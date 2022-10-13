Rich young professionals fleeing New York

Last May, Charlotte, 31, and her husband packed up their one-bedroom apartment on Christopher Street after learning rent was likely to skyrocket from $5,000 a month to $7,000. The couple loved living in the West Village, but home ownership was out of reach, even with her job in finance and him in tech.

They both worked from home, so they could live anywhere. It was time, they decided, to leave New York.

“We considered Bronxville and the surrounding neighborhoods [in Westchester]but for what we wanted we should have spent more than $1.8 [million]Charlotte, who earns more than $200,000 a year and declined to give her last name, told The Post.

Longtime New Yorkers who can work remotely are moving away in search of more affordable housing and a better quality of life, even when they are seemingly making a lot of money. A recent study by financial technology firm SmartAsset found that New York had the largest net outflow of young professionals under 35 earning over $100,000 of any other major city. Between 2019 and 2020, some 15,788 of these so-called “rich young workers” left the five boroughs.

Charlotte, 31, from New York, and her husband moved out of their West Village rental last year and bought a house in suburban Boston. Getty Images/iStockphoto

“For decades New York has attracted young people willing to pay a large premium just to live and work in New York, but at the same time it has created a huge hole in the finances of many people,” said George Ratiu. , Director of Economics. search on Realtor.com, told the Post. “Fifteen years ago, $100,000 would get you a lot more than it does today because of inflation.”

Indeed, according to a market report by Douglas Elliman, it takes almost $160,000 to pay the average rent in the five boroughs these days.

Charlotte and her husband discovered that their money went much further into Massachusetts. They moved to a Boston suburb where they could afford a four-bedroom, 3,500-square-foot home.

“Our mortgage payments, taxes and home maintenance costs are about $1,500 more per month than our [old] rent,” she said.

For Tyler, a 31-year-old who works in software, cheaper transportation — not just housing — motivated him to drive out of New York and park in Denver in early 2020.

With hundreds in transportation cost savings, Tyler said he has discretionary income to invest in his favorite outdoor hobbies like skiing and hiking. Courtesy of Tyler

Tyler jumped at the chance to move to Denver in early 2020 when he got a job opportunity that would allow him to work remotely, subsequently saving hundreds of dollars on his apartment, parking and fees. transport. Getty Images

Instead of paying $110 a month for a Metrocard and $275 for parking, he now has free space included with his large apartment. The lower cost of living allowed him to spend more time and money on hobbies such as skiing and hiking and investing in a mountain home with friends.

“I took this job in Denver because I knew I could apply. [what I learned] working with New York’s best and brightest in a less saturated market, without dealing with the rat race that people experience every day in New York,” said Tyler, who declined to give his last name. “My paycheck now goes a lot further.”

Leisure activities also motivated Michael, a 35-year-old New York native, to leave the Empire State. In April, he and his wife left Brooklyn for Boca Raton, Florida, and its sprawling golf courses and pickleball and tennis courts. Having such conveniences close to one’s home – which also happens to be affordable – has been a game-changer.

“Being in Florida and having these things readily available year-round has dramatically improved my quality of life,” the accountant said. “That’s a seven-hour commitment to play golf if you live in New York.”