ago, with staff continuing to monitor this week, and added that the district has so far issued “16 notices of violation for public nuisance”. We are continuing to investigate so that any potential fines will be determined once the investigation is complete. »

Writer Jason Green contributed to this report. Contact George Kelly at 408-859-5180.