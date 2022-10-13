Retail inflation hits 5-month high of 7.41% in September, industrial production slips to 18-month low

Retail price inflation hit a five-month high of 7.41% in September, driven mainly by more expensive food items, reason enough for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to continue its price hike cycles. rates it has been using since May 2022. The food basket rose to 8.60% in September from 7.62% in August.

It was the ninth consecutive month that retail price inflation remained above the upper 6% tolerance threshold set by the Reserve Bank of India. Official data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday showed retail inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) was 7.41% in September from 7% in August.

In the month of the previous year, it was at a comfortable level of 4.35%. The central government has mandated RBI to ensure that retail inflation remains within the 2-6% range.

India’s industrial output fell to its lowest level in 18 months, contracting 0.8% in August, mainly due to lower output in the manufacturing and mining sectors, official data showed. The data showed the previous trough in industrial production growth was a contraction of 3.2% in February 2021.

Industrial production, measured in terms of the Industrial Production Index (IPI), increased by 13% in August 2021. The IIP rose by 2.2% in July this year.

The manufacturing sector shrank 0.7% in August 2022 from the 11.1% growth recorded a year ago, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation.

The electricity sector posted a growth of 1.4% against a rise of 16% a year ago. The mining sector experienced a contraction of 3.9% in August 2022, while there was a growth of 23.3% in the period of the previous year. From April to August this year, the PII increased by 7.7% against a growth of 29% during the same period a year ago.

Production of capital goods, which is a barometer of investment, rose 5% in August 2022, compared to growth of 20% in the month of the previous year. The durable consumer goods segment fell 2.5% compared to growth of 11.1% a year ago.

The primary goods segment, which accounts for almost 34% of the index, rose 1.7% in August compared with growth of 16.9% the previous year.

The ministry said growth rates over the corresponding period of the previous year should be interpreted, given the unusual circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020.

The Reserve Bank of India Act obliges the central bank to present a report to the government explaining why it has failed to contain inflation within the target range. One of the main functions of the RBI is to contain inflation at 4% with a 2% bias to either side.

In September, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the strong imported inflationary pressures felt at the start of this fiscal year had eased, but remained elevated for food and energy products.

According to government data, retail inflation in the categories “cereals and products”, “milk and products”, vegetables, “pulses and products” and spices was higher at 11.53%, 7.13%, 18 .05% and 3.05% and 16.88% respectively in September, higher than the previous month.

While the higher prices for “grains and produce” reflect imported inflationary pressure due to the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war which is impacting global supply, the rise in vegetable prices can be attributed to the torrential rains that damage crops and affect transport. Protein-rich eggs continued to show deflation at (-) 1.79% in September, but at a slower pace than (-) 4.57% in August.

The rate of rise in fruit prices was slower at 5.68% compared to 7.39% the previous month. For the “fuel and lighting” category, retail inflation remained above 10%.