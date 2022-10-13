Connect with us

Sherburne Collective asks for city, county backing for ‘deeply affordable’ six-unit housing project

After a lengthy discussion, the St. Paul City Council on Wednesday voted to continue to work with a coalition of nonprofit organizations intent on developing six units of deeply affordable housing at 652 Sherburne Ave. in Frogtown, even though the project likely would entail $1 million in future city funding.

The nonprofits, dubbed The Sherburne Collective, plan to replace a vacant eight-unit apartment building between St. Albans and Dale Street with larger new housing units, which also would extend onto some 16,000 square feet of adjacent vacant land. The council extended The Sherburne Collective’s tentative developer status through March 2023.

In doing so, the council indicated that city staff will work with the Sherburne Collective to identify the future source of up to $1 million in funding, likely from city coffers. No definitive commitments have been made.

“Any funding would have to be allocated by the city directly. It would come back before the city council,” said Council Member Chris Tolbert, who chairs the city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

FUNDING OPTIONS CHANGE, COSTS RISE

The project, proposed by the Frogtown Neighborhood Association, Model Cities of St. Paul Inc. and Hope Community Inc., has evolved on paper in recent months, even as funding options have changed and costs have risen.

The nonprofits have said Ramsey County, a major funding partner, is eager to see some progress by early 2023, or the county could pull its support.

A previous proposal had called for the units to be developed as rentals aimed at households earning no more than 50 percent of area median income. The new plan aims to situate lower-income families earning no more than 30 percent area median income.

After five years, The Sherburne Collective hopes to transition the property into a tenant-ownership model, such as a community land trust, where the occupants would also be part of the collective ownership. How that will be structured remains to be seen, according to a city staff report.

PRICE RISES TO $2.9 MILLION

The project price-tag, once envisioned at $1.9 million, has risen to $2.9 million due to inflation and rising construction costs. In addition to other funding sources, the original proposal anticipated relying on more than $700,000 in grant funding from Minnesota Housing and the Federal Home Loan Bank, both of which support rental housing.

Instead, with homeownership now in mind, the Sherburne Collective plans to rely on $1.68 million from Ramsey County, which has created a deeply affordable housing fund backed by federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county funds more than make up for the two grants, but given rising costs, city staff noted in a board report that there’s now an even larger financing gap than originally anticipated.

Other funding partners include Twin Cities LISC and the Metropolitan Council.

Cancer survivor inspires others at Baltimore Running Festival

HOWARD COUNTY. HERE WE ARE. EILEEN LEVITT FELL IN LOVE WITH RACING TEN YEARS AGO. SHE HAS FOUND HER HAPPY PLACE IN FITNESS. I HAVE GONE FROM LITTLE TO RUNNING A MILE TO RUNNING ABOUT EIGHT MILES OR MORE. AND SINCE SHE HAS LET NOTHING STOP HER FROM RUNNING. NOT EVEN BREAST CANCER. ABOUT SIX YEARS AGO I WAS DIAGNOSED WITH BREAST CANCER AND HAD TO HAVE A LUMPECTOMY AND RADIOTHERAPY AND MEDICATION. ALL THE TIME WHILE I WAS TRAINING, WANT TO MAKE HALF OF BALTIMORE THIS YEAR AND I THOUGHT MAYBE, MAYBE NOT. WHO KNOWS? BUT EILEEN STILL RACED HALF OF BALTIMORE THIS YEAR. KEEP RUNNING EVEN AFTER THAT. THEN SHE NOTICED A STRANGE PROBLEM WITH HER HEART. THE DOCTORS DIAGNOSED HER WITH AN ARRHYTHMIA. I’VE BEEN TOLD YOU NEED A PACEMAKER. SO ABOUT TWO YEARS AGO I GOT A PACEMAKER HERE. AND I WAS AND SAID THE DOCTOR, BUT CAN I STILL RUN. AND THEY SAID, OF COURSE, OF COURSE YOU CAN RUN. AND EILEEN’S HUSBAND, JEFF, DECIDED TO RUN NOT BECAUSE HE LOVES RUNNING, BUT BECAUSE HE LOVES HIS WIFE. WHEN SHE HAD ALL THESE HEALTH PROBLEMS, I DECIDED I WANT TO KEEP MY EYES ON HER. I STARTED RUNNING JUST TO KEEP MY EYE OPEN AND THEN I SAID, YOU KNOW, IT WORKS LIKE THE SENSE OF COMMUNITY THAT RUNNERS OFFER. THE TWO RUN WITH A GROUP CALLED ELLE, THIS HOWARD COUNTY TOWN. THIS IS A GROUP FOR WOMEN. BUT NOBODY DOES IT. JEFF ACCOMPANIES. RUNNERS JUST ENJOY EACH OTHER AS THEY TRAIN FOR DIFFERENT RACES. WE HAVE WOMEN WHO HAVE DIFFERENT OCCUPATIONS. WE HAVE PEOPLE WE CAN GIVE IDEAS ON. WE CAN SHARE A LIFE TOGETHER, SHARE LIFE TOGETHER WHILE RUNNING THE RACES OF LIFE. EILEEN SAYS SHE WILL CONTINUE ANYTHING. HAVING A HEART PROBLEM AND RUNNING LONG DISTANCES DON’T SEEM TO GO HAND-TO-HAND. BUT THEY DO. YOU JUST HAVE TO ADAPT YOUR EXPECTATIONS. i am RO

BALTIMORE—

A breast cancer survivor who also wears a pacemaker is training to run this weekend’s Baltimore Running Festival half marathon.

Eileen Levitt has run several races despite her health issues and even asked her husband to start running as well. Levitt fell in love with running 10 years ago as she found her footing in fitness.

“I went from barely being able to run 1 mile to running about 8 miles,” Levitt said.

Since then, nothing has stopped her from running, not even breast cancer.

“About six years ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to have a lumpectomy, radiation and drug therapy while I was training, wanting to do half the year in Baltimore and I I thought maybe, maybe not. Who knows? said Levitt.

Levitt was still running the Baltimore Half Marathon that year. She kept running even after noticing a strange problem with her heart. Doctors diagnosed him with arrhythmia, a condition that causes the heart to skip beats.

“I was told you needed a pacemaker, so about two years ago I got a pacemaker and said to the doctor, ‘Can I still run?’ And they said, ‘Of course, of course you can run.’ They kind of looked at me like, ‘That’s the first question you have? Can I still run?’ So, I said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to run,’” Levitt said.

Levitt’s husband, Jeff Levitt, also decided to run, not because he loves running, but because he loves his wife.

“When she had all these health issues, I decided I wanted to try and keep an eye on her,” Jeff Levitt said. “I started running just to keep an eye on her, and then I was like, ‘You know, it works. I love the sense of community that runners provide.’”

The two run with a group called She Runs This Town in Howard County, which is a women’s group, but no one cares that Jeff Levitt follows them. Racers are simply having fun as they train for different races.

“We have women who have different professions. We have people we can exchange ideas with. We can share a life together,” said friend and runner Susana Montoya.

Eileen Levitt said she would continue no matter what.

“Having a heart condition and running long distances don’t seem to go together, but they do. You just have to adjust your expectations,” said Eileen Levitt.

Eileen and Jeff Levitt have run multiple races, from the Baltimore 10 Mile to other running festival events over the past few years. They don’t care about their time. Their goal is just to have fun and finish.

Big Ten women’s basketball: Young Gophers plan to defy expectations

There was a lot of talk around the Gophers women’s basketball season about building a new culture for the program, one that would stick, one that would help it reclaim the program’s status as one of the Big Ten’s best.

After a tumultuous season, the team had the rare opportunity to start again with the nucleus of three players, two of whom essentially didn’t play in 2021-22.

Talk about turnover.

After the graduation of five seniors, and the transfers of seven other players, the Gophers were left with three returning players who saw court time in a combined 39 games in 2021-22 — 30 of them belonging to freshman post Rose Micheaux.

The other two — point guard Katie Borowicz and off-guard Maggie Czinano — basically didn’t play last season, Borowicz because of a spine injury, Czinano because of eye and ankle injuries. The trio watched one teammate after another enter the NCAA transfer portal, including leading scorer Sara Scalia (Indiana), leading rebounder Kadi Sissoko (USC) and assists leader Jasmine Powell (Tennessee).

“All three of us talked about (how) we wanted to leave the past in the past: ‘Everyone’s transferred, everyone’s left, this is what we have left.’ ” Borowicz said Wednesday during Big Ten media days at Target Center.

“So, we talked about sticking together and starting to build, right now, what we want next year to be like. We talked about communication, trusting each other, talking outside of the court, hanging out with each other — building that chemistry before people even got on the court.”

The turnover has left Big Ten watchers either pessimistic or apathetic about Minnesota’s chances in 2022-23. The Gophers were completely left out of a preseason poll of predicted team finishes and player award winners. That’s OK with Michaeux, the only current player who played a full season for the Gophers last season.

“I like it because it gives us the opportunity to show you guys,” she said. “You see a team that’s starting out again, and we’re showing you what’s going on — because you don’t really see what’s cooking in the kitchen, you know?”

Coach Lindsay Whalen was getting ready to welcome a Top-10 recruiting class but had to get to work looking for contributors in the transfer portal. She also spent a solid month running practices with just Borowicz, Micheaux and Czinano.

“We were able to work on a foundation that we could carry into the summer when we had the freshmen arrive with the transfers,” Whalen said, later adding, “We kind of banded together.”

The players started having gravitating over to their coach’s house, watching the NBA playoffs and eating tacos. Simultaneously, the players were attending the games of the incoming freshmen — guards Maya Battle, Maura Braun and Niamya Holloway, and forward Mallory Heyer. The idea, Borowicz said, was to build relationships before practices started in June.

The Gophers have a tough row to hoe, especially in a conference as stacked as the Big Ten, which sent six teams to the NCAA tournament last season, and four into the Sweet 16. Iowa is favored to win the conference, followed by Indiana, Ohio State and Maryland. Those teams combined to go 8-0 against Minnesota (15-18 overall, 7-11 Big Ten) last season.

Between graduations and transfers, the Gophers have lost virtually all of their 69.7-point scoring and 37 rebounds a game. In addition to the freshmen, the Gophers welcomed a transfer class that included Arkansas post Destinee Oberg, Nebraska guard Mi’Cole Cayton, Cleveland State guard Isabelle Gradwell and junior college center Aminata Zie. Between them, those four finished last season with 17.9 points and 15.5 rebounds a game.

Holloway, an all-state player from Eden Prairie, was lost for the season when she injured a knee during the third week of summer practice.

“The other day, I had everybody raise their hands if they played last year with the person next to them. Through lots of different circumstances, nobody was able to raise their hand because nobody (had),” Whalen said.

No matter, Borowicz said.

“Coach Whay has really talked about being happy with our performance whether that’s a win or a loss,” she said. “But I know she has expectations for our team, and I would say (the players) want to say top half of the Big Ten, even higher; it’s not limited to that. NCAA tournament.

“We’re all hardcore competitive players, so we have expectations. I could list them all right now and people would probably laugh at me. But I think people will be very surprised with our outcome this year.”

Heung-min Son’s ‘magic’ and Harry Kane’s masterclass instantly spare Eric Dier blushing after Tottenham’s ‘mess’ put them bottom of Champions League group

Spare a thought for England manager Gareth Southgate this week.

Tottenham’s Eric Dier has become the latest Three Lions defender to make Southgate wince – but at least Harry Kane is still doing Harry Kane things.

Getty

There was nowhere to hide for Dier but his teammates would soon bail him out

Injuries to Man City’s Kyle Walker and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold were followed by Chelsea’s Reece James who hobbled on Wednesday.

And with the 2022 World Cup next month, Dier picked a terrible time to drop some noise in the huge Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

A heavy touch from the Englishman in his own box led to a simple opener from Daichi Kamada in the 14th minute.

Former Premier League midfielder Matt Holland said: “”What a waste, what a waste of Spurs! Dier is absolutely unaware.

Tottenham were briefly bottom of the group but luckily for Spurs and England, Kane is very much on his game.

The Three Lions captain set up Heung-min Son’s equalizer just six minutes later and by the 28th minute Kane had won and converted a penalty to put his side ahead.

Suddenly, Tottenham were top of their group and Son gave them a two-goal cushion with a piece of magic in the 36th minute.

Holland said: “Sometimes you just have to stand and admire a piece of magic.

“Son catch it as clean as you want. It’s past the goalkeeper in a flash. It’s a finish and a half.

Gophers defense will have hands full with Illinois running back Chase Brown

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema said Monday he and Gophers coach P.J. Fleck have differing personalities, but their programs share similar identities.

More than anywhere else, that is apparent in how the Gophers and Illinois have shown abilities to run the ball and play lights-out defense this season.

While Minnesota’s running game had a hiccup without star running back Mo Ibrahim on Oct. 1, Illinois tailback Chase Brown stacked his sixth 100-yard game of the season against a stellar Iowa defense in a 9-6 victory Saturday.

RELATED: Gophers expect Mo Ibrahim to play against stingy Illinois rush defense

Brown leads the nation with 879 rushing yards in six games, while Minnesota’s run defense is sixth in the country. That’s a grab-your-popcorn matchup when Minnesota faces No. 24 Illinois at 11 a.m. Saturday in Champaign, Ill.

Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi credited not only Brown but an Illini offensive line that is playing at a “really high level.” With their big success on the ground, Rossi has seen it set up play-action passing.

But while Minnesota will have veteran quarterback Tanner Morgan, Illinois appears it will be without top QB Tommy DeVito, who aggravated an ankle injury against the Hawkeyes and did not return. Artur Sitkowski stepped in.

Bielemna did not sound hopeful Monday that DeVito or other injured players, including No. 1 receiver Isaiah Williams, would be back for Homecoming against the Gophers. The betting line moved from Minnesota being a 3.5-point favorite before the comment to the U at minus-6.5 by Tuesday.

The Gophers starting defense gave up its first touchdown of the season in the first quarter in the loss to Purdue, and missed tackles were mostly responsible.

Rossi said poor run fits can be the real culprit for subsequent missed open-field tackles, which he pointed out can be the hardest task on a football field. “When you add one of the best players in the country, who is able to make people miss in a phone booth, it makes (run fits and tackling) even more important,” he said.

Gophers safety Tyler Nubin said facing Brown is an opportunity they relish. “That is a great challenge and something that we’ve been waiting on and something that we are up for definitely,” Nubin said. “It’s going to be fun. That is always fun when you can play against elite players.”

Like the start of the game, Minnesota didn’t play well at the end against the Boilermakers. Trailing 13-10, Rossi blitzed nickel back Michael Dixon, and running back Devin Mockobee found an opening. Multiple Gophers missed tackles or tried to force a fumble on a 68-yard run that set up a short TD run.

“That’s not us,” Rossi said. “That is not what we believe in. We can’t have that. We talk all the time: There is a fine line between elite defense and bad defense. That was certainly on the bad side.”

Brown also can make defenders look bad; he has eight carries over 20 yards this season.

“He’s got crazy balance,” Nubin said. “It’s really hard to knock him off balance. He’s really good in open field, making guys miss. One, two guys miss and then you can see his speed. He’s got breakaway speed. He’s really a complete back.”

Week 9 Preview: Clinton-Massie at New Richmond

Clinton-Massie’s Keegan Lamb came through the Batavia defense last week.

Elizabeth Clark | Newspaper

Clinton-Massie is in the unfamiliar position of playing two must-see regular season games.

The Falcons will travel to New Richmond for Week 9, then close out the regular season at Frank Irelan Field against Wilmington.

Kick-off this week is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

The Falcons (3-5 overall, 2-1 U.S.) need to win the last two games to have a playoff chance. They’re playing much better now, but the 0-4 start against a strong schedule hurts the team’s chances in the playoffs.

“Hopefully we can get to Week 11 and see how the cards play out,” CM coach Dan McSurley said.

The Falcons need to finish the regular season at 5-5 and have help to continue their season.

Clinton-Massie is coming off a 42-0 win over Batavia, a game the Falcons were happy to be just healthy in Saturday morning.

In New Richmond, Clinton-Massie has a team that runs a similar offense to Western Brown and Batavia, McSurley said.

The Lions have been without Laurence Smith for two weeks and he adds another dimension to an already effective attack.

The Falcons dominated the series with the Lions, winning the last five by scores of 70-34, 49-41, 45-16, 21-7 and 44-14.

“It’s the first time in three years that we’ve been able to prepare well for New Richmond,” McSurley said. “Covid year we played Batavia on Monday and New Richmond (Friday) so we only had a few days to recover. Last year they said they would only play us on Thursday afternoon, match week. It is therefore the first time that we have been able to prepare properly. We will just have to see.

Week 9 Preview: Clinton-Massie At New Richmond

Clinton-Massie’s Keegan Lamb came through the Batavia defense last week.

Contact Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @wnjsports

(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));

Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello bring out the best in each other. And in the Wild.

Mats Zuccarello’s life changed over the summer when he welcomed his daughter into the world. He talked proudly about fatherhood on the first day of Wild training camp last month.

“I’ve got a baby now,” Zuccarello said before endearingly putting his arm around best bud Kirill Kaprizov standing alongside him. “I’ve got two babies.”

The punchline drew laughter from reporters in the room.

Zuccarello, a 35-year-old Norwegian, and Kaprizov, a 25-year-old Russian, were born a decade apart, and it’s hard to label their relationship. It’s not a father-son thing. And it isn’t even even a mentor-mentee thing, even though Zuccarello clearly has taken Kaprizov under his wing.

“Nope,” Zuccarello said. “I think we’re more like brothers.”

That’s clear to anyone who watches them interact. Whether it’s painting a masterpiece on the ice during an actual game, messing around after practice at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul, or eating dinner together on the road, Kaprizov and Zuccarello are usually attached at the hip.

“They are with each other 24/7,” said alternate captain Marcus Foligno, who acknowledged how difficult it must have been for Kaprizov to adjust when he arrived in Minnesota from Russia. “You try to cling to something right away, and Zuccy was the person that he clung to.”

That blossomed into a brotherhood on and off the ice.

“They spend a lot of time together,” said veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who got a glimpse into their relationship last season after joining the team at the late-season trade deadline. “They make me laugh. Just always joking around and trash-talking a bit themselves or chirping someone else. They make the room a little bit more lively.”

As the Wild prepare for their season opener against the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. Thursday at Xcel Energy Center, it’s fair to say they will go as far as Kaprizov and Zuccarello take them. While the Wild will need contributions from up and down the lineup, Kaprizov and Zuccarello will be the straw that stirs the drink.

Not that Kaprizov or Zuccarello are thinking too far ahead at the moment. Asked about feeling pressure to produce at a high level, Zuccarello replied, “I think we’re happy just to be back seeing each other in the locker room.”

That is a big reason Kaprizov and Zuccarello have experienced so much success over the past couple of seasons. They genuinely enjoy being around each other. Everything seems to fall into place after that.

“When I first got here, we kind of clicked immediately,” Kaprizov said. “He kind of has the same values as me, and that’s something that’s important to me with the way I was brought up.”

Naturally, Kaprizov started to gravitate toward Zuccarello, and their friendship took off.

“I do think Zuccy definitely made it a point to help him,” general manager Bill Guerin said. “I think that’s why the two of them are so close.”

It also has helped that they found an instant chemistry on the ice. As soon as coach Dean Evason decided to put Kaprizov and Zuccarello together on the same line, no matter who was between them, the dynamic duo found a way to make something happen.

“If we didn’t click on the ice, maybe we would be worse friends off the ice,” Zuccarello joked. “We just read off each other well.”

There was a particular play during the preseason that served as the personification of their relationship on the ice. After accepting a pass from Zuccarello on the fly, Kaprizov raced into the offensive zone before slowing down ever so slightly. With center Joel Eriksson Ek crashing the net, Kaprizov casually swept a no-look pass over to Zuccarello for an easy goal.

“It’s uncanny, right?” Evason said. “Sometimes it frustrates us because they’re only looking for each other. You have to live with that because of a goal like that. I mean, Kirill makes that pass to Zuccy, I don’t think anyone saw him except him, right? They definitely have something special.”

That’s something their teammates have noticed seemingly on a nightly basis.

“It’s something that clicked from Day 1,” Foligno said. “You see those guys out there, it’s insane the passing plays they make. You’re going to see a lot more of that. They are always on the same wavelength.”

There aren’t many players in the NHL that have a connection like Kaprizov and Zuccarello.

“It’s like they’ve got eyes in the back of their head,” alternate captain Matt Dumba said. ” They just always know where the other guy is going to be. I think them building their friendship has led to them building their game.”

As fun as it is to watch Kaprizov and Zuccarello in action, it’s the little moments that make their relationship special. It’s not uncommon to see them on the ice more than an hour after practice, Kaprizov trying to outdo Zuccarello, and vice versa, in whatever game they made up on the spot.

“It’s something that we tend to do,” Kaprizov said. “Whoever loses has to stay and pick up the pucks or do something silly like that.”

“There’s a lot of seriousness going into the game and a lot of pressure,” Zuccarello added. “It’s a good way to relieve that pressure.”

It’s not hard to imagine Kaprizov and Zuccarello remaining friends forever.

“I genuinely do hope that we can continue our relationship no matter what,” Kaprizov said. “I hope I can call him and continue to hang out in the summers, and someday I can go see him in Norway and he can come see me in (Russia). Yeah, god willing, we can continue being good friends.”

As for Zuccarello’s daughter, Kaprizov got to meet her in person for the first time last month.

“She’s amazing,” Kaprizov said. “It’s awesome. I’ve enjoyed getting to know her.”

“Yeah,” Zuccarello said with a smile when thinking about the interaction. “He’s Uncle Kirill now.”

A perfect title considering Kaprizov and Zuccarello consider themselves brothers.

